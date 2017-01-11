No. 14 Louisville holds on for win over Pitt

Louisville jumped out to a big early lead and barely held on from there as the No. 14 Cardinals used an up-and-down effort to capture an 85-80 ACC home win over Pitt.
It looked like a rout might be on for Louisville in this one as they jumped out to a 47-26 halftime lead and led by double-digits for most of the second half. But the Cardinals offense slowed down in the second frame as a scoreless stretch and some turnovers let the Panthers creep back in the game.
Pitt closed the lead to five points with under a minute left but ultimately fell short as the Panthers had their second consecutive miserable start to a game that ultimately buried them in the end as they attempted to rally.
Louisville (13-3, 2-2) was paced by Quentin Snider, as the junior point guard had a solid outing with 22 points and five assists. Donovan Mitchell and Deng Adel added 15 points each for Louisville while Ray Spalding added 11 points and eight rebounds.
For as great as Louisville looked in the first half, they looked equally as awful in the second half. Against a team like Pitt at home, the Cardinals can get away with a split effort like that, but Louisville is going to need to play a more consistent 40 minutes to beat a lot of the better teams in the ACC.
While Louisville’s second-half struggles are a bit concerning there is some intrigue with how this team played in the first half. The Cardinals looked like a force on both ends of the floor as they mixed and matched a lot of unique lineups and gave Pitt fits.
I particularly liked Louisville’s one small-ball look in which Spalding spent some time at the five because it gives the Cardinals the option to play five long and athletic players that make it tough to advance the ball against. If Spalding can do a good enough job of protecting the rim and rebounding as the five in that lineup that could be a look that Rick Pitino turns to more often.
Louisville has a strong stretch of four games coming up where they get Duke at home on Saturday, Clemson at home next week and then back-to-back road games at Florida State and Pitt. It’ll be be interesting to see how the Cardinals look against Duke on Saturday after their horrible second half, since the Blue Devils are coming off of a loss at Florida State and will likely come out aggressive.
Jamel Artis had a monster night and did everything he could to keep Pitt in this game but the senior didn’t have enough help. Artis finished with 43 points but Michael Young was the only other double-figure scorer for the Panthers with 17 points.
Pitt (12-5, 1-3) is going to need more from guys outside of Artis and Young to beat the upper-echelon teams of the ACC, but that isn’t any sort of new revelation that we didn’t know already.
Thornwell helps South Carolina beat Tennessee 70-60
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) South Carolina is off to its fastest start to Southeastern Conference competition in two decades.
The Gamecocks understand that will matter a whole lot more if they also have a quality finish.
Sindarius Thornwell scored 22 points Wednesday as South Carolina defeated Tennessee 70-60 for its third straight victory. South Carolina (13-3, 3-0 SEC) is off to just its second 3-0 start in Southeastern Conference competition since joining the league in 1991-92.
The Gamecocks also had a 3-0 start to league play in 1996-97 and went on to post a 15-1 SEC record and earn the conference’s regular-season title that year.
“It means a lot just because I remember times we were 0-3 starting SEC play,” Thornwell said. “It means a lot. We’ve kind of preached to the young guys how much it means and how much every game counts.”
South Carolina is chasing its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2004. South Carolina won its first 15 overall games last year – including a 2-0 start in SEC play – but landed in the NIT after fading down the stretch.
“Every game’s going to be a grind,” Thornwell said. “It doesn’t get any easier from here, so we try to stay focused and prepare every game like it’s our last and try to keep winning.”
The Gamecocks also have earned back-to-back SEC road wins for the first time since 2011. In its last road game, South Carolina won 67-61 at Georgia on Jan. 4.
South Carolina’s defense and tenacity helped the Gamecocks withstand their offensive struggles on a night when each team committed 22 turnovers.
“Between turnovers and fouls and bad decisions, we just made this a prehistoric game today,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. “It’s unbelievable, the inability to understand time, score and make better decisions. I can’t speak for (Tennessee). I’m speaking for our team. But it’s a win, and we did play hard.”
Tennessee (8-8, 1-3) shot just 32.7 percent and struggled to score one night after announcing that junior guard Detrick Mostella had been dismissed from the team. Mostella had been averaging 10.5 points per game to rank second on the team.
The difference in the game came from 3-point range, where South Carolina shot 7 of 13 while Tennessee was just 1 of 11. That disparity led to Tennessee’s third straight loss.
“I just think we’ve got too much character with this group. These guys, they’re not going to quit playing,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “They realize there’s a long way to go, and we’re working toward being a better team.”
South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett, who entered the night averaging just 4.2 points per game, scored 12 points. Duane Notice added 11.
Grant Williams scored 15 points and Robert Hubbs III and Lamonte Turner had 12 each for Tennessee.
