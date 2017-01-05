Bill Self acknowledges Svi Mykhailiuk traveled on game-winner

Kansas defeated in-state rival Kansas State on Tuesday night on a controversial game-winning bucket by junior guard Svi Mykhailiuk.
Mykhailiuk went 70-feet give the Jayhawks a thrilling 90-88 win over the Wildcats. However, the 6-foot-8 guard only took one dribble past half-court, appearing to shuffling his feet at the top of the key.
Kansas State fell to 12-2 (1-1 Big 12) with the loss. The Wildcats are better than many thought heading into the season, and sure could have used a marquee win, especially on a road in a venue almost every team fails to win at. With two games apiece against Baylor and West Virginia, as well as another crack at the Jayhawks, K-State has no shortage of opportunities to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.
Iowa State recruit Cameron Lard ruled academic qualifier
Cameron Lard, a member of Iowa State’s Class of 2016, will arrive on campus this weekend the athletic department announced on Thursday.
Lard, a 6-foot-9 forward who committed to the Cyclones in November 2015, was not enrolled in classes when the fall semester began in late August. On Thursday, he was ruled a full academic qualifier by the NCAA.
Cameron Lard (@ThatD1Boi) has been certified as an academic qualifier by the NCAA and he will arrive in Ames this weekend.
The ruling makes Lard eligible immediately. However, Iowa State has played 13 of 30 regular season games at this point. Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm has the ability to redshirt him, preserving four years of eligibility.
Lard was rated as the No. 143 overall recruit in the Class of 2016 by Rivals. He was supposed to be part of an incoming class that included four other signees. That class was limited to three — Jakolby Long, Solomon Young and Donovan Jackson — when Emmanuel Malou, a four-star recruit, elected to pursue a professional career.
Iowa State is back in action on Saturday against Texas.
VIDEO: Jay Bilas talks Grayson Allen’s return on Dan Patrick Show
Former Duke star and current ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas joined The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday morning to discuss Duke junior guard Grayson Allen returning from his indefinite suspension, which happened to be a single-game ban.
“I happen to think that the way it was handle was in the bounds was within the bounds of reason,” Bilas told Patrick. “I probably would have gone a little longer. But the fact that Coach K is undergoing surgery on Friday, I don’t know how much it factored in, but it clearly factored in to bringing him back now. And it certainly took a lot of the plate of Jeff Capel and the staff and the university to do something while Coach K had stepped away.”
Allen missed the ACC opening loss to Virginia Tech on New Year’s Eve before returning to the starting lineup on Wednesday night, scoring 15 points, grabbing three boards and recording seven assists as the Blue Devils throttled Georgia Tech, 110-57.
After Allen tripped Elon’s Steve Santa Ana on Dec. 21, many called for a suspension; some for a reasonable length, some slamming their keyboards demanding a not so reasonable length of time. For many, bringing back Allen after only one game — which came after a loss, nonetheless — only added to the criticism of Allen, who had tripped two opponents last season.
But calling it a one-game suspension is a little bit unfair.
This suspension lasted two weeks, with the incident occurring right at end of the non-conference slate and right before the Christmas break. During any other point in the season, a two-week suspension would span multiple games. Aside from the one game, Allen was stripped of his captaincy. For Coach K, a West Point graduate, a reduction of rank is impactful, especially when you consider Allen was the veteran All-American who was tasked with leading a talented group of underclassman this year. And for those who think Allen is getting off easy, he’s not done with this issue. Once he declares for the NBA Draft, each and every interview he goes through will involve front office executives grilling him on these incidents.
The word “indefinite” is defined as an uncertain amount of time. Given the unusual circumstances of the schedule and his health, Coach K decided enough time had passed to bring Allen back.
The Hoosiers have lost three straight games and four of their last six, falling to 10-5 on the season and nearly out of the top 25 despite having two of the best wins that anyone in the sport has landed.
So what happened?
How did Indiana go from being a team that can beat Kansas and North Carolina to a team that can lose at home to Nebraska?
1. Their point guard play just isn’t good enough: Indiana lost Yogi Ferrell to graduation after last season, and it’s not exactly breaking news that replacing a dude as talented as Yogi is not an easy thing to do. The issue, however, isn’t simply that Indiana lost Yogi Ferrell, it’s that the guy they brought in to replace him, Josh Newkirk, simply isn’t good enough. “I think they have no point guard,” a coach that has played Indiana said of Newkirk. “He’s really limited.” Talentwise, he’s a back-up Big Ten point guard, but he’s being asked to replace an all-american and one of the most beloved Indiana Hoosiers in a generation.
That’s an issue, and it has manifested itself in a couple ways of late.
