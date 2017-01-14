More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 14: Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats drives to the basket against T.J. Dunans #4 of the Auburn Tigers in the first half of the game at Rupp Arena on January 14, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Monk fuels No. 6 Kentucky past Auburn

By Scott PhillipsJan 14, 2017, 6:30 PM EST

Kentucky used a second-half surge to pull away from Auburn as the No. 6 Wildcats ran away with a 92-72 SEC home win on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats (15-2, 5-0) were only up, 70-64, with a little over eight minutes but used a 22-8 run to close out the game as the team’s offense once again showed why they are among the best in the country. Freshman guard Malik Monk led Kentucky with 24 points on the night as the Wildcats shot a red-hot 57 percent (11-for-19) from three-point range.

Bam Adebayo added 15 points and eight rebounds for Kentucky while De’Aaron Fox (13 points), Mychal Mulder (12 points) and Isaiah Briscoe (10 points) also finished in double-figures.

Auburn (11-6, 1-4) was led by T.J. Dunans’ 23 points while freshman Mustapha Heron had 11 points.

If Kentucky shoots 57 percent from three-point range they are going to be nearly impossible to stop — and it wasn’t just Monk was going bananas and hitting all the deep jumpers. Monk hit four three-pointers and kept up his normal pace but inconsistent shooters like Briscoe went 2-for-2 while Wenyen Gabriel (six points, 16 rebounds) was 2-for-3 from distance as well.

Auburn was able to stay in the game for longer because of some woeful free-throw shooting from Kentucky. The Wildcats’ were only 17-for-32 (52 percent) from the free-throw line — well below their season average of 69 percent — but that might only be a one-game issue and not a long-term problem.

 

Lecomte helps No. 1 Baylor hold off No. 25 K-State 77-68

WACO, TX - JANUARY 7: Manu Lecomte #20 of the Baylor Bears drives to the basket against Jawun Evans #1 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on January 7, 2017 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 14, 2017, 8:31 PM EST

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Manu Lecomte scored 26 points after battling early foul trouble, Ish Wainright and Al Freeman had key baskets down the stretch and top-ranked Baylor outlasted No. 25 Kansas State 77-68 on Saturday.

Wainright and Freeman had 15 points apiece for the Bears (15-1, 3-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at No. 10 West Virginia in their first game as the nation’s No. 1 team to deal the Wildcats (13-4, 2-3) another close, disheartening conference defeat.

Johnathan Motley was held to seven points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 4:34 left and the Bears leading 62-55. But they managed to hang on down the stretch without their most dependable player.

D.J. Johnson scored 20 points for Kansas State, including two free throws that got the Wildcats within five with just over four minutes to go. But the Wildcats were unable to make key stops the rest of the way, and the trio of Wainwright, Freeman and Lecomte seemed to will the Bears to victory.

Freeman scored with just over three minutes left to make it 66-58, and Wainwright threw down a putback with about two minutes remaining that gave the Bears a 68-60 advantage.

Kamau Stokes made a pair of foul shots moments later to give Kansas State a chance, but Lecomte’s floater made it 70-62 with 1:35 left, and the Bears held on from there.

Barry Brown finished with 13 points, Xavier Sneed added 12 and Stokes had 10 for the Wildcats, while Dean Wade was held to five points and two rebounds in 35 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor answered a lot of critics after its ugly showing in Morgantown by beating the Wildcats on the road. The Bears have won six of their last seven against Kansas State.

Kansas State has lost three of its last four games, including a last-second loss at No. 2 Kansas and a loss at Texas Tech where the Wildcats also led late. Those defeats coupled with a weak nonconference schedule could haunt the Wildcats when the NCAA Tournament field is set.

UP NEXT

Baylor heads home to face Texas on Tuesday night.

Kansas State heads to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Myers and No. 10 West Virginia earn 74-72 win at Texas

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Teyvon Myers #0 of the West Virginia Mountaineers dribbles up court against the Temple Owls in the first half during the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center on November 25, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 14, 2017, 8:29 PM EST

AUSTIN, Texas — The euphoria of blowing out a top-ranked team followed by a long trip west created one serious hangover for West Virginia.

The No. 10 Mountaineers shook it off just in time to avoid one of the bigger upsets of the Big 12 season so far.

Teyvon Myers scored 16 points and Jevon Carter scored 15 as West Virginia rallied to beat short-handed Texas 74-72 on Saturday.

“We gave them a day off after the Baylor game , I tried to talk to them right after the game to make sure we got ready,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “We didn’t have any energy (against Texas). Nobody travels the way we travel. Your sleep patterns are all different.”

