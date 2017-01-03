More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
West Virginia forward Nathan Adrian (11) and guard Tarik Phillip (12) trap TCU guard Malique Trent (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb, 13, 2016, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
AP Photo/Raymond Thompson

TCU’s former top scorer leaves program

By Travis HinesJan 3, 2017, 5:29 PM EST

After seeing his playing time and production decrease under a new staff, TCU junior Malique Trent has left the program, the school announced Tuesday.

“We wish Malique the best of luck and thank him for his contributions to the TCU program,” Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Trent was the Frogs’ top returning scorer after he posted 11.6 points per game last season, but has been marginalized in the rotation under Dixon, who replaced Trent Johnson last spring. Trent went from 28.4 minutes per game last year and making 27 starts, to 12.3 minutes and three starts this year. He was averaging just 3.8 points per game and shooting 35.7 percent from the floor.

The 6-foot-2 guard joined the program last year after a stint in junior college. Dixon has been employing freshmen Jaylen Fisher and Desmond Bane frequently in the backcourt while Trent played double-digit minutes just once in the last month and did not see the floor last week against Kansas.

The Horned Frogs, who are 11-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12, face Oklahoma at home Tuesday night.

Player of the Year Power Rankings: Has this become a two-horse race?

St Joseph's v Villanova
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2017, 12:09 PM EST

1. Josh Hart, Villanova
2. Frank Mason III, Kansas: At this point, I think that the National Player of the Year award has turned into a two-man race between Hart and Mason. Hart is the leader at this point. Villanova is undefeated, the No. 1 team in the country and, as it stands, looking like a team with a very, very real chance to repeat as national champions. He’s improved on the floor as a player and is putting up numbers on par with anyone else on this list in addition to the fact that he seemingly makes every clutch play for the Wildcats in every big game.

That said, I’m going to keep beating this drum: Frank Mason is not far behind Hart when it comes to his Player of the Year standing. He’s the go-to guy, the leading scorer, one of the most efficient high-usage players in the country and the leader of a top five team. People seem to have forgotten about his performance against Indiana in the season-opener and his game-winner against Duke in Madison Square Garden because they happened so long ago, but they happened.

Mason is every bit a deserving Player of the Year choice, and I expect that he’ll only add to his résumé this season, but as of today, Hart is the more deserving pick.

Bottom-line: This is going to be a fun race to follow.

3. Lonzo Ball, UCLA: Ball has seemingly hit a little bit of a slump here in the last couple of weeks. He was just OK against Ohio State and Western Michigan. Outside of a three-minute stretch in the second half where he banged home three threes he wasn’t all that good in the loss at Oregon. He was terrific in a win at Oregon State, but Oregon State is Oregon State. He’s still clearly a first-team all-american, but as of today, he’s not in the same conversation as Mason and Hart when it comes to Player of the Year.

4. Luke Kennard, Duke: In the one game that Duke played last week, Luke Kennard scored 34 points and shot 11-for-18 from the floor … in a 14-point loss at Virginia Tech that never felt like it was in doubt. It feels really weird to say this, but think about where Duke would be right now if they didn’t have Kennard. Grayson Allen and Coach K would be out – one via suspension, the other via back surgery – and the pressure would be rising on Harry Giles III, Marques Bolden and Frank Jackson to figure it out as Jayson Tatum struggled to find his footing as Duke’s star. They certainly wouldn’t be a top ten team at this point in the season, and I don’t think anyone could have predicted that to be the case.

5. Caleb Swanigan, Purdue: Swanigan’s Boilermakers lost on Sunday afternoon, falling to Minnesota in overtime at home, but Biggie was as good as he’s been at any point this season. He had 28 points and 22 boards against the Gophers, his fourth 20-20 games of the season. He’s had a double-double in 13 of 15 games this season and hasn’t had less than eight boards in any game. He’s currently averaging 18.1 points and 13.0 boards, the latter of which is second-nationally.

6. De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky: Fox is still my pick for the MVP of Kentucky this season. He’s the guy that gets that makes that transition game work and he’s the point man for Kentucky’s defense, which has been a nightmare for the majority of their opponents to deal with. Monk’s been terrific. Fox has been better.

7. Mo Watson, Creighton: Watson was unbelievable in Creighton’s win over Seton Hall in their Big East opener, finishing with 21 points, 10 assists and five boards, but he struggled mightily in their loss to No. 1 Villanova. Watson was 2-for-7 from the floor, finished with six points and five assists and, most importantly, fouled out while trying to slow down Jalen Brunson, who finished with 27 points, five assists and four boards.

