Player of the Week: Jordan Caroline, Nevada

What Jordan Caroline did on Saturday night is almost beyond belief.
The 6-foot-6 Nevada forward went for 45 points, 13 boards, nine assists and five blocks, sparking a comeback from 25 points down with 11 minutes to play while hitting the game-winning three in overtime to give the Wolf Pack a 105-104 win at New Mexico.
That is the second-most points that anyone has scored in a game this season. It’s easily the most impressive statline that anyone has posted.
And it came in a game where Nevada erased the eighth-largest deficit a winning team has ever faced in the second half of a college game.
That’s not all, either. Caroline also went for 19 points and 11 boards as Nevada picked up a win over San Diego State, who suddenly looks destined to finish at the bottom of the Mountain West. That’s not a bad week for Caroline. It’s not a bad week for Nevada, either. Not only are they currently sitting in second place in the conference, just a game behind Boise State, but they’re doing so after their third-most talented player did all of this.
Watch out for Nevada. You’ve been warned.
(You can see all the highlights from the comeback here.)
THEY WERE GOOD, TOO
- Joel Berry II, North Carolina: Berry opened up the week with a career-high 31 points, hitting seven threes – including a number of critical jumpers down the stretch – as the Heels knocked off Clemson on the road. Berry followed that up with 19 points, five boards and five assists in a 51-point win (you read that right) over N.C. State in Chapel Hill.
- Steve Vasturia, Notre Dame: The Irish won games at home against Clemson and Louisville this week, and Vasturia averaged 19.0 points in the two wins. He also scored critical baskets down the stretch in both, which includes the game-winner against the Cardinals.
- John Gillon, Syracuse: In the last two games, Syracuse has played, essentially, a five-man rotation, and it seems that John Gillon is the biggest beneficiary. The new full-time point guard, Gillon has handed out 22 total assists and averaged 14.0 points in two wins, as the Orange bounced back from a blowout loss to Boston College.
- Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga: Williams-Goss had his best game at Gonzaga on Thursday, exploding for 36 points, 11 boards and six assists in a 95-80 win at San Francisco. The knock on this Zags team is that they don’t have a star, a go-to guy that commands the rock on big possessions. Could Williams-Goss end up being that guy?
- Justin Patton, Creighton: There may not be a bigger breakout star in college hoops this season than Justin Patton, a redshirt freshman 7-footer who is playing his way into the NBA Draft. This was his best week yet, as he averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks on 20-for-27 shooting in wins over St. John’s and Providence. Should I mention he can also hit threes?