SATURDAY’S SNACKS: Florida State, Butler earn wins; Duke, Louisville suffer injuries in wins

SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

Grayson Allen may have tried to trip – or kick – another player, while Oregon’s Dillon Brooks definitely kicked another player. Right in the … fellas.

Fresh off of the win over No. 1 Villanova at home, No. 18 Butler went on the road and knocked off Georgetown on Saturday with an overtime win. CBT’s Rob Dauster was at this one as he offers more here.

Make it 11 consecutive wins for No. 12 Florida State as they took down No. 21 Virginia Tech to move to 3-0 in the ACC. The Seminoles have an impressive roster that is deep and athletic. I talked more about them and this game with three takeaways here.

Playing its first game without Coach K (back surgery), No. 8 Duke was able to beat Boston College for a home ACC win. I wrote a bit more on this one and what Duke has coming up this week. Senior Amile Jefferson also hurt his foot in this one, so pay attention there.

Syracuse once again went with a shortened rotation as they blew past Pitt for an easy ACC home win. I wrote more on how head coach Jim Boeheim’s move to six players could change the Orange’s NCAA tournament picture.

Postponements happened all over college basketball due to some sub-freezing weather a little farther south than usual. No. 14 North Carolina and N.C. State was the main postponement, but No. 5 Gonzaga also had to postpone their game against Portland tonight.

STARRED

John Gillon, Syracuse: The senior continued to look like a point guard in ACC play with 20 points and 11 assists in a big Orange win over Pitt. Gillon was also 6-for-12 from three-point range. I have more on his performance here.

Desi Rodriguez and Angel Delgado, Seton Hall: DePaul was able to hang around with Seton Hall for most of the first half then these two took over. Rodriguez finished with 25 points and four assists on 10-for-13 shooting while Delgado had 20 points and 12 rebounds on 8-for-9 shooting.

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky: This sophomore forward is starting to get comfortable for the Norseman as he went for 37 points and 10 rebounds in a Horizon League win over Cleveland State. McDonald was 11-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from three-point range.

MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State: Keep an eye on this junior forward (and the Redbirds) as McIntosh continued his strong start in the Valley with 31 points, six rebounds and three assists. McIntosh was 9-for-13 from the floor and 5-for-5 from three-point range.

TOP 25

No. 7 West Virginia bounced back from its loss to Texas Tech with a home Big 12 win over TCU . Daxter Miles Jr. led four Mountaineers in double figures with 22 points.

bounced back from its loss to Texas Tech with a home Big 12 win over . Daxter Miles Jr. led four Mountaineers in double figures with 22 points. Road win for No. 9 Louisville as they outlasted Georgia Tech but the Cardinals lost Deng Adel to a concussion along the way. Sophomore Donovan Mitchell continued his recent solid play with 20 points.

as they outlasted Georgia Tech but the Cardinals lost Deng Adel to a concussion along the way. Sophomore Donovan Mitchell continued his recent solid play with 20 points. The evolution of Justin Patton continues as the freshman had 20 points and six rebounds to help lead No. 10 Creighton past Providence for a road Big East win. The Bluejays also had 11 points and 14 assists from senior point guard Mo Watson Jr.

past for a road Big East win. The Bluejays also had 11 points and 14 assists from senior point guard Mo Watson Jr. No. 16 Xavier scored 54 points in the first half on the way to a blowout win over St. John’s in the Big East. Sophomore Edmond Sumner finished with 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

NOTABLE