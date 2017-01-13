More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 13: Troy Caupain #10 of the Cincinnati Bearcats dribbles the ball during the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at Fifth Third Arena on December 13, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

No. 22 Cincinnati holds on for 66-64 win over SMU

Associated PressJan 13, 2017, 12:00 AM EST

CINCINNATI (AP) Troy Caupain scored 16 points and blunted SMU’s comeback, and No. 22 Cincinnati let most of a 15-point lead slip away before holding on for a 66-64 victory Thursday night.

The Bearcats (14-2, 4-0) won a matchup of the last two unbeaten teams in American Athletic Conference play, taking their seventh straight game overall. Gary Clark led Cincinnati with 18 points, including two 3s that matched his career high.

SMU (14-4, 4-1) lost its 10-game winning streak, which tied for third-longest in school history. Sterling Brown led the Mustangs with a season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, but missed a 3-point shot that would have given the Mustangs the lead with 10 seconds left.

Kyle Washington had a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer during a 16-point run that put Cincinnati ahead 27-12. SMU opened the game 4 of 19 from the field with five turnovers. Semi Ojeleye, who leads the Mustangs at 17.9 points per game, was limited to two free throws in the first half. He finished with 12 points.

Jarrey Foster’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 54-52, but Caupain’s 3-pointer ended the SMU comeback. SMU never got closer than two points the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: During the 10-game winning streak, the Mustangs held everyone to 65 points or less. That streak was broken too.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have won 18 straight home games, their best such streak since they won 19 straight from 2013-14.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

SMU: The Mustangs had started to make progress in the poll, getting five points this week, the 32nd-most overall.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have been ranked for the last six weeks, including at No. 22 each of the last two. The win over SMU could help them finally move up.

UP NEXT

The Mustangs play at Tulane on Sunday. They swept the series last season, winning 60-45 at Tulane. SMU is 5-11 all-time at Tulane.

The Bearcats play at East Carolina on Sunday. Cincinnati is 10-1 all-time in the series, with East Carolina’s only victory coming at home during the 2014-15 season.



No. 5 Gonzaga stays undefeated with 93-55 win over LMU

SPOKANE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts to a call in the second half of the game against the Akron Zips at McCarthey Athletic Center on December 10, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated Akron 61-43. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2017, 12:46 AM EST

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Przemek Karnowski scored 17 points as No. 5 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 93-55 on Thursday night to remain the nation’s only undefeated Division I basketball team.

Zach Collins scored 15 points and Silas Melson added 13 for Gonzaga (16-0, 4-0 West Coast), which has the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 games. Six Zags scored in double figures.

Buay Tuach scored 19 points for Loyola Marymount (8-8, 1-4), which has lost 15 straight games to Gonzaga dating to 2010.

Gonzaga has shot better from the field than all 16 of its opponents this season. They shot 53 percent, while holding the Lions to 34 percent, including 26 percent in the decisive second half.

The first half was close and Gonzaga led for nearly all of it. The Bulldogs kept pushing leads to as many as 10 points, and the Lions would immediately whittle them down.

But three late 3-pointers – by Josh Perkins, Melson and Johnathan Williams – lifted Gonzaga to a 46-35 lead at halftime. The Lions committed 10 turnovers and shot just 40 percent in the first half, while Gonzaga was 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Karnowski scored three baskets during a 10-3 run to open the second half that gave the Zags a 56-38 lead. The Lions made just one of their first nine shots in the second half.

Gonzaga’s lead was soon at more than 20 points, as the Bulldogs outscored Loyola Marymount 23-8 to open the second half. The Lions did not threaten again.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola Marymount: The Lions suffered close losses to Connecticut, Boise State and Texas-Arlington this season. Eight of their previous 12 games were decided in the final 10 seconds, and they lost five of them.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are off to the best start in program history, and became the only undefeated team in major college basketball when Baylor lost recently. Five Zags are averaging at least 10 points per game, led by Nigel Williams-Goss at 15.3, and they average 85.5 points as a team. The Zags are 13th in the RPI.

UP NEXT

Loyola Marymount plays at Portland on Saturday.

Gonzaga faces a stern test to its undefeated record when they play No. 21 Saint Mary’s at home on Saturday.



No. 16 Arizona rolls to 91-75 win over Arizona State

TUCSON, AZ - JANUARY 12: Lauri Markkanen #10 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after scoring against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the college basketball game at McKale Center on January 12, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils 91-75. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 12, 2017, 11:40 PM EST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 30 points, Kadeem Allen added 18 and No. 16 Arizona used a dominating first half to beat rival Arizona State 91-75 on Thursday night.

