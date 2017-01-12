More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 11: Head coach Thad Matta of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on as Brutus Buckeye covers his eyes against the Michigan State Spartans in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State, the best program in the Big Ten four years ago, is now 0-4 in the league

By Rob DausterJan 12, 2017, 10:14 PM EST

More College Hoops

No. 18 Wisconsin pounded Ohio State into oblivion on Thursday night, jumping out to an 18-point lead at the break and eventually going up by more than 30 points before winning 89-66.

And frankly, based only on what we’ve seen out of the Buckeyes this season, that result isn’t all that surprising. They’re now 0-4 in Big Ten play and 10-7 on the season, already having lost to Florida Atlantic at home before conference play even started.

But based on what the Ohio State program has been under Thad Matta – and, frankly, what Thad Matta has been as a head coach throughout his career – this result is surprising, but not quite as surprising as what has happened to Ohio State basketball.

Let’s start with the here and now: This slow start to the season is coming a year after Ohio State made a trip to the NIT. That came after back-to-back years where Ohio State lost double-digit games and failed to finish in the top four of the Big Ten.

And while Ohio State basketball doesn’t have the same reputation as Ohio State football, prior to this recent drop off, the Buckeyes has arguably more success on the hardwood under Matta than they did on the football field. Matta’s first season in Columbus was in 2004-05, when the program was still ineligible for the NCAA tournament. But in five of the next seven seasons, Matta won at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title and three outright Big Ten regular season titles. He went to the national title game in 2007 and another Final Four in 2012. He reached the Elite 8 in 2013, when the Buckeyes finished second in the conference, and made another pair of Sweet 16s.

And that was after a four-year coaching career when Matta won the Horizon in his one season at Butler before winning two Atlantic 10s in three seasons, reaching the Elite 8 in the year he didn’t win the league, with Xavier.

In other words, the fall from grace for Ohio State and Matta was both sudden and unpredictable.

Because this is not a good basketball team right now, and with games coming up against Michigan State, at Nebraska, Northwestern and Minnesota, it’s not going to get easier anytime soon.

So what happened?

Well, the easy answer is that they’re not getting the same level of talent into the program that they were before. They reached the national title game with Greg Oden, Mike Conley and Daequan Cook on the roster. The reached the Final Four in 2012 with Jared Sullinger, Aaron Craft and DeShaun Thomas. Evan Turner won a player of the year awards. D’angelo Russell was an all-american.

They don’t have anyone anywhere near that level right now, unless you have a drastically different opinion of JaQuan Lyle than I do.

Then there is the issue of the guys they actually do bring in. Their 2015 recruiting class consisted of Lyle and four players that have transferred out of the program. Outside or Russell, who left after one season, no one in the 2014 class turned into much more than a role player in the Big Ten. None of the 2016 recruits Ohio State landed have been instant impact guys, and this is all while the most talented players in the state of Ohio – Luke Kennard, Carlton Bragg, Nick Ward, Nigel Hayes, V.J. King, Omari Spellman, Devin Williams, Esa Ahmad … do you get the point by now? – have ended up elsewhere.

Three straight lean recruiting classes combined with the fact that the best players from the program’s natural recruiting base have gone elsewhere is an easy way to drive a Big Ten title contender into the conference’s cellar.

Torian Graham had a message for Arizona fans

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Kodi Justice #44 and Torian Graham #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrate against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneJan 12, 2017, 9:54 PM EST

Before the start of No. 16 Arizona’s meeting with Arizona State on Thursday night, Sun Devils guard Torian Graham had a message for the ZonaZoo.

(Spoiler: that’s not Arizona State’s #ForksUp sign)

My guess is those same fans who got the double bird salute from Graham had something to say as he walked back to the locker room down 45-25 at half.

No. 20 Notre Dame survives Miami, stays unbeaten in ACC

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: Matt Farrell #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dribbles up court against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second half during the championship game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center on November 22, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
1 Comment
By Terrence PayneJan 12, 2017, 9:47 PM EST

No. 20 Notre Dame, on the road against Miami on Thursday night, shot 37 percent, got out-rebounded by nine and had 12 shots blocked.

That had all the ingredients for a loss to Miami. It would have not only been the Hurricanes’ best win to date, it’s importance was magnified when you consider they are about to hit the road for three games against three top-50 teams.

However, the Fighting Irish’ free throw-shooting, turnovers (or lack thereof) and decision-making resulted in a 67-62 win over the ‘Canes.

Matt Farrell finished with 15 points and six assists. V.J. Beachem added 13. Davon Reed led all scorers in a losing effort.

