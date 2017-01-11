More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
OMAHA, NE - JANUARY 11: Justin Patton #23 of the Creighton Bluejays challenges the shot of Kamar Baldwin #3 of the Butler Bulldogs during their game at CenturyLink Center on January 11, 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)
(Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Five Takeaways from No. 8 Creighton’s win over No. 12 Butler

By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2017, 11:10 PM EST

Creighton had a strong overall performance on Wednesday night as the No. 8 Bluejays ran past No. 12 Butler for a 75-64 home Big East win.

Here are five takeaways from Creighton’s impressive win.

1. Creighton’s defense is getting better — Creighton’s top-10 offense has been praised repeatedly this season but its defense also appears to be improving.

The Bluejay defense has never been bad this season — they ranked a respectable 69th in KenPom defensive efficiency entering Wednesday — but this team appears to be more focused on that end of the floor from the start of the season.

Butler was held to 41 percent shooting on Wednesday night as they were 32 percent from three-point range and only shot seven free throws. Creighton defended without fouling and made perimeter looks very tough. The Bluejays also clearly had the right gameplan for Bulldogs star Kelan Martin as they held him scoreless in the first half and made things frustrating for him all night.

Creighton doesn’t need to be a defensive juggernaut to win its games, but they do need to show that they can get late stops in a tight game like they couldn’t during the Villanova loss. This game obviously didn’t give the Bluejays a test in that department but their defense was so good early that they didn’t need to get stops to win.

2. Butler needs Kelan Martin to show up in Big East play — Junior forward Kelan Martin is Butler’s leading scorer and best player. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging north of 17 points per game this season. But he’s had a slow start in Big East play.

Wednesday saw more of the same. Martin missed his first eight shots and was held scoreless in the first half as the Bulldogs fell behind big and never recovered. To start the second half, Martin found himself on the bench as he finally started to make some shots once he re-entered the game.

So far in five Big East games, Martin is only shooting 30 percent (20-for-66) from the field. At 6-for-27 from three-point range during that same span, Martin has also struggled to find his perimeter shooting stroke during conference play. Clearly, Martin needs to make some adjustments because the Big East seems to be more familiar with his game and is having an easier time of slowing him down.

Much like Wisconsin senior forward Nigel Hayes, Martin could stand to tone down the number of perimeter looks he is taking at the moment. Martin has always hovered around 37 percent from three, and that’s a respectable number, but he’s now attempting over six attempts a game from three even though he’s been off the last five games.

3. With Justin Patton rolling, Creighton’s offense becomes a juggernaut — Watching Creighton has been fun for a number of reasons this season but the continued development of freshman center Justin Patton continues to be thrilling to witness. The 7-footer has really stepped up his overall game lately as he’s been more productive while getting the lion’s share of the minutes at center.

When Creighton’s guards like Mo Watson and Marcus Foster can get to the rim, Patton becomes a valuable dump-off option. With the amount of shooting that Creighton has on the roster it also gives Patton plenty of room to operate on the interior. If Cole Huff is knocking down shots, it makes the Bluejays such a matchup nightmare on the offensive end because they have so many unique weapons and ways to score.

Patton only finished with 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting but that all came in the first half as Butler’s bigs had no answer for him. Since Creighton’s guards could get in the paint whenever they wanted, Patton’s post touches weren’t as necessary in this one, but Patton’s confidence is growing immensely as the season goes on.

4. Butler can have struggles containing dribble penetration against good guards — One of Butler’s major issues during Wednesday night’s loss was the ability to slow down guards like Watson, Foster and Khyri Thomas from doing what they wanted off the bounce.

In the first half, the Bluejays built their commanding lead by attacking the rack and sharing the scoring balance and the second half saw a strong takeover performance from Watson. The senior was simply unguardable for Creighton in the second frame as he was able to touch the paint whenever he wanted on his way to 21 points and seven assists.

Butler has some strong defensive players and strong defensive principles, but senior Tyler Lewis isn’t a good on-the-ball defender and his size makes him susceptible to being beat. It’s going to be interesting to see how Butler adjusts its perimeter defense after this game to prepare for elite guards. The good news is that Butler isn’t going to have to face many top-10 offenses with killer backcourts, but it was still concerning to see how much they were getting beat.

5. Nobody else is going to beat Creighton at home — Sorry, Big East. No disrespect, Xavier. But I’d be stunned if Creighton lost another home game this season.

Creighton’s dismantling of Butler was an impressive effort on both ends of the floor as the Bluejays made a good, disciplined team look average for most of the game. With Villanova already having won at Creighton this season, I don’t see another Big East team going into CenturyLink Center and picking up a win.

The Bluejays have always been a tough out at home over the years as it is, but with how talented this team is and how they’re playing right now, it would take a huge effort to earn a win there.

