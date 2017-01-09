More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jordan Carolina (Credit: Marshall Saiz)
(Credit: Marshall Saiz)

Player of the Week: Jordan Caroline, Nevada

By Rob DausterJan 9, 2017, 7:00 AM EST

What Jordan Caroline did on Saturday night is almost beyond belief.

The 6-foot-6 Nevada forward went for 45 points, 13 boards, nine assists and five blocks, sparking a comeback from 25 points down with 11 minutes to play while hitting the game-winning three in overtime to give the Wolf Pack a 105-104 win at New Mexico.

That is the second-most points that anyone has scored in a game this season. It’s easily the most impressive statline that anyone has posted.

And it came in a game where Nevada erased the eighth-largest deficit a winning team has ever faced in the second half of a college game.

That’s not all, either. Caroline also went for 19 points and 11 boards as Nevada picked up a win over San Diego State, who suddenly looks destined to finish at the bottom of the Mountain West. That’s not a bad week for Caroline. It’s not a bad week for Nevada, either. Not only are they currently sitting in second place in the conference, just a game behind Boise State, but they’re doing so after their third-most talented player did all of this.

Watch out for Nevada. You’ve been warned.

(You can see all the highlights from the comeback here.)

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • Joel Berry II, North Carolina: Berry opened up the week with a career-high 31 points, hitting seven threes – including a number of critical jumpers down the stretch – as the Heels knocked off Clemson on the road. Berry followed that up with 19 points, five boards and five assists in a 51-point win (you read that right) over N.C. State in Chapel Hill.
  • Steve Vasturia, Notre Dame: The Irish won games at home against Clemson and Louisville this week, and Vasturia averaged 19.0 points in the two wins. He also scored critical baskets down the stretch in both, which includes the game-winner against the Cardinals.
  • John Gillon, Syracuse: In the last two games, Syracuse has played, essentially, a five-man rotation, and it seems that John Gillon is the biggest beneficiary. The new full-time point guard, Gillon has handed out 22 total assists and averaged 14.0 points in two wins, as the Orange bounced back from a blowout loss to Boston College.
  • Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga: Williams-Goss had his best game at Gonzaga on Thursday, exploding for 36 points, 11 boards and six assists in a 95-80 win at San Francisco. The knock on this Zags team is that they don’t have a star, a go-to guy that commands the rock on big possessions. Could Williams-Goss end up being that guy?
  • Justin Patton, Creighton: There may not be a bigger breakout star in college hoops this season than Justin Patton, a redshirt freshman 7-footer who is playing his way into the NBA Draft. This was his best week yet, as he averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks on 20-for-27 shooting in wins over St. John’s and Providence. Should I mention he can also hit threes?

Team of the Week: Butler Bulldogs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 04: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Butler Bulldogs reacts in the first half of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 9, 2017, 9:20 AM EST

No. 18 Butler ensured that the Big East will at least be an interesting conference race for a while longer as they were able to end No. 1 Villanova’s undefeated run and hand them their first loss since last year’s Big East tournament. The Bulldogs followed that up by going into Washington, D.C. and landing an overtime win over Georgetown.

That’s a good week overall, but it’s made better by the fact that Butler didn’t exactly play their best basketball in either game. Kelan Martin, Butler’s star forward, shot a combined 7-for-23 in the two games. Andrew Chrabacsz never looked dominant in either game. Those are Chris Holtmann’s two horses, but the great thing about this Butler team is that they aren’t just a two-man show.

In D.C. it was freshman Kamar Baldwin that showed up, scoring a career-high 16 points. Sophomore Nate Fowler, a 6-foot-11 center that plays limited minutes off the bench, saw most of the crunch time minutes, scoring the last five points of regulation – which included burying a three from the top of the key with a minute left – to force overtime. Against Villanova, fifth-year senior Kethan Savage came off the bench to score a season-high 13 points, including seven in a game-deciding, 11-2 run late in the game.

