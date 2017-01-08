More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 19: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts on the bench against the Harvard Crimson during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 19, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 14 North Carolina rolls past rival NC State 107-56

Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 8, 2017, 5:35 PM EST

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Justin Jackson scored 21 points and No. 14 North Carolina ran off a 20-0 first-half run to blow Sunday’s game open and beat North Carolina State 107-56.

Joel Berry II added 19 points for the Tar Heels (14-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who beat the Wolfpack for the 20th time in 22 games in a game postponed from Saturday night because of snow and ice.

And the Tar Heels did it in an unexpectedly lopsided fashion, jumping to a 26-4 lead and pushing that to 56-23 by halftime on Jackson’s 3-pointer just before the horn.

N.C. State (12-4, 1-2) came in with momentum after blowing out No. 21 Virginia Tech behind a triple-double from star freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. But Smith got in quick foul trouble Sunday, while the Wolfpack committed a bevy of turnovers that fueled the Tar Heels’ attack.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: It was a jarringly bad performance for the Wolfpack, who never responded to UNC’s aggressive start. N.C. State had more turnovers (15) than baskets (nine) in the first half and finished with 26 turnovers. And Smith – a likely one-and-done prospect who can take over games – never found any rhythm, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting with six turnovers on an all-around miserable afternoon in Chapel Hill.

UNC: The Tar Heels played to their strength as a veteran team coming off a run to the NCAA title game. UNC shot 49 percent, made 12 of 27 3-pointers and scored 37 points off turnovers to post its highest scoring output ever in the longtime rivalry. On top of that, versatile swingman Theo Pinson made his season debut following October foot surgery, finishing with five rebounds and five assists in 13 minutes off the bench in a major roster addition early in the ACC schedule.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: N.C. State visits Boston College on Wednesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels play another instate ACC opponent Wednesday at Wake Forest.

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Oregon’s Dillon Brooks won’t face suspension for ejection

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 11: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks shoots the ball over Ar'Mond Davis #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the game at Matthew Knight Arena on December 11, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2017, 2:24 PM EST

The Pac-12 has reviewed video of Dillon Brooks’ ejection on Saturday and determined that the Oregon star will face no further punishment, according to ESPN.

Brooks was ejected six minutes into Saturday’s visit to Washington State following a kick to the groin of Josh Hawkinson. He was given a flagrant 2 foul.

The decision means that Brooks can play when the Ducks take on Oregon State next Saturday.

Oregon moved to 4-0 in the Pac-12 with an 85-66 win over the Cougars.

VIDEO: Jordan Caroline caps Nevada’s insane comeback in overtime

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 8, 2017, 12:07 PM EST

The video you see above is Jordan Caroline hitting a game-winning three with four seconds left in overtime as Nevada went into The Pit and knocked off New Mexico in overtime.

Fun finish, right?

You have no idea.

Caroline had 45 points, 13 points, nine assists and five blocks in this game, the second-most points scored in a game this season (Hi, Malik Monk!) and easily the most dominant all-around performance of the year.

And Nevada needed every single one of his points, because the Wolfpack trailed New Mexico by 25 points with 11 minutes left in the game. They were down 17 points with 2:42 left. They were down nine with 45 seconds left. After forcing overtime, Nevada also fell behind by five points in the extra frame.

“You never know what can happen,” Caroline said. “Keep playing. Keep scrapping. Keep fighting. And I felt like we showed great resilience as a team and perseverance and toughness.”

Marcus Marshall, Nevada’s leading scorer, deserves some credit for being a hero as well, as he scored 26 points, including a quartet of threes in the final minute of regulation that spurred on the comeback.

Here is the full video of the comeback, which was as good as you’ll ever see:

The 25-point comeback is the eighth-largest second half deficit overcome in NCAA history.

No wonder the team was so excited after the game.

VIDEO: 8 players ejected after brawl in Utah St-UNLV women’s game

screen-shot-2017-01-08-at-11-09-42-am
2 Comments
Associated PressJan 8, 2017, 11:10 AM EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) Eight players were ejected from a women’s basketball game between Utah State and UNLV on Saturday night after a brawl that started with 1:10 left in the third quarter.

UNLV’s Katie Powell and Utah State’s Antonia Robinson were ejected for fighting and three players from each team were ejected for leaving the bench.

UNLV trailed 36-32 at that point and had six dressed players remaining – Utah State had eight. The Rebels went on to win 55-53 in overtime.

In the play leading up to the brawl, Utah State’s Deja Mason fouled Brooke Johnson on a drive to the basket and Johnson went hard to the ground.

