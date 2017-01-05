Austin Peay coach takes leave of absence for health reasons

The Hoosiers have lost three straight games and four of their last six, falling to 10-5 on the season and nearly out of the top 25 despite having two of the best wins that anyone in the sport has landed.
So what happened?
How did Indiana go from being a team that can beat Kansas and North Carolina to a team that can lose at home to Nebraska?
1. Their point guard play just isn’t good enough: Indiana lost Yogi Ferrell to graduation after last season, and it’s not exactly breaking news that replacing a dude as talented as Yogi is not an easy thing to do. The issue, however, isn’t simply that Indiana lost Yogi Ferrell, it’s that the guy they brought in to replace him, Josh Newkirk, simply isn’t good enough. “I think they have no point guard,” a coach that has played Indiana said of Newkirk. “He’s really limited.” Talentwise, he’s a back-up Big Ten point guard, but he’s being asked to replace an all-american and one of the most beloved Indiana Hoosiers in a generation.
That’s an issue, and it has manifested itself in a couple ways of late.
For starters, Indiana has an enormous problem with turning the ball over. On the season, they’re 308th nationally, coughing the ball up on 21.8 percent of their offensive possessions, but in these last three games, that number has ballooned to 23.1 percent. Extended over an entire season, that would slot the Hoosiers at 342nd out of 351 Division I teams. This doesn’t simply fall on Newkirk, either. Indiana doesn’t have a single player on their roster who has a higher assist rate than turnover rate. That’s not normal.
But downgrading from Ferrell to Newkirk hurts everyone else of the roster. Ferrell makes everyone around him better in ways that Newkirk can’t. Robert Johnson has more defensive attention on him. James Blackmon Jr. isn’t getting the same kind of looks from three that he got last season. O.G. Anunoby and Thomas Bryant have to create more for themselves. None of that is ideal, particularly for a team that has so many guys – Anunoby, Bryant, Blackmon – that are reliant upon other to create shots for them.
2. The defense has been really bad, too: The Hoosiers rank 77th nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric despite having played three teams that rank outside the top 230 in KenPom. That’s not good, and the last three games have been even worse. Nebraska, Louisville and Wisconsin combined to score 1.201 points-per-possession on Indiana. Wisconsin has a top ten offense this season, but Louisville is 44th nationally in offensive efficiency. Nebraska is 157th, and they put up 87 points in 72 possessions. Combined, they’re shooting 47.4 percent from three in those three games.
Gross.
Some of that falls on their point guard situation. Those three teams combined for 63 points in transition, feasting on “pick-six points”, live-ball turnovers that lead directly to layups at the other end. Indiana’s half-court defense hasn’t been half-bad, either; according to Synergy’s logs, they’re in the 85th percentile in half court defense and the 28th percentile in transition defense.
But some of that falls on the fact that Indiana just isn’t, and for the most part never has been, a good defensive team under Crean.
“They play 2-3 zone because they’re [getting killed] in ball-screens,” said one coach who has recently scouted Indiana. “Blackmon will not guard. His help, his close-outs, he gives up on them.”
Maybe it wasn’t such a coincidence Indiana’s season turned around when Blackmon injured his knee in 2015-16.
3. There is a distinct lack of leadership on the roster: It took a while for Ferrell to get to where he needed to be as a leader, but once he got there, he took the Indiana team over. He was the quintessential point guard, embodying every cliché of the position: He was the coach on the floor, he held teammates accountable, he drew up plays during timeouts, he spoke as much as the coach. All of it.
“He’s been a terrific leader,” Dan Dakich, an ESPN commentator and former Indiana coach that currently hosts a radio shot in Indianapolis, told me last season. “It’s his team, everyone understands that and follows that and respects his every word. Previous teammates didn’t respect him.”
Who is there to fill that role this year?
Indiana has two first round picks on their roster, but neither of them are suited to that leadership role. Anunoby is quiet and unassuming, a blue-collar forward that can do anything on a basketball court except, it seems, take over a game. Bryant is quite the opposite. “He’s emotional,” a Big Ten coach told me. “His temperament’s not great. You can psyche him out. It’s not hard to encourage him to lose his mind. He needs to grow up.”
Blackmon doesn’t seem to be cut out for the role as he’s more of a quiet dude himself. Robert Johnson represented the men’s basketball program when they unveiled the renovated Assembly Hall, but being good at public speaking doesn’t mean you inspire 20-year olds to play better on defense. Indy Star beat writer Zach Osterman said on the CBT Podcast that he thought it would have been Collin Hartman had Hartman not injured his knee.