8. Malik Monk, Kentucky: Monk shook off a rough night against Louisville last week with a 34-point performance in his first career SEC game, a trip to Oxford to take on Ole Miss. His ability to score in transition combined with hot he can get shooting the three makes him the most dangerous and explosive scorer in the country.

9. Johnathan Motley, Baylor: The beauty of Baylor this year is that they don’t really have one guy that they totally rely on, which makes it hard to pick out one player as their MVP or Player of the Year candidate. Motley is their leading scorer and second-leading rebounder. And he’s probably the player that can least afford to play without, mainly because he’s really, really good. So he’s the easy choice to make this list.

10. Markelle Fultz, Washington: Fultz’s one season in college can be summed up by what happened in his one game last week. Fultz finished with 26 points, 11 assists, nine boards and two blocks in his first career Pac-12 game, but he shot 11-for-26 from the floor, turned the ball over six times and, most importantly, lost at home to Washington State.

JUST MISSED THE CUT

Joel Berry II, North Carolina
Yante Maten, Georgia
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona
Kelan Martin, Butler
Amile Jefferson, Duke
Melo Trimble, Maryland
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State
Alec Peters, Valparaiso
Marcus Foster, Creighton
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame
T.J. Leaf, UCLA
Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s

USF fires head coach Orlando Antigua

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Orlando Antigua of the South Florida Bulls calls a play during first half action against the Kentucky Wildcats on November 27, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Kentucky defeated South Florida 84-63. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2017, 12:02 PM EST

USF announced on Tuesday morning that head coach Orlando Antigua had been fired.

Assistant coach Murry Bartow will take over as the interim head coach.

“After a thorough and deliberate review of our men’s basketball program, a decision has been made to make a head coaching change,” athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. “We will continue to provide all the resources and support necessary for our student-athletes and coaching staff to have success. A national search to find our next head coach will commence immediately.”

USF is currently sitting at 6-7 on the season having lost their first two games in AAC play. Leading scorer Jahmal McMurry transferred out of the program last month after playing just three games this season; he was averaging 20.3 points on the year.

Antigua and South Florida were also facing an NCAA investigation into academic fraud issues within the program. Oliver Antigua, Orlando’s brother and a former assistant coach with the program, was fired over the summer in connection to the investigation.

Antigua, a former Kentucky assistant coach, had won just 23 games in two-and-a-half seasons in Tampa.

USF had originally tried to hire Manhattan head coach Steve Masiello to replace Stan Heath, but it was discovered that Masiello had written on his résumé that he had graduated from Kentucky when, in fact, he did not complete his degree.

CBT Podcast: Coach K’s back, the ACC is weird and why isn’t Villanova getting more love?

Villanova head coach Jay Wright celebrates as he cuts down the net after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against North Carolina, Monday, April 4, 2016, in Houston. Villanova won 77-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2017, 9:28 AM EST

The latest College Basketball Talk podcast is now live.

On it, we spend a long time discussing everything that’s going on with the Duke program right now, from Coach K’s surgery to Grayson Allen’s absence to the disaster that drubbing they took at the hands of Virginia Tech on Saturday. We also get into how the ACC has been turned upside-down, how the Big Ten is weird and we get into why Villanova has somehow managed to remain under-the-radar despite appearing to be a favorite to repeat.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

VIDEO: Louisville women’s team tricks Duke, gets layup

screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-9-08-33-pm
By Rob DausterJan 2, 2017, 9:09 PM EST

This is a brilliant bit of coaching from Louisville’s Jeff Walz. After halftime, they lined up as if they were going to the other basket and tricked Duke into defending the wrong rim.

Check this out:

Report: Northwestern’s Pardon returning this week

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 21: Dererk Pardon #5 and Rapolas Ivanauskas #14 of the Northwestern Wildcats defend a shot by Jarrett Allen #31 of the Texas Longhorns in the second half of the 2016 Legends Classic at Barclays Center on November 21, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 2, 2017, 5:13 PM EST

Northwestern’s frontcourt is set to add reinforcements.

Dererk Pardon, who has missed the last eight games due to a hand injury, is expected to return to the court for the Wildcats on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

The 6-foot-8 center underwent surgery to his right (non-shooting) hand early last month. Northwestern went 7-1 in his absence, with the lone loss coming Friday against Michigan State. The Wildcats have Minnesota at home Thursday.

Pardon was averaging 6.9 points and 7 rebounds per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor for Northwestern. While the Wildcats were successful without Pardon, his return helps bolster a lineup that is currently enjoying a 12-3 start to the season in an attempt to secure the school’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.