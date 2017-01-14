Coach Cal, Bruce Pearl trade verbal jabs after Kentucky beats Auburn

John Calipari and Bruce Pearl had themselves a nice little war of words on Saturday.
Auburn lost to No. 6 Kentucky in Rupp Arena, but they gave the Wildcats a fight.
“I was at Tennessee, and Memphis was a smaller school in a corner,” Pearl, who now is the head coach of Auburn, said, according to SEC Country. When Pearl was with the Vols and Cal was with the Tigers, the two programs were at their absolute peak. They once played as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in AP poll. “They hated Tennessee, and that was the beginning of John and I having a bit of a rivalry. I’d like to think that the things he doesn’t like about me are some of the things I don’t like about him, but I had great respect for him.”
“I want him to have to prepare to play Auburn,” Pearl added. “I want him to be pissed off that we beat them last year. They weren’t a great team and we made some shots and made some plays. It was a tough place to play and it matters if you can beat John Calipari at Kentucky.”
Cal’s response?
“Why would he think I don’t like him? You guys, it doesn’t matter what I say,” Calipari said, reportedly with a smile on his face. For what it’s worth, Cal’s jokes and Cal’s barbs are all both said with a smile on his face. “Did they beat us last year? Oh, they did? Oh. Yeah, I’m pissed off they beat us last year.”
As an unbiased observer, you should want Auburn to be good if, for no other reason, we can stoke the coals on this coaching rivalry.
No. 4 UCLA completes Mountain sweep with win over Utah
Lonzo Ball finished with 17 points, eight assists, six boards and five steals as No. 4 UCLA outlasted Utah on the road, winning 83-82.
The Bruins got the win despite playing anything-but their best game. Utah put up 82 points on the Bruins, scoring 1.139 points-per-possession and shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. At the same time, UCLA shot just 9-for-29 from three – they made 19 threes and scored 104 points against Colorado on Thursday – and, quite frankly, looked like they were playing with heavy legs.
And they probably were.
This was the second time in roughly 40 hours that the Bruins were playing a road game at altitude, which is a difficult thing for NBA players to do, let alone a group of college kids.
The way that the Pac-12 works is that everyone in the conference has a travel partner. Oregon has Oregon State, UCLA has USC, Utah has Colorado. Those teams travel in pairs, meaning that UCLA plays at Colorado while USC plays at Utah one night, and two or three nights later UCLA will play at Utah and USC will play at Colorado.
And since 2011, when Utah and Colorado joined the conference, there have been just three teams that have swept their trip to the Mountain schools. First it was UCLA in 2013, the year they won the league and Ben Howland got fired. Then there was Arizona, once in 2014 and once in 2015. In 2014, Arizona won the Pac-12 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. In 2015, Arizona won the Pac-12 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. In both of those seasons, they made the Elite 8 and came within a Frank Kaminsky of the Final Four.
UCLA became the fourth team to sweep the Mountain schools this week.
The Bruins are a buzzer-beating three from Dillon Brooks at Oregon away from being undefeated today.
I guess this team is pretty good.
Lecomte helps No. 1 Baylor hold off No. 25 K-State 77-68
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Manu Lecomte scored 26 points after battling early foul trouble, Ish Wainright and Al Freeman had key baskets down the stretch and top-ranked Baylor outlasted No. 25 Kansas State 77-68 on Saturday.
Wainright and Freeman had 15 points apiece for the Bears (15-1, 3-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at No. 10 West Virginia in their first game as the nation’s No. 1 team to deal the Wildcats (13-4, 2-3) another close, disheartening conference defeat.
Johnathan Motley was held to seven points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 4:34 left and the Bears leading 62-55. But they managed to hang on down the stretch without their most dependable player.
D.J. Johnson scored 20 points for Kansas State, including two free throws that got the Wildcats within five with just over four minutes to go. But the Wildcats were unable to make key stops the rest of the way, and the trio of Wainwright, Freeman and Lecomte seemed to will the Bears to victory.
Freeman scored with just over three minutes left to make it 66-58, and Wainwright threw down a putback with about two minutes remaining that gave the Bears a 68-60 advantage.
