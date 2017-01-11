More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 26: Melo Trimble #2 of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates after hitting the game winning shot as they defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 69-68 during the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic at Barclays Center on November 26, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Maryland squeezes past Indiana 75-72

Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 9:16 AM EST

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) This time, Maryland put the proper finish on a tight game at home.

Freshman Kevin Huerter hit a clutch 3-pointer with 1:46 left, and the Terrapins got 18 points from Melo Trimble in a 75-72 victory over Indiana on Tuesday night.

A back-and-forth Big Ten duel came down to one final shot, a 3-point try by Indiana’s Robert Johnson that clanged off the rim as time expired.

Anthony Cowan scored 15 points and Huerter had 11 for the Terrapins (15-2, 3-1), who have won two straight since blowing a 12-point lead in the final six minutes at home against Nebraska on Jan. 1.

“We’re getting tougher,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “The slap in the face, the Nebraska game, kind of woke us up and showed we need to be a lot tougher.”

Damonte Dodd had six of Maryland’s nine blocked shots, and the Terrapins snagged only three fewer rebounds than the Hoosiers, who came with a conference-best plus-12.7 rebounding margin.

James Blackmon Jr. led Indiana (11-6, 1-3) with 22 points and Johnson added 13. The Hoosiers have dropped four of five, but coach Tom Crean had no complaints – especially after watching Maryland go 18 for 22 at the foul line compared to Indiana’s 8 for 9.

“To come out and compete like that, play through mistakes, and have the difference at the foul line and still be able to have a shot to win it at the end? We just got to learn from it, get better and move on,” he said.

Indiana trailed 66-63 before Blackmon made a layup and a 3-pointer. Dodd answered with a put-back of a Trimble miss, but two free throws by Juwan Morgan put the Hooisers back in front.

That’s when Huerter took over. After drilling a 3-pointer from deep on the left side, he snagged a rebound on the other end and whisked an outlet pass to Cowan, who made a layup for a 73-70 lead.

“That was big time,” Turgeon said. “Kevin hit the 3, and then the rebound and the pass. It was nice to get an easy one in a game like that.”

Huerter said: “I always tell Anthony in practice to just take off when I get a rebound and I’ll find you because he’s the fastest guy on the court. I got the rebound, there was no one around and I just threw it up and let him run after it.”

OG Anunoby followed with a dunk, and Trimble made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 8.2 seconds to go before Johnson’s miss.

“We were unbelievable on defense down the stretch,” Turgeon said.

After his jumper from the left side bounced away, Johnson slumped to the floor in agony.

“We ran a play to perfection,” Crean said. “The one minus is that it didn’t go in.”

Trimble’s 18 points came on 5-for-16 shooting, but he was 8 for 10 at the line. He passed Dez Wells and moved into 20th on the Maryland career list with 1,400 points.

Blackmon sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Maryland layup to give the Hoosiers a 55-50 lead with 12:09 remaining.

Trimble responded with a twisting drive that faked Morgan off his feet. But every time the Terrapins got close, Indiana had an answer.

A 3-pointer by Johnson made it 60-55, and Anunoby tacked on a three-point play for a 63-59 advantage.

The Terrapins finally closed the gap, using layups by Cowan and Trimble to pull even with 7 minutes to go.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers have fallen from the Top 25 and don’t appear heading back anytime soon.

Maryland: This comeback win keeps the Terps in the thick of the Big Ten race, but they need a few more high-profile wins to get into the Top 25.

FAB FRESHMEN

The Terrapins’ three starting freshmen – Justin Jackson, Cowan and Huerter – combined for 37 points and 16 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The Hoosiers are 4-0 against the Scarlet Knights.

Maryland: At Illinois on Saturday in a rematch of Dec. 27 matchup that the Terrapins won 84-59.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Tennessee dismisses guard Detrick Mostella from its team

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 22: Detrick Mostella #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers takes a jump shot during the second half of the Maui Invitational NCAA college basketball game against the Oregon Ducks at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 22, 2016 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Oregon won the game 69-65. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 9:15 AM EST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee has dismissed guard Detrick Mostella from its program, leaving the Volunteers without their second-leading scorer.

