DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 07: Harry Giles #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after fouling ouf of the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 93-82. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
SATURDAY’S SNACKS: Florida State, Butler earn wins; Duke, Louisville suffer injuries in wins

By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2017, 5:11 PM EST

SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

Grayson Allen may have tried to trip – or kick – another player, while Oregon’s Dillon Brooks definitely kicked another player. Right in the … fellas.

Fresh off of the win over No. 1 Villanova at home, No. 18 Butler went on the road and knocked off Georgetown on Saturday with an overtime win. CBT’s Rob Dauster was at this one as he offers more here.

Make it 11 consecutive wins for No. 12 Florida State as they took down No. 21 Virginia Tech to move to 3-0 in the ACC. The Seminoles have an impressive roster that is deep and athletic. I talked more about them and this game with three takeaways here.

Playing its first game without Coach K (back surgery), No. 8 Duke was able to beat Boston College for a home ACC win. I wrote a bit more on this one and what Duke has coming up this week. Senior Amile Jefferson also hurt his foot in this one, so pay attention there.

Syracuse once again went with a shortened rotation as they blew past Pitt for an easy ACC home win. I wrote more on how head coach Jim Boeheim’s move to six players could change the Orange’s NCAA tournament picture.

Postponements happened all over college basketball due to some sub-freezing weather a little farther south than usual. No. 14 North Carolina and N.C. State was the main postponement, but No. 5 Gonzaga also had to postpone their game against Portland tonight.

STARRED

John Gillon, Syracuse: The senior continued to look like a point guard in ACC play with 20 points and 11 assists in a big Orange win over Pitt. Gillon was also 6-for-12 from three-point range. I have more on his performance here.

Desi Rodriguez and Angel Delgado, Seton Hall: DePaul was able to hang around with Seton Hall for most of the first half then these two took over. Rodriguez finished with 25 points and four assists on 10-for-13 shooting while Delgado had 20 points and 12 rebounds on 8-for-9 shooting.

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky: This sophomore forward is starting to get comfortable for the Norseman as he went for 37 points and 10 rebounds in a Horizon League win over Cleveland State. McDonald was 11-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from three-point range.

MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State: Keep an eye on this junior forward (and the Redbirds) as McIntosh continued his strong start in the Valley with 31 points, six rebounds and three assists. McIntosh was 9-for-13 from the floor and 5-for-5 from three-point range.

TOP 25

  • No. 7 West Virginia bounced back from its loss to Texas Tech with a home Big 12 win over TCU. Daxter Miles Jr. led four Mountaineers in double figures with 22 points.
  • Road win for No. 9 Louisville as they outlasted Georgia Tech but the Cardinals lost Deng Adel to a concussion along the way. Sophomore Donovan Mitchell continued his recent solid play with 20 points.
  • The evolution of Justin Patton continues as the freshman had 20 points and six rebounds to help lead No. 10 Creighton past Providence for a road Big East win. The Bluejays also had 11 points and 14 assists from senior point guard Mo Watson Jr.
  • No. 16 Xavier scored 54 points in the first half on the way to a blowout win over St. John’s in the Big East. Sophomore Edmond Sumner finished with 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

NOTABLE

  • Penn State earned a really good win over Michigan State in a special Big Ten game played in the Palestra. The Nittany Lions had 18 points from Lamar Stevens and 14 points from Tony Carr in the win. This should be something Penn State does every year because the atmosphere was great.
  • Kansas State took advantage of Jordan Woodard’s absence as they raced past Oklahoma for a Big 12 home win. Wesley Iwundu led five players in double-figures with 15 points for the Wildcats.
  • Georgia beat Missouri for a home SEC win as Yante Maten went for 17 points and nine rebounds. This game wasn’t really notable other than a heated confrontation between the two teams as the coaches stole the show.

Mississippi State team pulls unconscious woman from car after wreck

COLLEGE STATION, TX - FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Ben Howland of the Mississippi State Bulldogs watches the action late in their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena on February 24, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2017, 8:52 PM EST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) A change in travel plans for the Mississippi State basketball team Friday proved to be good fortune for a women who was pulled out of her vehicle after a one-car accident.

The Bulldogs were supposed to fly from Columbus, Mississippi, to Baton Rouge for their Southeastern Conference game Saturday against LSU. However, the de-icer on the Mississippi State airplane failed to work, so the team took a bus to Baton Rouge.

