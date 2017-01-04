Colorado State loses 3 players to grades

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Three key members of Colorado State’s men’s basketball have been ruled ineligible for the second semester because of grades.
Juniors Che Bob, Devocio Butler and Kimani Jackson did not meet the minimum grade-point requirements for their fall classes and won’t be eligible when the spring semester begins on Jan. 17.
Bob is the fourth-leading scorer for the Rams (9-6, 1-1 Mountain West), averaging 9.1 points. His 4.9 rebounds per game are third-highest on the team. Butler averages 6.4 points and 2.7 boards and Jackson averages 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Coach Larry Eustachy said in a statement, “our top priority is to educate, and we will continue to emphasize this in all that we do. It is a hard lesson, but we will continue to support these young men and provide access to the resources needed to excel in the classroom and graduate.”
He added: “This is disappointing for our entire program, especially the players still competing on the court.” He said he looks forward to the three players regaining their academic eligibility and returning for their senior seasons in the fall.
Villanova-Butler and Louisville-Notre Dame: Previews, predictions and picks ATS
No. 1 Villanova at No. 18 Butler, 6:30 p.m. (FS1): Villanova has a chance to all but lock their third straight Big East regular season title on Wednesday night when they square off with Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse. Entering Big East play, there were only three games on the schedule where the Wildcats even had a chance of being an underdog. One was at Creighton, where Villanova won. One will be when they play at Xavier. The last is tonight, at Butler, where Villanova opened as 4.5-point dogs and, as of 11:00 a.m. ET, are favored by 1.5 points.
So if Villanova wins tonight, there will only be one more game on their Big East slate where Jay Wright’s club will be expected to lose, and if there is anything we’ve learned about the Wildcats in these last three-plus years, it’s that they generally win the games they’re supposed to win; Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins are 50-6 in Big East play in their careers, and that’s not a fluke.
A win tonight means Nova is 3-0 in the league, a game up on two of the league’s contender with two of their three toughest games out of the way already. That’s a good spot to be in.
But I do think Butler can win tonight.
It’s going to require a couple of things:
Kelan Martin has to have a big game. The star small forward is an NBCSports.com midseason second-team all-american, averaging 18.1 points, and if the Bulldogs have a prayer of upsetting the undefeated No. 1 team in the country, they need their star to play like a star.
Butler will have to run Villanova off of the three-point line, especially Kris Jenkins, who will get the benefit of matching up with one of Butler’s two bigs – Andrew Chrabacsz or Trent Wideman. But the Bulldogs cannot sacrifice defensive principles, particularly not with how good Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson have been in isolation this year.
Villanova is not easy to run offense against because of the versatility of their defenders, but they’re not a team that forces turnovers, they don’t have shot-blockers at the rim and their switching can make them susceptible one-on-one. Butler has to be able to take advantage.
PREDICTION: That Villanova (-1.5) line is pretty tempting, especially given the fact that the Wildcats are just so good in crunch time. They win, and they do it by pulling away in the final minute.
No. 9 Louisville at No. 23 Notre Dame, 9:00 p.m. (ACC Network): I really do like this Notre Dame team. Matt Farrell has stepped into Demetrius Jackson’s shoes as Notre Dame’s next star point guard while Bonzie Colson is putting on for all of the world’s undersized big men. But Louisville has the nation’s best defense as well as one of the nation’s longest, most athletic and versatile rosters. This is not a good matchup for the Fighting Irish.
PREDICTION: I know this game is in Purcell Pavilion, but I think the Cardinals cover (-2) pretty easily.
OTHER PICKS:
Iowa State (+8) at No. 2 Baylor, 8:00 p.m. (ESPNNews): It’s been nearly three years to the day since the Cyclones beat Baylor, and the Bears have a front line that can overwhelm ISU. I like Scott Drew’s club (-8).
No. 21 Virginia Tech (+1) at N.C. State, 9:00 p.m. (ACC Network): I’ve been all-in on the Hokies since September, and I’m not hopping off of that bandwagon just because Buzz Williams’ boys are heading to Raliegh. Give me VT plus the point.
