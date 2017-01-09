More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
WACO, TX - JANUARY 04: Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears leads the Baylor Bears against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half at Ferrell Center on January 4, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

College Basketball Latest AP Poll

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 9, 2017, 12:35 PM EST

As it turns out, Baylor was moved up to the No. 1 team in the country, something that should surprise absolutely no one.

I told you it would happen here, a column where I question whether or not they deserve to be the No. 1 team in the country. (Short answer: Yes, they probably do, but it’s not that simple.)

RANKINGS: AP Poll | Coaches Poll | NBCSports Top 25

1. Baylor (55 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (8)
3. Villanova (1)
4. UCLA (1)
5. Gonzaga
6. Kentucky
7. Duke
8. Creighton
9. Florida State
10. West Virginia
11. North Carolina
12. Butler
13. Oregon
14. Louisville
15. Xavier
16. Arizona
17. Purdue
18. Wisconsin
19. Virginia
20. Notre Dame
21. Saint Mary’s
22. Cincinnati
23. Florida
24. Minnesota
t25. USC
t25. Kansas State

College Basketball Latest Coaches Poll

WACO, TX - JANUARY 7: Johnathan Motley #5 and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. #0 of the Baylor Bears celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 61-57 on January 7, 2017 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 9, 2017, 1:44 PM EST

As it turns out, Baylor was moved up to the No. 1 team in the country, something that should surprise absolutely no one.

I told you it would happen here, a column where I question whether or not they deserve to be the No. 1 team in the country. (Short answer: Yes, they probably do, but it’s not that simple.)

RANKINGS: AP Poll | Coaches Poll | NBCSports Top 25

1. Baylor (22 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (9)
3. Villanova (1)
4. UCLA
5. Gonzaga
6. Kentucky
7. Duke
8. Creighton
9. West Virginia
10. Florida State
11. Oregon
12. North Carolina
13. Butler
14. Xavier
15. Louisville
16. Arizona
17. Wisconsin
18. Virginia
19. Purdue
20. Notre Dame
21. Saint Mary’s
22. Cincinnati
23. Florida
24. Minnesota
25. USC

Amile Jefferson is out vs. Florida State with bone bruise

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 07: Amile Jefferson #21 of the Duke Blue Devils drives against Connar Tava #2 of the Boston College Eagles during the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 9, 2017, 1:08 PM EST

No. 7 Duke will be without starting forward Amile Jefferson on Tuesday in a critical ACC tilt at No. 9 Florida State due to an injury Jefferson suffered in Duke’s win over Boston College on Saturday.

Associate head coach Jeff Capel, who is the current interim coach with Mike Krzyzewski on the mend following back surgery this weekend, said on the ACC’s weekly conference call that Jefferson is dealing with a bone bruise in the foot. Duke gave no timetable for his return – they haven’t done that with any of the players they’ve lost this season – but hearing the word “bruise” has to be comforting for Duke fans. This is Jefferson’s right foot we’re talking about, the same foot that he broke last season, which cost him all but nine games.

Jefferson has been terrific for the Blue Devils this season. He’s been playing at a borderline all-american level and is probably the best defensive option that Duke has on the interior. As good as Harry Giles III and Marques Bolden have the potential to be, they’ve mostly struggled in their limited minutes this year. This will be a great opportunity for them to get some reps, which is something that has become all-too-common for Duke. Of the 17 games they’ve played this year, 15 of them have featured at least one starter out with injury.

Five Things We Learned This Week: Kentucky is scary, but so is Purdue, Florida State?

