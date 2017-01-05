Bracketology: Bumpy ride to Selection Sunday

It looks like a bumpy ride to Selection Sunday. In a just over a week’s time, we’ve been reminded that conference games take on a different flavor. Since Christmas, two No. 1 seeds – Villanova and UCLA – have lost league road games to quality opponents (Butler and Oregon). Neither is a reason to panic, nor switch directions. One could look at the SEC and believe Kentucky has a chance to run the table; same for Gonzaga in the WCC. Other than that? Teams are going to lose. It happens. It’s an important reminder that the Seed List – used by the Selection Committee to create the bracket – isn’t a poll, where a single loss (or win), is often judged above the whole. Rather, the Seed List is a evaluation of a team’s entire body of work at a given point in time, relative to teams around it.
Were today Selection Sunday, the Committee would have some particularly tough choices. How would they handle a team like Indiana? The Hoosiers have two stellar wins – Kansas and North Carolina. The rest of their current resume is suspect. Largely due to a poor slate of non-conference home games, IU’s RPI is hovering around 130; a team with that type of number has never received an at-large bid. What we believe – or at least suspect – is that Indiana will win enough Big Ten games to improve that number. By contrast, IU is 29th in today’s KenPom rankings and 42nd in the ELO Chess metric. The Hoosiers are 38th on our Seed List. We’ll see how the next few weeks play out.
It’s early January, so things remain very fluid. Conference play generally provides separation for seeding and selection. Given what we’ve seen in the first week, however, a bumpy ride. It should be fun.
UPDATED: January 5, 2017
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Rhode Island vs. Miami-FL | East Region
- TCU vs. Illinois | South Region
- UC-IRVINE vs. SE-LOUISIANA | Midwest Region
- NC-CENTRAL vs. MOUNT ST. MARY’S | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|EAST – New York
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Buffalo
|Tulsa
|1) VILLANOVA
|1) KANSAS
|16) NC-CENTRAL/MT ST MARY’S
|16) UC-IRVINE/SE LOUISIANA
|8) Northwestern
|8) Pittsburgh
|9) SMU
|9) Michigan
|Orlando
|Sacramento
|5) Florida
|5) Wisconsin
|12) NC-WILMINGTON
|12) UT-ARLINGTON
|4) Virginia
|4) Oregon
|13) AKRON
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|Buffalo
|Salt Lake City
|6) Purdue
|6) Minnesota
|11) Rhode Island/Miami-FL
|11) WICHITA STATE
|3) West Virginia
|3) Creighton
|14) VERMONT
|14) PENN
|Greenville
|Orlando
|7) Maryland
|7) USC
|10) South Carolina
|10) Indiana
|2) Duke
|2) FLORIDA STATE
|15) JACKSONVILLE ST
|15) UNC-ASHEVILLE
|WEST – San Jose
|SOUTH – Memphis
|Sacramento
|Tulsa
|1) UCLA
|1) Baylor
|16) TEXAS-SOUTHERN
|16) BUCKNELL
|8) Seton Hall
|8) Michigan State
|9) Dayton
|9) Arkansas
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
|5) Notre Dame
|5) Arizona
|12) MID TENNESSEE ST
|12) VALPARAISO
|4) Butler
|4) Xavier
|13) BOISE STATE
|13) FLA GULF COAST
|Greenville
|Indianapolis
|6) CINCINNATI
|6) Saint Mary’s
|11) VCU
|11) Illinois/TCU
|3) North Carolina
|3) Louisville
|14) SAMFORD
|14) CANISIUS
|Salt Lake City
|Indianapolis
|7) Clemson
|7) Virginia Tech
|10) Oklahoma State
|10) Iowa State
|2) GONZAGA
|2) KENTUCKY
|15) NORTH DAKOTA ST
|15) E. WASHINGTON
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and UCLA
Last Four Byes (at large): Oklahoma State, Indiana, Iowa State, South Carolina
Last Four IN (at large): TCU, Illinois, Rhode Island, Miami-FL
First Four OUT (at large): NC State, Marquette, Ohio State, Kansas State
Next four teams OUT (at large): Providence, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Houston
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10): FLORIDA STATE, Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Miami-FL
Big 10 (9): WISCONSIN, Minnesota, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois
Big 12 (6): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Creighton, Xavier, Butler, Seton Hall
SEC (4): KENTUCKY, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas
Pac 12 (4): UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, USC
Atlantic 10 (3): VCU, Dayton, Rhode Island
American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (1): WICHITA STATE
Mountain West (1): BOISE STATE
ONE BID LEAGUES: Canisius (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Eastern Washington (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), Samford (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Jacksonville State (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mount St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)