There’s no one to pull this team together in a moment like this, a moment when coming together is really the only way to turn things around.
“They just look like their confidence is shot,” the Big Ten coach said.
4. Indiana will be fine, but maybe “fine” is all they were ever going to be: There is talent on Indiana’s roster. There are really good players – future NBA players – and guys that can be difference-makers at the college level. In the end, they are going to be just fine.
But the idea that this is a team that can consistently beat the likes of Kansas and North Carolina, a team that isn’t going to have their ups-and-downs throughout the year, is wrong.
That’s not who they are.
At the end of the day, this is an Indiana team with a flawed roster. They have no point guard, which makes them entirely reliant on making difficult threes to win games, and they have no alpha-dog, which makes it just that much more difficult to stop runs within a game and to stop losing streaks within a season.
They’ll finish in the top four or five of a Big Ten that isn’t all that intimidating. They’ll win 22 games and get to the NCAA tournament, and if they get the right draw, they might be able to get to the second weekend.
But that’s about all Indiana fans should expect from a team that used Juwan Morgan to initiate offense on critical possessions at home against Big Ten favorites Wisconsin.
It looks like a bumpy ride to Selection Sunday. In a just over a week’s time, we’ve been reminded that conference games take on a different flavor. Since Christmas, two No. 1 seeds – Villanova and UCLA – have lost league road games to quality opponents (Butler and Oregon). Neither is a reason to panic, nor switch directions. One could look at the SEC and believe Kentucky has a chance to run the table; same for Gonzaga in the WCC. Other than that? Teams are going to lose. It happens. It’s an important reminder that the Seed List – used by the Selection Committee to create the bracket – isn’t a poll, where a single loss (or win), is often judged above the whole. Rather, the Seed List is a evaluation of a team’s entire body of work at a given point in time, relative to teams around it.
Were today Selection Sunday, the Committee would have some particularly tough choices. How would they handle a team like Indiana? The Hoosiers have two stellar wins – Kansas and North Carolina. The rest of their current resume is suspect. Largely due to a poor slate of non-conference home games, IU’s RPI is hovering around 130; a team with that type of number has never received an at-large bid. What we believe – or at least suspect – is that Indiana will win enough Big Ten games to improve that number. By contrast, IU is 29th in today’s KenPom rankings and 42nd in the ELO Chess metric. The Hoosiers are 38th on our Seed List. We’ll see how the next few weeks play out.
It’s early January, so things remain very fluid. Conference play generally provides separation for seeding and selection. Given what we’ve seen in the first week, however, a bumpy ride. It should be fun.
UPDATED: January 5, 2017
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
Rhode Island vs. Miami-FL| East Region
TCU vs. Illinois | South Region
UC-IRVINE vs. SE-LOUISIANA | Midwest Region
NC-CENTRAL vs. MOUNT ST. MARY’S | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
EAST – New York
MIDWEST – Kansas City
Buffalo
Tulsa
1) VILLANOVA
1) KANSAS
16) NC-CENTRAL/MT ST MARY’S
16) UC-IRVINE/SE LOUISIANA
8) Northwestern
8) Pittsburgh
9) SMU
9) Michigan
Orlando
Sacramento
5) Florida
5) Wisconsin
12) NC-WILMINGTON
12) UT-ARLINGTON
4) Virginia
4) Oregon
13) AKRON
13) NEW MEXICO ST
Buffalo
Salt Lake City
6) Purdue
6) Minnesota
11) Rhode Island/Miami-FL
11) WICHITA STATE
3) West Virginia
3) Creighton
14) VERMONT
14) PENN
Greenville
Orlando
7) Maryland
7) USC
10) South Carolina
10) Indiana
2) Duke
2) FLORIDA STATE
15) JACKSONVILLE ST
15) UNC-ASHEVILLE
WEST – San Jose
SOUTH – Memphis
Sacramento
Tulsa
1) UCLA
1) Baylor
16) TEXAS-SOUTHERN
16) BUCKNELL
8) Seton Hall
8) Michigan State
9) Dayton
9) Arkansas
Milwaukee
Milwaukee
5) Notre Dame
5) Arizona
12) MID TENNESSEE ST
12) VALPARAISO
4) Butler
4) Xavier
13) BOISE STATE
13) FLA GULF COAST
Greenville
Indianapolis
6) CINCINNATI
6) Saint Mary’s
11) VCU
11) Illinois/TCU
3) North Carolina
3) Louisville
14) SAMFORD
14) CANISIUS
Salt Lake City
Indianapolis
7) Clemson
7) Virginia Tech
10) Oklahoma State
10) Iowa State
2) GONZAGA
2) KENTUCKY
15) NORTH DAKOTA ST
15) E. WASHINGTON
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and UCLA
Last Four Byes (at large): Oklahoma State, Indiana, Iowa State, South Carolina
Last Four IN (at large): TCU, Illinois, Rhode Island, Miami-FL
First Four OUT (at large): NC State, Marquette, Ohio State, Kansas State
Next four teams OUT (at large): Providence, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Houston
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10):FLORIDA STATE, Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Miami-FL
Big 12 (6): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Creighton, Xavier, Butler, Seton Hall
SEC (4): KENTUCKY, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas
Pac 12 (4): UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, USC
Atlantic 10 (3): VCU, Dayton, Rhode Island
American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (1): WICHITA STATE
Mountain West (1): BOISE STATE
ONE BID LEAGUES:Canisius (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Eastern Washington (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), Samford (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Jacksonville State (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mount St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)
Duke’s biggest mistake was labeling Grayson Allen’s suspension as ‘indefinite’
The biggest mistake that Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski made in his handling of the fallout from Grayson Allen’s third tripping incident in 2016 was to label his suspension as “indefinite”.