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 23: De'Aaron Fox #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Cleveland State Vikings at Rupp Arena on November 23, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 9, 2017, 12:13 PM EST

More College Hoops

WACO, TX - JANUARY 04: Ishmail Wainright #24 of the Baylor Bears and King McClure #22 of the Baylor Bears celebrate with fans after beating the Iowa State Cyclones 65-63 at Ferrell Center on January 4, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) College Basketball Talk Top 25: Is Baylor really the No. 1 team in the country? Jordan Carolina (Credit: Marshall Saiz) Player of the Week: Jordan Caroline, Nevada INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 17: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 17, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Four things we learned from No. 20 Purdue’s win over No. 13 Wisconsin

1. Just how big is the gap between Kentucky and the rest of the SEC?: Kentucky, who is now the No. 1 team in KenPom’s rankings, is now three games into their conference schedule, and they’ve yet to be anything close to challenged yet. They won at Ole Miss by 23 points, they beat Texas A&M by a whopping 42 points at home and they followed that up by beating Arkansas in Lexington by 26 points in a game in which they didn’t even play all that well.

Now here’s the scary part: All three of those teams were – are? – supposed to be good SEC teams, teams that could push for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. None of them stood a chance against the Wildcats, which makes me wonder whether the gap between Kentucky and everyone else in the conference is bigger this year than in 2015, the year that the Wildcats started 38-0.

That’s not to say this team is more talented or better than the 2015 team, but the quality of the rest of the conference seems to be worse. Now to be fair, the 2015 Kentucky team was built to grind teams down with their defense and post play. This team is built to run opponents off the court, meaning that blowouts in 2017 look much worse on paper than blowouts in 2015. But the conference in 2015 sent five teams to the NCAA tournament and had nine in the top 60 on KenPom. This year? There are only four SEC teams in the top 60 and it wouldn’t be surprising if the league, again, got just three bids to the tournament.

I say all that to say this: Kentucky may play just four more games against tournament competition, and three of them (South Carolina, Kansas and Florida) are at home. Just how many more times are they going to get tested this season?

2. But if there is a contender in the conference, it may be South Carolina: For my money, and with all due respect to Florida, the Gamecocks are the second-best team in the SEC. With Sindarius Thornwell in the lineup, Frank Martin’s club has yet to lose a game. Thornwell may be the best player in the conference that doesn’t play for the Wildcats, and while they lost three of the five Division I games they played without him, his absence allowed P.J. Dozier to prove how dominant he can be when given a chance.

The Gamecocks are the best defensive team in the SEC and the third-best defensive team in the country, according to KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric. Where they can struggle is scoring the ball, but with Thornwell, their leading assister this season, back in the mix, offensive rhythm should be easier. Keep an eye on this team.

RELATEDPlayer of the Week | Team of the Week | Five Things We Learned | Top 25

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

3. We’re going to find out soon whether we need to take Florida State seriously as an ACC contender: The Seminoles have been arguably the most impressive team in the ACC to date. It’s not necessarily because they’ve been the best team in the league or because they look like they can win the conference, but for a team that wasn’t predicted by anyone to finish in the top four of the conference, they are currently sitting at 15-1 overall with a 3-0 record in the conference and a blowout win over Virginia Tech and a win at Virginia. Dwayne Bacon looks like an all-american, Johnathan Isaac looks like a top ten pick and there is enough balance with Terrence Mann and Xavier Rathan-Mayes that you cannot focus on just those two stars.

This team is really good.

But can “really good” win them the ACC?

I’d lean no, but the Seminoles will have a chance to prove me wrong over the next two weeks. Here’s what their schedule looks like from now until next weekend: Duke, at North Carolina, Notre Dame, Louisville. Those are the four other teams that look like they’ll finish in the top five in the league, and FSU gets three of them at home. If they’re actually going to be in this title race, they’re probably going to have to win three of those games.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 17: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 17, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Caleb Swanigan (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

4. Purdue’s versatility isn’t talked about enough: Matt Painter has been shuffling Purdue’s starting lineup throughout the season, which isn’t really all that much of a surprise. It’s a thing that coaches do in every sport.

