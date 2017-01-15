WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Sunday on NBCSN

The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Sunday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.
It starts with UMass at Rhode Island at 2:30 p.m. and concludes with George Washington heading to La Salle at 4:30 p.m.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard and No. 13 Oregon made the 40-mile bus ride a wasted trip for Oregon State in the latest leg of college basketball’s most-played rivalry.
As it turned out, the 347th Civil War wasn’t much more than a neighborhood skirmish.
Pritchard had 17 points and Oregon scored the game’s first 21 points in an 85-43 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.
“Defense,” Pritchard said of the fast start. “When we start off going hard on defense, locking up, that’s going to happen for us.”
Dylan Ennis added 16 points to help the Ducks (16-2, 5-0 Pac-12) win their 14th consecutive game – their longest such streak in 70 years – and 36th in a row at home. Dillon Brooks and Casey Benson each had 11 points.
Drew Eubanks had 19 points to lead the Beavers (4-14, 0-5), and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 10 points. They have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
“I think we were nervous,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “They came out and got physical with us and we had a couple of guys that didn’t know how to respond to their physicality.”
So dominant was Oregon from the opening tip that Oregon State needed more than nine minutes to make a field goal and had four of its first nine attempts blocked. The Beavers didn’t have more points than turnovers until Eubanks hit two free throws to cut the Ducks’ lead to 31-11 after 14 minutes.
“Our defensive intensity was really good to start the game,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “I liked our activity the whole first half. Guys really flew around pretty good.”
Oregon State shot 4 of 24 (16.7 percent) in the first half. Eight of those 20 misses were blocked.
After leading 41-13 at the half, Oregon started the second on a 16-5 run to go up by 37 points. The Ducks’ largest lead was 43 in the final minute.
Oregon had assists on its first eight field goals and finished with 23 assists while shooting 27 of 52 (51.9 percent) overall and 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) from 3-point range.
“I don’t think we made a 3 that wasn’t off an assist tonight,” Altman said. “When our ball movement was good, we scored baskets.”
Jordan Bell had four of Oregon’s 12 blocks, one off the school record, and Chris Boucher had three. Oregon now has 137 blocks on the season to lead the nation.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State is now 2-10 since losing leading scorer Tres Tinkle, who averaged 20.2 points through the first six games, to a broken right wrist in late November. His status remains indefinite.
Oregon is one victory away from matching the school record for consecutive wins (15), which dates back to 1913. The Ducks have won 14 straight for the sixth time in their history but only the second time since World War II.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oregon, after climbing eight spots in the past two weeks, may improve its position with at least two teams ranked above it having lost.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
Oregon’s 42-point margin was its largest in 161 Civil War victories. Oregon State has 187 wins in the series, including one by 43 points.
HE SAID IT
Altman said Boucher, who leads the Ducks in scoring at 13.7 points, told him before the game that he was fine continuing to play off the bench. Boucher hasn’t started since missing two games with a sprained ankle in mid-December. “For a player to say, `Use me however you’ve got to use me to win the game,’ that’s unselfish and that creates chemistry,” Altman said.
WAY TO GO, CHARLIE
The biggest cheer from what remained of the announced sellout crowd of 12,364 came when senior walk-on Charlie Noebel hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left for his first points of the season and his second field goal in 21 games spanning three seasons.
UP NEXT
Oregon State will try to break its five-game losing streak when it hosts Stanford on Thursday night.
Oregon stays home to face California on Thursday night and Stanford on Saturday.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) University of New Mexico assistant basketball coach Terrence Rencher got into a verbal altercation with Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo outside the Moby Arena following the Lobos’ 84-71 win over the Rams on Saturday.
It isn’t clear how the argument started, but the Albuquerque Journal caught the scene on video and posted it to Twitter.
In the video , Omogbo and Rencher, standing between two other Lobos assistant coaches, scream insults at each other while Colorado State coach Larry Eustachy holds back Omogbo.
As Eustachy, his wife Lana, guard J.D. Paige and others finally get Omogbo to leave the parking lot, Rencher tells him, “Learn how to lose, boy.”
The three New Mexico assistants ignore Lana Eustachy’s suggestion that they just get on the Lobos charter bus to defuse the situation and instead stand and watch as Larry Eustachy steers his player toward the parking lot.
Lobos coach Craig Neal later told ESPN that Rencher didn’t do anything wrong.
The Mountain West Conference said it is looking into the altercation and has had “multiple communications with both institutions.”
Rencher was one of two New Mexico assistants ejected from Saturday’s game for leaving the bench when Lobos forward Joe Furstinger flexed after a hard screen and then made contact with Rams guard Anthony Bonner as he jogged back down the court. That flared tempers that were already on edge following pregame trash talk.
Omogbo’s emotions were still running high after the game in which he had 14 points and eight rebounds but also committed four fouls and had five turnovers. Wednesday will mark the 1-year anniversary of the house fire that claimed the lives of Omogbo’s parents, niece and nephew in Hyattsville, Maryland.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported that Rencher taunted the Rams during warmups at Moby Arena last year, according to former Rams forward Fred Richardson, and did so again Saturday.
Rencher and another assistant, Chris Harrima, were ejected with 2:10 remaining in the game for leaving the bench during the skirmish that followed Paige getting floored by a blind screen set by Furstinger.
Eustchy called it a clean play but noted the bad blood began before the game “with just some things that we don’t do and we got caught up in the moment.”
Officials conducted a lengthy review after the incident and assessed technical fouls on Colorado State’s Prentiss Nixon and New Mexico’s Obij Aget and ejected Rencher and Harriman.
