LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins takes a jump shot at Pauley Pavilion during their game against the University of Michigan on December 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Ball scores 21 in No. 4 UCLA’s 89-75 win over Stanford

Associated PressJan 9, 2017, 12:15 AM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) For the second straight game, UCLA started strongly. The fourth-ranked Bruins faltered a bit in the second half again, too.

Lonzo Ball scored 21 points in their 89-75 victory over Stanford on Sunday night.

The Bruins were never in serious trouble, but they showed signs of a letup over the final 20 minutes just as they had against California last Thursday.

“We just got to put two halves together and we’ll be fine,” Ball said. “We’re 16-1 and we still have a high ceiling.”

Bryce Alford added 17 points and TJ Leaf had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (16-1, 3-1 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 at Pauley Pavilion. They hit 11 3-pointers, led by Ball and Alford with four apiece.

“The good thing is we’ve seen ourselves get better in a lot of areas from the start of the season to now,” Alford said. “The way we start games has been a lot better. It’s a long season, it’s a grind. We’re not going to be perfect in January. That’s not the goal.”

Michael Humphrey had a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the last two minutes for Stanford (8-8, 0-4) in his first double-double of the season.

“It’s special place to have a career high but it would have been better if it were in a win,” Humphrey said. “But we are getting close as a team. We are on the right track. Our second half was the best half that we’ve played in a long while. They may have been the best defensive team that we’ve played this season.”

The Bruins dominated the first half, shooting 53 percent on their way to a 48-30 lead at the break. They made eight 3-pointers in the half, with Ball hitting two in a row and Leaf following with another 1 1/2 minutes into the game.

Stanford shot better in the second half when it outscored UCLA 45-41. The Cardinal cut its deficit from 20 points down to 61-50 on a pair of free throws by Cameron Walker, as close as it would come.

“They made a run in the second half but it was more of us not executing what we wanted defensively,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said. “We got lazy defensively.”

Not long after, the Bruins pushed their lead back to 19 points on two free throws by Ball that capped a 7-0 run.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal is struggling mightily, having lost its first four Pac-12 games. The future looks bleak, too, with leading scorer and rebounder Reid Travis out indefinitely with a right shoulder injury sustained in practice earlier in the week.

UCLA: The one-loss Bruins continue to roll along, with six players averaging in double figures. Seven of their eight regular contributors have more assists than turnovers.

TIDBITS

Stanford: Cartwright had career highs in points (18), rebounds (5) and (9) assists playing in front of family and friends from his hometown of Pasadena. … Humphrey was called for a technical after he dunked in the first half. … The Cardinal went 0-3 in its stretch of playing three consecutive ranked teams, the first time that’s happened since 2001-02 when Stanford also faced Arizona, USC and UCLA. Back then, the Cardinal lost to the L.A. schools and beat Arizona.

UCLA: The Bruins have won their last 11 home games against Stanford, a streak that began after a 75-64 loss to the Cardinal on Jan. 20, 2005.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts Washington State on Thursday

UCLA: Visits Colorado on Thursday in the second league road trip of the season.

Four things we learned from No. 20 Purdue’s win over No. 13 Wisconsin

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 17: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 17, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2017, 7:26 PM EST

Caleb Swanigan notched yet another double-double, finishing with 18 points and 13 boards as No. 20 Purdue picked up a critical win in their pursuit of a Big Ten title, knocking off No. 13 Wisconsin, 66-55.

Here are four things that we learned from Sunday’s win:

1. Maybe Wisconsin isn’t the clear favorite in the Big Ten title race: Because that’s the way that it seemed entering the weekend. Indiana had lost three straight games, including a game to Wisconsin in Assembly Hall. Purdue already had a loss on to their name, falling at home against Minnesota. If the Badgers had managed to win in Mackey Arena, they would have a two game lead on the two other ranked teams in the conference which would have included wins on both of their home floors.

But that didn’t happen.

Purdue got the win, which, when combined with Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon, means that the Boilermakers actually sit on top of the conference.

2. But it wasn’t just the fact that Purdue won: Purdue is good. We know that. Mackey Arena is a tough place to win. The Boilermakers were favored. No one should be surprised when Matt Painter’s club protects its home floor.

It was how Purdue won that made a statement. After outplaying the Badgers in the first half, Purdue jumped all over Wisconsin to open the second half, as a 14-2 run pushed their lead to as many as 16 points. The Badgers had looked terrific since they got back from the Maui Invitational, when the adjustment was made to use Nigel Hayes as a point forward. We knew losses were coming at some point in league play, but seeing Purdue beat them so soundly was a good sign.

3. Purdue is more versatile than you think: The Boilermakers have used a few different starting lineups this season, and the most recent features Isaac Haas coming off the bench with Vince Edwards, who is more of a small forward, playing at the four. But Edwards was not all that effective on Sunday, which gave Haas, who finished with 13 points, a chance.

I say all that to say this: Most people think of Purdue as a team with the twin towers, and that’s certainly a look that has been effective for them. But it’s not the only way they can play. They go four-around-one (Swanigan, who has been playing at an all-american level). They can play with two points guards, Carsen Edwards and P.J. Thompson. They shoot, as a team, 40.5 percent from three, which is ninth nationally, and are in the top 100 in pace.

In other words, for a team with a reputation for having such a dominant front line, Purdue certainly isn’t just a one-trick pony.