Kamau Stokes made a pair of foul shots moments later to give Kansas State a chance, but Lecomte’s floater made it 70-62 with 1:35 left, and the Bears held on from there.
Barry Brown finished with 13 points, Xavier Sneed added 12 and Stokes had 10 for the Wildcats, while Dean Wade was held to five points and two rebounds in 35 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
Baylor answered a lot of critics after its ugly showing in Morgantown by beating the Wildcats on the road. The Bears have won six of their last seven against Kansas State.
Kansas State has lost three of its last four games, including a last-second loss at No. 2 Kansas and a loss at Texas Tech where the Wildcats also led late. Those defeats coupled with a weak nonconference schedule could haunt the Wildcats when the NCAA Tournament field is set.
UP NEXT
Baylor heads home to face Texas on Tuesday night.
Kansas State heads to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.
Myers and No. 10 West Virginia earn 74-72 win at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The euphoria of blowing out a top-ranked team followed by a long trip west created one serious hangover for West Virginia.
The No. 10 Mountaineers shook it off just in time to avoid one of the bigger upsets of the Big 12 season so far.
Teyvon Myers scored 16 points and Jevon Carter scored 15 as West Virginia rallied to beat short-handed Texas 74-72 on Saturday.
“We gave them a day off after the Baylor game , I tried to talk to them right after the game to make sure we got ready,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “We didn’t have any energy (against Texas). Nobody travels the way we travel. Your sleep patterns are all different.”
As the only Big 12 team in the Eastern time zone, the Mountaineers log more miles and hours on the road than anyone else in the league. Still, after a court-storming win against Baylor, few expected the Mountaineers to be in such a fight with a Texas team that has struggled all season.
Texas played without leading scorer Tevin Mack, who was suspended indefinitely this week for an unspecified violation of team rules. It was his second suspension of the season for the sophomore, who missed the first game for a rules violation during the offseason.
The Longhorns committed 19 turnovers against the Mountaineers’ “Press Virginia” defense but didn’t give them up in bunches and never allowed any West Virginia lead grow larger than eight points. Texas led 53-47 with 10 minutes left.
“Our guys showed a great deal of fight,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “The way our guys played for each other, played for Texas, is more closely what we want to be,” Smart said.
Carter’s two free throws with 21 seconds left gave West Virginia (15-2, 4-1) a four-point lead. Jarrett Allen scored 19 points for the Longhorns (7-10, 1-4) and his put-back basket with 1.1 seconds left gave Texas a final desperate chance. But after Myers missed two free throws, Allen’s final cross-court short never made it to the basket.
Andrew Jones scored 17 for Texas, but fouled with more than three minutes to play.
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia: The win keeps the Mountaineers on pace near the top of the Big 12 behind league leader Kansas but the defense that has smothered opponents struggled to bottle up the Longhorns, who shot 50 percent in the second half. The Mountaineers particularly struggled to contain Texas’ frontcourt of Allen and Shaq Cleare, who combined to shoot 12 of 16 from the field.
Texas: The Longhorns proved they have some mettle even without Mack’s scoring, and his absence may have forced on-the-court cohesion that has rarely been on display this season. But the road only gets tougher from here. Texas has road games at Baylor and Kansas in the coming week and face the prospect of a long stay near the bottom of the Big 12.
COUNTING WINS
Huggins earned career victory No. 806, tying him for ninth place in major college history with Eddie Sutton. He ranks third among active coaches behind Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim
“I had the good fortune of being able to coach against Eddie,” Huggins said. “If I sat and thought about it, which I don’t, it’s an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as those guys.”
OH SO CLOSE
Five of Texas’ losses have been by three points or less, frustrating trend for a team that started the season ranked in the Top 25 with an entirely new starting lineup.
“Coach said in the locker room, `If we could do one less turnover or get one more stop, that would help a lot.’ We can feel each other pulling closer together more as a team,” Allen said.
UP NEXT
West Virginia: Host Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Mountaineers are undefeated at home this season.
Texas: Travel to No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday. The Longhorns are winless on the road.
Anas Mahmoud had the best game of his collegiate career, finishing with 17 points and 11 boards, and Donovan Mitchell chipped in with 15 points of his own as No. 14 Louisville handed No. 7 Duke their second consecutive loss, 78-69.