Vols coach Rick Barnes said Tuesday night in a statement that “I’ve always been very clear about the standards that members of this program will be held to.” Barnes adds that “those standards are very high, and Detrick unfortunately has not lived up to them.”

Although Mostella had started just one game this season, the 6-foot-1 junior from Decatur, Alabama, was averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 21.5 minutes per game. He also had a team-high 26 3-pointers and was shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

Tennessee (8-7, 1-2 SEC) will host South Carolina (12-3, 2-0) on Wednesday in its first game without Mostella.

More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

These Grayson Allen ‘controversies’ are now a weekly thing

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on against the Florida Gators in the second half during the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterJan 11, 2017, 8:31 AM EST

This is what Grayson Allen brought on himself.

On Tuesday night, for the second straight game, Allen collided with someone from an opposing team in an awkward manner. The video was posted on twitter, it goes viral and, suddenly, everyone has an opinion on whether or not Allen did something dirty again.

Here is today’s “controversy”, in slow motion, with video that The Big Lead pulled from Sportscenter:

Allen goes flying into Florida State’s bench trying to save a ball. He took out two staff members and nearly a half-dozen chairs, but the issue came when it was slowed down on replay. Did Allen shove one of the assistant coaches? Was he just trying to protect himself? Was he trying to push the assistant out of the way so that the guy in a suit didn’t get truck-sticked by a 6-foot-4, 220-pound player running full speed?

The answer, most likely, is that it was just one of those awkward things that happens when a player goes flying off the court like that. When a player run full speed into the opposing bench and you slow the video down as much as possible, things are going to look questionable. Even the assistant that was “shoved” says as much:

But since this is Grayson Allen we’re talking about, and since we’re just three days removed from Allen flailing a leg out after getting hit with a screen in his second game back from a suspension for his third tripping incident, it’s going to get poured over like the Zapruder Film.

This is going to be a weekly occurrence, no matter how dumb the conversation may be.

So you might as well just get used to it.

And, at the very least, it probably will keep people from talking about the fact that Duke got whipped on the road again last night.

Mason scores 28 as No. 2 Kansas beats Oklahoma 81-70

Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle (11) has his shot blocked as Kansas forward Landen Lucas, rear, and guard Josh Jackson (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 12:15 AM EST

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Ready or not, Kansas is poised to jump to No. 1.

Frank Mason scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half, and the second-ranked Jayhawks rallied to beat Oklahoma 81-70 on Tuesday.

With No. 1 Baylor losing at West Virginia earlier in the night, Kansas will be in position to top the AP poll for the first time this season if it beats Oklahoma State on Saturday.

“We don’t deserve that,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “I’ve coached for a while, and I’ve felt like there’s some teams that put in the time and the effort and the toughness to earn that, but I don’t feel like this team quite has.”

Josh Jackson scored 16 points for the Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12), who have won 15 straight. Devonte’ Graham added 13 and Landen Lucas had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Rashard Odomes and Kameron McGusty each scored 13 points for the Sooners (6-9, 0-4), who lost their seventh in a row.

Oklahoma trailed 21-14 before closing the first half on a 22-6 run to take a 36-27 lead at the break. Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger called it his team’s best half of the season.

“Given the opponent, certainly, no question,” he said. “Kansas is a terrific ballclub. To be down a little bit early and come back and tie it and take the lead into the half was a good stretch, a very good stretch.”

Mason said Self was fired up at halftime.

“I can’t tell you the message, but it was — I can’t even say it,” he said. “Coach got onto us. I think we responded pretty well as a team. We’ve just got to come out better to start the game off the first half.”

Kansas took control and pushed its lead out to 15 in the second half behind Mason, who made 7 of 12 shots after the break.

“He’s terrific, just an outstanding player,” Kruger said. “He’s a winner. He takes things on his shoulders. He makes teammates around him better. He makes big-time plays in tough parts of games. Just an outstanding player.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks took sole possession of the Big 12 lead and maintained their series dominance over the Sooners, winning for the 16th time in the past 18 meetings.

Oklahoma: The Sooners were buoyed by scoring leader Jordan Woodard’s return from a leg injury. Oklahoma lost all four games without the senior guard, who had started 115 straight games before getting hurt. Woodard entered the night averaging 17.6 points. He finished with seven points in 24 minutes, and the Sooners played much better once he took the floor as a substitute.

