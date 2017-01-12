WATCH: The Izzone chants ‘Grayson Allen’ after Miles Bridges is tripped

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Grayson Allen has become the running joke of the 2016-17 season.

The Duke star guard has been public enemy No. 1 from Internet commenters ever since he tripped Elon’s Steven Santa Ana on Dec. 21, marking the third time he tripped an opponent since last February. The heat only intensified after Allen’s indefinite suspension lasted only a game (however, it stretched across two weeks).

Allen will be the top target for fanbases at every opposing arena, including ones he isn’t even at apparently.

On Wednesday night, during Michigan State’s 65-47 win over No. 24 Minnesota, the Izzone chanted “Grayson Allen” after freshman forward Miles Bridges was tripped up in the first half. You’d imagine that other fanbases across the country will follow suit, whether fouls like the one on Wednesday night are intentional or not.

Got to love the "Grayson Allen 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻" chant after Bridges gets tripped. pic.twitter.com/B8Am5TriLJ — Dom Garrett (@DomGarrett) January 12, 2017

Bridges led the Spartans with 16 points. Michigan State, which was plagued by a host of injuries, a young roster and an incredible tough non-conference schedule, currently sit alone atop the Big Ten standings.

