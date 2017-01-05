More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 11: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks shoots the ball over Ar'Mond Davis #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the game at Matthew Knight Arena on December 11, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Dorsey hits 8 3s as No. 15 Oregon routs Washington 83-61

Associated PressJan 5, 2017, 12:56 AM EST

SEATTLE (AP) With every open look, every shot Tyler Dorsey dropped through the basket, the grin got a little bit bigger and a little more noticeable.

Dorsey had every reason to smile after his performance for No. 15 Oregon in its Pac-12 road opener.

“It was just one of those nights where the basket just feels wide and everything felt like it was going to go in and it did tonight,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey made eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, and Oregon overcame foul trouble to pull away in the second half for an 83-61 win over Washington on Wednesday night.

Playing in an opponent’s gym for only the second time this season, the Ducks shook off foul problems for its two leading scorers – Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher – to easily take care of the Huskies. Oregon (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12) was 14 of 26 on 3-pointers, led by Dorsey going 8 of 12.

The sophomore set a career high with his eight 3s, the most for an Oregon player since Tajuan Porter set the school record with 10 in 2006 against Portland State. Dorsey finished one point off his career high of 29 set earlier this season against Savannah State.

“I’ve been waiting for Tyler,” Oregon teammate Jordan Bell said. “I’ve been talking to him that he’s a shooting guard – shoot it. Let it go.”

Bell, who left in the first half with an apparent left knee injury only to return just before halftime, was the only other Oregon player in double figures with 10 points. Bell said he was initially concerned he tore his ACL after colliding knees with another player, but it turned out to be just a scare.

Brooks, averaging 14.8 points per game, had only eight.

“We had a lot of guys make contributions and Tyler, we did a good job of running a couple of things for him and he hit shots,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “Guys found him in transition and he just had one of those games.”

Markelle Fultz led Washington (7-7, 0-2) with 22 points, but the Huskies shot just 4 of 16 on 3s. David Crisp added 14 points.

“There’s no way you should let anybody come in and hit eight 3s on us,” Crisp said.

Oregon’s only other true road game this season came in its second game, a 66-49 loss to undefeated Baylor. The Ducks dropped their opener at the Maui Invitational but have now won 12 straight after taking care of their northern neighbors.

The Ducks took control with a 12-0 run late in the first half, only to see Washington surge to start the second half, pulling to 42-39. That was answered by a seven-point run by the Ducks – with five of the points coming from Dorsey – as the lead remained near double figures.

Even Brooks picking up his fourth foul with 10 minutes remaining didn’t matter. Washington got as close as 55-47 with 11:55 to go, but a pair of 3-pointers by Dorsey and his pass to Casey Benson open for a corner 3 quickly pushed the lead back to 18.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks showed an ability to handle frontcourt issues, especially in the first half. Bell was helped off with 9:38 left in the half, Boucher picked up his second foul with 8:39 to go and Brooks got his third foul with 4:53 remaining. Yet the Ducks outscored Washington 25-15 during that stretch.

Washington: Fultz played after a whirlwind trip to the East Coast to attend the funeral of his great-grandmother. Fultz left the team following last Sunday’s loss to Washington State and arrived back in Seattle around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

FUN WITH NUMBERS

Washington’s football team outscored its basketball team when facing Oregon in the regular season. The Huskies beat the Ducks 70-21 on the football field in October.

ONLY MEETING

Due to the Pac-12’s rotating schedules, this was the only meeting between the Ducks and Huskies in the regular season. Last season the teams met only once – at Oregon. It was the first time in 100 years the Ducks and Huskies did not play in Seattle.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks travel to Pullman to face Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies host Oregon State on Saturday afternoon.

VIDEO: Patton leads No. 10 Creighton rebounds from 1st loss

OMAHA, NEBRASKA-DECEMBER 17: Justin Patton #23 of the Creighton Bluejays slams the ball during their game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at the CenturyLink Center on December 17, 2016 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)
Eric Francis/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 5, 2017, 12:57 AM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Creighton coach Greg McDermott gave a scouting report on his 7-foot freshman, Justin Patton.

“Justin’s best basketball is still ahead of him. He continues to grow and improve, and a lot of that goes to his work ethic,” McDermott said after Patton had a season-high 25 points and nine rebounds as the 10th-ranked Bluejays beat St. John’s 85-72 on Wednesday night. “As good as he was offensively he was better defensively, and that wasn’t the case the first five games. His patience, his footwork are off the charts.”

Patton, who finished 11 of 14 from the field, might not be one of the best-known big men in the country, but games like Wednesday will have him moving up NBA draft lists.

This was Creighton’s first game since its first loss of the season, New Year’s Eve to No. 1 Villanova.

“We were ready for this game and that’s the reason we played so well in the first half – kept putting up points and played defense,” Patton said. “We were attacking and getting to the rim and made the right play most of the time.”

The Bluejays (14-1, 2-1 Big East) saw their 13-game winning streak end – the school’s longest since 1942-43 – against Villanova but they came ready to play against the Red Storm.