“I really didn’t expect him to play that many minutes,” Kruger said. “I thought he got tired a couple of times, naturally, and got out. But I thought overall he was very, very good.”

STAT LINES

Kansas made 9 of 16 3-pointers in the second half and 12 of 27 overall. The Jayhawks shot 34 percent overall in the first half and 46 percent in the second. … It was Self’s 400th win at Kansas.

TURNING POINT

Oklahoma led by nine at halftime, but the Jayhawks opened the second half on a 13-0 run. A 3-pointer by Mason put Kansas up 56-47, and the Jayhawks maintained control from there.

STAR POWER

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti and Thunder forward Nick Collison attended the game.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Cowboys pushed Baylor last Saturday before dropping a 61-57 decision in Waco.

Oklahoma hosts Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders have wins over current No. 10 West Virginia and No. 25 Kansas State to their credit.

#POSTERIZED: OG Anunoby flies for a dunk

screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-11-19-31-pm
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 10, 2017, 11:14 PM EST

OG Anunoby, my goodness.

The Indiana sophomore flew in over a Maryland defender late in the Hoosiers’ loss to Maryland on Tuesday.

Indiana was wearing their commemorative jerseys that read “COURAGE” on the back, but that might be best used to describe Maryland’s Damonte Dodd, who thought it was a good idea to try to jump with Anunoby there.

No. 6 Kentucky upends Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 10: Isaiah Briscoe #13 of the Kentucky Wildcats puts his arm around teammate Malik Monk #5 during the final moments of an 87-81 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores second half at Memorial Gym on January 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2017, 10:43 PM EST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Malik Monk scored six points in the final 32 seconds, and No. 6 Kentucky remained unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference by holding off Vanderbilt 87-81 Tuesday night.

Kentucky (14-2, 4-0) came in having beaten its first three SEC opponents by at least 23 points, something the Wildcats hadn’t done since the 1953-54 season. They looked ready to roll over Vanderbilt, scoring the first nine points of the game, before finding themselves in their tightest game at least in league play this season.

Vanderbilt (8-8, 2-2) closed to 83-81 on Jeff Roberson’s putback with 17.9 seconds left. But the rally fizzled from there.

Monk, who hit Kentucky’s last field goal with 32 seconds left, hit two free throws with 17 seconds left. Vanderbilt’s last shot, a 3 from Matthew Fisher-Davis, was off target with 9 seconds remaining, and Monk finished off the win with two more foul shots.

Isaiah Briscoe led Kentucky with 23 points, De’Aaron Fox had 22, Monk finished with 18 and Edrice “Bam” Adebayo had 14.

Roberson, Fisher-Davis and Riley LaChance each scored 19 points for Vanderbilt. Luke Kornet added 16.

The Wildcats got into early foul trouble that kept Monk and Fox on the bench for much of the first half.

Monk, the SEC’s leading scorer, picked up his second foul with 16:54 left in the first half, followed quickly by Fox getting his second 11 seconds later. They both went to the bench, and the Commodores finally started knocking down some shots.

The Wildcats led 45-41 at halftime but couldn’t push their lead past eight in the second half.

Vanderbilt last led 53-51 on a three-point play by LaChance and stayed close despite the SEC’s best shooters outside the arc hitting just 8 of 29 (27.6 percent).

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Coach John Calipari’s young Wildcats haven’t been in many close games so far this season. They got into foul trouble early and also had their worst night shooting outside the arc, finishing just 1 of 9. But they shot 50.7 percent (34 for 67) overall.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores had been making 13.3 3s per game in SEC play. They struggled on a night when Memorial Gym had enough Kentucky blue inside to feel like a road version of Rupp Arena. They also missed too many layups and close shots. Fisher-Davis was 9 of 11 at the line but only 4 of 15 from the floor.

BIG SHOT

A fan hit a half-court shot at halftime to win a three-year lease on an Acura. He celebrated with a high-five from Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who sat with Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew’s father, Homer, behind the Vanderbilt bench. Harbaugh is in town for the AFCA convention.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats host Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt: Host in-state rival Tennessee on Saturday night.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.