POSTERIZED: T.J. Leaf dunks all over Cal defender

Huskers top Iowa in 2OT, off to best league start since ’76
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Glynn Watson Jr. scored a career-high 34 points, Tai Webster made the go-ahead free throw in the last minute of the second overtime, and Nebraska held off Iowa 93-90 on Thursday night.
The Cornhuskers (9-6, 3-0 Big Ten) followed up surprising road wins over Indiana and Maryland with a victory in their conference home opener. They are 3-0 in league play for the first time since 1975-76.
The Huskers had a chance to win in regulation, but Evan Taylor missed two free throws with 1.3 seconds left.
Peter Jok scored 34 points to lead Iowa (9-7, 1-2), which saw its five-game win streak against Nebraska end.
Webster finished with 23 points and seven assists for the Huskers, Jeriah Horne added 12 points and Michael Jacobson had 13 rebounds.
Webster went to the line after Jok fouled out with 54.6 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second, leaving the Huskers with a one-point lead.
Horne made two more free throws with 17.4 seconds to play. The Hawkeyes still had two chances to win, but Jordan Bohannon missed a shot and, after Taylor missed two more free throws, Brady Ellingson was off with his desperation 3-point try at the buzzer.
Nebraska struggled with free-throw shooting in regulation, making just 8 of 19, but needed Taylor to make just one of two to likely win it in regulation.
His first swirled out of the cylinder and the second bounced away. Taylor had gotten his chance after Iowa flubbed its previous possession. Webster stripped the ball from Jok, Horne picked it up for Nebraska and passed ahead to Taylor, who was fouled from behind by Nicholas Baer as he was going to the hoop.
Taylor came into the game having made 12 of 14 free throws for the season but was 0 for 5 against the Hawks.
The Huskers made all six of their free throws in the first overtime to force another period.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes dropped to 0-3 in true road games but hung tough in a hostile environment with a starting lineup that includes four freshmen and a senior.
Nebraska: The Huskers continue to get impressive play from the backcourt of Watson and Webster, who combined for 57 points, and showed their road wins over Indiana and Maryland were no fluke.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday.
Nebraska: Hosts Northwestern on Sunday.
No. 17 Arizona wears down Utah for 66-56 win
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Dusan Ristic scored 18 points, Lauri Markkanen added 11 and No. 17 Arizona wore down Utah for a 66-56 victory Thursday night.
Arizona (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12) had offensive lapses at times, but used its size advantage to get the Utes into foul trouble and prevent them from getting many open looks on the perimeter.
The Wildcats held Utah (10-4, 1-1) to a long scoreless drought in the first half and 4-of-21 shooting from 3-point range overall to win their 14th straight home game.
Parker Jackson-Cartwright had nine assists while controlling Arizona’s offense much of the night in his third game back from a sprained ankle.
David Collette scored 13 points despite battling foul trouble most of the game and Devon Daniels added 12 for the Utes.
Utah wanted to exploit Arizona’s interior defense and did just that early, hitting seven of their first eight shots to go up five points. Then Collette went to the bench with his second foul midway through and the shots stopped falling, leading to a scoreless streak that stretched nearly 7 minutes.
Collette remained on the bench and Utah went 6 for 17 the rest of the half.
Jackson-Cartwright was key to Arizona breaking Utah’s zone in the first half, dribbling through defenders and setting up teammates with pinpoint passes. He had seven assists and no turnovers by halftime, his only basket a runner at the buzzer that put the Wildcats up 35-27.
The Utes clawed their way back in the second half, pulling within 51-43 despite Collette going to the bench with his third foul midway through.
Collette got his fourth foul with about 6 minutes left and his backup, Jayce Johnson, fouled out right after that. Arizona began to stretch the lead from there, pushing it to 11 with just over a minute left.
BIG PICTURE
Utah started strong and fought its way back a couple of times, but can’t afford its big men to get into foul trouble, particularly with a big team like Arizona.
The Wildcats were far from perfect, but found a way to win yet another game despite a depleted roster.
UP NEXT
Utah plays at Arizona State on Saturday before hosting No. 5 UCLA and No. 25 USC next week.
Arizona hosts Colorado on Saturday before playing rival Arizona State on Jan. 12.
