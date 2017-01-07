More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 25: Kamar Baldwin #3 of the Butler Bulldogs brings the ball up the cout against the Arizona Wildcats during the championship game of the 2016 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on November 25, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Butler won 69-65. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

No. 18 Butler outlasts Georgetown as Hoyas drop to 0-4 in Big East

By Rob DausterJan 7, 2017, 2:43 PM EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Freshman Kamar Baldwin scored a career-high 16 points as the No. 18 Bulldogs followed up their upset win over No. 1 Villanova by going into snowy Washington D.C. and knocking off Georgetown in overtime, 85-76.

Kelan Martin added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who are now 14-2 on the season with one of the best profiles in the sport. They beat Indiana. They beat Cincinnati. They beat Arizona in Las Vegas, a neutral site game with a crowd that was anything-but. They won at Utah. They were the first team to beat Villanova since March 12th, 2016.

And while you may not know any of the names on Butler, that’s may be precisely what makes the Bulldogs so good.

Martin was an NBC Sports Midseason All-American, but you wouldn’t know it if you watched the game on Saturday. He was 3-for-12 from the floor and fired up a couple of terrible shots down the stretch, including an airball at the end of regulation. Andrew Chrabacsz, who is probably Butler’s second-best player, wasn’t all that good either, finishing with nine points and four boards on 4-for-10 shooting.

Off-nights from your two best players is not the best way to win road games in league play, but Butler was able to do just that.

Why?

Baldwin, for one. He may be the quickest player in all of college basketball, and he showed it on Saturday, getting his career-high on an array of nifty drives to the rim while knocking down a trio of threes. That’s a nice third option to have. It’s also nice have a guy like Kethan Savage on the roster, a fifth-year senior that battled an illness at the started of the year but entered Saturday averaging 11.0 points in Big East play; he had 13 points, including seven in a late 11-2 run, when Butler knocked off Villanova, and scored six of his 11 points on Saturday in the extra period.

And then there’s Nate Fowler, a sophomore big man that entered Saturday averaging just 11.6 minutes per game. Against the Hoyas, Fowler not only played the crunch time minutes, but he scored Butler’s last five points in regulation and scored on a putback to give the Bulldogs a 76-70 lead with just over a minute to play in OT.

Put all of that together, and what you get is this Butler team.

They have a star that can carry them, that can win a game on his own, in Martin. Ask Indiana, who watched Martin score 28 points against them despite going scoreless for the first 15 minutes. They have an all-conference caliber secondary option in Chrabacsz. And they have a trio of role players that have proven to have the mettle to win league games for them on the road.

That’s tough.

Jagan Mosely scored a career-high 20 points for the Hoyas, while L.J. Peak added 22 points and Marcus Derrickson chipped in with 14, but it wasn’t enough the Hoyas, who entered the afternoon 8-7 on the season after their first 0-3 start in the Big East since 1999. That was the final year of John Thompson II’s tenure with the Hoyas, which is ironic considering the current angst among Hoya fans with the Thompson regime. Georgetown now does not have a Big East win over a team not named St. John’s or DePaul since Jan. 26th of last season, which was 14 games ago.

This win would have done quite a bit to ease the pressure weighing on this program, because despite being a team that is sitting at .500 on the season, Georgetown is more relevant in the NCAA tournament picture than people may realize. Yes, the Hoyas lost at home to Arkansas State, which isn’t quite as bad as that team’s league affiliation may have you believe. And yes, they lost at Providence and at Marquette to start off Big East play, but road games in conference are never going to be a black mark on anyone’s résumé.

Put another way, Georgetown’s current profile is not good.

But it’s salvageable. That win they have over Oregon? It’s only going to look better and better as the season goes on, and the good thing about being in a league as tough as the Big East is that, in theory, there would be plenty of quality wins available. The Hoyas missed on two of them now, but they still have six games left against Villanova, Butler, Creighton and Xavier. And they still have four games left against St. John’s and DePaul. Three of the four games they play against Providence, Marquette and Seton Hall are at home.

It’s not impossible.

It’s not over yet.

But if they don’t get things turned around soon, it will be the third time in the last four seasons that JT III has missed the NCAA tournament.

North Carolina and N.C. State postponed due to weather.

Roy Williams
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2017, 3:08 PM EST

North Carolina and N.C. State’s game that was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m.

The game was moved one day due to dangerous road conditions thanks to sub-freezing temperatures.

Here is the announcement from the ACC.

(H/t: Andrew Carter)

VIDEO: Things get heated between players and coaches during Missouri/Georgia

Missouri coach Kim Anderson talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Samantha Baker)
(AP Photo/Samantha Baker)
By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2017, 2:43 PM EST

Things got heated right before halftime of the Georgia and Missouri game on Saturday.