What is interesting about it, however, is that it’s hard to figure out which is the best look for the Boilermakers, because a lot of them are effective. We think of this as a team with a bruising, Twin Towers front line, right? Well, on Sunday, when Purdue worked over Wisconsin, they started Caleb Swanigan in the middle with three guards and Vince Edwards playing around him. But Edwards didn’t play all that well – the first time that’s happened in a while – which means Purdue went away from the four-around-one look and played Isaac Haas and Swanigan together. They can also play with two points guards on the floor, and they just so happen to rank in the top ten nationally in three-point shooting.

So not only does Purdue have a first-team all-american big man anchoring a front line that can absolutely dominate, but they have a Plan B and a Plan C if their first option doesn’t work. There aren’t a lot of teams that can say that.

5. Dedric Lawson is having a ridiculous season for Memphis: Here are the numbers that Lawson is averaging this season: 20.2 points, 11.1 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.6 blocks.

These are the numbers that Ben Simmons averaged in 2015-16: 19.2 points, 11.8 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.8 blocks.

I am, in no way, trying to say that Lawson is Simmons, or that Lawson should be the No. 1 pick, or Lawson should be compared to LeBron and Magic. That’s dumb. All I’m saying is that this dude is having a ridiculous season and no one seems to be talking about him anywhere.

Isaac Copeland to transfer to Nebraska

PROVIDENCE, RI - FEBRUARY 13: Kris Dunn #3 and Junior Lomomba #32 of the Providence Friars defends against Isaac Copeland #11 of the Georgetown Hoyas in the second half on February 13, 2016, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 9, 2017, 11:18 AM EST

Nebraska has landed a commitment from Georgetown transfer Isaac Copeland, a source told NBC Sports.

Copeland was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, but the 6-foot-8 forward never progressed in his career with the Hoyas. He had bright moments as a freshman and looked good in flashes as a sophomore, but he lost playing time this year as a junior and eventually left the program.

The connection here is pretty obvious: Kenya Hunter, a former assistant with Georgetown who recruited Copeland to the Hilltop, is now on Tim Miles’ staff in Lincoln.

Copeland has one year of eligibility remaining. He will be eligible to play for the spring semester in the 2017-18 season or for the entire year in 2018-19.

College Basketball Talk Top 25: Is Baylor really the No. 1 team in the country?

WACO, TX - JANUARY 04: Ishmail Wainright #24 of the Baylor Bears and King McClure #22 of the Baylor Bears celebrate with fans after beating the Iowa State Cyclones 65-63 at Ferrell Center on January 4, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 9, 2017, 11:02 AM EST

More College Hoops

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 07: Amile Jefferson #21 of the Duke Blue Devils drives against Connar Tava #2 of the Boston College Eagles during the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Amile Jefferson is out vs. Florida State with bone bruise WACO, TX - JANUARY 04: Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears leads the Baylor Bears against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half at Ferrell Center on January 4, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) College Basketball Latest AP Poll LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 23: De'Aaron Fox #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Cleveland State Vikings at Rupp Arena on November 23, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Five Things We Learned This Week: Kentucky is scary, but so is Purdue, Florida State?

After a weekend where the only ranked teams to lose were either playing on the road against another – favored – ranked team or No. 25 USC, there is only going to be so much movement when the top 25 polls come out this week. There will, however, likely end up being movement at the top, as Villanova lost on the road to Butler on Wednesday, the first loss the Wildcats have suffered this season.

And when the polls do come out, don’t be surprised when Baylor ends up being the No. 1 team in the country. They were No. 2 in the AP Poll last week, the only team other than Villanova to receive a first-place vote, but does that mean Baylor is the best team in the country?

In other words, if you’re a voter and you rank Baylor in the top spot, what you’re essentially saying is that you believe the Bears are better than Kansas, a team that hasn’t lost since falling in the season-opener to Indiana in overtime and has won the Big 12 regular season title for 12 years running. There are eighth-graders that were not alive the last time the Jayhawks did not win at least a share of the league title.

