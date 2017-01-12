Tres Tinkle still sidelined for Oregon State

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State’s top returning scorer entering the season, will miss his 12th consecutive game on Saturday night when the Beavers travel to face its in-state rival, No. 13 Oregon.

According to Danny Moran of The Oregonian, was originally hopeful for this weekend’s action. He reportedly underwent another CT scan on his broken right wrist earlier this week.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore, the son of head coach Wayne Tinkle, was averaging 20.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists through Oregon State’s first six games, but suffered a broken bone in his non-shooting wrist during a loss to Fresno State on Nov. 25. He was initially ruled out for six weeks.

Oregon State is one of the youngest teams in the nation, and has struggled offensively without Tinkle.

The Beavers, losers of nine of their last 10, enter the Civil War with the Ducks with a 4-13 (0-4 Pac-12) record.