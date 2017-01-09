Report: St. John’s commit arrested for robbing drugstore

St. John’s commit Zach Brown is in the news again for all the wrong reasons.
According to a police report obtained by Miami radio host Andy Slater, “Brown was waiting in line at Walgreens [and] reached into the cash register and stole money.” The people behind him in line called police and reported his car, which had a broken window. The police caught up with him and Brown was found with $135 in five dollar bills in his pocket.
Brown was charged with first-degree petit theft and ticketed for driving on a suspended license with expired tags.
This is not Brown’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested and charged with credit card fraud and robbery, a felony, in May of 2016. Initially a UConn commit, Brown transferred to Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut but was dismissed from the school in a matter of weeks stemming from an incident where he reportedly got into a fight with opposing players.
No. 7 Duke will be without starting forward Amile Jefferson on Tuesday in a critical ACC tilt at No. 9 Florida State due to an injury Jefferson suffered in Duke’s win over Boston College on Saturday.
Associate head coach Jeff Capel, who is the current interim coach with Mike Krzyzewski on the mend following back surgery this weekend, said on the ACC’s weekly conference call that Jefferson is dealing with a bone bruise in the foot. Duke gave no timetable for his return – they haven’t done that with any of the players they’ve lost this season – but hearing the word “bruise” has to be comforting for Duke fans. This is Jefferson’s right foot we’re talking about, the same foot that he broke last season, which cost him all but nine games.
Jefferson has been terrific for the Blue Devils this season. He’s been playing at a borderline all-american level and is probably the best defensive option that Duke has on the interior. As good as Harry Giles III and Marques Bolden have the potential to be, they’ve mostly struggled in their limited minutes this year. This will be a great opportunity for them to get some reps, which is something that has become all-too-common for Duke. Of the 17 games they’ve played this year, 15 of them have featured at least one starter out with injury.
1. Just how big is the gap between Kentucky and the rest of the SEC?: Kentucky, who is now the No. 1 team in KenPom’s rankings, is now three games into their conference schedule, and they’ve yet to be anything close to challenged yet. They won at Ole Miss by 23 points, they beat Texas A&M by a whopping 42 points at home and they followed that up by beating Arkansas in Lexington by 26 points in a game in which they didn’t even play all that well.
Now here’s the scary part: All three of those teams were – are? – supposed to be good SEC teams, teams that could push for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. None of them stood a chance against the Wildcats, which makes me wonder whether the gap between Kentucky and everyone else in the conference is bigger this year than in 2015, the year that the Wildcats started 38-0.
That’s not to say this team is more talented or better than the 2015 team, but the quality of the rest of the conference seems to be worse. Now to be fair, the 2015 Kentucky team was built to grind teams down with their defense and post play. This team is built to run opponents off the court, meaning that blowouts in 2017 look much worse on paper than blowouts in 2015. But the conference in 2015 sent five teams to the NCAA tournament and had nine in the top 60 on KenPom. This year? There are only four SEC teams in the top 60 and it wouldn’t be surprising if the league, again, got just three bids to the tournament.
I say all that to say this: Kentucky may play just four more games against tournament competition, and three of them (South Carolina, Kansas and Florida) are at home. Just how many more times are they going to get tested this season?
2. But if there is a contender in the conference, it may be South Carolina: For my money, and with all due respect to Florida, the Gamecocks are the second-best team in the SEC. With Sindarius Thornwell in the lineup, Frank Martin’s club has yet to lose a game. Thornwell may be the best player in the conference that doesn’t play for the Wildcats, and while they lost three of the five Division I games they played without him, his absence allowed P.J. Dozier to prove how dominant he can be when given a chance.
The Gamecocks are the best defensive team in the SEC and the third-best defensive team in the country, according to KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric. Where they can struggle is scoring the ball, but with Thornwell, their leading assister this season, back in the mix, offensive rhythm should be easier. Keep an eye on this team.
3. We’re going to find out soon whether we need to take Florida State seriously as an ACC contender: The Seminoles have been arguably the most impressive team in the ACC to date. It’s not necessarily because they’ve been the best team in the league or because they look like they can win the conference, but for a team that wasn’t predicted by anyone to finish in the top four of the conference, they are currently sitting at 15-1 overall with a 3-0 record in the conference and a blowout win over Virginia Tech and a win at Virginia. Dwayne Bacon looks like an all-american, Johnathan Isaac looks like a top ten pick and there is enough balance with Terrence Mann and Xavier Rathan-Mayes that you cannot focus on just those two stars.
This team is really good.
But can “really good” win them the ACC?
I’d lean no, but the Seminoles will have a chance to prove me wrong over the next two weeks. Here’s what their schedule looks like from now until next weekend: Duke, at North Carolina, Notre Dame, Louisville. Those are the four other teams that look like they’ll finish in the top five in the league, and FSU gets three of them at home. If they’re actually going to be in this title race, they’re probably going to have to win three of those games.
4. Purdue’s versatility isn’t talked about enough: Matt Painter has been shuffling Purdue’s starting lineup throughout the season, which isn’t really all that much of a surprise. It’s a thing that coaches do in every sport.
What is interesting about it, however, is that it’s hard to figure out which is the best look for the Boilermakers, because a lot of them are effective. We think of this as a team with a bruising, Twin Towers front line, right? Well, on Sunday, when Purdue worked over Wisconsin, they started Caleb Swanigan in the middle with three guards and Vince Edwards playing around him. But Edwards didn’t play all that well – the first time that’s happened in a while – which means Purdue went away from the four-around-one look and played Isaac Haas and Swanigan together. They can also play with two points guards on the floor, and they just so happen to rank in the top ten nationally in three-point shooting.
So not only does Purdue have a first-team all-american big man anchoring a front line that can absolutely dominate, but they have a Plan B and a Plan C if their first option doesn’t work. There aren’t a lot of teams that can say that.
5. Dedric Lawson is having a ridiculous season for Memphis: Here are the numbers that Lawson is averaging this season: 20.2 points, 11.1 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.6 blocks.
These are the numbers that Ben Simmons averaged in 2015-16: 19.2 points, 11.8 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.8 blocks.
I am, in no way, trying to say that Lawson is Simmons, or that Lawson should be the No. 1 pick, or Lawson should be compared to LeBron and Magic. That’s dumb. All I’m saying is that this dude is having a ridiculous season and no one seems to be talking about him anywhere.
Nebraska has landed a commitment from Georgetown transfer Isaac Copeland, a source told NBC Sports.
Copeland was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, but the 6-foot-8 forward never progressed in his career with the Hoyas. He had bright moments as a freshman and looked good in flashes as a sophomore, but he lost playing time this year as a junior and eventually left the program.
The connection here is pretty obvious: Kenya Hunter, a former assistant with Georgetown who recruited Copeland to the Hilltop, is now on Tim Miles’ staff in Lincoln.
Copeland has one year of eligibility remaining. He will be eligible to play for the spring semester in the 2017-18 season or for the entire year in 2018-19.