Arizona (16-2, 5-0 Pac-12) turned the first of two regular-season games in this rivalry into a laugher from the opening tip.

Behind a rash of 3-pointers and rim-rattling dunks , the Wildcats scored the game’s first 12 points and kept pushing. Dusan Ristic scored 16 points and Markkanen made 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Arizona shot 57 percent, had 25 assists on 34 field goals and a 38-22 rebounding advantage. The Wildcats also scored 19 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds.

The Sun Devils (9-9, 2-3) outplayed Arizona for parts of the second half, but fell into too big of a hole after missing all nine of its shots from the 3-point arc in the first half.

Obinna Oleka led Arizona State with 22 points and Tra Holder added 20.

Arizona State had trouble with Utah’s size in an 88-82 loss in its last game. The Wildcats are even bigger; the Utes had trouble with their length in a 66-56 loss at McKale Center last week.

The Sun Devils started 6-foot-10 Jethro Tshisumpa in attempt to negate some of Arizona’s size advantage.

It did little good. Ristic scored the game’s first basket and had seven points in the opening 2 1/2 minutes as Arizona revved up the McKale Center crowd with an opening 12-0 run.

The Sun Devils had some success by switching to a zone, but the Wildcats quickly figured that out. Markkanen hit three straight 3-pointers in a span of 75 seconds and the lead surged to 29-12.

Arizona State tightened up defensively in the closing minutes of the first half, but still trailed 45-25.

The Sun Devils finally started getting 3-pointers to fall in the second half – extending their streak to 523 games – and continued to play well defensively. They cut the lead to 13 midway through, but were too far behind to make up enough ground and Arizona pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona continues to thrive, even with Allonzo Trier in street clothes. The Wildcats are a matchup nightmare because of their length, particularly when Markkanen is hitting from the perimeter.

Arizona State simply can’t win when it’s not making 3-point shots. The Sun Devils finished 10 for 27 from beyond the arc, but going 0-for-the-first-half killed any chance of ending a six-game losing streak in Tucson.

UP NEXT

Arizona State plays at No. 4 UCLA next Thursday and at No. 25 Southern California on Jan. 22.

Arizona plays at USC next Thursday and UCLA on Jan. 21.



You make the call: Did the refs blow this review in Iowa’s win over No. 17 Purdue? (VIDEO)

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 22: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the second half of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyArena on March 22, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2017, 11:34 PM EST

Iowa picked up a big home win over No. 17 Purdue on Thursday night, but it didn’t come without controversy.

With 13 seconds left in the game and the Hawkeyes up one, Iowa’s Cordell Pemsl missed a free throw that was eventually knocked out of bounds. Caleb Swanigan opted not to grab the loose ball, letting it bounce into Iowa’s bench where it was ruled to be off of a Purdue player.

The play went to review and, somehow, after spending three minutes watching replays of the play, the referees determined that it was inconclusive. (It wasn’t. This was off of Iowa.)

So you tell me: Who did this go off of?

The refs missed this one.

It happens.

But blaming this loss on that one bad call would be foolish for Purdue and Purdue fans, because the Boilermakers had plenty of chances to make sure that they didn’t have to risk everything on a replay review. The possession before the free throw, Swanigan, Purdue’s all-american center, didn’t grab the loose ball when it went out of bounds. The possession before the free throw, he missed a shot from point-blank range that would have put Purdue up 80-79. The possession before that, Swanigan turned the ball over after Ryan Cline missed a wide-open three and Isaac Haas missed a layup on the same possession. Before that, P.J. Thompson missed an open three from the corner. Before that, Cline missed two free throws.

In total, Purdue came up empty on five straight possessions in the final 2:19, and on every possession the Boilermakers could have either taken the lead or tied the game.

Yes, that call was awful, but Purdue lost this game all by themselves.

Utah dominants No. 25 USC

TUCSON, AZ - JANUARY 05: Head coach Larry Krystkowiak of Utah Utes reacts during the first half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 5, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneJan 12, 2017, 11:31 PM EST

It’s hard to believe No. 25 USC scored the game’s first 10 points.

Outside of that first 3:10 of the first half, Utah was in control, laying down the hammer on the Trojans, 86-64, on Thursday night. The Utes, in the process, landed their best win to date as they head into a marquee conference showdown with No. 4 UCLA.