No. 11 UNC blows big lead, holds off Wake Forest 93-87

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Joel Berry II #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots the ball in the first half against the Villanova Wildcats during the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 11:19 PM EST

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Justin Jackson hit a huge 3-pointer with 1:03 left and No. 11 North Carolina did just enough to hold off Wake Forest 93-87 on Wednesday night.

Jackson finished with 19 points for the Tar Heels (15-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), while Kennedy Meeks added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

UNC twice blew second-half leads when it was in control, first letting a 19-point lead slip to one and then losing much of a nine-point margin in the final 4 minutes.

But Jackson’s 3 finally gave UNC the push it needed, with Isaiah Hicks and Kenny Williams each hitting key free throws in the final minute to keep UNC out front.

Bryant Crawford scored 22 points for the Demon Deacons (10-7, 1-4), while freshman Brandon Childress scored all of his season-high 16 points after halftime.

UNC lost freshman big man Tony Bradley Jr. to a possible concussion late in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: This marked the second time in three games the Tar Heels had to fight their way to a league road win against a team picked to finish 11th or worse in the 15-team ACC. And the defense wasn’t sharp on this night, surrendering 50 percent shooting and 53 points after halftime in a game that appeared well in hand early after the break.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons showed plenty of fight to dig out of the huge hole, but still ended up with a loss that has them sliding further down the league standings.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels return home Saturday to face No. 9 Florida State.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons get about a week off before facing Miami on Jan. 18.

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Thornwell helps South Carolina beat Tennessee 70-60

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 26: Sindarius Thornwell #0 of the South Carolina Gamecocks drives to the basket defended by Tyler Lydon #20 of the Syracuse Orange in the second half during the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational at Barclays Center on November 26, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 10:47 PM EST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) South Carolina is off to its fastest start to Southeastern Conference competition in two decades.

The Gamecocks understand that will matter a whole lot more if they also have a quality finish.

Sindarius Thornwell scored 22 points Wednesday as South Carolina defeated Tennessee 70-60 for its third straight victory. South Carolina (13-3, 3-0 SEC) is off to just its second 3-0 start in Southeastern Conference competition since joining the league in 1991-92.

The Gamecocks also had a 3-0 start to league play in 1996-97 and went on to post a 15-1 SEC record and earn the conference’s regular-season title that year.

“It means a lot just because I remember times we were 0-3 starting SEC play,” Thornwell said. “It means a lot. We’ve kind of preached to the young guys how much it means and how much every game counts.”

South Carolina is chasing its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2004. South Carolina won its first 15 overall games last year – including a 2-0 start in SEC play – but landed in the NIT after fading down the stretch.

“Every game’s going to be a grind,” Thornwell said. “It doesn’t get any easier from here, so we try to stay focused and prepare every game like it’s our last and try to keep winning.”

The Gamecocks also have earned back-to-back SEC road wins for the first time since 2011. In its last road game, South Carolina won 67-61 at Georgia on Jan. 4.

South Carolina’s defense and tenacity helped the Gamecocks withstand their offensive struggles on a night when each team committed 22 turnovers.

“Between turnovers and fouls and bad decisions, we just made this a prehistoric game today,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. “It’s unbelievable, the inability to understand time, score and make better decisions. I can’t speak for (Tennessee). I’m speaking for our team. But it’s a win, and we did play hard.”

Tennessee (8-8, 1-3) shot just 32.7 percent and struggled to score one night after announcing that junior guard Detrick Mostella had been dismissed from the team. Mostella had been averaging 10.5 points per game to rank second on the team.

The difference in the game came from 3-point range, where South Carolina shot 7 of 13 while Tennessee was just 1 of 11. That disparity led to Tennessee’s third straight loss.

“I just think we’ve got too much character with this group. These guys, they’re not going to quit playing,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “They realize there’s a long way to go, and we’re working toward being a better team.”

South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett, who entered the night averaging just 4.2 points per game, scored 12 points. Duane Notice added 11.

Grant Williams scored 15 points and Robert Hubbs III and Lamonte Turner had 12 each for Tennessee.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks won by relying on the defense that has carried them all season. South Carolina is allowing just 60 points per game. Opponents are shooting 36.8 percent overall and 27.8 percent from 3-poiont range against the Gamecocks. South Carolina entered the night ranked fifth among all Division I teams in field-goal percentage defense, eighth in 3-point percentage defense and ninth in scoring defense.

Tennessee: The Vols clearly missed Mostella, who had a team-high 26 3-poiint baskets this season while providing instant offense off the bench. Tennessee made a single basket during one stretch of nearly 13 1/2 minutes in the first half. The Vols finished the first half with 14 turnovers and only six baskets.

KEY STAT

South Carolina has gone 10-0 in games Thornwell has played. The Gamecocks went 3-3 when Thornwell was serving a suspension last month.

STREAK (BARELY) STAYS ALIVE

Tennessee extended its string of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer to 183 only after Turner made a shot that bounced high off the rim and fell through with 1:51 remaining. The last time Tennessee failed to make a single 3-pointer was in a 77-67 loss to Duke on Nov. 21, 2011.