Nigel Williams-Goss scores career-high 36 for No. 5 Zags
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Nigel Williams-Goss spent Sunday and Monday in bed and only regained his strength from an awful stomach bug a couple of days ago.
Nobody would have ever known it the way he shot during a career scoring night.
Williams-Goss scored 36 points as No. 5 Gonzaga used its accurate shooting all over the court to beat San Francisco 95-80 on Thursday.
“He had the flu really, really bad, as bad probably as we’ve had that I can remember,” coach Mark Few said. “He even had to take Monday off because he was so dehydrated. He came to practice Tuesday-Wednesday and obviously he was phenomenal tonight. Phenomenal in a lot of ways. … Really super efficient.”
Williams-Goss shot 12 for 15 as Gonzaga shot 61 percent, made all nine of his free throws and also had 11 rebounds and six assists for the perennial West Coast Conference favorites in their eighth straight win against USF and fifth in a row on the Dons’ home court.
Jordan Mathews scored 16 points for the unbeaten Zags (15-0, 3-0), returning to the city where he grew up to face a program his father once coached.
Williams-Goss finally found the kind of shooting stroke he had been waiting for after falling off in the West Coast Conference opener against Pepperdine, then he struggled through at Pacific on Saturday after throwing up all day.
“The last game being sick, for myself I wanted to kind of pick it up a little bit,” Williams-Goss said, “and just come out with a full focus and energy.”
Jordan Ratinho scored 20 points as an inexperienced USF team (11-5, 1-2) hung tough against the more athletic, physical Zags.
A sold-out crowd of 3,814 at Memorial Gym turned out for what is always an anticipated visit by Gonzaga whenever the Bulldogs travel.
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers sat courtside with one of his daughters alongside San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee a few seats away from Bill Cartwright, back working at his alma mater.
First-year coach Kyle Smith, back in the WCC by way of a successful six-year stint at Columbia, has brought a basketball energy back to the Hilltop and its storied hoops tradition dating to the days of Bill Russell and K.C. Jones playing for Pete Newell.
“You feel it every day, every day when you’re a part of this program trying to live up to that legacy,” Smith said.
USF had pulled within 55-45 on Ronnie Boyce’s steal and layup and quickly forced another. But Smith was hit with a technical foul with 14:25 left to play for arguing a travel call on Ratinho after he made a steal. Williams-Goss converted both free throws.
“He didn’t feel us at all,” Smith said of trying to defend Williams-Goss. “He was really comfortable out there. We didn’t take anything away from him.”
Mathews, a transfer from nearby California in Berkeley, made three 3-pointers. His father Phil was the Dons’ head coach for nine seasons from 1995-2004. In 1997-98, he coached USF to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 16 seasons and the program hasn’t been back since.
Mathews’ layin at the 14-minute mark of the first half capped a 6-0 run, and the Bulldogs took off from there.
San Francisco shot just 24.1 percent (7 for 29) from 3-point range and couldn’t withstand a 26-8 Gonzaga run in the first half during which it shot 62.1 percent.
Przemek Karnowski, a 7-foot-1, 300-pound load in the middle, and Zach Collins made things tough for the Dons to defend in the paint.
“They don’t change a whole lot,” Smith said of the powerful Zags. “The names change.”
BIG PICTURE
Gonzaga: Josh Perkins had his streak snapped after hitting a 3 in 15 straight games but he had six assists. … Ryan Edwards returned for the Zags after he was sick the past two games. … The Zags are 33-4 against USF under Few.
San Francisco: USF was outrebounded 39-23. … The Dons dropped to 6-2 at home. … After allowing Santa Clara to go 13 for 26 from 3-point range in a 72-58 loss Saturday, Gonzaga was 6 of 20 from deep.
UP NEXT
Gonzaga: At Portland on Saturday.
San Francisco: Hosts Saint Mary’s on Saturday, when Smith will face close friend and 16th-year Gaels coach Randy Bennett. Smith coached under Bennett in Moraga before a six-year stint at Columbia.
No. 4 UCLA dominates 1st half in 81-71 win over California
LOS ANGELES (AP) Just when UCLA had built a double-digit lead on California, the fourth-ranked Bruins switched into cruise control. Coach Steve Alford figured his players were tired of hearing his voice and he turned to Lonzo Ball.