As the only Big 12 team in the Eastern time zone, the Mountaineers log more miles and hours on the road than anyone else in the league. Still, after a court-storming win against Baylor, few expected the Mountaineers to be in such a fight with a Texas team that has struggled all season.

Texas played without leading scorer Tevin Mack, who was suspended indefinitely this week for an unspecified violation of team rules. It was his second suspension of the season for the sophomore, who missed the first game for a rules violation during the offseason.

The Longhorns committed 19 turnovers against the Mountaineers’ “Press Virginia” defense but didn’t give them up in bunches and never allowed any West Virginia lead grow larger than eight points. Texas led 53-47 with 10 minutes left.

“Our guys showed a great deal of fight,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “The way our guys played for each other, played for Texas, is more closely what we want to be,” Smart said.

Carter’s two free throws with 21 seconds left gave West Virginia (15-2, 4-1) a four-point lead. Jarrett Allen scored 19 points for the Longhorns (7-10, 1-4) and his put-back basket with 1.1 seconds left gave Texas a final desperate chance. But after Myers missed two free throws, Allen’s final cross-court short never made it to the basket.

Andrew Jones scored 17 for Texas, but fouled with more than three minutes to play.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The win keeps the Mountaineers on pace near the top of the Big 12 behind league leader Kansas but the defense that has smothered opponents struggled to bottle up the Longhorns, who shot 50 percent in the second half. The Mountaineers particularly struggled to contain Texas’ frontcourt of Allen and Shaq Cleare, who combined to shoot 12 of 16 from the field.

Texas: The Longhorns proved they have some mettle even without Mack’s scoring, and his absence may have forced on-the-court cohesion that has rarely been on display this season. But the road only gets tougher from here. Texas has road games at Baylor and Kansas in the coming week and face the prospect of a long stay near the bottom of the Big 12.

COUNTING WINS

Huggins earned career victory No. 806, tying him for ninth place in major college history with Eddie Sutton. He ranks third among active coaches behind Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim

“I had the good fortune of being able to coach against Eddie,” Huggins said. “If I sat and thought about it, which I don’t, it’s an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as those guys.”

OH SO CLOSE

Five of Texas’ losses have been by three points or less, frustrating trend for a team that started the season ranked in the Top 25 with an entirely new starting lineup.

“Coach said in the locker room, `If we could do one less turnover or get one more stop, that would help a lot.’ We can feel each other pulling closer together more as a team,” Allen said.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Host Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Mountaineers are undefeated at home this season.

Texas: Travel to No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday. The Longhorns are winless on the road.

SATURDAY’S SNACKS: Butler, Louisville, North Carolina earn wins over top-15 teams

CHAPEL HILL, NC - JANUARY 14: Theo Pinson #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at the Dean Smith Center on January 14, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 96-83. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 14, 2017, 6:55 PM EST

SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

The struggles continued for No. 7 Duke as they had another game to forget in a road loss at No. 14 Louisville. Anas Mahmoud had the best game of his career for the Cardinals and Duke struggled to defend ball screens. CBT’s Rob Dauster has four takeaways from this one including one on Duke being a total mess.

Two more of the ACC’s best teams also did battle on Saturday as No. 11 North Carolina handed No. 9 Florida State its first loss in conference play. Three more takeaways from Dauster on this one as he goes more into detail on Joel Berry’s outstanding game.

The Big East also had a big game on Saturday afternoon that saw No. 12 Butler hold on to beat No. 15 Xavier for a home win. Kelan Martin continued his sluggish Big East start, but a freshman guard is continuing to emerge for the Bulldogs. Here’s more on the Bulldogs and their very strong NCAA tournament profile.

No. 19 Virginia was able to outlast Clemson for an ACC road win as senior London Perrantes buried the key go-ahead three in the final two minutes. While this was a solid win for the ‘Hoos, this loss is potentially devastating for Clemson’s tourney hopes.

STARRED

Alec PetersValparaiso: The senior scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half to help the Crusaders beat Cleveland State. Peters also added nine rebounds on the day as he’s now over 2,100 career points.

Jack Gibbs, Davidson: The senior guard poured in 30 points and added seven rebounds in Davidson’s big Atlantic 10 win over VCU. Gibbs played all 40 minutes of Saturday’s game and was 9-for-19 from the floor with four three-pointers.

Tucker Haymond, Western Michigan: It was a career afternoon for the senior guard as Haymond had 35 points to lead the Broncos over Kent State for a MAC win. The career-high effort came on 12-for-18 shooting for Haymond.