4. You shouldn’t be worried about Wisconsin: So the Badgers aren’t quite good enough to run away with the Big Ten title, but did you ever really think that they were? Because I didn’t. That supposed gap between the Badgers and the rest of the Big Ten said more about the Big Ten than it did Wisconsin.

Don’t get me wrong, I really like this Wisconsin team. I still think they’re the best team in the conference. I still think they’re somewhere in the top 10-15 teams in America. I still think that they should make it to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and have a shot at getting to the Final Four.

They’re a good team.

But there is a big difference between being good and being good enough to coast through a conference like the Big Ten.

What Sunday told us was that Purdue will be in the mix – with Wisconsin – when it comes to winning the league title.

No. 14 North Carolina rolls past rival NC State 107-56

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 19: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts on the bench against the Harvard Crimson during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 19, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2017, 5:35 PM EST

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Justin Jackson scored 21 points and No. 14 North Carolina ran off a 20-0 first-half run to blow Sunday’s game open and beat North Carolina State 107-56.

Joel Berry II added 19 points for the Tar Heels (14-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who beat the Wolfpack for the 20th time in 22 games in a game postponed from Saturday night because of snow and ice.

And the Tar Heels did it in an unexpectedly lopsided fashion, jumping to a 26-4 lead and pushing that to 56-23 by halftime on Jackson’s 3-pointer just before the horn.

N.C. State (12-4, 1-2) came in with momentum after blowing out No. 21 Virginia Tech behind a triple-double from star freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. But Smith got in quick foul trouble Sunday, while the Wolfpack committed a bevy of turnovers that fueled the Tar Heels’ attack.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: It was a jarringly bad performance for the Wolfpack, who never responded to UNC’s aggressive start. N.C. State had more turnovers (15) than baskets (nine) in the first half and finished with 26 turnovers. And Smith – a likely one-and-done prospect who can take over games – never found any rhythm, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting with six turnovers on an all-around miserable afternoon in Chapel Hill.

UNC: The Tar Heels played to their strength as a veteran team coming off a run to the NCAA title game. UNC shot 49 percent, made 12 of 27 3-pointers and scored 37 points off turnovers to post its highest scoring output ever in the longtime rivalry. On top of that, versatile swingman Theo Pinson made his season debut following October foot surgery, finishing with five rebounds and five assists in 13 minutes off the bench in a major roster addition early in the ACC schedule.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: N.C. State visits Boston College on Wednesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels play another instate ACC opponent Wednesday at Wake Forest.

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Oregon’s Dillon Brooks won’t face suspension for ejection

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 11: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks shoots the ball over Ar'Mond Davis #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the game at Matthew Knight Arena on December 11, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2017, 2:24 PM EST

The Pac-12 has reviewed video of Dillon Brooks’ ejection on Saturday and determined that the Oregon star will face no further punishment, according to ESPN.

Brooks was ejected six minutes into Saturday’s visit to Washington State following a kick to the groin of Josh Hawkinson. He was given a flagrant 2 foul.

The decision means that Brooks can play when the Ducks take on Oregon State next Saturday.

Oregon moved to 4-0 in the Pac-12 with an 85-66 win over the Cougars.

VIDEO: Jordan Caroline caps Nevada’s insane comeback in overtime

By Rob DausterJan 8, 2017, 12:07 PM EST

The video you see above is Jordan Caroline hitting a game-winning three with four seconds left in overtime as Nevada went into The Pit and knocked off New Mexico in overtime.

Fun finish, right?

You have no idea.

Caroline had 45 points, 13 points, nine assists and five blocks in this game, the second-most points scored in a game this season (Hi, Malik Monk!) and easily the most dominant all-around performance of the year.

And Nevada needed every single one of his points, because the Wolfpack trailed New Mexico by 25 points with 11 minutes left in the game. They were down 17 points with 2:42 left. They were down nine with 45 seconds left. After forcing overtime, Nevada also fell behind by five points in the extra frame.

“You never know what can happen,” Caroline said. “Keep playing. Keep scrapping. Keep fighting. And I felt like we showed great resilience as a team and perseverance and toughness.”

Marcus Marshall, Nevada’s leading scorer, deserves some credit for being a hero as well, as he scored 26 points, including a quartet of threes in the final minute of regulation that spurred on the comeback.

Here is the full video of the comeback, which was as good as you’ll ever see:

The 25-point comeback is the eighth-largest second half deficit overcome in NCAA history.

No wonder the team was so excited after the game.

VIDEO: 8 players ejected after brawl in Utah St-UNLV women’s game

screen-shot-2017-01-08-at-11-09-42-am
Associated PressJan 8, 2017, 11:10 AM EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) Eight players were ejected from a women’s basketball game between Utah State and UNLV on Saturday night after a brawl that started with 1:10 left in the third quarter.

UNLV’s Katie Powell and Utah State’s Antonia Robinson were ejected for fighting and three players from each team were ejected for leaving the bench.

UNLV trailed 36-32 at that point and had six dressed players remaining – Utah State had eight. The Rebels went on to win 55-53 in overtime.

In the play leading up to the brawl, Utah State’s Deja Mason fouled Brooke Johnson on a drive to the basket and Johnson went hard to the ground.

Powell was on her way to help her teammate when she and Robinson bumped into each other and then exchanged punches before falling to the ground in the corner of the court, surrounded by players from both teams who quickly broke it up.