But that’s not the way that the polls work these days. I have a theory about why that is and his name is Gary Parrish. Parrish is a columnist and TV analyst for CBS Sports and, in the last five years or so, he’s been writing a popular column every Monday titled “Poll Attacks”. In this column, he publicly shames anyone that does something dumb on their ballot. You want to avoid getting embarrassed on the internet by a nationally-respected writer that literally ranks the top 25 teams in the country every morning when he wakes up, put some effort into you poll.

RANKINGS: AP Poll | Coaches Poll | NBCSports Top 25

And I’m with this. I think it’s brilliant. Rankings don’t mean anything – literally zero, and I’ll get to that – but if you’re going to be one of the 65 AP writers that has a vote in this poll, you should at least be paying enough attention to the sport that you don’t blindly vote every Sunday night half-drunk from watching football all day.

But here’s the catch: Parrish doesn’t let opinion seep into his rankings. His method for ranking teams is logic and results-based – teams that have accomplished the most should be ranked the highest, with head-to-head results being given significant weight – which means that has become the norm.

So the by-product of this trend is that opinion has more or less been taken out of the polls. “It’s definitely getting harder,” Parrish told me last week of the effort it takes for him to find a ballot to expose. “I can still find somebody every week, but it’s harder than it used to be.” And he agrees, the Poll Attacks play a major role in that.

Which brings me back to Baylor.

They’ve certainly earned a No. 1 ranking. Their body of work is as impressive as anyone’s. They’ve beaten Louisville and Michigan State and VCU and Oregon (by 17!) and Xavier (by 15!). They’re 3-0 in the Big 12. They’re 15-0 on the season, one of just two teams without a loss to their name. If you are so inclined to rank them first, that’s totally justified. I’m not going to call you an idiot for it.

But you’ll have a hard time convincing me that every person that slots Baylor at the top of their rankings will believe that Baylor is the best team in the country, better than all of Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, North Carolina, West Virginia, Louisville, Gonzaga, etc.

Which brings us back to an issue that will always be argued about: What is the criteria for ranking teams? Their body of work, or who you actually believe to be the better team?

My take: since these rankings, these polls, mean absolutely nothing beyond the little number you see next to their name on TV, what’s the point of ranking based on the body of work? That’s what Bracketology is for. That’s what those seeding projections are for. That’s what the computer rankings of sites like KenPom and KPI and Sagarin do.

The polls?

That should be for gauging what public opinion is of the top teams in the country, because weird results happen in college basketball all the time and the value of home-court advantage is never factored into the equation enough.

And if your basis for determining who the best team is is strictly results-oriented, are you really going to drop Villanova for losing on the road to a team with a top ten résumé (Butler) on a night when the consensus National Player of the Year favorite shoots 3-for-11 when Baylor beat Iowa State and Oklahoma State at home by a combined six points?

RELATEDPlayer of the Week | Team of the Week | Five Things We Learned | Top 25

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

1. Villanova (15-1, Last Week No. 1)
2. Kentucky (13-2, 4)
3. UCLA (16-1, 2)
4. Kansas (14-1, 3)
5. Baylor (15-0, 7)
6. Gonzaga (15-0, 6)
7. Duke (14-2, 5)
8. Florida State (15-1, 14)
9. Oregon (15-2, 10)
10. North Carolina (14-3, 12)
11. West Virginia (13-2, 11)
12. Louisville (13-3, 9)
13. Creighton (15-1, 13)
14. Purdue (14-3, 21)
15. Wisconsin (13-3, 8)
16. Butler (14-2, 20)
17. Xavier (13-2, 16)
18. Saint Mary’s (14-1, 17)
19. Arizona (16-2, 18)
20. Notre Dame (14-2, 23)
21. Cincinnati (15-2, 19)
22. Virginia (12-3, 15)
23. Florida (12-3, NR)
24. Minnesota (15-2, NR)
25. South Carolina

DROPPED OUT: No. 22 Virginia Tech, No. 24 USC, No. 25 Indiana
NEW ADDITIONS: No. 23 Florida, No. 24 Minnesota, No. 25