“I was scared to death of this game,” McDermott said. “They were playing so well in their three-game winning streak. They are just learning how to win.”

Patton led Creighton’s huge advantage over St. John’s in points in the paint, 52-24.

During one sequence, Patton scored on two layups, blocked a shot and then hit a 3-pointer that gave the Bluejays a 42-24 lead with 51 seconds left in the first half. Creighton scored the first six points of the second to take a 50-26 lead, its biggest of the game.

“He’s only going to continue to get better,” McDermott said.

St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said about Patton: “He reminds me of Marcus Camby. The good hands, the length.”

Marcus LoVett had 23 points to lead the Red Storm (8-8, 2-1), who finally got their offense going but got no closer than 63-55.

Maurice Watson Jr. scored 19 points for Creighton, and Marcus Foster added 15.

The best individual job of defense on the Creighton side came from Khryi Thomas, who did a good job shutting down freshman star Shamorie Ponds early.

“Khyri has been solid all year for us and he has really developed as a defensive player,” McDermott said. “He has really committed to that end of the floor. I was hoping his length would give Shamorie trouble and it did.”

Ponds averaged almost 21 points on 50 percent shooting in the three-game winning streak. With Thomas all over him on the defensive end, Ponds was able to score 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

“I’ll say he did a good job, but I should have been more aggressive,” Ponds said. “They had a good game plan and they executed it. By far they were the toughest team we played physically and they will be really hard to beat on the road.”

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: Coming into this game, Creighton had trailed for a total of 83:17 out of 560 minutes. The loss to Villanova marked the only time this season the Bluejays trailed in the final 3 minutes of a game and only the second time they trailed in the final 8 minutes. … Watson entered leading the nation with 9.1 assists per game. He had five Wednesday. … Creighton’s name appears a lot in the national statistics. The Bluejays are ninth in scoring (88.4), second in field goal percentage (53.7) and second in 3-point shooting (43.0).

St. John’s: The last time St. John’s beat a Top 10 team in Carnesecca Arena (then Alumni Hall) was Dec. 9, 1975, defeating No. 7 Tennessee, which featured Bernard King and Ernie Grunfeld. … Federico Mussini returned to the team after missing three games with an injury. He finished with five points. … Ponds was Big East freshman of the week for the third time in the last four weeks. He had 26 points in the upset of then-No. 13 Butler.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bluejays didn’t drop following the loss to Villanova, and wins like this one should keep them in the Top 10.

SOME NUMBERS

Creighton shot 52.3 percent (34 for 65) while St. John’s made just 39.4 percent (28 of 71) from the field. Neither shot well from 3-point range as the Bluejays were 5 of 18 and the Red Storm were 7 of 22. Creighton’s huge advantage in points in the paint was hard to explain as both teams grabbed 40 rebounds. Both teams had eight turnovers and four blocked shots.

UP NEXT

Creighton: The Bluejays are at Providence on Saturday and then head home to host No. 18 Butler.

St. John’s: The Red Storm head back on the road to face No. 16 Xavier on Saturday and are at Georgetown on Monday.

Dennis Smith Jr. records triple-double as N.C. State mollywhops No. 21 Virginia Tech

Dennis Smith Jr., courtesy N.C. State Athletics
N.C. State Athletics
By Rob DausterJan 5, 2017, 12:21 AM EST

In a hectic night in the ACC, perhaps the most surprising scoreline came in Raleigh, where Dennis Smith Jr. posted the second triple-double in Wolfpack history as N.C. State dispatched No. 21 Virginia Tech, 104-78.

Smith finished with a quiet 27 points, 11 boards, 11 assists and five steals, and I mean that sincerely. I watched the game. Smith played well, but it never felt like he was having this kind of performance. Maverick Rowan played really well, as did Terry Henderson. Abdul-Malik Abu finished with 20 points and 11 boards.

But he did. The only other N.C. State player to post a triple-double was Julius Hodge, and Hodge didn’t get his against an ACC opponent.

So good for Smith, and good for the Wolfpack.

They entered Wednesday night at something of a turning point in their season. They were coming off of an ugly loss at Miami in their ACC opener – a Miami team that got worked over Wednesday by Syracuse, who got blown out by Boston College over the weekend – and they were hosting a Hokie team fresh off of their own statement win against Duke.

The Wolfpack have quite a bit of talent. They have the look, on paper, of a team that can finish in the top six in the league and make a run at the second weekend of the NCAA tournament, even if it hasn’t really shown through in their performances to date. This game, at least from this writer’s point of view, is the kind of game that N.C. State has to win if they’re going to be that team.

And not only did they win it, they dominated from tip to buzzer.

While their potential top five pick posted a scoreline – 27, 11, 11 and 5 – that we have seen just once since 2010, when Elfrid Payton went for 34 points, 11 boards, 11 assists and five steals in a double-overtime win against Louisiana-Monroe in 2014.