VIDEO: Texas Tech drenches coach Chris Beard in postgame celebration
Texas Tech pulled off a memorable victory over No. 7 West Virginia last night, blowing a five-point lead in the final minute of regulation before having to come back to beat the Mountaineers in overtime thanks to this jumper from Anthony Livingston.
It was the first career Big 12 win for Tech head coach Chris Beard, who was an assistant for 10 years in Lubbock.
After the game, during the postgame interview on ESPN, Beard said this: “This is a little out of my comfort zone right now. I love you guys, I love ESPN but my guys are celebrating in the locker room, I’m gonna go be with my guys.”
Let’s put the numbers – 20.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 41 percent 3PT – aside for a second: The most notable thing that Hart has done this year is carry Villanova in crunch time. It seems like every night he’s making big shots and taking over games in ‘winning time’. Those are the moments that people remember. Those are the plays that win you Player of the Year awards.
Hart is not only the best player on the No. 1 team in the country, but he is the guy that makes Villanova’s style of play possible. Hart is a 6-foot-6 wing, but his versatility is almost unparalleled at the college level. He’s an elite defender that can hold his own against pretty much anyone in college, and when you add in his ability to rebound the ball, he’s the guy that lets Villanova play small-ball.
Last season, Hart was an all-american. He entered this year as a preseason first-team all-american. We thought he was going to be good entering the year, but he’s proven to be better than anyone expected. He’s a better passer. He’s turned himself into one of the best shooters in the Big East. He’s working as the dribbler in ball-screen actions. He has, essentially, turned himself into a first round pick.
The race is far from over, but Hart has moved into the lead.
MIDSEASON COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Drew, Baylor
Baylor did not get a single vote in the AP preseason poll. As of today, they’re sitting at 14-0 and No. 2 in the AP poll, ahead of conference rival Kansas and behind only the reigning national champs.
This isn’t a fluke, either. Baylor has beaten, in order: Oregon by 17 points, Michigan State, VCU, Louisville despite being down by 22 points, Xavier by 15 points and Oklahoma, on the road, by 26.
Who saw this coming? If you say you did, I’m calling you a liar.
And the most impressive part of it all is that the Bears’ success this season is totally a result on development within the program. Baylor starts three guys that are 21 years old and two that are 22. None of them were five-star recruits or considered potential program-changing talents. Johnathan Motley was developed into an all-american caliber player. Manu Lecomte and Jo Lual-Acuil both improved during sit-out seasons last year. Ish Wainwright, Al Freeman, Terry Maston. These are guys that slowly-but-surely got better throughout their college careers.
The result is a team that looks to be the favorite to push Kansas for the Big 12 regular season title.
All from a guy who has been a long-standing joke in the college basketball community. Guess he’s not all bad…
As a freshman, Holiday, the younger brother of NBA players Jrue and Justin, was a starter for the Bruins. He was “demoted” this season with Lonzo Ball arriving, but he’s been arguably the most important player on the UCLA roster this side of Ball. He can fill in for any of UCLA’s three starting perimeter players, he’s their best on-ball defender and he is not only a playmaker off the bounce but he’s a knock-down three-point shooter. Most importantly, however, he’s embraced being the sixth-man. Accepting that role is the hardest thing for a starter to do.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Lonzo Ball, UCLA
This is a loaded freshman class with a number of guys that have been playing out of their minds, but Ball is the guy that deserves this award. He’s the only freshman that earned a nod as a first-team all-american. Ball has completely changed the culture surrounding the UCLA program, which wasn’t an easy thing to do. He has hit a rough patch in the last couple of weeks, however, so it will be interesting to see how he bounces back.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
This one was tough. The best defensive teams this season are great because of how well they work as a team; there isn’t really just one great individual defender on Virginia, or Louisville, or West Virginia. For me, it came down to Fox or Baylor’s Jo Lual-Acuil – who is second nationally in blocks-per-game and block percentage on the nation’s seventh-best defense, per KenPom – but I went with Fox. He’s one of, if not the best on-ball defender in college hoops and he’s the point man for a Kentucky defense that has been exploitable this season. Put another way, I think his presence as an on-ball defender disrupting offense is why only UCLA and North Carolina have been able to execute against the Wildcats. He covers up some of their flaws, and that’s before you consider his ability to turn defense into offense with his speed in transition.
