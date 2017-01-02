College Basketball AP Poll: Villanova No. 1, Baylor up to No. 2

Villanova’s impressive win at No. 10 Creighton kept the Wildcats at No. 1 for a fifth straight week, while Baylor made the jump from fourth to second.
The only new member of The Associated Press Top 25 is Virginia Tech, which beat Duke 89-75. The Hokies (12-1) jump in at No. 21, their first ranking since the opening week of the 2010-11 season.
Villanova (14-0) received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel Monday to easily outdistance the Bears (13-0), who got the other six votes for No. 1.
Kansas held third while UCLA, which lost to Oregon, fell from second to fourth. Gonzaga and Kentucky both moved up two spots to fifth and sixth. Gonzaga (14-0), Villanova and Baylor are the lone unbeaten teams in Division I.
West Virginia jumped from 11th to seventh while Duke and Louisville both dropped three spots to eighth and ninth, and Creighton held on at No. 10.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss an undetermined number of games as he is scheduled to undergo lower back surgery.
The procedure will remove a fragment of a herniated disk, and the expected recovery time is four weeks. He will coach Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech before current associate head coach and former Oklahoma head coach Jeff Capel will step in as the interim coach, beginning with Jan. 7th’s game against Boston College. Capel also filled in for Coach K last season when he missed a game against Georgia Tech.
Capel was the point guard for Duke in 1995, when Coach K was forced to missed the second half of the season due to complications from a different back surgery. The Blue Devils went 13-18 that season.
“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” said Krzyzewski. “Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach James and Coach Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100% of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve.”
This is yet another twist in what has been a weird year for the Blue Devils. It started with Duke landing one of the nation’s best recruiting classes before watching all three of their highly-touted newcomers – Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III and Marques Bolden – miss the start of the season through injury.
After Luke Kennard and Amile Jefferson carried the team to terrific start in their absence, the Blue Devils struggled against Elon and Tennessee State before Christmas and followed that up by getting pasted in their ACC opener at Virginia Tech over the weekend.
Sindarius Thornwell will return from a suspension that has kept him out of the South Carolina lineup for the last six games when the Gamecocks visit Georgia on Wednesday.
“Sindarius has taken full responsibility for his mistake that led to his suspension,” head coach Frank Martin said. “He has worked hard over the course of the last few weeks and has done everything we’ve asked of him to make his way back to the court.”
Thornwell is averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 boards and 4.1 assists on the season. The Gamecocks have gone just 3-3 in his absence, with one of those wins coming against something called Lander. Those losses are going to hurt, but in the long run the South Carolina team may be better off; in Thornwell’s absence, P.J. Dozier has played like an all-american. The duo of Dozier and Thornwell look like they may be the best pair of guards in the SEC not named Monk and Fox.
Heading into the start of Big Ten play, Nebraska was in a bad way.
They had lost six of their last eight games, included in that group a home loss to Gardner-Webb. It was bad enough for Tim Miles that Nebraska’s notoriously gregarious head coach instituted a self-imposed twitter ban … on himself.
And that was before they found out they would be playing the rest of the season without Anton Gill.
But then they opened up conference play by going into Assembly Hall and knocking off Indiana. It wasn’t a fluke, either. The Huskers earned that win by outplaying the Hoosiers. They followed that up by going into College Park on Sunday and knocking off Maryland. That wasn’t a regular win, either, as Nebraska erased a 13-point deficit in the final six minutes and closed the game on a 14-0 run.
What that means if you’re scoring at home is that Nebraska, who is now 9-6 on the season, is currently sitting at the top of the Big Ten standings at 2-0 with a pair of road wins on their résumé.
Oregon: The Ducks had themselves quite the week, beating No. 2 UCLA on a buzzer-beater before knocking off No. 22 USC in blowout fashion. Not only did they hand both of those programs their first loss of the season, but Oregon also got their all-american Dillon Brooks back playing like an all-american.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies made a statement of their own this week, giving No. 5 Duke a beatdown in Blacksburg on Saturday afternoon. Buzz Williams has a good team this season, one that hasn’t gotten the credit for how good they’ve been. This is the kind of win that will make people take notice.
Villanova: At this point, Villanova pretty much has to be considered the favorite to repeat as national champions, right? On Saturday, they went into Omaha in one of the loudest buildings in college basketball and knocked off a top ten Creighton team. The Wildcats never seemed to get rattled if it wasn’t Josh Hart making the big plays, it was Jalen Brunson scoring 11 straight points. This team isn’t perfect, but I don’t know if there is a team in college basketball that’s closer than them.
