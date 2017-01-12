WATCH: The Izzone chants ‘Grayson Allen’ after Miles Bridges is tripped

Grayson Allen has become the running joke of the 2016-17 season.
The Duke star guard has been public enemy No. 1 from Internet commenters ever since he tripped Elon’s Steven Santa Ana on Dec. 21, marking the third time he tripped an opponent since last February. The heat only intensified after Allen’s indefinite suspension lasted only a game (however, it stretched across two weeks).
Allen will be the top target for fanbases at every opposing arena, including ones he isn’t even at apparently.
On Wednesday night, during Michigan State’s 65-47 win over No. 24 Minnesota, the Izzone chanted “Grayson Allen” after freshman forward Miles Bridges was tripped up in the first half. You’d imagine that other fanbases across the country will follow suit, whether fouls like the one on Wednesday night are intentional or not.
Bridges led the Spartans with 16 points. Michigan State, which was plagued by a host of injuries, a young roster and an incredible tough non-conference schedule, currently sit alone atop the Big Ten standings.
(h/t The Only Colors)
Tres Tinkle, Oregon State’s top returning scorer entering the season, will miss his 12th consecutive game on Saturday night when the Beavers travel to face its in-state rival, No. 13 Oregon.
According to Danny Moran of The Oregonian, was originally hopeful for this weekend’s action. He reportedly underwent another CT scan on his broken right wrist earlier this week.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore, the son of head coach Wayne Tinkle, was averaging 20.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists through Oregon State’s first six games, but suffered a broken bone in his non-shooting wrist during a loss to Fresno State on Nov. 25. He was initially ruled out for six weeks.
Oregon State is one of the youngest teams in the nation, and has struggled offensively without Tinkle.
The Beavers, losers of nine of their last 10, enter the Civil War with the Ducks with a 4-13 (0-4 Pac-12) record.
Davidson will honor the greatest player in program history, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, on January 24 during a conference contest against Duquesne, the school announced on Wednesday.
According to the Charlotte Observer, The student section at the John M. Belk Arena will be renamed “Section 30” after the number Curry wore in his three seasons with the Wildcats; the same number he wears with the Warriors.
Curry is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,635 points. He was a consensus first-team All-American as a junior during the 2008-09 season. That came following a breakout performance in the NCAA Tournament the previous year, leading Davidson, then a member of the Southern Conference, to the Elite Eight.
This will be the latest change to Davidson’s home court. In 2014, the college named the court after longtime head coach Bob McKillop.
Tevin Mack has been suspended indefinitely from the program due to a violation of team rules, the program announced on Thursday afternoon.
“We have a set of standards that we expect people in our program to adhere to,” head coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. “Tevin has failed to reach them.”
Mack, a 6-foot-6 sophomore that initially committed to Smart when he was still at VCU, is the leading scorer for the Longhorns this season, averaging 14.8 points. He scored 27 points in the Longhorns’ lone Big 12 win.
Texas is 7-9 on the season and just 1-3 in league play.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) A 13-year-old New York girl killed by a stray bullet while riding home from basketball practice has been made an honorary member of the UConn women’s basketball team.
UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said he decided to make the gesture after hearing the story of Mount Vernon, New York, eighth-grader Shamoya McKenzie, who died on New Year’s Eve.
McKenzie’s mother has said her daughter had a poster of the current UConn team in her bedroom, and dreamed of playing for the Huskies.
Auriemma said after reading about her life, he sent McKenzie’s family a team jersey with her number, 30, along with a letter that read, “Once a Husky, Always a Husky.”
“I don’t know that it makes anything any better,” Auriemma said Tuesday night after his Huskies won their 90th consecutive game. “But, it was just our way of saying, `You didn’t get a chance to be here, but your kind of are.”‘
McKenzie, who was 6-foot-2, was already playing for Mount Vernon’s junior varsity high school team. She was described by Mount Vernon school officials and coaches as excellent student, athlete and role model.
“It got a lot of notice because she is a basketball player,” Auriemma said. “All over America this stuff unfortunately happens to too many kids her age.”
The tradition at West Virginia is, after basketball games, to sing the song ‘Country Roads’, written by John Denver.
On Tuesday night, the Mountaineers blew out No. 1 Baylor on their home floor, which necessitated a court-storm.
Put those two together and what you get is a packed arena and a court full of still-drunk college kids singing a song at the top of their lungs. Throw in a phone in every pocket, the advent of social media and a creative person running West Virginia’s men’s hoops account, and what you get is an edit of the entire song from a dozen different angles:
It’s hard for me to overstate just how awesome this is.