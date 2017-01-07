More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LAWRENCE, KS - DECEMBER 03: Devonte' Graham #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates with Frank Mason III #0 after making a three-pointer during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Allen Fieldhouse on December 3, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mason, Graham lead No. 3 Kansas past Texas Tech, 85-68

Associated PressJan 7, 2017, 10:46 PM EST

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kansas coach Bill Self spent this week bemoaning his team’s defense after shootout wins over TCU and Kansas State, even calling it the worst he’s seen since he arrived in Lawrence.

That was precisely what Chris Beard didn’t want to hear.

“I would have much rather Kansas played better,” the first-year Texas Tech coach said, “but I know Coach Self and I could just imagine what their practices have been like the past week.”

The No. 3 Jayhawks answered Self’s challenge by shutting down the Red Raiders. Frank Mason III poured in 26 points and Devonte Graham added 20 as Kansas cruised to an 85-68 victory Saturday night.

“We did a little better defensively, being active,” Graham said. “There was a little sense of urgency. We’ve been watching film of our last two games and seeing how we weren’t giving as much effort as we should have been giving. That’s what we’ve been working on in practice.”

Josh Jackson had 17 points and Mason sparked a 12-0 run that turned a five-point game into a rout, allowing the Jayhawks to remain perfect in 17 tries against Texas Tech at home.

Kansas (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) also pushed its home winning streak to a nation-leading 51 games.

“The key defensively, you can talk about whatever your philosophy is or whatnot – it makes no difference in the big picture. You can’t give up easy baskets,” Self explained. “That’s what we have to get to; we can’t give up layups.”

Aaron Ross and Zach Smith had 17 points each for the Red Raiders (12-3, 1-2), who lost their 15th straight to the Jayhawks overall. Keenan Evans scored 16.

“Once they got on their run,” Evans said, “there was no looking back.”

Still, Texas Tech gave Kansas a tussle until a frustrating final minute of the first half.

It was 30-27 and the Red Raiders had the ball when Jackson picked off a pass and took it coast-to-coast for a dunk. Then, Mason intercepted a pass and went the other way, only to get fouled on the way to the rim. A pushing match ensued and Anthony Livingston was called for a technical foul.

By the time Mason made three of four foul shots, and Landen Lucas scored at the buzzer, a five-point trip down the floor had given the Jayhawks a 37-27 advantage at the break.

Texas Tech, one of the best perimeter shooting teams in the league, tried to fight its way back by hitting just about everything from beyond the arc in the second half.

Kansas countered with a parade of free throws.

It was two foul shots by Mason with the Jayhawks leading 60-55 and eight minutes to go that started the game-deciding 12-0 run. Mason added another basket and a 3-pointer, and Lucas flushed an alley-oop dunk, as the Jayhawks coasted from there to program win No. 2,200.

“A lot of teams come into this building and you play with them for 32 minutes and they run you off the floor for eight minutes, and you get on the bus and get a sandwich,” Beard said. “Again, not necessarily what we did bad, but give a good team with a great coach credit.”

WHAT A RUSH

Three-time All-Big 12 guard Brandon Rush will have his jersey retired by the Jayhawks at halftime of their game against TCU on Feb. 22. Rush led the program to three league titles and the 2008 national championship before embarking on an NBA career that included the 2015 crown with Golden State.

TRANSFER DECIDES

Arizona State guard Sam Cunliffe announced Saturday he’ll transfer to Kansas. The former four-star prospect averaged 9.5 points while starting 10 games for the Sun Devils this season. He expects to arrive in Lawrence next week and can be eligible for the second semester next season.

BIG PICTURE

The lack of an inside presence for Texas Tech proved to be the difference. When the Red Raiders went cold from outside the arc in the second half, the Jayhawks kept pounding away in the paint.

Kansas held the Red Raiders to 40.7 percent shooting, forced 14 turnovers and picked up nine steals on defense. The Jayhawks also held the Red Raiders to 11 of 28 from the 3-point line.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Kansas visits Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 6 Kentucky pulls away from Arkansas in second half 97-71

LEXINGTON, KY - DECEMBER 07: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to De'Aaron Fox #0 and Malik Monk #5 during the game against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Rupp Arena on December 7, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2017, 11:38 PM EST

LEXINGTON, Ky. — De’Aaron Fox scored a career-high 27 points, Isaiah Briscoe and Derek Willis each added 15 and No. 6 Kentucky pulled away to beat Arkansas 97-71 on Saturday night.

Unlike two previous routs that were settled early, the Wildcats (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) worked longer to put away the Razorbacks in a sometimes-chippy game.

Bam Adebayo’s 3-point play eventually provided a 60-48 lead with 14 1/2 minutes remaining and Kentucky extended it behind Fox, who scored six straight points to make it 74-57. He topped his previous scoring best (24) against North Carolina.