For starters, Indiana has an enormous problem with turning the ball over. On the season, they’re 308th nationally, coughing the ball up on 21.8 percent of their offensive possessions, but in these last three games, that number has ballooned to 23.1 percent. Extended over an entire season, that would slot the Hoosiers at 342nd out of 351 Division I teams. This doesn’t simply fall on Newkirk, either. Indiana doesn’t have a single player on their roster who has a higher assist rate than turnover rate. That’s not normal.
But downgrading from Ferrell to Newkirk hurts everyone else of the roster. Ferrell makes everyone around him better in ways that Newkirk can’t. Robert Johnson has more defensive attention on him. James Blackmon Jr. isn’t getting the same kind of looks from three that he got last season. O.G. Anunoby and Thomas Bryant have to create more for themselves. None of that is ideal, particularly for a team that has so many guys – Anunoby, Bryant, Blackmon – that are reliant upon other to create shots for them.
2. The defense has been really bad, too: The Hoosiers rank 77th nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric despite having played three teams that rank outside the top 230 in KenPom. That’s not good, and the last three games have been even worse. Nebraska, Louisville and Wisconsin combined to score 1.201 points-per-possession on Indiana. Wisconsin has a top ten offense this season, but Louisville is 44th nationally in offensive efficiency. Nebraska is 157th, and they put up 87 points in 72 possessions. Combined, they’re shooting 47.4 percent from three in those three games.
Gross.
Some of that falls on their point guard situation. Those three teams combined for 63 points in transition, feasting on “pick-six points”, live-ball turnovers that lead directly to layups at the other end. Indiana’s half-court defense hasn’t been half-bad, either; according to Synergy’s logs, they’re in the 85th percentile in half court defense and the 28th percentile in transition defense.
But some of that falls on the fact that Indiana just isn’t, and for the most part never has been, a good defensive team under Crean.
“They play 2-3 zone because they’re [getting killed] in ball-screens,” said one coach who has recently scouted Indiana. “Blackmon will not guard. His help, his close-outs, he gives up on them.”
Maybe it wasn’t such a coincidence Indiana’s season turned around when Blackmon injured his knee in 2015-16.
3. There is a distinct lack of leadership on the roster: It took a while for Ferrell to get to where he needed to be as a leader, but once he got there, he took the Indiana team over. He was the quintessential point guard, embodying every cliché of the position: He was the coach on the floor, he held teammates accountable, he drew up plays during timeouts, he spoke as much as the coach. All of it.
“He’s been a terrific leader,” Dan Dakich, an ESPN commentator and former Indiana coach that currently hosts a radio shot in Indianapolis, told me last season. “It’s his team, everyone understands that and follows that and respects his every word. Previous teammates didn’t respect him.”
Who is there to fill that role this year?
Indiana has two first round picks on their roster, but neither of them are suited to that leadership role. Anunoby is quiet and unassuming, a blue-collar forward that can do anything on a basketball court except, it seems, take over a game. Bryant is quite the opposite. “He’s emotional,” a Big Ten coach told me. “His temperament’s not great. You can psyche him out. It’s not hard to encourage him to lose his mind. He needs to grow up.”
Blackmon doesn’t seem to be cut out for the role as he’s more of a quiet dude himself. Robert Johnson represented the men’s basketball program when they unveiled the renovated Assembly Hall, but being good at public speaking doesn’t mean you inspire 20-year olds to play better on defense. Indy Star beat writer Zach Osterman said on the CBT Podcast that he thought it would have been Collin Hartman had Hartman not injured his knee.
There’s no one to pull this team together in a moment like this, a moment when coming together is really the only way to turn things around.
“They just look like their confidence is shot,” the Big Ten coach said.
4. Indiana will be fine, but maybe “fine” is all they were ever going to be: There is talent on Indiana’s roster. There are really good players – future NBA players – and guys that can be difference-makers at the college level. In the end, they are going to be just fine.
But the idea that this is a team that can consistently beat the likes of Kansas and North Carolina, a team that isn’t going to have their ups-and-downs throughout the year, is wrong.
That’s not who they are.
At the end of the day, this is an Indiana team with a flawed roster. They have no point guard, which makes them entirely reliant on making difficult threes to win games, and they have no alpha-dog, which makes it just that much more difficult to stop runs within a game and to stop losing streaks within a season.
They’ll finish in the top four or five of a Big Ten that isn’t all that intimidating. They’ll win 22 games and get to the NCAA tournament, and if they get the right draw, they might be able to get to the second weekend.
But that’s about all Indiana fans should expect from a team that used Juwan Morgan to initiate offense on critical possessions at home against Big Ten favorites Wisconsin.