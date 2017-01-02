Bridges expected to return for Michigan State on Wednesday

Michigan State is about to get a major boost.
The Spartans are expecting the return of freshman Miles Bridges on Wednesday against Rutgers, coach Tom Izzo said Monday.
The 6-foot-7 forward has missed the last seven games due to an ankle injury after averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds to begin his college career.
“Our job is to try to get him some minutes,” Izzo said, according to MLive.com, “if everything goes well (Monday) and (Tuesday), and then see if we can build on that.”
The Spartans have certainly stayed afloat without their best player, going 6-1 (although that loss came to Northeastern), and are 2-0 in Big Ten play. They should have little trouble against Rutgers as Bridges re-acclimates to the lineup, and then they have Penn State on Saturday before a run against Minnesota, Ohio State, Indiana and Purdue.
If Bridges can get up to speed by then, it’ll go a long way for Michigan State trying to gain steady footing in a season that’s been upended some by a string of injuries.
“I think he’s in decent shape,” Izzo said. “He’s not going to be in playing shape, but decent shape.”
Northwestern’s frontcourt is set to add reinforcements.
Dererk Pardon, who has missed the last eight games due to a hand injury, is expected to return to the court for the Wildcats on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.
The 6-foot-8 center underwent surgery to his right (non-shooting) hand early last month. Northwestern went 7-1 in his absence, with the lone loss coming Friday against Michigan State. The Wildcats have Minnesota at home Thursday.
Pardon was averaging 6.9 points and 7 rebounds per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor for Northwestern. While the Wildcats were successful without Pardon, his return helps bolster a lineup that is currently enjoying a 12-3 start to the season in an attempt to secure the school’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.
Villanova’s impressive win at No. 10 Creighton kept the Wildcats at No. 1 for a fifth straight week, while Baylor made the jump from fourth to second.
The only new member of The Associated Press Top 25 is Virginia Tech, which beat Duke 89-75. The Hokies (12-1) jump in at No. 21, their first ranking since the opening week of the 2010-11 season.
Villanova (14-0) received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel Monday to easily outdistance the Bears (13-0), who got the other six votes for No. 1.
Kansas held third while UCLA, which lost to Oregon, fell from second to fourth. Gonzaga and Kentucky both moved up two spots to fifth and sixth. Gonzaga (14-0), Villanova and Baylor are the lone unbeaten teams in Division I.
West Virginia jumped from 11th to seventh while Duke and Louisville both dropped three spots to eighth and ninth, and Creighton held on at No. 10.
RANKINGS: AP Poll | Coaches Poll | NBC Sports Top 25
Here is the full poll:
1. Villanova (59 first-place votes)
2. Baylor (6)
3. Kansas
4. UCLA
5. Gonzaga
6. Kentucky
7. West Virginia
8. Duke
9. Louisville
10. Creighton
11. Virginia
12. Florida State
13. Wisconsin
14. North Carolina
15. Oregon
16. Xavier
17. Arizona
18. Butler
19. Saint Mary’s
20. Purdue
21. Virginia Tech
22. Cincinnati
23. Notre Dame
24. Florida
25.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss an undetermined number of games as he is scheduled to undergo lower back surgery.
The procedure will remove a fragment of a herniated disk, and the expected recovery time is four weeks. He will coach Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech before current associate head coach and former Oklahoma head coach Jeff Capel will step in as the interim coach, beginning with Jan. 7th’s game against Boston College. Capel also filled in for Coach K last season when he missed a game against Georgia Tech.
Capel was the point guard for Duke in 1995, when Coach K was forced to missed the second half of the season due to complications from a different back surgery. The Blue Devils went 13-18 that season.
“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” said Krzyzewski. “Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach James and Coach Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100% of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve.”
This is yet another twist in what has been a weird year for the Blue Devils. It started with Duke landing one of the nation’s best recruiting classes before watching all three of their highly-touted newcomers – Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III and Marques Bolden – miss the start of the season through injury.