It’s been more than two weeks since Allen tripped Elon’s Steven Santa Ana, and in the time between the trip itself and Allen’s return to the floor, Duke has played one game and seen their season come to a crossroads. The Blue Devils were whipped on the road by a Virginia Tech team that turned around and lost by 26 points to N.C. State. That was three days before the program announced that head coach Mike Krzyzewski would be stepping away from the team for up to a month to get surgery on a herniated disc in his back, the fifth surgery in recent years for the 69-year old Krzyzewski.
The loss combined with the fact that Coach K will be ceding control of his team to associate head coach Jeff Capel made Allen’s return feel like a cop-out, the program “sacrificing” Allen’s punishment for the betterment of the team moving forward.
And to be clear, it makes total sense for K to do this.
He didn’t want to put the weight of having to answer for Allen’s return to land on Capel, who will have more than enough on his plate over the next four week. He gets something of an audition to be K’s eventual replacement by coaching a team that has more talent than anyone in the country but hadn’t played that way for nearly a month prior to Wednesday’s 110-57 win over Georgia Tech.
Krzyzewski wanted to leave the program in as stable of a position as possible. Duke will host Boston College this weekend, but then the Blue Devils will head out on the road to take on Florida State and Louisville, neither of which will be an easy win to get. He’s doing what he has to do to put Capel in the best position to succeed.
“The group we had is more like what we wanted to do from October, but we’re doing it now in January,” Krzyzewski told reporters after the game. “It’s one of the reasons why I wanted to postpone my surgery for a few days, just to move to this point where we could get this moving the right was.”
“It was the end of us patch-working our team.”
Harry Giles III, the uber-talented and oft-injured freshman, got his first start on Wednesday, posting 10 points and 12 boards in 17 minutes against Georgia Tech. The lineup that the Blue Devils ran out Wednesday – Allen at the point with Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Amile Jefferson and Giles – is the lineup we’ve been waiting for all season.
If Coach K is going to be gone for a month, he wants to make sure that his team is in the best position to handle his absence.
Everyone will understand that.
But Krzyzewski has to understand that the optics of this decision are not in his favor.
A punishment shouldn’t be served at the convenience of those that are in the wrong, and that’s exactly what Allen’s return feels like.
The intention may have been to keep Allen out for just one game, to keep Georgia Tech and Boston College guessing about who would be on the floor the same way that Duke kept everyone guessing about who would be on the floor as they dragged out the return of Tatum, Giles and Marques Bolden earlier this season. There’s a Bill Belichik-ian vibe about the way that Duke publicizes injuries and suspensions and player availability.
There’s also something to be said for Duke revoking Allen’s captaincy. Krzyzewski is a man with a military background. He’s a coach that cut his teeth under Bobby Knight. It’s very possible that stripping Allen of his title, demoting him to being just another player, means more to him and to the people within that program that it does to us on the outside.
But that’s not what this looks like from the outside. That’s not the easy assumption to make. That’s not the argument that every talking head and columnist is going to lay out.
This looks like Duke cutting Allen’s suspension short so that the program wouldn’t dig too big of a hole in Krzyzewski’s absence. This looks like Duke letting Allen off easy because doing differently would hurt their chances at a national title.
And it all could have been avoided by simply saying on December 22nd that Grayson Allen would be suspended for one game.