Lorenzo Bonam led the Utes with 17 points. Devon Daniels and David Collette each had 15 points, while Kyle Kuzma recorded a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards. Chimezie Metu had 17 points in a losing effort.

For USC, which will fall from the rankings come Monday, after starting the season 14-0, this is the third loss in the past four games. It followed a familiar pattern as previous losses against Oregon and Cal. Kyle Kuzma caused matchup problems and David Collette was a force down low. Length, once again, affected the USC offense, while the Trojan defense got burnt from beyond the arc (9-of-17). In addition, Elijah Stewart was held scoreless (0-for-6) for the first time this season. As league play as begun, you wonder what a difference a healthy Bennie Boatwright, who has missed the past 13 games with an MCL injury, would make for Andy Enfield’s team.

But as USC has struggled, Utah is looking improved, and maybe making a push for the bubble as Selection Sunday nears. This win is its best to date (USC is ranked 52nd in kenpom and 27th in the RPI), but they still have plenty of work to do to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. Remember, two of their 12 wins came against non-Division I opponents and Utah also whiffed against key non-conference wins against Butler and Xavier, while landing a bad loss to San Francisco.

Thursday’s win is a good start. But the Utes have little room for error moving forward, as the fourth-ranked Bruins come to town on Saturday.

Ohio State, the best program in the Big Ten four years ago, is now 0-4 in the league

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 11: Head coach Thad Matta of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on as Brutus Buckeye covers his eyes against the Michigan State Spartans in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2017, 10:14 PM EST

No. 18 Wisconsin pounded Ohio State into oblivion on Thursday night, jumping out to an 18-point lead at the break and eventually going up by more than 30 points before winning 89-66.

And frankly, based only on what we’ve seen out of the Buckeyes this season, that result isn’t all that surprising. They’re now 0-4 in Big Ten play and 10-7 on the season, already having lost to Florida Atlantic at home before conference play even started.

But based on what the Ohio State program has been under Thad Matta – and, frankly, what Thad Matta has been as a head coach throughout his career – this result is surprising, but not quite as surprising as what has happened to Ohio State basketball.

Let’s start with the here and now: This slow start to the season is coming a year after Ohio State made a trip to the NIT. That came after back-to-back years where Ohio State lost double-digit games and failed to finish in the top four of the Big Ten.

And while Ohio State basketball doesn’t have the same reputation as Ohio State football, prior to this recent drop off, the Buckeyes has arguably more success on the hardwood under Matta than they did on the football field. Matta’s first season in Columbus was in 2004-05, when the program was still ineligible for the NCAA tournament. But in five of the next seven seasons, Matta won at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title and three outright Big Ten regular season titles. He went to the national title game in 2007 and another Final Four in 2012. He reached the Elite 8 in 2013, when the Buckeyes finished second in the conference, and made another pair of Sweet 16s.

And that was after a four-year coaching career when Matta won the Horizon in his one season at Butler before winning two Atlantic 10s in three seasons, reaching the Elite 8 in the year he didn’t win the league, with Xavier.

In other words, the fall from grace for Ohio State and Matta was both sudden and unpredictable.

Because this is not a good basketball team right now, and with games coming up against Michigan State, at Nebraska, Northwestern and Minnesota, it’s not going to get easier anytime soon.

So what happened?

Well, the easy answer is that they’re not getting the same level of talent into the program that they were before. They reached the national title game with Greg Oden, Mike Conley and Daequan Cook on the roster. The reached the Final Four in 2012 with Jared Sullinger, Aaron Craft and DeShaun Thomas. Evan Turner won a player of the year awards. D’angelo Russell was an all-american.

They don’t have anyone anywhere near that level right now, unless you have a drastically different opinion of JaQuan Lyle than I do.

Then there is the issue of the guys they actually do bring in. Their 2015 recruiting class consisted of Lyle and four players that have transferred out of the program. Outside or Russell, who left after one season, no one in the 2014 class turned into much more than a role player in the Big Ten. None of the 2016 recruits Ohio State landed have been instant impact guys, and this is all while the most talented players in the state of Ohio – Luke Kennard, Carlton Bragg, Nick Ward, Nigel Hayes, V.J. King, Omari Spellman, Devin Williams, Esa Ahmad … do you get the point by now? – have ended up elsewhere.

Three straight lean recruiting classes combined with the fact that the best players from the program’s natural recruiting base have gone elsewhere is an easy way to drive a Big Ten title contender into the conference’s cellar.