THE REST OF THE TOP 25

  • It didn’t come easy, but No. 2 Kansas overcame an off-shooting night to get past Oklahoma State as Frank Mason had 22 points.
  • No. 3 Villanova had a strong outing from guard Donte DiVincenzo (19 points) as the Wildcats won on the road at St. John’s.
  • Some hot shooting sparked No. 6 Kentucky past Auburn as freshman Malik Monk tallied 24 points.
  • Marcus Foster had 21 points to lead No. 8 Creighton to a rout over Truman State.
  • No. 10 West Virginia survived with a two-point road win over Texas in the Big 12. Teyvon Myers led with 16 points.
  • It took another close win but No. 20 Notre Dame was able to hold on for a road win at Virginia Tech. Steve Vasturia paced the Irish with 20 points.
  • This one needed overtime, but No. 23 Florida outlasted Georgia as Canyon Barry finished with 27 points and seven rebounds.
  • Penn State used a big second-half run to push past No. 24 Minnesota. This is the type of loss that could come back to haunt the Gophers as they held a 10-point halftime lead. Mike Watkins had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Nittany Lions.

NOTABLE

  • Miami cruised past Pitt for an easy ACC win. The Hurricanes were led by Davon Reed as he finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. The win was also a milestone for Jim Larrañaga as he notched his 600th career victory.
  • Dayton stayed in the Atlantic 10 race with a road win at Duquesne. Charles Cooke led the way for the Flyers with 19 points.
  • Providence handed Seton Hall another bad loss for its NCAA tournament resume in Big East play. Kyron Cartwright led the Friars with 20 points and eight rebounds.
  • Georgetown held off UConn in an old-school rivalry game. The Hoyas trailed by six at half before rallying as L.J. Peak had 21 points and eight rebounds.
  • After the bad road loss at Illinois, Michigan bounced back with a Big Ten win over Nebraska as Moe Wagner led with 23 points.

VIDEO: Colorado State player, New Mexico coaches in postgame altercation

screen-shot-2017-01-14-at-5-28-14-pm
By Rob DausterJan 14, 2017, 5:29 PM EST

After a chippy game in which a reeling New Mexico team picked up an 84-71 win at Colorado State, Emmanuel Omogbo had a postgame altercation with the New Mexico coaching staff outside of Moby Arena:

According to Grammer, a New Mexico beat writer, the incident was started by Omogbo, who walked toward the UNM coaches and said something before his camera was recording. According to Omogbo, it was Terrence Rencher, the bald assistant in the video above, that said something first:

fullsizerender-3

The game was chippy, and late in the second half there was a near-fight when a New Mexico player laid out a Colorado State player on a screen. UNM assistants Chris Harriman and Rencher were ejected during the fracas when they left the bench.:

Per Grammer, the Colorado State players made comments before the game regarding the job status of the New Mexico staff.

UConn women win 91st straight game to break their own NCAA record

ap_17014760289987
Associated PressJan 14, 2017, 5:22 PM EST

DALLAS (AP) Top-ranked UConn broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory, scoring the first 21 points and romping past SMU 88-48 on Saturday.

Coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies (16-0, 4-0 AAC) broke the record of 90 wins in a row that his team first accomplished more than six years ago. They matched that mark with a 65-point rout of No. 20 South Florida last Tuesday.

The four-time defending national champion Huskies haven’t lost a game since falling in overtime at sixth-ranked Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014.

Their first 90-game winning streak broke the Division I record of 88 straight wins by the UCLA men’s basketball team and famed coach John Wooden. That UConn streak also started after a loss to Stanford, in the 2008 national semifinal game, and ended with another loss at Stanford on Dec. 30, 2010.

While the only way UConn will play Stanford this season will be in the NCAA Tournament, the Huskies do have wins this season over second-ranked Baylor, third-ranked Maryland and sixth-ranked Notre Dame – the latter two on the road.

Katie Lou Samuelson scored 28 points, Naphessa Collier added 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for UConn, while Gabby Williams also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, along with six assists.

Alicia Froling led SMU (10-7, 1-3) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The junior from Australia entered the game as the AAC’s top rebound at 10.6 per game.

UConn is 58-0 in American Athletic games in its four seasons since joining that league, plus nine more wins while sweeping through the conference tournament each of the past three seasons.

Samuelson was 11-of-21 shooting and had five 3-pointers while finishing one point short of her matching her career high. She had 10 points in the first quarter, when Collier had nine points and seven rebounds as UConn jumped out to a 26-2 lead.

The Mustangs are 0-7 against UConn, and had lost the first six by an average margin of 51 points.