North Carolina's Theo Pinson comes up to the stage to have some fun with head coach Roy Williams and his teammates during a news conference for the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
VIDEO: Pinson crashes Williams’ press conference

By Travis HinesJan 10, 2017, 6:45 PM EST

Theo Pinson made his season debut Sunday for North Carolina, going for 13 minutes in a blowout win over NC State after a foot injury had sidelined him up to that point.

But before he made his first appearance on the court, Pinson made his presence known by crashing coach Roy Williams’ press conference

Pinson, of course, is somewhat known for these types of hijinks, having done it at the NCAA tournament last year.

The 6-foot-6 junior had five rebound, five assists and four steals against the Wolfpack.

Report: Froling to transfer to Marquette, petition NCAA

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Harry Froling #13 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs puts up a shot against Ryan Luther #4 of the Pittsburgh Panthers in the first half during the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Travis HinesJan 10, 2017, 7:10 PM EST

SMU transfer Harry Froling will commit to Marquette and petition to the NCAA to be eligible for the entirety of the 2017-18 season, according to a report from FOX Sports.

Froling left SMU earlier this year, and NCAA rules would usually preclude him from playing until the second semester of next season. The Australia native will have two years of eligibility beyond next season.

The 6-foot-10 center averaged 14.6 minutes per game for the Mustangs, whose coach, Larry Brown, resigned last July, giving way to Tim Jankovich. Froling averaged 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

The Golden Eagles should have an intriguing frontline of newcomers next season with Froling joining 2017 three-star recruits Theo John and Ike Eke in Milwaukee.

No. 15 Arizona still hoping to get Allonzo Trier back

TUCSON, AZ - NOVEMBER 30: Allonzo Trier of the Arizona Wildcats watches warmups from the bench before the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against the Texas Southern Tigers at McKale Center on November 30, 2016 in Tucson, Arizona. Arizona won 85-63. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 10, 2017, 4:32 PM EST

Arizona sophomore guard Allonzo Trier could play this season. Then again, he may not.

No one’s sure what’s going to happen, not even his coach.

“I hope that Allonzo has an opportunity to play sometime this year. I’ll leave it at that,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “If I knew more, l would say. If I would be able to, I would say. But this is far, far higher up the ladder than me. I’m just soldiering the army, following orders.”

Expected to be a key cog this season for the 15th-ranked Wildcats, Trier has missed all 17 of Arizona’s games due to a suspension for unspecified reasons. Miller and the school have repeatedly been asked about Trier’s status and the answer has been the same every time: We can’t comment.

“Allonzo, the one thing I can comment on is he practices with us every day,” Miller said. “He’s in school. He’s doing a great job as always. Our practice environment has been really good this year. I’ll knock on wood because I know it can change quickly, but I hope that continues to the finish line because if it does that bodes well.”

Trier came to Arizona as the marquee player in Miller’s recruiting class and had a strong freshman season in 2015-16. The athletic 6-foot-5 guard averaged 14.8 points and shot 46 percent from the floor on a team led by upperclassmen.

Trier took a look at leaving school early for the NBA before announcing that he would return to Tucson for his sophomore season.

Trier was suspended before the first game and his absence has added to Arizona’s lack of depth.

Terrence Ferguson, the top recruit in Miller’s latest class, opted to play overseas over enrolling at Arizona. Ray Smith was expected to be a key contributor but he retired from basketball after tearing his ACL for a third time.

The Wildcats also played six games without point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright.

Arizona has continued to find ways to win, entering this week’s game on a nine-game winning streak. Adding Trier would be a huge boost to the Wildcats, but they don’t know when or if that will happen.

Ending perfection: Team that nearly beat both Gonzaga and Baylor gives their thoughts

AMES, IA - DECEMBER 13: Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones coaches with Monte Morris #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones during a time out in the second half of play against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Hilton Coliseum on December 13, 2015 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 78-64. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
By Travis HinesJan 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EST

And then there were two.

Baylor and Gonzaga stand as the last two undefeated teams of the 2016-17 season with matching 15-0 records. The Bears have ascended to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 while the ‘Zags are fifth. Together, they’ve played a combined eight games that have been decided by single digits as they’ve run to their perfect records.

One team nearly gave both their first L of the season, playing them to a one-possession game with an opportunity to take the final shot of the game.

Iowa State has come as close as anyone at topping the nation’s last blemish-free programs. The Cyclones lost to Gonzaga, 73-71, in November, and to Baylor, 65-63, last week.

“They’re 30-0,” Cyclones coach Steve Prohm told NBCSports.com, “and we were in a possession game with both of them.”

Baylor faces its toughest test of the season tonight at No. 10 West Virginia while Gonzaga has Loyola Marymount on Thursday before hosting No. 21 St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Here’s what Iowa State had to say about the two teams still hanging on to perfection.

What’s allowed them to remain undefeated?

Prohm: “The length, the size up front, the skill. When you’re building a team, that’s what you look at. You want a skilled four, you want a five with motor, back to the basket and then guards who can make plays off the dribble and make shots. I think Gonzaga’s guards are terrific. They shot it really well against us. We gave them too many threes.

“Both coaches do a great job. They both recruit really, really well. They’ve done a great job.”

