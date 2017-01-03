More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard acknowledges fans as he leaves the court after Wisconsin defeated Indiana 75-68 in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Bloomington Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Five takeaways from No. 13 Wisconsin’s win at No. 25 Indiana

By Travis HinesJan 3, 2017, 9:04 PM EST

Wisconsin started strong but perhaps finished even stronger to notch a road win Tuesday night at Assembly Hall.

The 13th-ranked Badgers scored the game’s first 13 points and closed the game by outscoring Indiana 19-11 in the final 7 minutes to down the 25th-ranked Hoosiers, 75-68.

Wisconsin has now won nine-straight games while Indiana is in the midst of its first three-game losing streak since late in the 2014-15 season, with two of those losses coming at home.

Here’s what we learned in the Badgers’ victory:

 

1. Wisconsin is now the early Big Ten favorite: Yes, most Big Ten programs are just two games into an 18-game grind, but it’s difficult to see anyone having a better shot of capturing the league title than the Badgers right now. They sit at 2-0 after handing one of their biggest competitors, Indiana, its second home loss of the conference schedule already.

It wouldn’t be wise to count out Tom Izzo and Michigan State, who similarly sit at 2-0, but the Spartans’ wins haven’t been as impressive as the Badgers’, and there’s still the matter of getting Miles Bridges back on the floor healthy and productive.

Wisconsin will have another chance this weekend to strike a crippling blow to another contender as they travel to Purdue, which also already has a home loss to its name in Big Ten play.

You can’t start engraving the Big Ten trophy yet, but Wisconsin has established itself as the prohibitive favorite.

Indiana's Thomas Bryant has his shot blocked by Wisconsin's Alex Illikainen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Bloomington Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

2. Thomas Bryant was relegated to a non-factor: The Hoosiers’ big man may be a first-round prospect, but he was made mostly insignificant against Wisconsin. He finished with six points on five shots along with three rebounds and one block in 21 minutes. He managed to get up just two second-half shots in 14 minutes, and was at times torched by Ethan Happ offensively. Which brings us to Point No. 3….

3. Ethan Happ is Wisconsin’s best but maybe not most important player: Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes are the Badgers’ most well-known players, but Happ is their most productive and consistent. He was the best player on the floor Tuesday night, putting up 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting to go along with six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes.

He won’t wow you with his physical tools most of the time, but Happ’s patience, awareness, footwork and touch make him a devastating matchup. He’s going to produce, which makes him dependable but not dominating. He needs help from his teammates, especially his senior frontcourt companion…

Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes is defended by Indiana's OG Anunoby during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Bloomington Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

4. Nigel Hayes can still fall in love with his jumpshot: Hayes is probably the Badgers’ most important player because he unlocks so much of what makes them be at their best. He’s a ballhandler and distributor at the power forward position in a way that allows Happ to put in work on the block and Koenig to hunt his shot rather than initiate offense.

It’s no accident that Wisconsin’s nine-game winning streak has coincided with Hayes’ rejection of 3-point shooting. He took 31 3-pointers in the Badgers’ first six games and just six in the subsequent nine games, never taking more than two in any one contest. He didn’t fire up any from beyond the arc against the Hoosiers, but too often he settled for mid-range jumpers, with a number of those coming off the dribble and being tightly contested. When those were flying, that’s when Indiana was often able to claw back in the game.

Those are bad shots not simply because they’re inefficient but because every time Hayes takes one, it means he’s not moving the ball to Happ or Koenig or getting a post-touch himself. It’s just not good offense for Wisconsin, not only from an efficiency standpoint but also from an opportunity cost perspective. The Badgers can get so many better looks than those contested mid-range jumpers, and they can do it in large part because of Hayes’ strengths.

Hayes deserves a ton of credit for re-engineering his game on the fly this season , but if he can continue to tighten things up, it could go a long way for Wisconsin.

No. 5 There’s no reason for Indiana to panic: Yeah, it’s not great to start conference play with a pair of home losses with a defeat to Louisville in their for good measure as part of a three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers, though, fought back from a 14-point deficit and had chances to keep the game close and ultimately beat Wisconsin before some late-game execution got in their way.

The Hoosiers now have a manageable stretch of games (vs. Illinois, at Maryland, vs. Rutgers, at Penn State, vs. Michigan State) that should allow them to steady their footing. If Indiana struggles through that stretch, though, the Big Ten opening loss to Nebraska at home is going to look much more ominous that flukey.

