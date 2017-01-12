Davidson to honor Stephen Curry on Jan. 24

Davidson will honor the greatest player in program history, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, on January 24 during a conference contest against Duquesne, the school announced on Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte Observer, The student section at the John M. Belk Arena will be renamed “Section 30” after the number Curry wore in his three seasons with the Wildcats; the same number he wears with the Warriors.

Curry is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,635 points. He was a consensus first-team All-American as a junior during the 2008-09 season. That came following a breakout performance in the NCAA Tournament the previous year, leading Davidson, then a member of the Southern Conference, to the Elite Eight.

This will be the latest change to Davidson’s home court. In 2014, the college named the court after longtime head coach Bob McKillop.