Around 3:55 p.m. on Friday, a car heading north on Interstate 55 went out of control. The car, which was about 200 yards ahead, spun out in front of the southbound-heading Mississippi State bus. The car flipped over.

The woman, who was unconscious at the time, was pulled out of her car by three people on the bus. Mississippi State basketball trainer Ryan Dotson evaluated the woman, who was put into the bus until first responders arrived.

“I was there to check her out,” Dotson said. “She was very compliant. She knew her name and seemed to be coherent. I did an evaluation and checked for a concussion. We then got her into the bus. She just had a knee injury.”

Mississippi State beat LSU 95-78 on Saturday.

No. 25 Indiana snaps losing streak with win over Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 07: Thomas Bryant #31 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates in the first half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Assembly Hall on January 7, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 7, 2017, 8:44 PM EST

The Hoosiers badly needed a win.

They had lost their last three games and four of their last six, with the only two wins coming against Austin Peay and Delaware State. It didn’t matter that three of those four losses were to No. 18 Butler, No. 9 Louisville and No. 13 Wisconsin.

Indiana needed to win on Saturday, and the did. The No. 25 Hoosiers used a 15-0 run to open the game, winning 96-80 in what was one of their best offensive performances of the season. James Blackmon Jr. had 25 points. Thomas Bryant had 16 of his 20 points in the second half. As a team, the Hoosiers hit 13-for-25 from three.

More importantly, they didn’t turn the ball over, coughing it up just 12 times in a 68-possession game. That’s a totally reasonable 17.6 turnover percentage; they had turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of their possessions the last three games.

The concern, however, is that their defense just didn’t get any better. The Hoosiers entered Saturday 77th nationally in KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric and will exit the day 91st. Illinois finished with 80 points despite going scoreless for the first five minutes. Outside of that early run, Illinois played the Hoosiers to a stalemate. Illinois may have been the better team in the second half.

But none of that really matters.

We know Indiana is a team with issues, a team that is still trying to figure out exactly who they are and how they are going to play this season. That’s not going to change in a couple of days. We also know that Tom Crean is a coach that turned a team around last season that had some of these same issues, and there is enough talent on this roster for him to do something similar again. The Big Ten title may be out of reach, but a Sweet 16 run isn’t.

So what matters is that Indiana, a team that seemed to be having a crisis of confidence, got a win, and there’s no better way to build confidence that to win games.

Is beating Illinois the start?

VIDEO: Oregon’s Dillon Brooks ejected for kicking opponent below the belt

screen-shot-2017-01-07-at-7-49-03-pm
By Rob DausterJan 7, 2017, 7:50 PM EST

Grayson Allen isn’t the only all-american dealing with issues controlling his lower extremities.

Dillon Brooks, a preseason all-american for No. 13 Oregon, was ejected from Saturday evening’s game at Washington State for kicking Wazzu’s Josh Hawkinson in the groin.

And he caught him square. This looks painful:

The question with Brooks is intent, and frankly, it sure looks intentional. I’m just not sure that movement is natural, but his foot does get caught underneath him, and it’s not crazy to think that the follow-through of trying to avoid an injury to his right foot/ankle/lower leg wound up in the groin on Hawkinson.

But that’s not what it looks like. And the look of it is what got Brooks ejected.

Oregon was losing to the Cougars midway through the first half.

VIDEO: Did Grayson Allen try to trip someone again?

screen-shot-2017-01-07-at-7-29-12-pm
By Rob DausterJan 7, 2017, 7:30 PM EST

New year, same Grayson Allen?

During Duke’s 93-82 win over Boston College on Saturday afternoon, Allen, who served a one-game suspension this season for his third tripping incident of the 2016 calendar year, had another issue with a limb that has a mind of its own.

Allen was guarding a player who dribbled off of a ball-screen. When the screener makes contact, Allen’s left leg pops up in the air. You can see the video below:

If it was literally anyone else in college basketball, this would be a complete non-issue. A dude gets hit by a screen, he gets knocked off-balance and his leg goes up in the air. If you had no idea what Grayson Allen’s history is, you wouldn’t think there was anything here.

But there is a track record here.

And this movement doesn’t look natural at all. When contact with the screener is made, all of his weight is on his left foot.

It would be nice to think Allen isn’t dumb enough to try and trip a player again – and, frankly, assuming this is intentional, it looks more like an attempted Draymond than a trip – but at this point, how can anyone give him the benefit of the doubt?