Tied at 28-all after the break, Notre Dame broke open a 10-point lead twice in the second half, but in a game in which both teams shot the ball poorly, Miami’s athleticism helped spark a rally and take a 61-57 lead.

Notre Dame would knot the score at 61-all with 1:35 remaining after a pair of Bonzie Colson free throws.

This is when Notre Dame’s experience and decision-making proved to be the x-factor. In a tie game, Miami senior guard Davon Reed coughed up the ball right into the Rex Pflueger’s hands. Farrell, the junior point guard who had to replace the NBA Draft who also had to replace the NBA Draft pick, had carved up the Miami defense in the second half and continued in the final moments. Taking advantage of a defense that had not yet set up, Farrell got into the lane before finding the streaking Beachem on the baseline for the reverse lay-in.

After Ja’Quan Newton split a pair of free throws, Farrell once again got into the lane, kicking to the baseline where Steve Vasturia, another experienced senior, made another winning play, driving to the bucket for the layup.

Miami never got a potential game-tying shot off, as the inbounds pass bounced off of Anthony Lawrence.

Notre Dame sunk 12 of 14 free throws (four straight in the last 95 seconds of regulation) and committed just six turnovers on the night, only one of which came after halftime.

Even on an off-shooting night on the road, Notre Dame still had the experience to close out a close game. That’s been the theme through its undefeated start in league play, and reason why you have to like the Irish moving forward.

The Irish opened the conference schedule by beating Pitt by one in overtime on the road. They then held off Louisville at home despite Beachem scoring just two points. They followed by overcoming a slow start to top Clemson.

They’ll have two more chances to do so coming up, as the Irish close out a three-game road trip against Virginia Tech and No. 9 Florida State.

Nigel Hayes goes crazy after Khalil Iverson’s dunk

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 27: Nigel Hayes #10 of the Wisconsin Badgers drives against JD Wallace #12 of the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the second half at the Kohl Center on November 27, 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneJan 12, 2017, 8:55 PM EST

This play summed up Ohio State’s night during a No. 18 Wisconsin’s 89-66 thrashing of the Buckeyes.

Up 30 with 11 minutes remaining in regulation — yes, up 30 — Khalil Iverson beat two Buckeyes down the floor and benefited from a 2-on-1 feed from Zak Showatler.

Now the dunk is good, but Nigel Hayes’ reaction from the bench steals the highlight. Hayes had 15 points, while Bronson Koenig led all scorers with 21.

Wisconsin moves into a tie with Michigan State for first place in the Big Ten, while Ohio State, surprisingly, is 0-4 in league play, joining Rutgers in the cellar.

Miami dismisses transfer forward

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 20: Michael Gilmore #11 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams reacts after being defeated by the Oklahoma Sooners with a score of 81 to 85 during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 20, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneJan 12, 2017, 7:59 PM EST

For the second time this season, Miami had parted ways with a transfer to the program.

Before the start of Miami’s game against No. 20 Notre Dame, the team issued a statement announcing VCU transfer forward Michael Gilmore was dismissed from the program, “for failure to meet team expectations.”

Gilmore, nephew of the Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore, was sitting out the season due to NCAA transfer regulations. He was set to have two years of eligibility remaining, beginning at the start of the 2017-18 season. Once listed as a three-start prospect by Rivals — a four-star recruit by ESPN — averaged 2.6 points in 56 appearances for the Rams.

Earlier this season, San Jose State transfer guard Rashad Muhammad, the younger brother of Minnesota Timberwolves wing Shabazz Muhammad, was let go from the program for the same offense as Gilmore. He did not appear in a game for the Hurricanes.

Miami is 11-3 (1-1 ACC) on the season.

 

Tres Tinkle still sidelined for Oregon State

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 18: Tres Tinkle #3 of the Oregon State Beavers reacts late in the second half from the bench in the second half against the Virginia Commonwealth Rams in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneJan 12, 2017, 6:30 PM EST

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State’s top returning scorer entering the season, will miss his 12th consecutive game on Saturday night when the Beavers travel to face its in-state rival, No. 13 Oregon.

According to Danny Moran of The Oregonian, was originally hopeful for this weekend’s action. He reportedly underwent another CT scan on his broken right wrist earlier this week.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore, the son of head coach Wayne Tinkle, was averaging 20.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists through Oregon State’s first six games, but suffered a broken bone in his non-shooting wrist during a loss to Fresno State on Nov. 25. He was initially ruled out for six weeks.

Oregon State is one of the youngest teams in the nation, and has struggled offensively without Tinkle.

The Beavers, losers of nine of their last 10, enter the Civil War with the Ducks with a 4-13 (0-4 Pac-12) record.