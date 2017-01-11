Florida Atlantic adjusts travel procedures following Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

Florida Atlantic men’s basketball is changing some travel procedures following last week’s deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
According to a report from Chuck King of Owl Access, Florida Atlantic head coach Michael Curry has implemented some new policies for his team to follow on road trips.
The changes were prompted following Friday’s shooting in the baggage claim area of Fort Lauderdale Airport’s Terminal 2 — a terminal that Florida Atlantic men’s basketball uses frequently since they fly Delta, which flies out of that terminal. Suspect Esteban Santiago allegedly pulled a gun from his suitcase and opened fire on travelers waiting in baggage claim, killing five and wounding six more.
The team’s newly adjusted travel policies include keeping the players in the TSA-secured area for as long as possible while staff retrieves checked bags for the team bus. Players also aren’t allowed to wear headphones in the airport so they can be alert of activity going on around them.
“I think it’s the right thing to do but, as always, we talked about it on Monday, so that (the players) can talk to their families because I’m sure their families were going to have questions,” Curry said in the report.
So far, only the men’s basketball team at Florida Atlantic has made changes to team travel policy in light of the recent airport shooting. It’s hard to say if other programs within Florida Atlantic — or elsewhere in college basketball — will look to make travel changes but it’s certainly something worth exploring if it helps keep people safe.
It’s time for Butler’s Kelan Martin to shine in the spotlight
He’s spent the majority of his playing career somewhere between underrated and overlooked. His work ethic is what has gotten him to where he is right now, an NBC Sports midseason second team all-american averaging 17.4 points for a top 15 basketball team. He fell in love with the program and the campus and Hinkle Fieldhouse on his visit, and stayed with the program despite seeing Brad Stevens leave for the NBA his senior year of high school and Brandon Miller take a leave of absence and never return when he finally made it to campus.
And if it wasn’t for Martin being lazy for his first three seasons of high school ball, we may never have known that Butler and Martin were a match made in heaven.
You see, Martin is from Louisville. He grew up a Louisville fan playing on one of Louisville’s powerhouse high school programs alongside Louisville’s starting point guard, Quentin Snider. There was every reason in the world for Martin to end up a Cardinal as well.
Except, you know, Louisville didn’t think he was good enough. Kentucky didn’t, either. Neither did Indiana. None of those programs recruited him. He didn’t even get a call from the in-state schools.
“It doesn’t rattle me or anything,” Martin says, and it didn’t rattle him at the time, either. His motivation for getting in shape and changing his body and improving his game wasn’t to prove John Calipari wrong or to make Rick Pitino regret recruiting his high school teammate and not him.
“I didn’t know what was coming [at the next level] until colleges started to come and recruit me,” Martin, who stands 6-foot-6, said. Once he realized that, at a chubby and out of shape 235 pounds, he was never going to be able to be a guard in college like he wanted to be. He knew “I had to change my body, change my diet.”
As a senior in high school is when Martin started to put in the work. As a freshman in college is when he really started to see the results.
“We were on him about his body composition and becoming a fitter, better athlete,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Our first year as interim staff we really challenged him with that and he did a great job before his sophomore year, he was leaner than he is now. He does a good job taking care of his body, eats right, I’ve been really pleased with how much of a priority he’s made that.”
Martin has dropped 15 pounds in total, but the change has been about more than just the weight. His body fat is down to seven percent. He can run a mile in under 5:30. According to Holtmann, Martin pays as much attention to his diet as any kid he’s coached. It ruined Martin’s wardrobe.
“I gave those clothes to a bigger friend back at school,” Martin said with a chuckle.
While having to shell out the money to buy pants that fit isn’t ideal, the on-court results are what matter, and Martin has been terrific leading a team that was predicted to finish in the bottom half of the Big East to a position to earn a top four seed in the NCAA tournament.
And while it’s easy to look at his stat line and say that this is happening because the Big East’s leading returning scorer has put a team on his back, the reality is much more nuanced.
Martin has always been able to put up points. As Holtmann put it, “he can roll out of bed and score.” In the fourth game of his college career, Martin scored 17 points in 17 minutes in an upset win over No. 5 North Carolina. He scored eight points in 51 seconds in the NCAA tournament as a sophomore to put away Texas Tech. This year, he popped off for 28 points in a win over Indiana despite going scoreless for the first 15 minutes. Ask Holtmann, and he’ll be able to give you a dozen more examples of where letting a bucket-getter be a bucket-getter won Butler a game.
“I think he can score at the very highest level, and I’ve had to learn how much freedom to give him because I haven’t coached a guy that needs that level of freedom,” Holtmann said. “So it’s been an adjustment for me, and something that I’ve had to learn is sometimes you just have to be like, ‘Ok, I’m going to shut my eyes on that shot.'”
“We have about one of those a game,” Holtmann added, chuckling.
What makes this season different is that this is the first time in Martin’s career that he’s been ‘the guy’. In high school, he was always Snider’s sidekick. As a freshman, he played 14 minutes a night on a team that was a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament, a bit player asked to provide instant offense in limited minutes. Even as a sophomore, a year where Martin averaging 15.7 points and was named second team all-Big East, he spent most of the season coming off the bench while playing sidekick to Kellen Dunham and Roosevelt Jones.
This year, everyone is keyed in on him.
“He knew the attention he got last year is completely different than what he’s going to get this year,” Holtmann said. “We talked about it. There’s going to be some difficult moments for him and you have to respond the right way.”
And the results have been mixed. Through four Big East games, Martin is averaging just 13.3 points while shooting just 32.7 percent from the floor and 22.7 (5-22) percent from three. But the Bulldogs have managed to post a 3-1 starting in league play, losing a road game to St. John’s but managing to hand Villanova their only loss of the season.
But the other part of it is that Martin isn’t just a scorer anymore.