Wisconsin's Ethan Happ is defended by Indiana's Juwan Morgan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Bloomington Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

VIDEO: Anthony Livingston, Texas Tech beat No. 7 West Virginia in OT

LUBBOCK, TX - JANUARY 03: Anthony Livingston #21 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders goes to the basket against Nathan Adrian #11 of the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half on January 03, 2017 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 4, 2017, 12:17 AM EST

Texas Tech blew a five-point lead in the final minute of regulation to allow No. 7 West Virginia to get a shot to earn a win in overtime, but in the extra frame, the Red Raiders buried a pair of critical threes, including this game-winner from Anthony Livington, to land a 77-76 upset over the Mountaineers.

This is a massive win for Tech, who blew a late 14-point lead at Iowa State over the weekend. West Virginia is a team that the metrics love, deservedly in the top ten at the midway point of the season. Come Selection Sunday, this is going to be a really nice victory for Tech to hang their résumé on.

And don’t be surprised when this isn’t the last big win that Texas Tech lands.

Because Chris Beard has proven that he is a flat-out winner.

He’s 12-2 this season with Tech, his first season as the head coach in Lubbock. In his first year as the head coach of Little Rock last season, he turned a 13-18 team into a 30-5 team that upset No. 5 seed Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament. In four season as an NCAA coach, he’s 89-22 despite being at three different school during that time, with Tech being the only program at the high major level.

And now he’s running a program that went to the NCAA tournament last season. In other words, the Big 12 should be put on notice.

I don’t think Texas Tech is going to threaten Kansas or Baylor for the Big 12 title, but I thought West Virginia would, and the Mountaineers just got beaten by the Red Raiders.

Playing Texas Tech is no longer the soft spot on the Big 12 schedule.

No. 6 Kentucky beats Texas A&M by 42 points

LEXINGTON, KY - DECEMBER 07: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to De'Aaron Fox #0 and Malik Monk #5 during the game against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Rupp Arena on December 7, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2017, 11:52 PM EST

It happened again.

No. 6 Kentucky put up 100 points on an overmatched opponent again. Malik Monk had 26 of them. De’Aaron Fox and Isaiah Briscoe combined for 28 of them in addition to their 13 assists. As a team, the Wildcats shot 13-for-25 from three; Briscoe, who has struggled with his shot throughout his time in Lexington, made all three of his attempts.

But the thing that is worrying about that performance – for Kentucky opponents as well as fans of the SEC in general – is that it didn’t come against some mid-major program we won’t hear from again this season.

It came against Texas A&M.

The same Texas A&M that some projected as a top two team in the Big 12 this season. The same Texas A&M that was still thought of as one of the top four teams in the league entering Tuesday night.

That’s not a good sign for the SEC that the fourth-best team in the league can lose to Kentucky 100-58, is it?

Well, no.

It’s not.

But it’s also worth noting here that this is the nightmare matchup for the Aggies.

Texas A&M doesn’t have an eligible point guard on the roster, at least one that’s good enough to deal with what Kentucky is throwing at them. Freshman J.J. Caldwell was expected to be the guy that handled the ball this season, but he was ruled academically ineligible before the year. Kentucky is not only one of the best defensive teams in the country, they have arguably the single-best on-ball defender in the sport in Fox.

And what Kentucky wants to do defensively is utilize the myriad of crazy athletes in their back court to make running offense difficult. Combine that with a team not having a natural point guard and what you get is Texas A&M turning the ball over on 40.5 percent of their possessions in the first half.

In other words, I think this game says more about the matchup itself than it does about either team.

And that’s a good thing for the SEC. This is a Power 5 Conference that sent three teams to the NCAA tournament last season. It’s not a good look that the team we all thought would be fourth-best team in the league can’t keep it as close with the Wildcats as Stephen F. Austin, Canisius, Duquesne, Cleveland State, Tennessee-Martin, Valparaiso and Hofstra could.

VIDEO: Svi Mykhailiuk beats Kansas State on a “walk off”

LAWRENCE, KS - JANUARY 03: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning shot as the Jayhawks defeat the Kansas State Wildcats 90-88 to win the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 3, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
By Travis HinesJan 3, 2017, 11:16 PM EST

Walk, chalk, Jayhawk?

Third-ranked Kansas got the aid of a favorable whistle – or rather a silent whistle – as Svi Mykhailiuk went coast-to-coast to break a tie game at the buzzer when his layup, which came after three steps without a dribble, gave the Jayhawks a 90-88 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Kansas was expected to waltz to a 13th-straight Big 12 title this season, but Mykhailiuk’s footwork in the final seconds was something else entirely. It was an obvious travel as he took three steps to get from outside the 3-point line to into the paint. Three steps, no doubt. Not allowed.

Certainly, missed calls are going to happen throughout a game, and the final seconds aren’t immune from that fact. Officials blow calls at the end of games all the time. Rarely, though, do they miss something as black and white as Mykhailiuk’s walk.

