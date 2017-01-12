More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 22: Detrick Mostella #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers takes a jump shot during the second half of the Maui Invitational NCAA college basketball game against the Oregon Ducks at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 22, 2016 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Oregon won the game 69-65. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Ex-Vols guard Mostella cited on drug paraphernalia charge

Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 12, 2017, 10:59 AM EST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Former Tennessee guard Detrick Mostella has a court date later this month after being cited on a misdemeanor charge of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Tennessee announced Tuesday night that Mostella had been dismissed from the team. The release announcing Mostella’s exit didn’t specify a reason for his dismissal.

“I’ve always been very clear about the standards that members of this program will be held to,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a statement. “Those standards are very high, and Detrick unfortunately has not lived up to them.”

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a statement that Mostella “unfortunately has not lived up to” the “standards that members of this program will be held to.”

Mostella, 23, has a Jan. 25 court date on the misdemeanor charge. University of Tennessee police said Mostella was cited Dec. 14 after officers responded to a report regarding “the odor of marijuana” in his residence.

University of Tennessee police also released two other reports that mentioned Mostella. The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported the citation as well as the other two reports.

Police said a resident adviser told them on Sept. 2 that she was in Mostella’s room in June when Mostella pulled out a handgun and took it with him out of the room. After police initially knocked on Mostella’s door Sept. 2 and didn’t get an answer, Mostella consented for his room to be searched later that day. A search showed no evidence of a firearm.

Another incident report showed that during an Aug. 30 fire drill, police found and confiscated dried green stems “consistent with marijuana stems” from a room. Mostella was mentioned in the report along with Tennessee teammates Lamonte Turner, Robert Hubbs III and Lew Evans.

Lieutenant Mike Richardson of the University of Tennessee Police Department said no arrests or citations were made in connection with either the August or September report.

Mostella was averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Although he had started only one game, Mostella was Tennessee’s second-leading scorer.

The 6-foot-1 junior from Decatur, Alabama, also had a team-high 26 3-point baskets this season and had scored 16 points per game over the Vols’ last five contests.

Tennessee (8-7, 1-2 SEC) hosts South Carolina (12-3, 2-0) in its first game without Mostella.

More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Texas loses leading scorer to suspension

AUSTIN, TX - DECEMBER 27: Tevin Mack #0 of the Texas Longhorns drives around Alonzo Walker #14 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Frank Erwin Center on December 27, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
Chris Covatta/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2017, 3:17 PM EST

Tevin Mack has been suspended indefinitely from the program due to a violation of team rules, the program announced on Thursday afternoon.

“We have a set of standards that we expect people in our program to adhere to,” head coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. “Tevin has failed to reach them.”

Mack, a 6-foot-6 sophomore that initially committed to Smart when he was still at VCU, is the leading scorer for the Longhorns this season, averaging 14.8 points. He scored 27 points in the Longhorns’ lone Big 12 win.

Texas is 7-9 on the season and just 1-3 in league play.

UConn women’s hoops honors teen killed by stray bullet

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma listens to a question during a news conference at the women's Final Four in the NCAA college basketball tournament Monday, April 4, 2016, in Indianapolis. Connecticut will play Syracuse in the championship game on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 12, 2017, 2:59 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) A 13-year-old New York girl killed by a stray bullet while riding home from basketball practice has been made an honorary member of the UConn women’s basketball team.

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said he decided to make the gesture after hearing the story of Mount Vernon, New York, eighth-grader Shamoya McKenzie, who died on New Year’s Eve.

McKenzie’s mother has said her daughter had a poster of the current UConn team in her bedroom, and dreamed of playing for the Huskies.

Auriemma said after reading about her life, he sent McKenzie’s family a team jersey with her number, 30, along with a letter that read, “Once a Husky, Always a Husky.”

“I don’t know that it makes anything any better,” Auriemma said Tuesday night after his Huskies won their 90th consecutive game. “But, it was just our way of saying, `You didn’t get a chance to be here, but your kind of are.”‘

McKenzie, who was 6-foot-2, was already playing for Mount Vernon’s junior varsity high school team. She was described by Mount Vernon school officials and coaches as excellent student, athlete and role model.

“It got a lot of notice because she is a basketball player,” Auriemma said. “All over America this stuff unfortunately happens to too many kids her age.”

VIDEO: Watch this awesome edit of West Virginia fans singing ‘Country Roads’

MORGANTOWN, WV - JANUARY 10: WVU students storm the court after upsetting Baylor 89-68 at the WVU Coliseum on January 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2017, 12:46 PM EST

The tradition at West Virginia is, after basketball games, to sing the song ‘Country Roads’, written by John Denver.

On Tuesday night, the Mountaineers blew out No. 1 Baylor on their home floor, which necessitated a court-storm.

Put those two together and what you get is a packed arena and a court full of still-drunk college kids singing a song at the top of their lungs. Throw in a phone in every pocket, the advent of social media and a creative person running West Virginia’s men’s hoops account, and what you get is an edit of the entire song from a dozen different angles:

It’s hard for me to overstate just how awesome this is.