Duke jumped out to an early lead on the Cardinals, but Louisville used a 20-5 run late in the half to go ahead 34-30 at the break. The Cardinals did not play great offensively, but they shot 7-for-18 from three and made key jumpers late in both halves to pull away from the Blue Devils.
Grayson Allen led Duke with 23 points and Luke Kennard chipped in with 17, but Duke clearly missed Amile Jefferson – particularly on the defensive end of the floor – and Jayson Tatum shot just 3-for-11 from the field.
Here are four things we learned in Louisville’s win:
1. Anas Mahmoud was awesome: In his fifth game as Louisville’s starting center, Mahmoud had his breakout game. He finished with 17 points, 11 boards, two steals and a block, changing more shots in the lane than I was able to track. His presence in the lineup changes things for the Cardinals on both ends of the floor. On the one hand, he’s probably their best defensive center given his length. He looks like he weighs about 215 pounds, and that is an issue, but what he’s able to bring to the table for the Cardinals defensively – both in rim protection and his ability to switch out onto smaller defenders – is valuable enough to take some risks against stronger opponents.
He’s also a key piece offensively. In prior games, it’s been because of his ability to pass the ball. He’s not a guy that collects a ton of assists, but his ball movement from the low- and high-post lets Louisville’s offense run smoother. On Saturday, however, he point production came as the roll-man in ball-screen actions, which is part of the reason why …
2. … Louisville lit up Duke with ball-screens: This is not the first time this has happened to the Blue Devils this season, and it certainly will not be the last. It’s Duke’s biggest issue on the defensive end of the floor. They are a total mess trying to slow down teams that understand how to execute those actions. In the first half, Mahmoud had four wide-open dunks/layups at the rim because the Blue Devils totally lost track of where he was. At one point in the half, Louisville was 6-for-21 from the floor with three dunks from Mahmoud on alley-oops.
Those were significant baskets. Duke was actually playing well defensively at that point in the game. They were contesting jumpers and limiting penetration, and Louisville’s offense was sputtering as a result. But Duke was never able to extend the lead, meaning that when the Cards did finally get it going, they were able to jump right back into the lead.
3. Duke could not take advantage of Louisville’s switching: Before I go any further, a disclaimer: Louisville is the best defensive team in college basketball and Duke is a team that does not have a point guard on their roster. That said, it is still troubling to see a team with this much talent look this out of sync offensively. They finished with eight assists and 18 turnovers on the day. When they actually were able to score, more often than not it came out of isolations or transition.
The biggest issue, however, was that Duke didn’t have anyone on the block that they could give the ball to that would allow them to take advantage of the fact that Louisville was switching everything. Combine that with the fact that Duke’s guards aren’t quick enough to beat Louisville’s athletic bigs off the dribble, and that offensive performance is what you get.
4. Duke is a total mess: There’s really no other way to put it. And there are justifiable reasons for this mess. They’ve played 18 games this season, and only twice were all five members of their ideal starting lineup – Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III and Amile Jefferson – healthy. The three star freshmen all missed at least the first month of the season. Jefferson did not play in their two toughest road games of the year to date, which both came this week. And all of this is going on while Coach K is out recovering from back surgery.
But that doesn’t change the fact that this team is nowhere near where we thought they would be at this point in the season. Giles was away from the game for, essentially, 14 months as he recovered from an ACL surgery on his right knee and an arthroscopic surgery on his already-surgically repaired left knee. Marques Bolden is even further away from contributing; he’s seen both Chase Jeter and Javin DeLaurier vault past his in Duke’s front court depth chart, which is a very troubling sign. Frank Jackson isn’t playing with anywhere near the confidence that he had in the first month of the season, and Tatum looks like he has no understanding of how to play basketball.
In fact, Duke might be a better basketball team with Tatum on the bench right now. The problem with that, however, is that the Blue Devils don’t have the depth to take him off the court. These four guys that came off the bench to play for Duke on Saturday: Jackson, Jeter, Bolden and DeLaurier. As bad as Tatum has been, Duke is better off with him playing than with any of those other four guys playing.
