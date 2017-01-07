More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 07: Amile Jefferson #21 of the Duke Blue Devils drives against Connar Tava #2 of the Boston College Eagles during the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Amile Jefferson injures foot in Duke win

By Rob DausterJan 7, 2017, 4:38 PM EST

No. 8 Duke won their first game with Jeff Capel as the interim head coach, but at what cost?

Amile Jefferson, Duke’s starting power forward and a guy that has been playing at an all-american level through the first two months of the season, injured his right foot midway through the first half. He limped to the bench after the injury and didn’t return to the floor. After the game, Capel confirmed that Jefferson injured the foot but said that the team would not know the extent of the injury until they have a chance to run some tests.

Last season, Jefferson’s season was ended nine games in when he fractured his right foot. That injury occurred in Dec. 2015.

Duke has already dealt with a myriad of injuries this season. Jayson Tatum, Marques Bolden and and Harry Giles all missed a number of games at the start of the year due to injuries, while Grayson Allen battled a toe problem for the first six weeks of the season.

Jefferson is averaging 13.6 points and 10.8 boards this season.

Three takeaways as No. 12 Florida State takes down No. 21 Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 31: The Florida State Seminoles congratulate Dwayne Bacon #4 of the Florida State Seminoles after making a winning shot during their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on December 31, 2016 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2017, 4:50 PM EST

Continuing its unbeaten start in the ACC, No. 12 Florida State used its deep and athletic rotation to get past No. 21 Virginia Tech with a 93-78 ACC home win on Saturday.

The Seminoles (15-1, 3-0) continued to show that they are a major threat in the ACC and beyond with this win.

Here are three takeaways from this one.

Florida State has a chance to be really scary

With 11 consecutive victories, Florida State has it rolling on the hardwood. And this team has an even higher ceiling thanks to some young pieces who are still figuring things out.

We know that Leonard Hamilton teams are going to defend. The thing that makes this Seminoles team unique is that this group defends and has plenty of talented offensive weapons. We’ve seen what players like Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes can do scoring the ball in so many ways while Terance Mann is also a point producer who led with 22 in the win on Saturday.

Freshman Jonathan Isaac fits in so well with the wing scorers because he’s comfortable not taking many shots while defending multiple spots and rebounding at a high level. Overall, this starting five is a ton of fun to watch as they have high-upside scorers with players like Isaac who are complimenting the defense well.

Of the KenPom top 50 defenses, Florida State is one of three teams that is also top 50 in tempo (Kentucky and North Carolina being the other two). That shows that the Seminoles can defend, get up and down and play with anybody in the country and their depth and athleticism is going to wear a lot of teams down.

Don’t sleep on Florida State’s talented bench

One of the impressive parts of Florida State’s win over Virginia Tech was the play of its bench. When we talk about the Seminoles it can be easy to get wrapped up in the hype of the big-name scorers and All-Americans but there are also a lot of quality role players on this team.

When the Seminole starters took a break on Saturday, the bench never let up. Jarquez Smith had 12 points while sophomore PJ Savoy added 11 points. Freshman point guard CJ Walker added seven points. Walker is a hard-nosed lead guard who is a quality second-unit presence while the defense remains intense. Smith is plenty experienced and center Christ Koumadje brings size (7-foot-4!!!) off the bench that not many teams know how to handle.

Virginia Tech still has work to do on the road

We can’t forget about the way Virginia Tech dismantled Duke at home last weekend, but that win does seem like its in the distant past after the Hokies suffered road losses at N.C. State and Florida State this week. Such is life in the brutal gauntlet known as the ACC.

Buzz Williams has done a tremendous job of making Blacksburg a tough place to play but Virginia Tech still has work to do on the road to be considered among the class of the league. The Hokies do deserve credit for a nice true road win at Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge but they have not looked good on the road in two ACC games so far.

Virginia Tech’s next three games come at home, but after that, back-to-back road games at Clemson and North Carolina could really show us if this team is in the conference hunt.

No. 9 Louisville survived Georgia Tech but lost Deng Adel

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: Deng Adel #22 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots the ball during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Countdown Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 31, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterJan 7, 2017, 4:49 PM EST

No. 9 Louisville got 20 points from Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-7 from three, and 12 points and seven assists from Quentin Snider as the Cardinals outlasted a scrappy Georgia Tech team, 65-50.

The win did not come without cost, however, as Deng Adel left the game in the first half with what has been diagnosed as a concussion. Adel took a knee to the head after a hard fall on a layup attempt. He lay face-down on the floor before being helped off the court by two people with a towel over his head.

Adel did not return to the bench for the second half. He is the third Louisville player to suffer a concussion this season. Anas Mahmoud missed three games with a concussion while Matz Stockman missed his second game on Saturday.

The win was Louisville’s first ACC win of the season. The Cardinals had been the only team in the conference that had yet to win in league play.

No. 8 Duke uses balanced effort to get past Boston College in Coach K’s first game out

By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2017, 4:05 PM EST

Playing its first game without head coach Mike Krzyzewski, No. 8 Duke raced out to a double-digit lead and held on for a 93-82 win on Saturday in the ACC.

The Blue Devils received a balanced effort in this one as six players finished in double-figures, led by freshman Jayson Tatum with 22 points. In his second game back from suspension, junior Grayson Allen once again played more of a facilitator role as he finished with 12 points and 11 assists while going 5-for-9 from the field.

Freshman Frank Jackson added 15 points for the Blue Devils while forward Harry Giles continues to progress in his recovery as he went 5-for-8 from the field to also finish with 12 points. Amile Jefferson chipped in 11 points while Matt Jones finished with 10.

Considering that All-American candidate Luke Kennard (nine points, 2-for-6 shooting) only looked like a role player, it shows you how deep this Duke team can look at times with Giles now on the floor.

Duke (14-2, 2-1) struggled a little bit in the second half to put away a feisty Boston College team, but this one never was seriously in concern. Interim coach Jeff Capel is now 1-0 this season as he was able to get through the first-game jitters of coaching this team without Coach K (back surgery) for the next month or so.

The Eagles (8-8, 1-2) had a solid rally in the second half but ultimately fell short as Jerome Robinson had 21 points and Ky Bowman had 19 points.

This win for Duke ultimately won’t mean much outside of being Coach K’s first game away from the sidelines. But it’s nice to get this game out of the way before an important road stretch that includes road games at Florida State and Louisville next week. Those two games should really tell us where Duke is at for these next few weeks without its coach.

Kansas lands Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 27: Bill Self head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks claps for his team as they celebrate winning the Big 12 Conference Championship after they defeated Texas Tech Red Raiders 67-58 at Allen Fieldhouse on February 27, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. With the win, Kansas clinched its 12th straight conference championship. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2017, 3:44 PM EST

Kansas continues to do well with transfers for next season as the Jayhawks landed a commitment from Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe on Saturday, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The 6-foot-6 Cunliffe is a former four-star prospect who left the Sun Devils after 10 games into his freshman season to explore new options. Cunliffe averaged 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 34 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range.

Cunliffe will have to sit out the rest of this season and the first semester of next season but the Jayhawks getting Cunliffe and former Mississippi State transfer Malik Newman should give them some quality reinforcements for next season. Newman can help offset the loss of Frank Mason while Cunliffe can help fill some minutes on the wing if Josh Jackson leaves.

North Carolina and N.C. State postponed due to weather.

Roy Williams
1 Comment
By Scott PhillipsJan 7, 2017, 3:08 PM EST

North Carolina and N.C. State’s game that was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m.

The game was moved one day due to dangerous road conditions thanks to sub-freezing temperatures.

Here is the announcement from the ACC.