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: The Gamecocks won by relying on the defense that has carried them all season. South Carolina is allowing just 60 points per game. Opponents are shooting 36.8 percent overall and 27.8 percent from 3-poiont range against the Gamecocks. South Carolina entered the night ranked fifth among all Division I teams in field-goal percentage defense, eighth in 3-point percentage defense and ninth in scoring defense.
Tennessee: The Vols clearly missed Mostella, who had a team-high 26 3-poiint baskets this season while providing instant offense off the bench. Tennessee made a single basket during one stretch of nearly 13 1/2 minutes in the first half. The Vols finished the first half with 14 turnovers and only six baskets.
KEY STAT
South Carolina has gone 10-0 in games Thornwell has played. The Gamecocks went 3-3 when Thornwell was serving a suspension last month.
STREAK (BARELY) STAYS ALIVE
Tennessee extended its string of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer to 183 only after Turner made a shot that bounced high off the rim and fell through with 1:51 remaining. The last time Tennessee failed to make a single 3-pointer was in a 77-67 loss to Duke on Nov. 21, 2011.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska forward Ed Morrow Jr. will be out indefinitely because of a right foot injury.
Athletic trainer R.J. Pietig said Morrow’s injury was confirmed by a magnetic resonance imaging test and that surgery isn’t required.
Morrow has started all 16 games for the Cornhuskers (9-7, 3-1 Big Ten), who play at Michigan on Saturday. Morrow has averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots. The 6-foot-7 sophomore is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding, seventh in blocks.
Michigan State moves into first place in Big Ten by beating No. 24 Minnesota
Miles Bridges scored all 16 of his points in the first half as Michigan State used a 15-0 run to close the half and open up a 39-17 lead as they blew out No. 24 Minnesota, 65-47.
The win moved the Spartans to 4-1 in the Big Ten with a pair of wins of the Gophers, who, like Michigan State, appear to be a team destined to fight it out for a top four finish in the conference.
The Spartans appear to be trending in the right direction these days. After struggling through a brutal early season schedule, Michigan State has seemingly righted the ship. Their lone league loss came against Penn State in a game played in the Palestra, and they won their first three conference games despite playing without Miles Bridges, who was battling an ankle injury.
With Bridges back, the Spartans looked terrific on Wednesday.
There were still the lapses on the offensive end of the floor that, unfortunately, are going to be a constant storyline with a team that plays two walk-ons up front and starts Tum Tum Nairn at the point. It’s inevitable. But the good news is that this team can really defend when they have to, like on Wednesday. The Gophers managed just 47 points on 33.3 percent shooting.
The Big Ten race is wide open this season. Purdue lost to this Minnesota team at home. They also worked over Wisconsin in that same building. Indiana stinks, Maryland is still something of an unknown and Nebraska just lost Ed Morrow for an undetermined about of time.
The Spartans are a flawed basketball team. They’re also a basketball team that’s playing pretty well at the moment, one coached by Tom Izzo that defends and has a star like Bridges on the roster.
In this league and in this season, why not?
Should I mention that today’s win puts them all alone into first place in the conference?
Florida Atlantic adjusts travel procedures following Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting
Florida Atlantic men’s basketball is changing some travel procedures following last week’s deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
According to a report from Chuck King of Owl Access, Florida Atlantic head coach Michael Curry has implemented some new policies for his team to follow on road trips.
The changes were prompted following Friday’s shooting in the baggage claim area of Fort Lauderdale Airport’s Terminal 2 — a terminal that Florida Atlantic men’s basketball uses frequently since they fly Delta, which flies out of that terminal. Suspect Esteban Santiago allegedly pulled a gun from his suitcase and opened fire on travelers waiting in baggage claim, killing five and wounding six more.
The team’s newly adjusted travel policies include keeping the players in the TSA-secured area for as long as possible while staff retrieves checked bags for the team bus. Players also aren’t allowed to wear headphones in the airport so they can be alert of activity going on around them.
“I think it’s the right thing to do but, as always, we talked about it on Monday, so that (the players) can talk to their families because I’m sure their families were going to have questions,” Curry said in the report.
So far, only the men’s basketball team at Florida Atlantic has made changes to team travel policy in light of the recent airport shooting. It’s hard to say if other programs within Florida Atlantic — or elsewhere in college basketball — will look to make travel changes but it’s certainly something worth exploring if it helps keep people safe.
It’s time for Butler’s Kelan Martin to shine in the spotlight
He’s spent the majority of his playing career somewhere between underrated and overlooked. His work ethic is what has gotten him to where he is right now, an NBC Sports midseason second team all-american averaging 17.4 points for a top 15 basketball team. He fell in love with the program and the campus and Hinkle Fieldhouse on his visit, and stayed with the program despite seeing Brad Stevens leave for the NBA his senior year of high school and Brandon Miller take a leave of absence and never return when he finally made it to campus.