We’ve seen this before. During the 2014-15 season, Duke lost back-to-back games in the middle of January, falling at N.C. State and at home to Miami by 16 points; if you don’t remember that Miami game, it was the game where Angel Rodriguez looked like Chris Paul. Everyone in the world questioned Duke’s ball-screen defense and whether or not a team that had Jahlil Okafor at the five and Tyus Jones at the point would ever be good enough defensively to win a national title.
If you remember, that team eventually earned a No. 1 seed and, during the NCAA tournament, played defense that was on par with 2015 Kentucky’s record-setting defense en route to a national title.
That team didn’t have the injuries this team does. That team also didn’t have to figure everything out with Coach K sidelined. Duke has actually looked better in these last two losses, which came at No. 9 Florida State and at No. 14 Louisville, than they did in a loss at Virginia Tech. There is reason to be cautiously optimistic.
But there is even more reason to think that Duke is simply never going to reach their potential this year.
SATURDAY’S SNACKS: Butler, Louisville, North Carolina earn wins over top-15 teams
The struggles continued for No. 7 Duke as they had another game to forget in a road loss at No. 14 Louisville. Anas Mahmoud had the best game of his career for the Cardinals and Duke struggled to defend ball screens. CBT’s Rob Dauster has four takeaways from this one including one on Duke being a total mess.
Two more of the ACC’s best teams also did battle on Saturday as No. 11 North Carolina handed No. 9 Florida State its first loss in conference play. Three more takeaways from Dauster on this one as he goes more into detail on Joel Berry’s outstanding game.
The Big East also had a big game on Saturday afternoon that saw No. 12 Butler hold on to beat No. 15 Xavier for a home win. Kelan Martin continued his sluggish Big East start, but a freshman guard is continuing to emerge for the Bulldogs. Here’s more on the Bulldogs and their very strong NCAA tournament profile.
Coming off of a blowout loss at the hands of West Virginia, No. 1 Baylor managed to go into Manhattan and knock off No. 25 Kansas State, 77-68. At the same time Baylor was winning that game, the No. 10 Mountaineers had to come back to knock off a Texas team that was playing without their best player.
Lonzo Ball, UCLA: The Bruins struggled as their legs gave out on them, but Ball still managed to post 15 points, eight assists, six boards and five steals in an 83-82 win at Utah. The Bruins swept the Mountain school.
Alec Peters, Valparaiso: The senior scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half to help the Crusaders beat Cleveland State. Peters also added nine rebounds on the day as he’s now over 2,100 career points.
Jack Gibbs, Davidson: The senior guard poured in 30 points and added seven rebounds in Davidson’s big Atlantic 10 win over VCU. Gibbs played all 40 minutes of Saturday’s game and was 9-for-19 from the floor with four three-pointers.
Tucker Haymond, Western Michigan: It was a career afternoon for the senior guard as Haymond had 35 points to lead the Broncos over Kent State for a MAC win. The career-high effort came on 12-for-18 shooting for Haymond.
Marcus Foster had 21 points to lead No. 8 Creighton to a rout over Truman State.
No. 10 West Virginia survived with a two-point road win over Texas in the Big 12. Teyvon Myers led with 16 points.
It took another close win but No. 20 Notre Dame was able to hold on for a road win at Virginia Tech. Steve Vasturia paced the Irish with 20 points.
This one needed overtime, but No. 23 Florida outlasted Georgia as Canyon Barry finished with 27 points and seven rebounds.
Penn State used a big second-half run to push past No. 24 Minnesota. This is the type of loss that could come back to haunt the Gophers as they held a 10-point halftime lead. Mike Watkins had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Nittany Lions.
NOTABLE
Miami cruised past Pitt for an easy ACC win. The Hurricanes were led by Davon Reed as he finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. The win was also a milestone for Jim Larrañaga as he notched his 600th career victory.
Dayton stayed in the Atlantic 10 race with a road win at Duquesne. Charles Cooke led the way for the Flyers with 19 points.
Providence handed Seton Hall another bad loss for its NCAA tournament resume in Big East play. Kyron Cartwright led the Friars with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Georgetown held off UConn in an old-school rivalry game. The Hoyas trailed by six at half before rallying as L.J. Peak had 21 points and eight rebounds.
After the bad road loss at Illinois, Michigan bounced back with a Big Ten win over Nebraska as Moe Wagner led with 23 points.