Allowing players to decide the game by allowing an extra degree of physicality is a mostly accepted part of the game, like it or not. Players get away with that all the time at the end of close games. Rarely do they get away with an extra step as egregious as Myykhailiuk’s. There was no judgement call there. There wasn’t really anything to parse, rather than just counting to three. The whistle needs to sound.

That finish draws an even brighter spotlight because for years rival Big 12 programs have grumbled about the Jayhawks getting an overly-friendly whistle at Allen Fieldhouse. Given that Kansas has won 12 Big 12 titles under Self while losing just five conference games there over that span, it’s definitely not surprising to hear those complaints and find people looking for comfort in conspiracy theories.

The reality is Kansas wins a lot at Allen Fieldhouse because Kansas is almost always the best team on the floor and the best team on the floor almost always wins at home, especially when that venue hosts over 16,000 fans and is generally considered one of the most hostile environments in the country. They get calls at home like everybody gets calls at home. If they get a few more than most, I’m more than willing to attribute that to the fact they’re often the faster, more athletic and aggressive team, which lends itself to getting the whistle to bend your way.

But endings like Tuesday’s aren’t going to quiet any complaints for the rest of the league. Gasoline meet fire, really.

What the ending also does is overshadow the fact that Kansas State put together a fantastic effort against Kansas, at least on offense. They shot 50.8 percent from the floor and had five players score in double figures. The 1.22 points per possession they scored were the most surrendered by the Jayhawks since the 2014-15 season, per Brian Goodman of Rush The Court. That’s incredibly encouraging for a K-State team that hasn’t been particularly potent offensively and certainly didn’t have a win on its resume coming into the game that would suggest they could knock off Kansas in Lawrence.

The conversation, though, will be about those final seconds, that extra step and Kansas once again winning at home.

Barry scores 20, No. 24 Florida beats Mississippi 70-63

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Canyon Barry #24 of the Florida Gators drives against Anthony Lawrence Jr. #3 of the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the game at HP Field House on November 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2017, 10:18 PM EST

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Canyon Barry tied a season high with 20 points, KeVaughn Allen added 14 and No. 24 Florida beat Mississippi 70-63 on Tuesday night.

Overcoming a cold shooting start, the Gators built a 19-point lead that the Rebels only managed to get to single digits twice in the second half.

Deandre Burnett’s 3-pointer cut Florida’s big lead to 42-34 with 14:18 remaining. The Gators (11-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) responded with an 11-0 spurt that essentially put the game away.

Ole Miss made another run, making it 69-63 on Burnett’s driving layup with 20.1 seconds remaining. But it was too little, too late — even with Kasey Hill missing four consecutive free throws and Chris Chiozza clanging another.

Devin Robinson added 11 points for Florida, which improved to 2-0 at the recently renovated Exactech Arena. Hill chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists, but he also had five turnovers.

Mississippi (9-5, 0-2) had even more ball-security issues. The Rebels turned it over 14 times in the first 17 minutes and finished with 21, their most since the season opener against Tennessee-Martin.

The Gators were coming off a big win at Arkansas to open league play, and considering they hadn’t handled success very well earlier this season, controlling this game from start to finish was a big step in coach Mike White’s second season.

Barry shooting well surely helped. The graduate transfer from College of Charleston had missed 19 of his last 24 3-point attempts. He made 3 of 6 from behind the arc Tuesday and finished 8 of 14 from the field.

Ole Miss may have had the toughest start possible in league play. Coming off a lopsided home loss to No. 6 Kentucky, the Rebels traveled to Florida and now are winless in two games.

Burnett led the Rebels with 18 points. Sebastian Saiz added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: The Rebels have to find a way to limit turnovers. They entered the game with a league-high 196 and then committed 14 in the first 17 minutes of the game at Florida, digging a huge hole they never escaped.

Florida: After a few stumbles in the last two months, the Gators have seemingly figured out who they are and what they do well. They’re solid on defense, able to press in the open court and help in the half court, and unselfish on the other end. Considering Florida is ranked third in RPI and has a strength of schedule that is second in the nation, they have a legitimate chance to be a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Coming off arguably the toughest two-game start to SEC play, Mississippi travels to Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers are 6-1 at home this season.

Florida hosts rival Tennessee on Saturday, trying to start 3-0 in league play for the fourth time in the last five years.

VIDEO: Insane Division II dunk causes teammate to faint

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-9-38-25-pm
By Rob DausterJan 3, 2017, 9:39 PM EST

This is Derek Harper of Clark-Atlanta University.

According to Clark’s website, he is 5-foot-11:

That is insane.

Almost as insane as the fact that the player standing in front of the coach appears to faint! If he didn’t faint that’s an all-time great dunk celebration. If he did actually faint, then it is the best ever. It will never be topped.

The dunk came with Clark down 71-69 with three minutes left. They would go on to win 76-73, and Harper had 20 points.

Not a bad day.