“He’s impacting the game in other ways and committing himself to impacting the game in other ways,” Holtmann said, specifically mentioning the overtime road win against Georgetown, when Martin got to the free throw line nine times and grabbed 10 defensive rebounds.
“He always had the reputation of being a scorer who could be streaky, and the other parts of his game are growing,” Holtmann added. “It’s fun to see.”
And it’s fun to watch, even if most people outside of Indianapolis don’t know they need to look.
“I do feel like people don’t know who I am, but I just continue to compete,” Martin said. “I’m trying to lead my team out there, get the [Butler] name out there for us. I don’t really care about the national attention as long as we win.”
Smiling, Martin added: “But that brings it anyway.”
Florida State assistant on Grayson Allen: ‘Was not a dirty play’
The latest non-troversy surrounding Grayson Allen involved a collision last night with Dennis Gates, an assistant coach on Florida State.
Allen hustled after a loose ball and dove into the Florida State bench to try and save it. In the process, he collided with a couple people on the bench. When the video is slowed way down, Allen’s arms are extended, which sent social media into a frenzy.
Again.
But if you ask Gates, the latest furor is stupid and misplaced.
“I misread Grayson Allen’s speed the same way you all are misreading the clip,” Gates said. “It was our lower body that made the most contact. I did not feel in anyway attacked or disrespected.”
“All I view it to be is ‘a great hustle play’. Nothing more, nothing less. I know what a dirty play is and I was not the victim of one.”
Hopefully, that will put this issue to rest.
But I promise you it will not be the last time Allen’s name makes headlines for something that happens during a game.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) This time, Maryland put the proper finish on a tight game at home.
Freshman Kevin Huerter hit a clutch 3-pointer with 1:46 left, and the Terrapins got 18 points from Melo Trimble in a 75-72 victory over Indiana on Tuesday night.
A back-and-forth Big Ten duel came down to one final shot, a 3-point try by Indiana’s Robert Johnson that clanged off the rim as time expired.
Anthony Cowan scored 15 points and Huerter had 11 for the Terrapins (15-2, 3-1), who have won two straight since blowing a 12-point lead in the final six minutes at home against Nebraska on Jan. 1.
“We’re getting tougher,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “The slap in the face, the Nebraska game, kind of woke us up and showed we need to be a lot tougher.”
Damonte Dodd had six of Maryland’s nine blocked shots, and the Terrapins snagged only three fewer rebounds than the Hoosiers, who came with a conference-best plus-12.7 rebounding margin.
James Blackmon Jr. led Indiana (11-6, 1-3) with 22 points and Johnson added 13. The Hoosiers have dropped four of five, but coach Tom Crean had no complaints – especially after watching Maryland go 18 for 22 at the foul line compared to Indiana’s 8 for 9.
“To come out and compete like that, play through mistakes, and have the difference at the foul line and still be able to have a shot to win it at the end? We just got to learn from it, get better and move on,” he said.
Indiana trailed 66-63 before Blackmon made a layup and a 3-pointer. Dodd answered with a put-back of a Trimble miss, but two free throws by Juwan Morgan put the Hooisers back in front.
That’s when Huerter took over. After drilling a 3-pointer from deep on the left side, he snagged a rebound on the other end and whisked an outlet pass to Cowan, who made a layup for a 73-70 lead.
“That was big time,” Turgeon said. “Kevin hit the 3, and then the rebound and the pass. It was nice to get an easy one in a game like that.”
Huerter said: “I always tell Anthony in practice to just take off when I get a rebound and I’ll find you because he’s the fastest guy on the court. I got the rebound, there was no one around and I just threw it up and let him run after it.”
OG Anunoby followed with a dunk, and Trimble made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 8.2 seconds to go before Johnson’s miss.
“We were unbelievable on defense down the stretch,” Turgeon said.
After his jumper from the left side bounced away, Johnson slumped to the floor in agony.
“We ran a play to perfection,” Crean said. “The one minus is that it didn’t go in.”
Trimble’s 18 points came on 5-for-16 shooting, but he was 8 for 10 at the line. He passed Dez Wells and moved into 20th on the Maryland career list with 1,400 points.
Blackmon sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Maryland layup to give the Hoosiers a 55-50 lead with 12:09 remaining.
Trimble responded with a twisting drive that faked Morgan off his feet. But every time the Terrapins got close, Indiana had an answer.
A 3-pointer by Johnson made it 60-55, and Anunoby tacked on a three-point play for a 63-59 advantage.
The Terrapins finally closed the gap, using layups by Cowan and Trimble to pull even with 7 minutes to go.
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: The Hoosiers have fallen from the Top 25 and don’t appear heading back anytime soon.
Maryland: This comeback win keeps the Terps in the thick of the Big Ten race, but they need a few more high-profile wins to get into the Top 25.
FAB FRESHMEN
The Terrapins’ three starting freshmen – Justin Jackson, Cowan and Huerter – combined for 37 points and 16 rebounds.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The Hoosiers are 4-0 against the Scarlet Knights.
Maryland: At Illinois on Saturday in a rematch of Dec. 27 matchup that the Terrapins won 84-59.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee has dismissed guard Detrick Mostella from its program, leaving the Volunteers without their second-leading scorer.
Vols coach Rick Barnes said Tuesday night in a statement that “I’ve always been very clear about the standards that members of this program will be held to.” Barnes adds that “those standards are very high, and Detrick unfortunately has not lived up to them.”
Although Mostella had started just one game this season, the 6-foot-1 junior from Decatur, Alabama, was averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 21.5 minutes per game. He also had a team-high 26 3-pointers and was shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range.
Tennessee (8-7, 1-2 SEC) will host South Carolina (12-3, 2-0) on Wednesday in its first game without Mostella.