New Mexico’s Elijah Brown had 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Tim Williams scored 15 points with nine boards and the Lobos (10-8, 3-3 Mountain West) shot 61 percent from the floor in the second half and outrebounded the Rams 39-29. Gian Clavell scored 22 points and Nixon had 19 for the Rams (11-7, 3-2).
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 19 points and handed out six assists as No. 5 Gonzaga used a game-ending, 21-4 run as the Bulldogs beat No. 21 Saint Mary’s, 79-56.
Here are three takeaways from this season’s first installment of the WCC’s best rivalry:
1. It’s time to start talking about the potential of Gonzaga entering March undefeated: The Zags are the only undefeated team left in America. They’re legitimately ranked No. 5 in America. They have arguably the most underrated back court in college basketball – Nigel Williams-Goss and Josh Perkins are two former five-star point guard prospects that can share a starting lineup – and this may be the most talented, versatile and deep front line that Mark Few has ever had.
And to top it all off, they just beat their only real challenger in the WCC by 23 points.
It’s nothing close to a lock yet, not when the Zags still have to make a return trip to Moraga to play at Saint Mary’s, but it’s starting to look more and more like a real possibility that Gonzaga can enter March undefeated. The trip to Saint Mary’s will be tough, and BYU has the offensive firepower to make a run at just about anyone. The WCC is not a great league, but it is tough for Gonzaga to go on the road and take every team’s best shot in a gym packed to capacity.
Mark Few’s team has their work cut out for them.
But it’s time to start considering the possibility.
2. Which means you need to get ready for the No. 1 seed controversy!: It’s going to happen, and you know it. If the Zags run the table in the WCC and win the conference tournament title, they should be a No. 1 seed. When you enter Selection Sunday at 34-0, you get a No. 1 seed. That should be a hard-and-fast rule written into the tournament bylaws.
The bigger question is going to be what happens if Gonzaga has one or two losses on Selection Sunday, particularly in UCLA puts together the kind of résumé that we should expect them to. Then who would get the No. 1 seed out west? In an absolute best-case scenario, Gonzaga will have three wins over Saint Mary’s and wins over Arizona, Iowa State and Florida on neutral floors.
That’s not great, but it will give us plenty of fodder to argue about on podcasts and in columns.
3. Jock Landale’s inability to stay out of foul trouble ruined this matchup: Landale, the star center for Saint Mary’s, is a legitimate all-american candidate, but he spent the first 20 minutes on Saturday night battling foul trouble. He played just six minutes, and the Gaels entered the half lucky to be down just nine points. In the second half, Saint Mary’s looked like they were on the verge of taking this thing to the wire, but Landale committed three dumb fouls in the second half, getting sent to the bench as Gonzaga closed the game on a 21-4 run that made this game look like a mollywhopping instead of a WCC title fight.
John Calipari and Bruce Pearl had themselves a nice little war of words on Saturday.
Auburn lost to No. 6 Kentucky in Rupp Arena, but they gave the Wildcats a fight.
“I was at Tennessee, and Memphis was a smaller school in a corner,” Pearl, who now is the head coach of Auburn, said, according to SEC Country. When Pearl was with the Vols and Cal was with the Tigers, the two programs were at their absolute peak. They once played as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in AP poll. “They hated Tennessee, and that was the beginning of John and I having a bit of a rivalry. I’d like to think that the things he doesn’t like about me are some of the things I don’t like about him, but I had great respect for him.”
“I want him to have to prepare to play Auburn,” Pearl added. “I want him to be pissed off that we beat them last year. They weren’t a great team and we made some shots and made some plays. It was a tough place to play and it matters if you can beat John Calipari at Kentucky.”
Cal’s response?
“Why would he think I don’t like him? You guys, it doesn’t matter what I say,” Calipari said, reportedly with a smile on his face. For what it’s worth, Cal’s jokes and Cal’s barbs are all both said with a smile on his face. “Did they beat us last year? Oh, they did? Oh. Yeah, I’m pissed off they beat us last year.”
As an unbiased observer, you should want Auburn to be good if, for no other reason, we can stoke the coals on this coaching rivalry.
Lonzo Ball finished with 17 points, eight assists, six boards and five steals as No. 4 UCLA outlasted Utah on the road, winning 83-82.
The Bruins got the win despite playing anything-but their best game. Utah put up 82 points on the Bruins, scoring 1.139 points-per-possession and shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. At the same time, UCLA shot just 9-for-29 from three – they made 19 threes and scored 104 points against Colorado on Thursday – and, quite frankly, looked like they were playing with heavy legs.
And they probably were.
This was the second time in roughly 40 hours that the Bruins were playing a road game at altitude, which is a difficult thing for NBA players to do, let alone a group of college kids.
The way that the Pac-12 works is that everyone in the conference has a travel partner. Oregon has Oregon State, UCLA has USC, Utah has Colorado. Those teams travel in pairs, meaning that UCLA plays at Colorado while USC plays at Utah one night, and two or three nights later UCLA will play at Utah and USC will play at Colorado.
And since 2011, when Utah and Colorado joined the conference, there have been just three teams that have swept their trip to the Mountain schools. First it was UCLA in 2013, the year they won the league and Ben Howland got fired. Then there was Arizona, once in 2014 and once in 2015. In 2014, Arizona won the Pac-12 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. In 2015, Arizona won the Pac-12 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. In both of those seasons, they made the Elite 8 and came within a Frank Kaminsky of the Final Four.
UCLA became the fourth team to sweep the Mountain schools this week.
The Bruins are a buzzer-beating three from Dillon Brooks at Oregon away from being undefeated today.
I guess this team is pretty good.