Connar Tava doesn’t think so. He’s the guy that set the screen. This is what he had to say:

screen-shot-2017-01-07-at-7-32-20-pm

Penn State beats Michigan State 72-63 at Palestra

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2017, 6:30 PM EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Penn State brought a slice of Happy Valley to the Palestra and fans were set to make it happy hour deep into the Philly night.

“You have a time for a pop?” Tim Chambers bellowed to fans who trudged through the snow to sit in the old-style gym.

“Smokey Joe’s! Smokey Joe’s!”

So off they went to the old-school tavern, a victory celebration on tap.

Hey, maybe Pat Chambers will even pick up the tab.

In his sixth season as coach, Chambers picked up one of his biggest wins yet, in front of family – including brother Tim – friends and the roaring “We Are!” alums that gave the Nittany Lions the home edge they needed 200 miles from campus.

Lamar Stevens scored 18 points and Tony Carr had 14 to lead Penn State to a 72-63 win over Michigan State at the Palestra on Saturday.

“These kids will never forget this experience as long as they live,” Chambers said.

The Nittany Lions (10-7, 2-2 Big Ten) pulled off a monumental win for the program at the famed Philly gym and beat the Spartans for the first time since 2011. Penn State led almost the entire game and gave thousands of fans who came out in the snow a reason to bellow “We Are!” in the waning minutes.

“I’d love to come back here again, for sure,” Chambers said.

Tom Izzo might not RSVP his next invite.

Izzo, Michigan State’s Hall of Fame coach, had said a game at the Palestra was one of the few items left on his basketball bucket list. He even toured the gym that has seen players from Wilt Chamberlain to LeBron James call it home for a game.

By the final horn, Izzo had seen enough.

“My apologies to this magnificent facility,” he said. “I loved the experience. I appreciated the hall. I appreciated everything about it – except I feel like we cheated those of you who have seen great teams and great coaches and great players play here. You got robbed today by the team in green.”

Nick Ward scored 16 points and was the only player to have a decent game for the Spartans (11-6, 3-1). The Spartans missed 16 of 23 3s and they shot 37 percent from the floor overall in the second half.

The only Penn State boos came when Izzo called a timeout with 31 seconds left and Penn State up 71-60.

“Having the building packed like that, it’s special every time,” Stevens said. “I felt at home.”

The gym long dubbed the Cathedral turned 90 last week and hosted one of its more anticipated games since North Carolina played Penn in 2007. The Palestra, on Penn’s Ivy League campus, had long been the site of all the Big 5 games played by Philly teams Penn, Saint Joseph’s, Temple, La Salle and Villanova. The city games have mostly moved to campus – though No. 1 Villanova packed the place for a win last month against La Salle – and this one was a rare game between two schools with no city ties. The 8,722-seater sold out in September and no tickets were for sale Saturday morning on StubHub.

Penn State tried to claim Philly as its own; one booster delivered a timeout pep talk and boasted “We dominate this city!”

Jay Wright and the Wildcats might dispute that inflammatory claim.

Penn State gladly ditched the gloomy, empty Bryce Jordan Center for a packed gym that thrilled alums and certainly helped Chambers highlight the program to a fertile recruiting area.

The game was Penn State’s only scheduled appearance on ESPN this season.

The Nittany Lions had six Philly area players already on the roster. Shep Garner, of Chester, Pennsylvania, had a fan club wearing “We Rep Shep” T-shirts in the bleachers and his mother sang the national anthem.

While pockets of green sprouted throughout the ol’ gym, this was a true PSU home game. Penn State even aired a football highlight video that celebrated the Rose Bowl appearance and the Nittany Lion mascot posed for photos with the Big Ten championship trophy.

The “We Are” chants turned into massive cheers as the Nittany Lions rolled to a 44-32 halftime lead. The sequence that got the crowd rocking came when forward Josh Reaves had a monster blocked shot on one end that led to Payton Banks’ 3 on the other for a 27-19 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans started four freshmen and committed 17 turnovers. Izzo ripped the “effortless approach” and said there’s plenty of work ahead for the Spartans to become a Big Ten title contender. “I’m just so tired of trying to explain why I don’t see the big light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Penn State: Chambers said the national significance of the victory could give his middling program a boost. “I didn’t digest it that deeply yet but I would venture to say yes.”

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Returns home Wednesday to play Minnesota at the Breslin Center.

Penn State: Off until Saturday when it has a home game against the Gophers.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25