Daryl Macon had 15 points and Moses Kingsley and Jaylen Barford 14 each for Arkansas (12-3, 1-2), which shot 40 percent.

THE BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Barford came close to matching his career high of 17 points in the first half with 6-of-9 shooting. But he didn’t score after halftime and the Hogs were no match on the boards in being outrebounded 44-29 by Kentucky.

Kentucky: The Wildcats continued to shoot well, hitting 32 of 60 to surpass 50 percent for the third straight game. Malik Monk started quickly against his home-state school, following a jumper with a steal and feed Fox for a dunk. Fox had to pick up the offensive slack after the Wildcats’ scoring leader drew his second foul, though Monk returned to score 10 in the second half.

TEMPER, TEMPER

Fox and Barford had to be separated early in the second half after Barford appeared to kick Briscoe as he lay beneath Arkansas’ basket. Each received non-shooting technical fouls, and Bam Adebayo followed with a 3-point play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky should move into the Top Five despite taking longer than usual to roll to another win by at least 23 points.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Stays home next week, hosting Mississippi State on Tuesday night and Missouri next Saturday.

Kentucky: Visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, seeking its 80th series win in 94 meetings against the Commodores. Doing so would avenge last year’s 74-62 loss in Nashville.

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 1 Villanova 3-point happy in 93-81 win over Marquette

VILLANOVA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts in front of Lamarr Kimble #0 of the Saint Joseph's Hawks in the first half at The Pavilion on December 3, 2016 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Saint Joseph's Hawks 88-57. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2017, 11:12 PM EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Kris Jenkins scored a season-high 23 points, Josh Hart had 19 and No. 1 Villanova returned to form with a 93-81 win over Marquette on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (15-1, 3-1 Big East) bounced back from their first loss of the season at Butler and still have not lost two straight games since 2013.

The Wildcats fell to 14-1 with their 66-58 loss at Butler, ending their 20-game winning streak going back to last season’s NCAA title.

Villanova played for the first time at the Wells Fargo Center with a national championship banner hanging in the rafters. Jenkins, the title game standout, Hart and Jalen Brunson all made the Wildcats look quite capable of winning back-to-back titles.

Markus Howard led the Golden Eagles (10-5, 1-2) with 21 points.

The Golden Eagles made five of their first nine 3-pointers to hang around for a half before the Wildcats blew the game open. Brunson hit a 3 off an assist from Jenkins; Jenkins followed with a 3 off an assist from Brunson for a 17-point lead.

Jenkins made six of Villanova’s 14 3-pointers. Brunson, who had 16 points, was 3 of 3 on 3s.

Villanova will likely lose the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll to Baylor. But the Wildcats made 25 of their first 25 shots and proved that even with a loss, the road to a Big East crown still goes through the best basketball team in Philly.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: Coach Steve Wojciechowski was whistled for a technical late in the first half. He had good reason to be fired up: Marquette was just 2 for 2 from the free-throw line in the half. If the Wildcats are the Big East measuring stick, Marquette again failed a big test and lost to them for the ninth straight game. Marquette hasn’t defeated Villanova since Jan. 28, 2012. Marquette’s career record against top-ranked teams fell to 1-10.

Villanova: The Wildcats have not dropped consecutive games since they lost a Big East tourney game and their first NCAA Tournament game in 2013. The loss to Butler was just a minor bump for a program looking for a fourth straight Big East championship. But a game with No. 16 Xavier on Tuesday looms for the Wildcats and the Musketeers could give them fits.

UP NEXT

Marquette returns home to play Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Musketeers split their series with Villanova last season, with each team winning at home.

SATURDAY’S SNACKS: Florida State, Butler earn wins; Duke, Louisville suffer injuries in wins

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 07: Harry Giles #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after fouling ouf of the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 93-82. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2017, 11:11 PM EST

screen-shot-2017-01-07-at-7-29-12-pm VIDEO: Did Grayson Allen try to trip someone again? CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 31: The Florida State Seminoles congratulate Dwayne Bacon #4 of the Florida State Seminoles after making a winning shot during their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on December 31, 2016 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) Three takeaways as No. 12 Florida State takes down No. 21 Virginia Tech Missouri coach Kim Anderson talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Samantha Baker) VIDEO: Things get heated between players and coaches during Missouri/Georgia

SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

Grayson Allen may have tried to trip – or kick – another player, while Oregon’s Dillon Brooks definitely kicked another player. Right in the … fellas.

Fresh off of the win over No. 1 Villanova at home, No. 18 Butler went on the road and knocked off Georgetown on Saturday with an overtime win. CBT’s Rob Dauster was at this one as he offers more here.

Make it 11 consecutive wins for No. 12 Florida State as they took down No. 21 Virginia Tech to move to 3-0 in the ACC. The Seminoles have an impressive roster that is deep and athletic. I talked more about them and this game with three takeaways here.