No. 23 Notre Dame outlasts No. 9 Louisville

SOUTH BEND, IN - JANUARY 04: Rex Pflueger #0 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals battle for the loose ball at Purcell Pavilion on January 4, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
1 Comment
By Scott PhillipsJan 4, 2017, 11:30 PM EST

N0. 23 Notre Dame moved to 2-0 in the ACC by outlasting No. 9 Louisville, 77-70, for a home win on Wednesday night. The Fighting Irish were able to hold off the Cardinals by knocking down free throws as they went 22-for-25 as they were able to ice the game down the stretch.

This win was important for the Fighting Irish because they remain unbeaten in a brutal league and they’ve done so without senior V.J. Beachem playing well in league play. Beachem is averaging just under 15 points per game on the season and he’s only scored eight points in 69 minutes of ACC play so far as he was held to two points in the Notre Dame win on Wednesday.

With Beachem struggling to find his offense, the Irish once again got solid efforts from Bonzie Colson (18 points, 14 rebounds), Steve Vasturia (24 points) and Matt Farrell (22 points) while the bench also came through with some solid all-around efforts.

For Notre Dame to be 2-0 with basically nothing from Beachem shows how far Farrell has come since the beginning of the year. The junior has really grown comfortable in his role as the Notre Dame lead guard and he does a great job of mixing attacks to the rim and jumpers.

Louisville (12-3, 0-2) drops to 0-2 after previously falling at home to Virginia. The Cardinals continue to get good games from sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell (20 points) and junior guard Quentin Snider (12 points) was also solid. Sophomore forward Deng Adel struggled a bit to a 4-for-13 finish as he ended with 10 points.

One concerning thing for the Cardinals is their true lack of a go-to scorer. This was still a one-possession game with under two minutes left and the Louisville offense tried repeated attempts at lobs to Anas Mahmoud. That goes to show their confidence level in finding one guy who can just go and get a bucket for them in a tight game.

Notre Dame has Vasturia for those tough shots as the senior once again buried a tough runner to make it a two-possession game and put things out of reach for the Cardinals. Coming off of the game-winning three-pointer on the road at Pitt, Vasturia has a lot of confidence in late-game situations.

If Notre Dame is able to get Beachem going again they have the kind of scary offense that is going to be tough to contain for the rest of the season. Farrell has adequately replaced Demetrius Jackson at point and the other experienced pieces in Colson and Vasturia have also developed into consistently productive weapons. Beachem playing at his best could mean Notre Dame is in the discussion to be a surprise ACC contender.

VIDEO: Pitt overcomes Perrantes’ heroics, beats No. 11 Virginia

Virginia guard London Perrantes (32) reacts to a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Virginia won the game 63-61. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
AP Photo/Steve Helber
By Rob DausterJan 4, 2017, 10:57 PM EST

The least surprising thing in college basketball is London Perrantes hitting a clutch shot.

He did it again tonight:

But in the end, the shot didn’t matter, as the Pitt Panthers landed the biggest win of the Kevin Stallings era on Wednesday night, picking off the Cavaliers in overtime, 88-76.

Jamel Artis led the way with 24 points, eight boards and four assists while Michael Young chipped in with 19 points, six boards and five assists. Sheldon Jeter buried back-to-back threes to start the overtime period, finishing with 16 points of his own, as the Panthers shot 13-for-21 from beyond the arc in the win.

Virginia isn’t the Virginia team that we are used to seeing under Tony Bennett. They don’t have a Malcolm Brogdon or an Anthony Gill or a Joe Harris this season. As good as Perrantes is, he’s still at his best when he plays a facilitatory roll, but without Austin Nichols on the team, he’s forced into being the go-to guy.

The ‘Hoos are still a tournament team, and this is still an impressive win for Pitt, but at the end of the year it is going to look like a win over a middle-of-the-pack ACC program, not an ACC title contender.

VIDEO: Manu Lecomte bails out No. 2 Baylor against Iowa State

WACO, TX - DECEMBER 21: Manu Lecomte #20 of the Baylor Bears drives to the basket against Derrick Griffin #23 of the Texas Southern Tigers in the first half at Ferrell Center on December 21, 2016 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 4, 2017, 10:54 PM EST

Manu Lecomte has been one of the best newcomers in the Big 12 this season, but the point guard for No. 2 Baylor struggled on Wednesday night for the Bears.

Until the final possession of the game, when Lecomte hit this floater to beat Iowa State in Waco:

The Bears did not look like the No. 2 team in the country against Iowa State. The Cyclones were able to run offense, hitting 10 threes and turning the ball over just five times on the night.

One of the concerns with this Baylor team heading into league play was that their zone, which is different than what a lot of teams run, can be exploited by teams in the league that are used to seeing it. And Iowa State seemed like they were able to do just that. Think about it like this: Iowa State had a chance to hand Baylor their first loss of the season in Waco on a night where Monte Morris, Deonte Burton and Matt Thomas shot a combined 11-for-39 from the floor.

But it’s also important to note that Baylor did, in fact, win.

And they did it by using a 12-4 run in the final five minutes, by shutting down the Cyclones when they needed to.

If the Bears are really going to give Kansas a run for the Big 12 title, those are the things that they are going to have to do.