Powell was on her way to help her teammate when she and Robinson bumped into each other and then exchanged punches before falling to the ground in the corner of the court, surrounded by players from both teams who quickly broke it up.

No. 6 Kentucky pulls away from Arkansas in second half 97-71

LEXINGTON, KY - DECEMBER 07: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to De'Aaron Fox #0 and Malik Monk #5 during the game against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Rupp Arena on December 7, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressJan 7, 2017, 11:38 PM EST

LEXINGTON, Ky. — De’Aaron Fox scored a career-high 27 points, Isaiah Briscoe and Derek Willis each added 15 and No. 6 Kentucky pulled away to beat Arkansas 97-71 on Saturday night.

Unlike two previous routs that were settled early, the Wildcats (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) worked longer to put away the Razorbacks in a sometimes-chippy game.

Bam Adebayo’s 3-point play eventually provided a 60-48 lead with 14 1/2 minutes remaining and Kentucky extended it behind Fox, who scored six straight points to make it 74-57. He topped his previous scoring best (24) against North Carolina.

Daryl Macon had 15 points and Moses Kingsley and Jaylen Barford 14 each for Arkansas (12-3, 1-2), which shot 40 percent.

THE BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Barford came close to matching his career high of 17 points in the first half with 6-of-9 shooting. But he didn’t score after halftime and the Hogs were no match on the boards in being outrebounded 44-29 by Kentucky.

Kentucky: The Wildcats continued to shoot well, hitting 32 of 60 to surpass 50 percent for the third straight game. Malik Monk started quickly against his home-state school, following a jumper with a steal and feed Fox for a dunk. Fox had to pick up the offensive slack after the Wildcats’ scoring leader drew his second foul, though Monk returned to score 10 in the second half.

TEMPER, TEMPER

Fox and Barford had to be separated early in the second half after Barford appeared to kick Briscoe as he lay beneath Arkansas’ basket. Each received non-shooting technical fouls, and Bam Adebayo followed with a 3-point play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky should move into the Top Five despite taking longer than usual to roll to another win by at least 23 points.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Stays home next week, hosting Mississippi State on Tuesday night and Missouri next Saturday.

Kentucky: Visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, seeking its 80th series win in 94 meetings against the Commodores. Doing so would avenge last year’s 74-62 loss in Nashville.

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 1 Villanova 3-point happy in 93-81 win over Marquette

VILLANOVA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts in front of Lamarr Kimble #0 of the Saint Joseph's Hawks in the first half at The Pavilion on December 3, 2016 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Saint Joseph's Hawks 88-57. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 7, 2017, 11:12 PM EST

PHILADELPHIA — Kris Jenkins scored a season-high 23 points, Josh Hart had 19 and No. 1 Villanova returned to form with a 93-81 win over Marquette on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (15-1, 3-1 Big East) bounced back from their first loss of the season at Butler and still have not lost two straight games since 2013.

The Wildcats fell to 14-1 with their 66-58 loss at Butler, ending their 20-game winning streak going back to last season’s NCAA title.

Villanova played for the first time at the Wells Fargo Center with a national championship banner hanging in the rafters. Jenkins, the title game standout, Hart and Jalen Brunson all made the Wildcats look quite capable of winning back-to-back titles.

Markus Howard led the Golden Eagles (10-5, 1-2) with 21 points.

The Golden Eagles made five of their first nine 3-pointers to hang around for a half before the Wildcats blew the game open. Brunson hit a 3 off an assist from Jenkins; Jenkins followed with a 3 off an assist from Brunson for a 17-point lead.

Jenkins made six of Villanova’s 14 3-pointers. Brunson, who had 16 points, was 3 of 3 on 3s.

Villanova will likely lose the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll to Baylor. But the Wildcats made 25 of their first 25 shots and proved that even with a loss, the road to a Big East crown still goes through the best basketball team in Philly.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: Coach Steve Wojciechowski was whistled for a technical late in the first half. He had good reason to be fired up: Marquette was just 2 for 2 from the free-throw line in the half. If the Wildcats are the Big East measuring stick, Marquette again failed a big test and lost to them for the ninth straight game. Marquette hasn’t defeated Villanova since Jan. 28, 2012. Marquette’s career record against top-ranked teams fell to 1-10.

Villanova: The Wildcats have not dropped consecutive games since they lost a Big East tourney game and their first NCAA Tournament game in 2013. The loss to Butler was just a minor bump for a program looking for a fourth straight Big East championship. But a game with No. 16 Xavier on Tuesday looms for the Wildcats and the Musketeers could give them fits.

UP NEXT

Marquette returns home to play Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Musketeers split their series with Villanova last season, with each team winning at home.