After Luke Kennard and Amile Jefferson carried the team to terrific start in their absence, the Blue Devils struggled against Elon and Tennessee State before Christmas and followed that up by getting pasted in their ACC opener at Virginia Tech over the weekend.
They are also still dealing with the fallout of Grayson Allen’s latest tripping incident. Allen is still indefinitely suspended from competition, and that is just the beginning of what is currently ailing Duke.
Duke’s season is at a crossroads. For a team that looked to be the heavy favorite to win the title as recently as Dec. 10th, this has been quite the turn of events.
Sindarius Thornwell will return from a suspension that has kept him out of the South Carolina lineup for the last six games when the Gamecocks visit Georgia on Wednesday.
“Sindarius has taken full responsibility for his mistake that led to his suspension,” head coach Frank Martin said. “He has worked hard over the course of the last few weeks and has done everything we’ve asked of him to make his way back to the court.”
Thornwell is averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 boards and 4.1 assists on the season. The Gamecocks have gone just 3-3 in his absence, with one of those wins coming against something called Lander. Those losses are going to hurt, but in the long run the South Carolina team may be better off; in Thornwell’s absence, P.J. Dozier has played like an all-american. The duo of Dozier and Thornwell look like they may be the best pair of guards in the SEC not named Monk and Fox.
Heading into the start of Big Ten play, Nebraska was in a bad way.
They had lost six of their last eight games, included in that group a home loss to Gardner-Webb. It was bad enough for Tim Miles that Nebraska’s notoriously gregarious head coach instituted a self-imposed twitter ban … on himself.
And that was before they found out they would be playing the rest of the season without Anton Gill.
But then they opened up conference play by going into Assembly Hall and knocking off Indiana. It wasn’t a fluke, either. The Huskers earned that win by outplaying the Hoosiers. They followed that up by going into College Park on Sunday and knocking off Maryland. That wasn’t a regular win, either, as Nebraska erased a 13-point deficit in the final six minutes and closed the game on a 14-0 run.
What that means if you’re scoring at home is that Nebraska, who is now 9-6 on the season, is currently sitting at the top of the Big Ten standings at 2-0 with a pair of road wins on their résumé.
RELATED: Player of the Week | Team of the Week | Five Takeaways
You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom
THEY WERE GOOD, TOO
- Oregon: The Ducks had themselves quite the week, beating No. 2 UCLA on a buzzer-beater before knocking off No. 22 USC in blowout fashion. Not only did they hand both of those programs their first loss of the season, but Oregon also got their all-american Dillon Brooks back playing like an all-american.
- Virginia Tech: The Hokies made a statement of their own this week, giving No. 5 Duke a beatdown in Blacksburg on Saturday afternoon. Buzz Williams has a good team this season, one that hasn’t gotten the credit for how good they’ve been. This is the kind of win that will make people take notice.
- Villanova: At this point, Villanova pretty much has to be considered the favorite to repeat as national champions, right? On Saturday, they went into Omaha in one of the loudest buildings in college basketball and knocked off a top ten Creighton team. The Wildcats never seemed to get rattled if it wasn’t Josh Hart making the big plays, it was Jalen Brunson scoring 11 straight points. This team isn’t perfect, but I don’t know if there is a team in college basketball that’s closer than them.
- Arizona: The Wildcats, who are still playing without the services of Allonzo Trier 15 games into the season, handled their first road trip of the Pac-12 season flawlessly, dispatching both Cal and Stanford in fairly pedestrian fashion. Arizona is not on the same level as Oregon or UCLA in the Pac-12 at this point, but given everything that they’ve dealt with this season, I’m not sure there’s been a more impressive team performance than what Sean Miller’s club has done.
- Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets were supposed to finish at the bottom of the ACC this season. They still might do just that. But that won’t change the fact that, on Saturday, Georgia Tech upset No. 9 North Carolina in their ACC opener.