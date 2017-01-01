More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Ja'Quan Newton #0 of the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes drives past KeVaughn Allen #5 of the Florida Gators during the game at HP Field House on November 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Newton’s 21 points lead Miami past NC State

Associated PressJan 1, 2017, 8:16 AM EST

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Three days after a sluggish outing against the Ivy League’s Columbia, Miami performed at a different level in its ACC opener.

Ja’Quan Newton scored 21 points as the Hurricanes defeated North Carolina State 81-63 Saturday.

The Hurricanes (11-2) expanded a nine-point lead at halftime to 61-43 on Ebuka Izundu’s tip-in with 7:23 remaining in the second half. The Wolfpack (11-3) got no closer than 67-56 on Dennis Smith Jr.’s 3-pointer with 3:53 left.

“It was an outstanding performance defensively from us from start to finish,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “We have great respect for NC State and their ability to put a ton of points on the board.”

Davon Reed scored 20 points and Bruce Brown finished with 17 points for the Hurricanes. Miami’s Kamari Murphy finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“It’s a good win but like coach said it’s one of 18,” Reed said. “There can be times in this league when you can win two-three in a row, lose two-three in a row. It’s a grind. We’re happy for this one right now but we have to get back to work.”

Miami, which committed 20 turnovers in the 11-point win over Columbia, reduced the total to eight against the Wolfpack. The Hurricanes also outrebounded North Carolina 41-33, including 17-13 on the offensive end.

“We stuck to our defensive principles, making sure to take second-chance opportunities away from them, only let them get one shot and not multiple attempts at the basket,” Reed said. “I think we did a pretty good job of executing that.”

The victory extended Miami’s winning streak to seven while the loss snapped a six-game winning streak for North Carolina State.

“They outplayed us in every aspect of the game today,” Wolfpack coach Mark Gottfried said. “Offensively, we’ve got to learn to have a lot more poise and execute what we’re trying to run better. Certainly you have to give those guys credit.”

Smith scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack. The freshman guard, projected as a NBA lottery selection, scored 16 points in the second half.

The Hurricanes acknowledged Smith’s status entering the game but also emphasized the conference’s talent depth.

“With all due respect, he’s a talented player but we treat him like any other player in this league,” Reed said. “There are a lot of talented players in this league.”

However, Gottfried knows his star player nonetheless will be a marked target the rest of the season.

“There’s no question people want to make a name,” Gottfried said. “That’s part of being Dennis Smith. You better learn quickly. And he does and he will. He knows that and he’s going to get everybody’s best shot like today.”

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack avoided a larger first-half deficit because of their 3-point efficiency. North Carolina State shot 11 of 30 from the field but 4 of 9 from behind the arc.

Miami: Under coach Jim Larranaga, the Hurricanes have reached the NCAA the previous two times they won their conference openers.

LONG DISTANCE CONNECTION

Reed’s three 3-pointers against North Carolina State increased his total to 17 from behind the arc in the last five games. Reed has hit a 3-pointer in Miami’s 13 games.

TWENTY AND SOMETHING

Smith scored 20 points or better for the seventh time this season. Smith shot 7 of 14 from the field and hit all three of his 3-pointers in the second half.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack open their home conference schedule against Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Miami: The Hurricanes begin their conference schedule at Syracuse on Wednesday.

No. 7 Bulldogs have to rally to beat Pacific 81-61

SPOKANE, WA - NOVEMBER 14: Jordan Mathews #4 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives against the San Diego State Aztecs in the game at McCarthey Athletic Center on November 14, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated San Diego State 69-48. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 1, 2017, 8:17 AM EST

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews felt he had a pretty good plan to get Pacific’s defense on its heels by pump-faking and driving to the basket.

Coach Mark Few thought differently and gently urged his guard tandem – Mathews and Josh Perkins – to stop passing up the open looks they were getting from the perimeter.

In a span of 10 minutes, the duo did just that to help the Bulldogs remain unbeaten.

Mathews scored 16 points and fueled a big run in the second half to help No. 7 Gonzaga beat Pacific 81-61 on Saturday night.

“They started driving at the end of the first half (and) we were turning down wide open 3s,” Few said. “We talked about just shooting your shot when it’s open.”