How to beat Gonzaga

Prohm: “Gonzaga really, really wants to get that thing up and down the floor. The biggest thing against Gonzaga is you’ve got to slow them down and then you’ve got to decide how you want to guard (7-foot center Przemek) Karnowski. Do you want to play him one-on-one, double him? The one thing we had success is we were able to run them over some and slow them down with some three-quarter court pressure to slow the game down a little bit.

“The more you can slow them down, change defenses is big.”

Point guard Monte Morris: “It’s going to be a night where they’re not shooting it great.”

How to beat Baylor

Prohm: “They don’t attack all night. Gonzaga wants to be in the 90s. Baylor’s OK with 65-63 because they’re going to slow you down on their end of the floor defensively because they’re going to make you work against their zone.”

Morris: “Guys making shots out of the zone. It’s about guarding them well, slowing (Johnathan) Motley down and making other guys make plays, and your guys making plays.”

Player of the Year Power Rankings: Frank Mason III makes up ground on Josh Hart

VILLANOVA, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Josh Hart #3 of Villanova attempts a shot as Nick Lindner #11 and Kyle Stout #24 of Lafayette defend during the second half of a game at The Pavilion on November 11, 2016 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. Villanova defeated Lafayette 88-48. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
1 Comment
By Rob DausterJan 10, 2017, 1:25 PM EST

1. Josh Hart, Villanova: Hart had his worst game of the season at Butler on Wednesday, as he finished with 13 points on 3-for-11 shooting as he battled foul trouble and the Wildcats dropped their first game since last March. His response? 19 points and seven assists in a win over Marquette at home.

2. Frank Mason III, Kansas: I’m going to keep on beating this drum, but it’s ridiculous how under-appreciated Mason is this season. Here are his numbers: 19.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 boards and just 2.4 turnovers while shooting 53 percent from the floor and 52.3 percent from three on more than four threes a night. Here is Kansas’ record since a season-opening, overtime loss to Indiana in which Mason had 30 points and nine assists: 14-0.

3. Lonzo Ball, UCLA: After playing a fairly poor game at Oregon to open Pac-12 play, Ball has bounced back in his last three games by averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 assists, 5.7 boards, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 45 percent from three. I think he bounced back from his “slump”.

4. Caleb Swanigan, Purdue: Caleb Swanigan now has 13 double-doubles and eight in his last eight games, a stretch that has also seen him notch three 20-20 games, two of which he eclipsed 28 points. He’s averaging 18.3 points and 12.9 boards on the season, and if Big Ten play, he’s posting 20.8 points and 14.0 boards. Oh, and should I mention Purdue is coming off of a statement win over Wisconsin on Sunday?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 17: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 17, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Caleb Swanigan (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

5. Luke Kennard, Duke: In the last two games, I think we’ve started to get a glimpse of what Kennard’s role is going to be moving forward. He scored 25 combined points against Georgia Tech and Boston College on just 13 total shots. That’s what happens with Grayson Allen back, Jayson Tatum hitting his stride and Harry Giles III moving into the starting lineup. What a luxury it would be to have a guy as good as Kennard taking six shots a night.

6. De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky: For my money, Fox is the best player on Kentucky. He’s the point-man of their defense, he’s the engine of their fast break and he’s the guy that creates shots for the players on the roster that can’t do it for themselves. As good as Malik Monk is and as lethal as he can be as a scorer, he can’t affect a game is as many different ways as Fox.

7. Mo Watson, Creighton: Like Fox, Watson is the engine of one of the nation’s most high-powered offenses. The nation’s leader in assists, Watson is the guy that leads the break and he’s the guy who, in the half court, can get into the lane and find the myriad of shooters that populate the Creighton lineup.

8. Dwayne Bacon, Florida State: Bacon has developed into one of the best and most efficient wing scorers in college hoops this season. How? His turnovers are way down and his shooting numbers are up across the board, specifically from beyond the arc, where he’s hitting 37.1 percent from deep. He also has a signature performance already, when he scored 26 second half points and hit the game-winner at Virginia. He’s very much in the race for all-american.

9. Malik Monk, Kentucky: Monk’s last five games:

  • 47 points, 18-28 FGs, 8-12 3PTs
  • 16 points, 6-17 FGs, 1-9 3PTs
  • 34 points, 11-16 FGs, 5-7 3PTs
  • 26 points, 8-11 FGs, 5-7 3PTs
  • 12 points, 4-10 FGs, 0-5 3PTs

That’s the streakiness reputation that Monk has developed in action. The good news for Kentucky is that A) it only has cost them once this season, a road game against a top 10 team, and B) when Monk is hot, he’s been far better than anyone could have predicted.

10. Johnathan Motley, Baylor: Baylor is undefeated and the No. 1 team in the country, but the only player from that team that sniffs this list slid a spot to No. 10? That’s just how this team is built. Motley is their leading scorer, but is he their best player? Is Manu Lecomte? Luke Winn of Sports Illustrated made the argument last week that a guy that is averaging 5.5 points is actually their most valuable player. The Bears are good, but star power isn’t the only way to win college basketball games.

JUST MISSED THE CUT

Joel Berry II, North Carolina
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame
Markelle Fultz, Washington
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona
Kelan Martin, Butler
Yante Maten, Georgia
Alec Peters, Valparaiso
Melo Trimble, Maryland

POSTERIZED: December’s best dunks

By Rob DausterJan 10, 2017, 11:25 AM EST

Do you need a five-minute clip of the best dunks from college basketball in the month of December?

Yeah, I do, too.