CBT Podcast: Jay Bilas joins us to talk Duke, Mike Brey and Villanova

unnamed-2
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

We brought the one and only Jay Bilas on the podcast today to dig into his thought on what is going on with Duke, how the ACC’s balance of power shakes out and just what makes Mike Brey so good as keeping a program running smoothly.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

Bracketology: Kentucky, Florida State pushing for No. 1 seeds

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats talks with Malik Monk #5, De'Aaron Fox #0, and Wenyen Gabriel #32 in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dave OmmenJan 12, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

More College hoops

unnamed-2 CBT Podcast: Jay Bilas joins us to talk Duke, Mike Brey and Villanova Mark Gottfried So N.C. State ‘got better’ in their loss at Boston College? OMAHA, NE - JANUARY 11: Justin Patton #23 of the Creighton Bluejays challenges the shot of Kamar Baldwin #3 of the Butler Bulldogs during their game at CenturyLink Center on January 11, 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images) Five Takeaways from No. 8 Creighton’s win over No. 12 Butler

Although this week’s No. 1 seeds remain intact, Kentucky and Florida State are pushing for slots on the top line of the bracket.  One could make the case for dropping Baylor after the Bears’ loss at West Virginia, but the seed list doesn’t always work the same as a poll.  Baylor’s resume is still quite strong, and a lone loss in Morgantown doesn’t change that – much the same as Villanova’s loss at Butler last week didn’t drop the Wildcats from the overall No. 1 seed position.  That said, resumes are still very much a recurring work in progress.

It’s no surprise that the cutline is quite fluid.  With another full slate of games tonight, the bottom of the bracket might look different if we updated it again tomorrow.  The process slows in mid-February and resumes become more complete.

As a reminder, conference champions are determined by league standings until Championship Week.  In the event of a tie in the loss column, the automatic bid for the bracket is awarded to the team with the best RPI at the time of publication.  To an extent, this helps simulate some variances that occur in the process.  For example, Illinois State and Wichita State are both unbeaten (5-0) in the Missouri Valley.  Largely due to non-conference schedule strength, Illinois State’s RPI is distinctly better than Wichita State’s this morning.  Thus, ISU earns the auto bid from the Valley (similar to what might happen in a league tournament, per se).  As a result, Wichita State joins the at-large pool for consideration.  It’s also why Florida is listed as the auto bid instead of Kentucky.

Enjoy another busy weekend of college hoops.

UPDATED: January 12, 2017

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Marquette vs. Kansas State | East Region
  • Rhode Island vs. Texas Tech South Region
  • UC-IRVINE vs. WEBER STATE | Midwest Region
  • FDU vs. DELAWARE STATE | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST New York                     MIDWEST – Kansas City
Buffalo Tulsa
1) VILLANOVA 1) KANSAS
16) FDU / DELAWARE ST 16) UC-IRVINE / WEBER ST
8) USC 8) Northwestern
9) South Carolina 9) Pittsburgh
Orlando Sacramento
5) Purdue 5) Wisconsin
12) Marquette / Kansas St 12) BOISE STATE
4) Virginia 4) OREGON
13) VERMONT 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Buffalo Indianapolis
6) FLORIDA 6) CINCINNATI
11) NC-WILMINGTON 11) TCU
3) West Virginia 3) Louisville
14) GA-SOUTHERN 14) E. TENNESSEE ST
Orlando Salt Lake City
7) Maryland 7) Virginia Tech
10) Seton Hall 10) VCU
2) FLORIDA STATE 2) Creighton
15) PRINCETON 15) RIDER
WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis
Sacramento Tulsa
1) UCLA 1) Baylor
16) TEXAS-SOUTHERN 16) NEW ORLEANS
8) Iowa State 8) MICHIGAN STATE
9) Indiana 9) Dayton
Milwaukee Milwaukee
5) Notre Dame 5) Arizona
12) OAKLAND 12) ILLINOIS STATE
4) Butler 4) Minnesota
13) FLA GULF CST 13) AKRON
Greenville Greenville
6) Saint Mary’s 6) Xavier
11) MID TENNESSEE ST 11) Rhode Island / Texas Tech
3) North Carolina 3) Duke
14) BELMONT 14) NC-ASHEVILLE
Salt Lake City Indianapolis
7) SMU 7) Clemson
10) Arkansas 10) Illinois
2) GONZAGA 2) KENTUCKY
15) NORTH DAKOTA ST 15) BOSTON UNIV

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and UCLA

Last Four Byes (at large): Seton Hall, Arkansas, Illinois, TCU

Last Four IN (at large): Rhode Island, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Marquette

First Four OUT (at large): Miami-FL, Michigan, Wichita State, Houston

Next four teams OUT (at large): NC State, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, California

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): FLORIDA STATE, Louisville, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Notre Dame, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Northwestern, Indiana, Illinois

Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas State

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Creighton, Butler, Xavier, Seton Hall, Marquette

SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas

Pac 12 (4): OREGON, UCLA, Arizona, USC

Atlantic 10 (3): VCU, Dayton, Rhode Island

American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE

Mountain West (1): BOISE STATE

ONE BID LEAGUES: Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Oakland (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Delaware State (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Boston University (PAT), Fairleigh-Dickinson (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)