And if it wasn’t for Martin being lazy for his first three seasons of high school ball, we may never have known that Butler and Martin were a match made in heaven.
You see, Martin is from Louisville. He grew up a Louisville fan playing on one of Louisville’s powerhouse high school programs alongside Louisville’s starting point guard, Quentin Snider. There was every reason in the world for Martin to end up a Cardinal as well.
Except, you know, Louisville didn’t think he was good enough. Kentucky didn’t, either. Neither did Indiana. None of those programs recruited him. He didn’t even get a call from the in-state schools.
“It doesn’t rattle me or anything,” Martin says, and it didn’t rattle him at the time, either. His motivation for getting in shape and changing his body and improving his game wasn’t to prove John Calipari wrong or to make Rick Pitino regret recruiting his high school teammate and not him.
“I didn’t know what was coming [at the next level] until colleges started to come and recruit me,” Martin, who stands 6-foot-6, said. Once he realized that, at a chubby and out of shape 235 pounds, he was never going to be able to be a guard in college like he wanted to be. He knew “I had to change my body, change my diet.”
As a senior in high school is when Martin started to put in the work. As a freshman in college is when he really started to see the results.
“We were on him about his body composition and becoming a fitter, better athlete,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Our first year as interim staff we really challenged him with that and he did a great job before his sophomore year, he was leaner than he is now. He does a good job taking care of his body, eats right, I’ve been really pleased with how much of a priority he’s made that.”
Martin has dropped 15 pounds in total, but the change has been about more than just the weight. His body fat is down to seven percent. He can run a mile in under 5:30. According to Holtmann, Martin pays as much attention to his diet as any kid he’s coached. It ruined Martin’s wardrobe.
“I gave those clothes to a bigger friend back at school,” Martin said with a chuckle.
While having to shell out the money to buy pants that fit isn’t ideal, the on-court results are what matter, and Martin has been terrific leading a team that was predicted to finish in the bottom half of the Big East to a position to earn a top four seed in the NCAA tournament.
And while it’s easy to look at his stat line and say that this is happening because the Big East’s leading returning scorer has put a team on his back, the reality is much more nuanced.
Martin has always been able to put up points. As Holtmann put it, “he can roll out of bed and score.” In the fourth game of his college career, Martin scored 17 points in 17 minutes in an upset win over No. 5 North Carolina. He scored eight points in 51 seconds in the NCAA tournament as a sophomore to put away Texas Tech. This year, he popped off for 28 points in a win over Indiana despite going scoreless for the first 15 minutes. Ask Holtmann, and he’ll be able to give you a dozen more examples of where letting a bucket-getter be a bucket-getter won Butler a game.
“I think he can score at the very highest level, and I’ve had to learn how much freedom to give him because I haven’t coached a guy that needs that level of freedom,” Holtmann said. “So it’s been an adjustment for me, and something that I’ve had to learn is sometimes you just have to be like, ‘Ok, I’m going to shut my eyes on that shot.'”
“We have about one of those a game,” Holtmann added, chuckling.
What makes this season different is that this is the first time in Martin’s career that he’s been ‘the guy’. In high school, he was always Snider’s sidekick. As a freshman, he played 14 minutes a night on a team that was a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament, a bit player asked to provide instant offense in limited minutes. Even as a sophomore, a year where Martin averaging 15.7 points and was named second team all-Big East, he spent most of the season coming off the bench while playing sidekick to Kellen Dunham and Roosevelt Jones.
This year, everyone is keyed in on him.
“He knew the attention he got last year is completely different than what he’s going to get this year,” Holtmann said. “We talked about it. There’s going to be some difficult moments for him and you have to respond the right way.”
And the results have been mixed. Through four Big East games, Martin is averaging just 13.3 points while shooting just 32.7 percent from the floor and 22.7 (5-22) percent from three. But the Bulldogs have managed to post a 3-1 starting in league play, losing a road game to St. John’s but managing to hand Villanova their only loss of the season.
But the other part of it is that Martin isn’t just a scorer anymore.
“He’s impacting the game in other ways and committing himself to impacting the game in other ways,” Holtmann said, specifically mentioning the overtime road win against Georgetown, when Martin got to the free throw line nine times and grabbed 10 defensive rebounds.
“He always had the reputation of being a scorer who could be streaky, and the other parts of his game are growing,” Holtmann added. “It’s fun to see.”
And it’s fun to watch, even if most people outside of Indianapolis don’t know they need to look.
“I do feel like people don’t know who I am, but I just continue to compete,” Martin said. “I’m trying to lead my team out there, get the [Butler] name out there for us. I don’t really care about the national attention as long as we win.”
Smiling, Martin added: “But that brings it anyway.”