FIRST TEAM ALL-AMERICA
Frank Mason III, Kansas: Mason’s case for National Player of the Year has been severely underrated at this point. He’s averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 assists, 4.6 boards and just 2.2 turnovers while shooting 56.9 percent on 2’s and 48.2 percent on 3’s, posting an offensive rating of 130.9 as the go-to guy, leader and most important player on a top five team. He made the biggest shot of the season to date as well, beating Duke in Madison Square Gardon in the Champions Classic.
Lonzo Ball, UCLA: Ball has been phenomenal, and while his numbers alone are impressive – he’s averaging 14.3 points, second-nationally averaging 8.1 assists while shooting 43.4 percent from three – it’s the impact he’s had on UCLA has a whole that earns him this spot. Not only does his presence bump everyone into their more natural position, but he’s turned them into one of the nation’s most entertaining and unselfish basketball teams.
Luke Kennard, Duke: Kennard has been the best player for Duke this season, and frankly, it’s not all that close. He’s been their best player in every one of their biggest games, he was the guy that kept them from losing to Elon and Tennessee State, and he was the only player that showed up against Virginia Tech. It’s weird to think about it like this, but on a team with four potential first round draft picks, the Blue Devils would be in serious trouble if it wasn’t for Kennard.
Josh Hart, Villanova: He’s our pick for Player of the Year. Of course he’s a first-team all-american.
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue: Swanigan has been the best big man in college basketball this season, and it’s not all that close. He’s averaging 18.1 points and 13.0 boards at this point, and he’s already posted four games with at least 20 points and 20 boards. He draws 6.6 fouls-per-40 minutes – second on his team to Isaac Haas, who is at 8.1 fouls – and his ability to pass, out of double-teams and in high-low actions, is part of what makes Purdue’s offense so good this year.
SECOND TEAM ALL-AMERICA
Maurice Watson Jr., Creighton: Watson is the engine that makes Creighton’s high-powered offense run. He leads the nation in assists and he’s the reason why guys like Marcus Foster, Khyri Thomas and Cole Huff consistently get so many good looks from three.
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky: We also talked about what Fox brings defensively, but he’s also averaging 15.8 points and 6.8 assists with a nearly 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. If only he was shooting better than 14.3 percent from three.
Malik Monk, Kentucky: Monk is the most electrifying scorer in the country. He’s had the iconic performance of the season to date, popping off for 47 points in the win over North Carolina, but he also went for 34 points at Ole Miss in his first-ever SEC game. He’s averaging a ridiculous 22.4 points this year.
Kelan Martin, Butler: Martin is averaging 18.1 points and 5.8 boards as the most dangerous scorer on a Butler team that has proven to be quite dangerous this season. He’s the reason the Bulldogs have a chance to make some noise in March this year, and yet there are so many people that have no idea he exists.
Jonathan Motley, Baylor: Motley has been the best player on Baylor, the still-undefeated No. 2 team in the country. His development into an all-american from a guy that was an afterthought on an AAU team with the Harrison twins has been impressive to watch. He’s the posterboy in Scott Drew’s career-defining coaching performance.
THIRD TEAM ALL-AMERICA
Matt Farrell, Notre Dame: It’s tough to pick between Bonzie Colson and Farrell for this spot, but I lean towards Farrell. Notre Dame’s offense has always operated around having a point guard that can handle being the focal point of an offense, and Farrell’s ability to be able to do that was the biggest question mark entering the year.
Melo Trimble, Maryland: The collapse against Nebraska aside, Trimble has been a terrific leader for a very young Maryland team. They’re 13-2 on the season and, now, 6-1 in games decided by six points or less. Trimble has the winning points in the final minute of four of those games. The Terps are 26-6 in games decided by six points or less in his Terp career.