Playing its first game without Coach K (back surgery), No. 8 Duke was able to beat Boston College for a home ACC win. I wrote a bit more on this one and what Duke has coming up this week. Senior Amile Jefferson also hurt his foot in this one, so pay attention there.

Malik Monk, an Arkansas native, picked Kentucky over the Razorbacks. On Saturday, Arkansas visited No. 6 Kentucky. They lost, 97-71, and while Monk struggled, De’Aaron Fox went for 27 points, six boards and six assists.

After knocking off Oklahoma State at home, 61-57, No. 2 Baylor will be the No. 1 team in the country on Monday morning.

Syracuse once again went with a shortened rotation as they blew past Pitt for an easy ACC home win. I wrote more on how head coach Jim Boeheim’s move to six players could change the Orange’s NCAA tournament picture.

Postponements happened all over college basketball due to some sub-freezing weather a little farther south than usual. No. 14 North Carolina and N.C. State was the main postponement, but No. 5 Gonzaga also had to postpone their game against Portland tonight.

STARRED

John Gillon, Syracuse: The senior continued to look like a point guard in ACC play with 20 points and 11 assists in a big Orange win over Pitt. Gillon was also 6-for-12 from three-point range. I have more on his performance here.

Desi Rodriguez and Angel Delgado, Seton Hall: DePaul was able to hang around with Seton Hall for most of the first half then these two took over. Rodriguez finished with 25 points and four assists on 10-for-13 shooting while Delgado had 20 points and 12 rebounds on 8-for-9 shooting.

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky: This sophomore forward is starting to get comfortable for the Norseman as he went for 37 points and 10 rebounds in a Horizon League win over Cleveland State. McDonald was 11-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from three-point range.

MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State: Keep an eye on this junior forward (and the Redbirds) as McIntosh continued his strong start in the Valley with 31 points, six rebounds and three assists. McIntosh was 9-for-13 from the floor and 5-for-5 from three-point range.

THE REST OF THE TOP 25

  • After losing to Butler on Wednesday, No. 1 Villanova bounced back with a 93-81 win over Marquette.
  • Frank Mason III and Devonte’ Graham combined for 46 points as No. 3 Kansas routed Texas Tech in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • No. 7 West Virginia bounced back from its loss to Texas Tech with a home Big 12 win over TCU. Daxter Miles Jr. led four Mountaineers in double figures with 22 points.
  • Road win for No. 9 Louisville as they outlasted Georgia Tech but the Cardinals lost Deng Adel to a concussion along the way. Sophomore Donovan Mitchell continued his recent solid play with 20 points.
  • The evolution of Justin Patton continues as the freshman had 20 points and six rebounds to help lead No. 10 Creighton past Providence for a road Big East win. The Bluejays also had 11 points and 14 assists from senior point guard Mo Watson Jr.
  • No. 16 Xavier scored 54 points in the first half on the way to a blowout win over St. John’s in the Big East. Sophomore Edmond Sumner finished with 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.
  • Allonzo Trier missed his 17th straight game, but No. 18 Arizona landed a win over Colorado, 82-73.
  • Kyle Washington led five Bearcats in double-figures as No. 22 Cincinnati knocked off Houston, 67-58.
  • V.J. Beachem played one of his best games of the season, scoring 22 points as No. 23 Notre Dame remained perfect in the ACC with a 75-70 win over Clemson.
  • KeVaughn Allen’s 23 points led No. 24 Florida past Tennessee, 83-70.
  • No. 25 Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak with a 96-80 win over Illinois.

NOTABLE

  • Penn State earned a really good win over Michigan State in a special Big Ten game played in the Palestra. The Nittany Lions had 18 points from Lamar Stevens and 14 points from Tony Carr in the win. This should be something Penn State does every year because the atmosphere was great.
  • Kansas State took advantage of Jordan Woodard’s absence as they raced past Oklahoma for a Big 12 home win. Wesley Iwundu led five players in double-figures with 15 points for the Wildcats.
  • Georgia beat Missouri for a home SEC win as Yante Maten went for 17 points and nine rebounds. This game wasn’t really notable other than a heated confrontation between the two teams as the coaches stole the show.

Baylor on verge of No. 1 after 61-57 win over Oklahoma State

WACO, TX - JANUARY 7: Manu Lecomte #20 of the Baylor Bears drives to the basket against Jawun Evans #1 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on January 7, 2017 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2017, 10:57 PM EST

WACO, Texas — Manu Lecomte scored 17 points, Johnathan Motley had 13 and second-ranked Baylor closed in on the school’s first No. 1 ranking with a 61-57 victory against Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

The Bears (15-0, 3-0 Big 12), one of two unbeaten teams in the nation along with No. 5 Gonzaga, are in position to reach the top of the poll after No. 1 Villanova’s 20-game winning streak ended Wednesday — the same night Baylor beat Iowa State on a late jumper from Lecomte.