NEXT UP

South Carolina hosts Mississippi on Saturday.

Tennessee is at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Nebraska’s Ed Morrow Jr. out indefinitely with foot injury

BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 28: Ed Morrow #30 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers attempts a free throw in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on December 28, 2016 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 9:45 PM EST

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska forward Ed Morrow Jr. will be out indefinitely because of a right foot injury.

Athletic trainer R.J. Pietig said Morrow’s injury was confirmed by a magnetic resonance imaging test and that surgery isn’t required.

Morrow has started all 16 games for the Cornhuskers (9-7, 3-1 Big Ten), who play at Michigan on Saturday. Morrow has averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots. The 6-foot-7 sophomore is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding, seventh in blocks.

Michigan State moves into first place in Big Ten by beating No. 24 Minnesota

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks during the game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at the Breslin Center on November 18, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 11, 2017, 9:40 PM EST

Miles Bridges scored all 16 of his points in the first half as Michigan State used a 15-0 run to close the half and open up a 39-17 lead as they blew out No. 24 Minnesota, 65-47.

The win moved the Spartans to 4-1 in the Big Ten with a pair of wins of the Gophers, who, like Michigan State, appear to be a team destined to fight it out for a top four finish in the conference.

The Spartans appear to be trending in the right direction these days. After struggling through a brutal early season schedule, Michigan State has seemingly righted the ship. Their lone league loss came against Penn State in a game played in the Palestra, and they won their first three conference games despite playing without Miles Bridges, who was battling an ankle injury.

With Bridges back, the Spartans looked terrific on Wednesday.

There were still the lapses on the offensive end of the floor that, unfortunately, are going to be a constant storyline with a team that plays two walk-ons up front and starts Tum Tum Nairn at the point. It’s inevitable. But the good news is that this team can really defend when they have to, like on Wednesday. The Gophers managed just 47 points on 33.3 percent shooting.

The Big Ten race is wide open this season. Purdue lost to this Minnesota team at home. They also worked over Wisconsin in that same building. Indiana stinks, Maryland is still something of an unknown and Nebraska just lost Ed Morrow for an undetermined about of time.

The Spartans are a flawed basketball team. They’re also a basketball team that’s playing pretty well at the moment, one coached by Tom Izzo that defends and has a star like Bridges on the roster.

In this league and in this season, why not?

Should I mention that today’s win puts them all alone into first place in the conference?

No. 14 Louisville holds on for win over Pitt

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 11: Quentin Snider #4 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at KFC YUM! Center on January 11, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2017, 9:26 PM EST

Louisville jumped out to a big early lead and barely held on from there as the No. 14 Cardinals used an up-and-down effort to capture an 85-80 ACC home win over Pitt.

It looked like a rout might be on for Louisville in this one as they jumped out to a 47-26 halftime lead and led by double-digits for most of the second half. But the Cardinals offense slowed down in the second frame as a scoreless stretch and some turnovers let the Panthers creep back in the game.

Pitt closed the lead to five points with under a minute left but ultimately fell short as the Panthers had their second consecutive miserable start to a game that ultimately buried them in the end as they attempted to rally.

Louisville (13-3, 2-2) was paced by Quentin Snider, as the junior point guard had a solid outing with 22 points and five assists. Donovan Mitchell and Deng Adel added 15 points each for Louisville while Ray Spalding added 11 points and eight rebounds.

For as great as Louisville looked in the first half, they looked equally as awful in the second half. Against a team like Pitt at home, the Cardinals can get away with a split effort like that, but Louisville is going to need to play a more consistent 40 minutes to beat a lot of the better teams in the ACC.

While Louisville’s second-half struggles are a bit concerning there is some intrigue with how this team played in the first half. The Cardinals looked like a force on both ends of the floor as they mixed and matched a lot of unique lineups and gave Pitt fits.

I particularly liked Louisville’s one small-ball look in which Spalding spent some time at the five because it gives the Cardinals the option to play five long and athletic players that make it tough to advance the ball against. If Spalding can do a good enough job of protecting the rim and rebounding as the five in that lineup that could be a look that Rick Pitino turns to more often.

Louisville has a strong stretch of four games coming up where they get Duke at home on Saturday, Clemson at home next week and then back-to-back road games at Florida State and Pitt. It’ll be be interesting to see how the Cardinals look against Duke on Saturday after their horrible second half, since the Blue Devils are coming off of a loss at Florida State and will likely come out aggressive.

Jamel Artis had a monster night and did everything he could to keep Pitt in this game but the senior didn’t have enough help. Artis finished with 43 points but Michael Young was the only other double-figure scorer for the Panthers with 17 points.

Pitt (12-5, 1-3) is going to need more from guys outside of Artis and Young to beat the upper-echelon teams of the ACC, but that isn’t any sort of new revelation that we didn’t know already.

 

 