Markelle Fultz, Washington: Fultz may be the best player in college basketball this season. Until Fultz showed up at Washington, no one since 1993 – which is as far back as I can find stats – has averaged 22 points, six boards and six assists. Fultz is averaging 22.3 points, 6.7 assists and 6.4 boards as well as 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from three. It’s too bad Washington is horrible, which is why Fultz is on our third team. If you can’t get your team into the NCAA tournament, I can’t really consider you for first or second team all-american.
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona: Despite playing on a team whose point guard is somewhere between mediocre and injured, Markkanen is averaging a team-high 15.8 points, 7.3 boards and shooting better than 44 percent from three. He’s been the consistent presence for a team that, to date, has been overachieving.
Yante Maten, Georgia: Maten is the best player in the SEC that doesn’t reside in Lexington, but it looks like the Bulldogs are going to be headed to the NIT. So like Fultz, Maten is locked into being a third-teamer.
VIDEO: Anthony Livingston, Texas Tech beat No. 7 West Virginia in OT
Texas Tech blew a five-point lead in the final minute of regulation to allow No. 7 West Virginia to get a shot to earn a win in overtime, but in the extra frame, the Red Raiders buried a pair of critical threes, including this game-winner from Anthony Livington, to land a 77-76 upset over the Mountaineers.
This is a massive win for Tech, who blew a late 14-point lead at Iowa State over the weekend. West Virginia is a team that the metrics love, deservedly in the top ten at the midway point of the season. Come Selection Sunday, this is going to be a really nice victory for Tech to hang their résumé on.
And don’t be surprised when this isn’t the last big win that Texas Tech lands.
Because Chris Beard has proven that he is a flat-out winner.
He’s 12-2 this season with Tech, his first season as the head coach in Lubbock. In his first year as the head coach of Little Rock last season, he turned a 13-18 team into a 30-5 team that upset No. 5 seed Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament. In four season as an NCAA coach, he’s 89-22 despite being at three different school during that time, with Tech being the only program at the high major level.
And now he’s running a program that went to the NCAA tournament last season. In other words, the Big 12 should be put on notice.
I don’t think Texas Tech is going to threaten Kansas or Baylor for the Big 12 title, but I thought West Virginia would, and the Mountaineers just got beaten by the Red Raiders.
Playing Texas Tech is no longer the soft spot on the Big 12 schedule.
No. 6 Kentucky put up 100 points on an overmatched opponent again. Malik Monk had 26 of them. De’Aaron Fox and Isaiah Briscoe combined for 28 of them in addition to their 13 assists. As a team, the Wildcats shot 13-for-25 from three; Briscoe, who has struggled with his shot throughout his time in Lexington, made all three of his attempts.
But the thing that is worrying about that performance – for Kentucky opponents as well as fans of the SEC in general – is that it didn’t come against some mid-major program we won’t hear from again this season.
It came against Texas A&M.
The same Texas A&M that some projected as a top two team in the Big 12 this season. The same Texas A&M that was still thought of as one of the top four teams in the league entering Tuesday night.
That’s not a good sign for the SEC that the fourth-best team in the league can lose to Kentucky 100-58, is it?
Well, no.
It’s not.
But it’s also worth noting here that this is the nightmare matchup for the Aggies.
Texas A&M doesn’t have an eligible point guard on the roster, at least one that’s good enough to deal with what Kentucky is throwing at them. Freshman J.J. Caldwell was expected to be the guy that handled the ball this season, but he was ruled academically ineligible before the year. Kentucky is not only one of the best defensive teams in the country, they have arguably the single-best on-ball defender in the sport in Fox.
And what Kentucky wants to do defensively is utilize the myriad of crazy athletes in their back court to make running offense difficult. Combine that with a team not having a natural point guard and what you get is Texas A&M turning the ball over on 40.5 percent of their possessions in the first half.
In other words, I think this game says more about the matchup itself than it does about either team.
And that’s a good thing for the SEC. This is a Power 5 Conference that sent three teams to the NCAA tournament last season. It’s not a good look that the team we all thought would be fourth-best team in the league can’t keep it as close with the Wildcats as Stephen F. Austin, Canisius, Duquesne, Cleveland State, Tennessee-Martin, Valparaiso and Hofstra could.