A rowdy crowd that included new Baylor football coach Matt Rhule in the first row of the student section chanted “No. 1, No. 1” in the final seconds of the Bears’ 11th straight home victory.

Phil Forte had 17 points to lead the Cowboys (10-5), who started 0-3 in conference for the first time since 1995-96, the last year of the Big Eight before it merged with the Big 12.

Al Freeman, who hasn’t hit a field goal in two games, made a pair of free throws to put the Bears ahead for good at 50-48 with a little more than six minutes remaining.

The Cowboys were within two in the final minute and had a chance to tie down three when leading scorer Jawun Evans, who was 2 of 12 from the field, missed a jumper and Lecomte got the rebound.

Oklahoma State shot 35 percent.

Motley had a game-high 10 rebounds with three assists and three blocks.

The Bears had just seven offensive rebounds to 19 for the Cowboys, but one of them came from Jake Lindsey after a missed 3 by Motley with the Bears leading by four with 1:48 remaining. Two minutes earlier, Lindsey hit a 3 with Baylor leading by one.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 14 for the Cowboys, but just three after halftime when Oklahoma State shot 32 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: It’s been a tough early conference schedule for first-year coach Brad Underwood, with an opening loss to No. 7 West Virginia. And it won’t get easier with Kansas looming. But Underwood knew that. He had a close-up view of the Big 12 while leading Stephen F. Austin to prominence in East Texas.

Baylor: The Bears didn’t have an easy time at home with a pair of unranked teams in Iowa State and Oklahoma State. But coach Scott Drew knows it’s just about winning in the Big 12, and plenty of ranked opponents are coming soon.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Iowa State at home on Wednesday before a trip to No. 3 Kansas next Saturday.

Baylor: The long trip to West Virginia on Tuesday before a visit to Kansas State next Saturday.

Boucher leads No. 15 Oregon over Washington State 85-66

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 28: Chris Boucher #25 of the Oregon Ducks dunks the ball on Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half of the game at Matthew Knight Arena on December 28, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2017, 10:40 PM EST

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Dylan Ennis acknowledged that it was a little shocking for No. 15 Oregon to lose its leading scorer just six minutes into the game against Washington State.

Dillon Brooks was ejected with 13:20 left in the first half for kicking Washington State’s Josh Hawkinson during a scramble for a rebound.

“You don’t normally have your best player go out so early in a game,” Ennis said. “But we are a deep team.”

Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points off the bench as Oregon beat Washington State 85-66 on Saturday for its 13th straight victory.

Ennis added 17 points for Oregon (15-2, 4-0 Pacific 12).

“Me and Chris took it upon ourselves to get the team going,” Ennis said. “Just staying together, that’s the biggest thing.”

Oregon’s Jordan Bell said the Ducks realized early that Boucher had the hot hand.

“Everybody was looking for him,” Bell said. “He gave us a big lift.”

Four players scored in double figures for Washington State (9-6, 2-1), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Ike Iroegbu led the Cougars with 12 points.

“It was our third game in seven days,” Washington State coach Ernie Kent said. “I felt like our legs left us, our mental sharpness left us.

“Our rotations weren’t there on defense and that’s too good of a team to give open looks to.”

Washington State led 16-15 when Brooks was called for a flagrant foul on Hawkinson. Brooks had already scored seven points, half his average.

Boucher filled the void, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range and adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

The teams, who were tied at 37 at halftime, traded baskets in the early minutes of the second half until consecutive 3-pointers by Ennis and Roman Sorkin gave Oregon a 53-48 lead. Ennis sank another 3 to give Oregon a 59-50 lead with 10:33 left.

A 3 by Boucher pushed the Ducks’ lead to 13, and Oregon rolled to victory.

The Ducks outscored Washington State 48-29 in the second half, when they shot 63 percent from the field.

“In the second half, our guys really responded well,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “We had 12 assists in the second half.”

Oregon leads this long-running series 167-124. This is the only meeting this season between the teams.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks have held all but two opponents under 70 points this season, and lead the nation with an average of 7.5 blocks per game.

Washington State: The Cougars had opened conference play 2-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season, and hoped to go 3-0 in league for the first time since the 1987-88 season. Kent previously coached the Ducks for 13 seasons.

STATS

Oregon sank 13 of 25 from 3-point range (52 percent). That nearly matched its field goal percentage of 54 percent. Washington State shot 50 percent from the field.

FEW TURNOVERS

Oregon committed just six turnovers in the game, while producing 18 assists.

UP NEXT

Oregon: hosts Oregon State next Saturday.

Washington State: plays at Stanford next Thursday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25