Arizona: The Wildcats, who are still playing without the services of Allonzo Trier 15 games into the season, handled their first road trip of the Pac-12 season flawlessly, dispatching both Cal and Stanford in fairly pedestrian fashion. Arizona is not on the same level as Oregon or UCLA in the Pac-12 at this point, but given everything that they’ve dealt with this season, I’m not sure there’s been a more impressive team performance than what Sean Miller’s club has done.
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets were supposed to finish at the bottom of the ACC this season. They still might do just that. But that won’t change the fact that, on Saturday, Georgia Tech upset No. 9 North Carolina in their ACC opener.
College Basketball Talk Top 25: Villanova is the new No. 1
1. Villanova (14-0, Last Week: No. 2): It feels like what Villanova is doing this season is still flying under the radar despite the fact that they are undefeated and the No. 1 team in the country while staking claim as the reigning national champions.
2. UCLA (14-1, 3): UCLA lost on the road on a game-winner with 0.7 seconds left to a team that I now have in the top ten, a team that was in the preseason top five before we realized that Dillon Brooks, who is now healthy and mowing down opponents, wasn’t at 100 percent to start the year. I’m not concerned in the least.
3. Kansas (12-1, 4): The Jayhawks survived a scrappy TCU team in their Big 12 opener thanks to a punishing performance from center Landen Lucas. He has suddenly turned into the most important player on the Kansas team now that Udoka Azubuike is out for the year with a wrist injury.
4. Kentucky (11-2, 5): Kentucky put together their most complete performance on the season last week when they beat Ole Miss in Oxford. Isaiah Briscoe put up a triple-double, Bam Adebayo played his best game of the season and Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox did the things that Monk and Fox do.
5. Duke (12-2, 1): So what do we do with the Blue Devils? I’m still in the camp that says that Duke has the highest ceiling of any team in the country, and I also think we’ve underrated just how good Virginia Tech is this season; the Hokies would be undefeated right now if they hadn’t choked away a loss to Texas A&M in the Wooden Legacy semifinals. This isn’t like Duke going to Boston College and taking a beating.
But Duke still took a beating, and the biggest concern was that the Blue Devils seemed to lack the effort and the intensity to make the plays they needed to make defensively. They almost looked selfish offensively, as the lack of a point guard on that roster was glaring. They played without Grayson Allen, who was serving the first game of his suspension, but the issues Duke had on display were much bigger than Allen.
Put another way, Saturday made me think that Duke may not ever get to their ceiling. But hey, at least Harry Giles III finally scored a point.
6. Gonzaga (14-0, 8): The Bulldogs were pushed by both Pacific and Pepperdine this week, but came out unscathed with double-digit wins. There is a real chance that Gonzaga could head into Moraga on Feb. 11th as the lone undefeated team in college basketball.
7. Baylor (14-0, 9): The Bears keep rolling along. On Saturday, they opened up Big 12 play by mollywhopping Oklahoma in Norman. It is going to be fun when the Bears get together with Kansas this season, on Feb. 1st and Feb. 18th.
8. Wisconsin (12-2, 11): While Indiana lost twice last week and Purdue dropped a home game to Minnesota, the Badgers continue to roll along. Since Nigel Hayes made the change to being a point forward, the Badgers have looked like a totally different team.
9. Louisville (12-2, 7): Outside of Duke, Louisville is the hardest team in this poll to rank. They beat Kentucky, but they beat Kentucky by three in a game they were favored by two on their home floor, the same home floor where they were smacked around by Virginia just five days ago. But then the Cardinals turned around and gave Indiana a similar whooping in Indiana. Wherever you have them ranked, here’s what you need to admit: the Cards are, right now, as good as, if not better than any team in the ACC.
10. Oregon (13-2, 21): Oregon vaults up to No. 10 in our poll for one, simple reason: they’re back.
11. West Virginia (12-1, 12)
12. North Carolina (12-3, 6)
13. Creighton (13-1, 10)
14. Florida State (14-1, 25)
15. Virginia (11-2, 18)
16. Xavier (12-2, 16)
17. Saint Mary’s (12-1, 17)
18. Arizona (14-2, 22)
19. Cincinnati (13-2, 20)
20. Butler (12-2, 13)
21. Purdue (12-3, 14)
22. Virginia Tech (12-1, UR)
23. Notre Dame (12-2, 23)
24. USC (14-1, 19)
25. Indiana (10-4, 15)
DROPPED OUT: No. 24 Seton Hall NEW ADDITIONS: No. 22 Virginia Tech
Five Things We Learned This Week: Oregon’s back and the ACC is weird
That was Oregon’s statement, their warning to the rest of the country that their early season struggles and health issues were behind them.