The freshman who has taken college basketball by storm is quiet by nature, but Ball did some chirping to his teammates.
They listened, and the Bruins went on to win 81-71 on Thursday night.
Bryce Alford scored 16 of his 24 points in a dominant first half and TJ Leaf had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double in the Bruins’ fifth straight win over the Golden Bears at Pauley Pavilion. Alford hit five 3-pointers for UCLA (15-1, 2-1 Pac-12).
“I felt I should have talked a little bit earlier but fortunately we pulled it out,” said Ball, who had 14 points. “We knew we weren’t guarding right. We know offense is going to be there. We got to make sure we defend.”
Grant Mullins scored 19 points, and Ivan Rabb had 17 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for the Bears (10-5, 1-2), who went from being down by 20 with 5 1/2 minutes left to trailing by five.
“They did think this was too easy in the first half. That’s no disrespect to Cal,” the elder Alford said. “We thought it was going to be easy and we shut it down in the second half. Those are some valuable lessons to learn.”
The Bruins made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 22 seconds.
“Luckily, we did a good enough job in first half and last few minutes to pull it out,” the younger Alford said. “Lonzo came in as a very quiet guy. On the court he takes care of business. When we need him to talk he does a great job of it.”
After a close opening 5 minutes, the Bruins took over. They scored on seven straight possessions in a 16-3 run that extended their lead from one to 14 points. Alford got things going with a 3-pointer and closed the spurt with his fourth consecutive 3.
In between, Leaf and Ball put on a show for the second sellout crowd of the season. Leaf dribbled around a Cal defender and went by another for a one-handed dunk. Ball scored off his own steal before Leaf grabbed a defensive rebound and made a layup at the other end. The Bruins shot 71 percent during the spurt that kept them ahead 26-12.
Ball wasn’t done. He dunked off an alley-oop pass from Leaf in a 12-2 run that ended the half. Ball let loose with a 3-pointer from well beyond the line after dribbling the ball behind his back that made it 44-24 at the break. By then, the Bruins’ shooting had cooled to a still solid 52 percent.
“Fifteen-and-1, ain’t got no complaints,” Ball said.
BIG PICTURE
California: Rabb became the first Cal player with 20 rebounds since Leon Powe had that many against USC on March 9, 2006. It was Rabb’s fourth straight game with double-digit rebounds. “I’ve always been a good rebounder, it’s what makes me motor,” he said. … The Bears allowed 44 points in the first half, the most points they’ve given up in a half this season. … They fell to 3-6 against ranked opponents since the start of the 2015-16 season.
UCLA: Snoop Dogg and Warren G were in the house, along with former Bruin and Clippers starting forward Luc Mbah a Moute.
HE SAID IT
“I never dunked in my life so I can’t judge dunks. I played the game below the rim.” – Steve Alford on Leaf’s one-handed jam in Bruins’ 16-3 first-half run.
UP NEXT
California: Visits No. 25 Southern California on Sunday, giving the Bears two days in L.A. between games.
UCLA: Hosts Stanford on Sunday.
Keita Bates-Diop out for the remainder of season
Following Thursday night’s 76-75 loss to No. 20 Purdue, Ohio State head coach Thad Matta announced in the post-game press conference that junior forward Keita Bates-Diop will miss the remainder of the season, as he requires season-ending surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left leg.
“Keita is done for the season. He’s going to have surgery next week and that’s definitely a punch in the gut to us,” Matta told reporters, according to the Ohio State blog, 11 Warriors. “It is what it is. We’ve got to keep moving forward.
“I feel awful for Keita and I’m thankful for what he gave us just in terms of playing with a lot of pain. As I told him, I don’t need that in my career now. I’m not going to play a guy who is injured. He’s done.”
The 6-foot-7 Bates-Diop, who missed five games earlier in the year due to an ankle injury, was averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
The good news is that since he only appeared in nine games, he’s eligible for a medical redshirt. He would appear in no more than 30 percent of Ohio State’s games this season, a requirement in order receive a medical redshirt.
Ohio State, currently 0-2 in the Big Ten, resumes league play on Sunday at Minnesota.