Butler is a threat this season not only because they have a couple stars on the roster, but because they can beat anyone in the country and win conference road games on nights those stars aren’t playing like stars.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • Notre Dame: The Irish landed a couple of key wins over the weekend, knocking off both Clemson and Louisville to remain one of just two undefeated teams left in the league, tied with Florida State for first place in the ACC. Notre Dame has been led by Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell all season long, but it was V.J. Beachem who went off for 22 points in the win over Clemson and Steve Vasturia who had 24 points, and the game-winning floater, to knock off Louisville.
  • North Carolina: After a solid win in overtime at Clemson during the week, the Tar Heels returned to Chapel Hill and humiliated N.C. State. The Wolfpack, riding hight off a 28-point win over Virginia Tech, lost by 51 points. UNC was up 26-4 in the blink of an eye, and it snowballed from there. The Tar Heels not only righted the ship after an ugly start to ACC play, but they beat their bitter rivals like they owed them money. Not a bad weekend.
  • Florida State: It’s time to start taking the Seminoles seriously as ACC contenders. Coming off of a win at Virginia where Dwayne Bacon scored 26 second half points, FSU responded by handling No. 21 Virginia Tech at home without much of an issue on a night where Bacon, Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Jonathan Isaac all had relatively quiet nights.
  • Oregon: The Ducks struggled through the first six weeks of the season as they waited to get Dillon Brooks back to full strength. When he was back, we saw what this group could become, as they ended the undefeated seasons of both UCLA and USC. This past week, however, Brooks was a no-show. He struggled against Washington and was ejected against Washington State six minutes in, but it didn’t matter. Tyler Dorsey scored 28 points on Thursday and Chris Boucher had 29 points on Saturday as the Ducks won a pair of league road games by an average of 23 points.
  • Syracuse: And we all thought the Orange were dead in the water. Syracuse bounced back from a blowout loss at the hands of Boston College with their two best performances of the season, beating Miami by 15 and knocking off Pitt by 11. How? Jim Boeheim has figured out what his best five is and rides that lineup. He’s played just six guys the last two games, and Taurean Thompson has managed just 15 minutes combined.

Ball scores 21 in No. 4 UCLA’s 89-75 win over Stanford

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins takes a jump shot at Pauley Pavilion during their game against the University of Michigan on December 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2017, 12:15 AM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) For the second straight game, UCLA started strongly. The fourth-ranked Bruins faltered a bit in the second half again, too.

Lonzo Ball scored 21 points in their 89-75 victory over Stanford on Sunday night.

The Bruins were never in serious trouble, but they showed signs of a letup over the final 20 minutes just as they had against California last Thursday.

“We just got to put two halves together and we’ll be fine,” Ball said. “We’re 16-1 and we still have a high ceiling.”

Bryce Alford added 17 points and TJ Leaf had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (16-1, 3-1 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 at Pauley Pavilion. They hit 11 3-pointers, led by Ball and Alford with four apiece.

“The good thing is we’ve seen ourselves get better in a lot of areas from the start of the season to now,” Alford said. “The way we start games has been a lot better. It’s a long season, it’s a grind. We’re not going to be perfect in January. That’s not the goal.”

Michael Humphrey had a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the last two minutes for Stanford (8-8, 0-4) in his first double-double of the season.

“It’s special place to have a career high but it would have been better if it were in a win,” Humphrey said. “But we are getting close as a team. We are on the right track. Our second half was the best half that we’ve played in a long while. They may have been the best defensive team that we’ve played this season.”

The Bruins dominated the first half, shooting 53 percent on their way to a 48-30 lead at the break. They made eight 3-pointers in the half, with Ball hitting two in a row and Leaf following with another 1 1/2 minutes into the game.

Stanford shot better in the second half when it outscored UCLA 45-41. The Cardinal cut its deficit from 20 points down to 61-50 on a pair of free throws by Cameron Walker, as close as it would come.

“They made a run in the second half but it was more of us not executing what we wanted defensively,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said. “We got lazy defensively.”

Not long after, the Bruins pushed their lead back to 19 points on two free throws by Ball that capped a 7-0 run.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal is struggling mightily, having lost its first four Pac-12 games. The future looks bleak, too, with leading scorer and rebounder Reid Travis out indefinitely with a right shoulder injury sustained in practice earlier in the week.

UCLA: The one-loss Bruins continue to roll along, with six players averaging in double figures. Seven of their eight regular contributors have more assists than turnovers.

TIDBITS

Stanford: Cartwright had career highs in points (18), rebounds (5) and (9) assists playing in front of family and friends from his hometown of Pasadena. … Humphrey was called for a technical after he dunked in the first half. … The Cardinal went 0-3 in its stretch of playing three consecutive ranked teams, the first time that’s happened since 2001-02 when Stanford also faced Arizona, USC and UCLA. Back then, the Cardinal lost to the L.A. schools and beat Arizona.

UCLA: The Bruins have won their last 11 home games against Stanford, a streak that began after a 75-64 loss to the Cardinal on Jan. 20, 2005.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts Washington State on Thursday

UCLA: Visits Colorado on Thursday in the second league road trip of the season.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Four things we learned from No. 20 Purdue’s win over No. 13 Wisconsin

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 17: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 17, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2017, 7:26 PM EST

Caleb Swanigan notched yet another double-double, finishing with 18 points and 13 boards as No. 20 Purdue picked up a critical win in their pursuit of a Big Ten title, knocking off No. 13 Wisconsin, 66-55.

Here are four things that we learned from Sunday’s win:

1. Maybe Wisconsin isn’t the clear favorite in the Big Ten title race: Because that’s the way that it seemed entering the weekend. Indiana had lost three straight games, including a game to Wisconsin in Assembly Hall. Purdue already had a loss on to their name, falling at home against Minnesota. If the Badgers had managed to win in Mackey Arena, they would have a two game lead on the two other ranked teams in the conference which would have included wins on both of their home floors.