I was as high as anyone on the Ducks back in September, but I was in the same boat as everyone else after they lost to Baylor and lost to Georgetown and struggled to beat the likes of Boise State and Alabama and UConn. I wasn’t going to believe in the Ducks as a title contender until they proved they can be a title contender.
They did that this weekend.
Which means that I’m back on board.
2. The ACC was really weird this weekend: And it doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.
Let’s start with the obvious: Each of the top four teams in the league took a loss during the first week of conference play. No. 6 Louisville lost at home to No. 12 Virginia, who proceeded to lose at home to No. 20 Florida State. No. 5 Duke got blown out at Virginia Tech, a lot that should tell you there are more issues in Durham than just Grayson Allen’s tripping problems. No. 9 North Carolina lost at Georgia Tech, who, along with Boston College, were supposed to be the league’s bottom-feeders this season.
Should I mention that Boston College blew out Syracuse on Sunday?
And frankly, this is probably going to be the norm in that conference this season. The teams we all thought were going to struggle to win more than a couple of league games, Boston College and Georgia Tech, both look much more dangerous than they did a month ago. Duke, the juggernaut that was supposed to truck-stick everyone opponent they faced, is clearly at a crossroads of their season. UNC, UVA and Louisville all have flaws. Florida State and Notre Dame are beatable.
The kicker? There are 12 teams in the league that are good enough to push for an at-large berth. It’s the most cliché piece of coach-speak there is, but there are no easy games or off-nights in the ACC this season.
3. Is Louisville the best team in the league?: I know this sounds crazy five days after Louisville got embarrassed at home by Virginia, but the thing to remember with Louisville is that Virginia is just about the worst possible matchup for them. Styles make fights in college hoops, and what Louisville does well gets taken away by what Virginia is the best in the country at.
And considering that, in the last two weeks, Louisville sandwiched that loss to Virginia with a win over Kentucky and a win over Indiana in Indiana, it’s hard to ignore the fact that this team is peaking. Quentin Snider played the best game of his career in the win over Kentucky. Donovan Mitchell played the best game of his career in the win over the Hoosiers. Deng Adel was very good in both. The early-season struggles of those three players is why there are doubts about the Cardinals.
Should I mention that as Louisville is starting to peak, Duke is a mess and North Carolina is losing to Georgia Tech?
Honestly, I think the correct answer is that there isn’t a “best team in the ACC”, but Louisville has as good of a chance to win the regular season title as anyone.
4. The Big Ten was weird this weekend, too: It wasn’t quite as weird as the ACC was, but after the first week’s worth of Big Ten games it’s pretty clear that the league is going to be tougher to peg than we thought. It starts with Nebraska, who entered league play having lost six of their last eight games and who will enter next week having won at Indiana and at Maryland, two teams that look like they’ll be in the NCAA tournament in March. Then there is Minnesota, who had a 12-1 record during non-conference play and proceeded to lose to an under-manned Michigan State team at home in overtime before beating No. 15 Purdue on the road in overtime.
Wisconsin is quiet clearly the best team in the Big Ten, but before this weekend, I think most observers would have told you that Purdue and Indiana aren’t all that far behind the Badgers. Maybe that’s wrong.
5. Is it time to start calling Villanova the favorite to win it all?: Our Travis Hines was in Omaha for that game and penned an excellent column on this very subject. I won’t totally repeat it here, but I will say this: The freshmen at Duke, Kentucky and UCLA have been as hyped as any freshmen class in recent memory; rightfully so, those dudes are awesome. Baylor has been celebrated because of the fact that no one saw this coming. North Carolina is North Carolina and played the most entertaining game of the year in the most watched game of the year against Kentucky.
And all the while, Villanova just keeps winning.
Yes, they’re the reigning champs. Yes, they have a National Player of the Year favorite on their roster. Yes, they’re No. 1 in both polls.
But they never seem to be the trendy team, the popular pick to win it all, the favorite among the “experts” in this business. It may be time to change that, because if Villanova’s win at No. 10 Creighton taught us anything, it’s that know team in the country understands how to win better than the Wildcats. They’re cool, calm and collected in pressure moments. They don’t rush. They don’t panic. They don’t force shots.