With players from both teams holding onto a loose ball after the final shot of the half, some jawing and light pushing between players started before both sides were on the floor. Coaches from both sides seemed to steal the show from there in this one as they started getting in each other’s faces before being separated.

It’s hard to really call this is a “bench-clearing” incident since it was halftime and the teams were headed to the locker room, but from a surface level it seems like the coaches were the ones getting more involved than the players.

It doesn’t appear any punches were thrown. Not sure if any sort of suspensions will get handed down from this but some fines or other discipline might happen.

(H/t: Andrew Kauffman)

Could a shortened rotation be the recipe for a Syracuse turnaround?

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 26: John Gillon #4 of the Syracuse Orange dribbles up court against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half during the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational at Barclays Center on November 26, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

Syracuse struggled for the non-conference part of the season and opened ACC play with a shocking loss to Boston College.

At 8-6, many weren’t sure if the Orange could turn it around quickly enough in a deep ACC to make a serious postseason run. Over the last two games the Orange have won twice and looked like a different team as head coach Jim Boeheim has gone to a shorter rotation.

In a win over Miami on Wednesday, the Orange only made one second-half substitution in the first 30 seconds before settling in on five guys to ride out the game. On Saturday, the Orange blew out Pitt, 77-66, in a game that was a 20-point difference for much of the contest. Boeheim only played six players in this one. Six players. Even though he was up double digits all of the second half he didn’t change things up.

Senior guard John Gillon has been a huge story with his play in the ACC. Entering the season many pegged the graduate transfer from Colorado State as not a “true” point guard and more of a scorer. Through the early part of the season, that scouting report appeared to be mostly correct. Gillon could score but he wasn’t doing a consistent job of being a distributor early in the year. Now he has back-to-back games with 11 assists after an outstanding 20 points and 11 dimes in the win over Pitt.

Gillon now has 25 assists to only four turnovers so far in three ACC games and his development as a distributor could be a key to Syracuse’s season. When you add in Gillon’s scoring capabilities — specifically his long-range shooting — and the Orange offense can really make plays as they did in the win over Pitt. Gillon was 6-for-12 from three-point range and helped Syracuse do a lot of damage on Saturday.

Gillon, Andrew White and Tyus Battle handle the brunt of the perimeter responsibilities among this new Syracuse rotation while Tyler Lydon, Tyler Roberson and Taurean Thompson are the interior players. With Lydon’s ability to play a bit on the perimeter it makes for some intriguing floor-spacing lineups for the Orange.

Boeheim has gone to small rotations and played teams for heavy minutes before but we’ll have to see how this team handles it. While Gillon, White and Roberson are all battle-tested seniors, Lydon is a sophomore and Battle and Thompson are freshmen. We’ll also have to see if players like DaJuan Coleman and Franklin Howard can work into the rotation at all and how they handle being demoted so severely.

This is an important upcoming stretch for Syracuse. They get a revenge home game against Boston College that should be a win but they have three road games at Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Notre Dame around that. Three road games against Tournament-caliber opponents should be a real test to see if Boeheim sticks with this rotation and how it performs.

So can Syracuse correct itself and make the NCAA tournament? They’re going to have the opportunities to do so. This four-game stretch should be a huge indicator of how things will look in the future.

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball this weekend on NBCSN

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: A detailed view of a Spalding basketball during a quarterfinal game between the Davidson Wildcats and La Salle Explorers in the 2015 Men's Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 13, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app this weekend with five games that will air on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be a tripleheader that starts with UMass at VCU at 1 p.m., continues with Saint Joseph’s at Fordham at 3 p.m. and concludes with George Mason heading to St. Bonaventure at 5 p.m.

More basketball happens on Sunday with Richmond playing at George Washington at 12 p.m. and Davidson traveling to Saint Louis at 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN

Pinson set to return for No. 14 UNC against rival NC State

Florida State v North Carolina
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 6, 2017, 8:23 PM EST

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) North Carolina swingman Theo Pinson is finally set to make his season debut after October foot surgery.

Coach Roy Williams said Friday he expects to play the junior in the 14th-ranked Tar Heels’ game with rival North Carolina State on Saturday night. Pinson’s return would be a major addition since he is possibly the team’s top perimeter defender and a good passer, while his versatility was a significant factor in UNC’s run to last year’s ACC championship and the NCAA title game.

The 6-foot-6 Pinson had surgery Oct. 26 to repair a fracture in his right foot suffered during preseason practices.

Williams said Pinson has been cleared for full practices for about a week and he’s been doing at least limited practice work such as halfcourt drills for two weeks.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org