But that didn’t happen.

Purdue got the win, which, when combined with Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon, means that the Boilermakers actually sit on top of the conference.

2. But it wasn’t just the fact that Purdue won: Purdue is good. We know that. Mackey Arena is a tough place to win. The Boilermakers were favored. No one should be surprised when Matt Painter’s club protects its home floor.

It was how Purdue won that made a statement. After outplaying the Badgers in the first half, Purdue jumped all over Wisconsin to open the second half, as a 14-2 run pushed their lead to as many as 16 points. The Badgers had looked terrific since they got back from the Maui Invitational, when the adjustment was made to use Nigel Hayes as a point forward. We knew losses were coming at some point in league play, but seeing Purdue beat them so soundly was a good sign.

3. Purdue is more versatile than you think: The Boilermakers have used a few different starting lineups this season, and the most recent features Isaac Haas coming off the bench with Vince Edwards, who is more of a small forward, playing at the four. But Edwards was not all that effective on Sunday, which gave Haas, who finished with 13 points, a chance.

I say all that to say this: Most people think of Purdue as a team with the twin towers, and that’s certainly a look that has been effective for them. But it’s not the only way they can play. They go four-around-one (Swanigan, who has been playing at an all-american level). They can play with two points guards, Carsen Edwards and P.J. Thompson. They shoot, as a team, 40.5 percent from three, which is ninth nationally, and are in the top 100 in pace.

In other words, for a team with a reputation for having such a dominant front line, Purdue certainly isn’t just a one-trick pony.

4. You shouldn’t be worried about Wisconsin: So the Badgers aren’t quite good enough to run away with the Big Ten title, but did you ever really think that they were? Because I didn’t. That supposed gap between the Badgers and the rest of the Big Ten said more about the Big Ten than it did Wisconsin.

Don’t get me wrong, I really like this Wisconsin team. I still think they’re the best team in the conference. I still think they’re somewhere in the top 10-15 teams in America. I still think that they should make it to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and have a shot at getting to the Final Four.

They’re a good team.

But there is a big difference between being good and being good enough to coast through a conference like the Big Ten.

What Sunday told us was that Purdue will be in the mix – with Wisconsin – when it comes to winning the league title.

No. 14 North Carolina rolls past rival NC State 107-56

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 19: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts on the bench against the Harvard Crimson during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 19, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2017, 5:35 PM EST

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Justin Jackson scored 21 points and No. 14 North Carolina ran off a 20-0 first-half run to blow Sunday’s game open and beat North Carolina State 107-56.

Joel Berry II added 19 points for the Tar Heels (14-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who beat the Wolfpack for the 20th time in 22 games in a game postponed from Saturday night because of snow and ice.

And the Tar Heels did it in an unexpectedly lopsided fashion, jumping to a 26-4 lead and pushing that to 56-23 by halftime on Jackson’s 3-pointer just before the horn.

N.C. State (12-4, 1-2) came in with momentum after blowing out No. 21 Virginia Tech behind a triple-double from star freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. But Smith got in quick foul trouble Sunday, while the Wolfpack committed a bevy of turnovers that fueled the Tar Heels’ attack.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: It was a jarringly bad performance for the Wolfpack, who never responded to UNC’s aggressive start. N.C. State had more turnovers (15) than baskets (nine) in the first half and finished with 26 turnovers. And Smith – a likely one-and-done prospect who can take over games – never found any rhythm, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting with six turnovers on an all-around miserable afternoon in Chapel Hill.

UNC: The Tar Heels played to their strength as a veteran team coming off a run to the NCAA title game. UNC shot 49 percent, made 12 of 27 3-pointers and scored 37 points off turnovers to post its highest scoring output ever in the longtime rivalry. On top of that, versatile swingman Theo Pinson made his season debut following October foot surgery, finishing with five rebounds and five assists in 13 minutes off the bench in a major roster addition early in the ACC schedule.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: N.C. State visits Boston College on Wednesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels play another instate ACC opponent Wednesday at Wake Forest.

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Oregon’s Dillon Brooks won’t face suspension for ejection

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 11: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks shoots the ball over Ar'Mond Davis #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the game at Matthew Knight Arena on December 11, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2017, 2:24 PM EST

The Pac-12 has reviewed video of Dillon Brooks’ ejection on Saturday and determined that the Oregon star will face no further punishment, according to ESPN.

Brooks was ejected six minutes into Saturday’s visit to Washington State following a kick to the groin of Josh Hawkinson. He was given a flagrant 2 foul.

The decision means that Brooks can play when the Ducks take on Oregon State next Saturday.

Oregon moved to 4-0 in the Pac-12 with an 85-66 win over the Cougars.