Gonzaga (14-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed by eight with 17:13 remaining before going on a 25-4 run. Mathews and Perkins had two 3-pointers apiece during the spurt and the Bulldogs pulled away after that to continue their best start in school history.

“I thought (the defender) was closing out hard so I thought if I drive it then I could pull up,” Mathews said. “Some of the pull-ups were there, I just missed them. We have a great bond and I think that carried us when things got rough.”

Perkins finished with nine points and Przemek Karnowski added 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists to offset a slow night from leading scorer Nigel Williams-Goss. Williams-Goss had nine points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Jacob Lampkin had a career-high 18 points for Pacific. The Tigers (6-9, 0-2) were seeking their first win against a Top 25 team since the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

“It got away from us,” first-year Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire said. “Give them credit, they answered the bell. They’re the No. 7 team in the country and what they did was they wore us down. They knocked down shots, made some big shots and they’ve got a good team.”

Gonzaga had problems scoring in the first half despite getting open looks. Karnowski helped the offense down low, but the Bulldogs couldn’t shake the pesky Tigers until Mathews and Perkins started scoring from the perimeter.

Lampkin surpassed his career-high for points in the first half when he scored 16 to help the Tigers take a 34-29 lead. Pacific closed on a 10-1 run to send Gonzaga into the break trailing for only the second time this season.

“We got a little impatient on the offensive end and they did a great job taking it at us on their end,” Few said. “They just played a lot harder than us.”

The Tigers opened the second half equally strong and went up 42-34 on Lampkin’s jumper with 17:13 left.

Gonzaga responded with its best run of the night and never trailed after Mathews’ 3-pointer made it 48-46 with 11 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: This clearly wasn’t the best effort from Few’s team and the Bulldogs have to get better moving forward if they want to stay in the Top 10. They were much more crisp in the second half and also upped their intensity on defense to stop Pacific’s flow. Killian Tillie appeared to injure his lower back after crashing to the floor early in the first half but returned and played 14 minutes.

Pacific: The Tigers had their shots but wilted in the second half when their offense went stagnant. The game was closer than the final score indicates.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Despite the sluggish start Gonzaga is almost certain to move into the Top 5 after Duke and Louisville both lost this week. No. 2 UCLA also lost but isn’t likely to drop too far.

KARNOWSKI THE PASSER

Pacific repeatedly sent two of their biggest players to double Karnowski whenever he touched the ball in the paint, so the 7-foot-1 Poland native turned into a facilitator while setting a career-high for assists.

“There’s probably been four or five teams throughout the four years that I’ve been here that didn’t double so I’m kind of used to it,” Karnowski said. “I was happy I could pass out. My teammates for the most part were making shots and I felt that really gave us an advantage with open 3s and cutters to the basket.”

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs return to Northern California to play at San Francisco on Jan. 5.

Pacific: Plays at San Diego on Jan. 5 in the Tigers’ first road game in more than three weeks.

Reserve Tanner Krebs sparks Saint Mary’s victory

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Head coach Randy Bennett of the Saint Mary's Gaels looks on during a quarterfinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball tournament against the Loyola Marymount Lions at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Saint Mary's won 60-48. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 1, 2017, 8:17 AM EST

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Saint Mary’s reserve Tanner Krebs had struggled all season with his 3-point shot, but San Diego coach Lamont Smith wasn’t surprised when the redshirt freshman from the Australian island of Tasmania made all four of his attempts Friday night.

“We knew he could shoot the basketball. Nobody on their roster is a bum,” Smith said after Krebs’ 12 points helped trigger a 72-60 win by the No. 20 Gaels.

Krebs had made just 29 percent (8-for-28) from beyond the arc this season, but his three 3-pointers late in the first half keyed the Gaels’ rally from an early 9-2 hole against a USD team picked to finish last in the West Coast Conference.

“He came in and busted the game open,” Smith said.

“Beginning of the year, I believed in my shot, they just weren’t going in,” Krebs said. “The more the games went on and the more I missed, I think my confidence started to go down a little bit.

“Coach has given me green light to shoot the ball. Today it went in. It felt good.”

Center Jock Landale, another Australian import, had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Gaels (12-1, 2-0 WCC), who won their sixth straight game.

Brett Bailey scored 19 points to lead the Toreros (7-7, 0-2), who battled the Gaels all night.

“We couldn’t get rid of them,” Bennett said.

“In the second half we did a good job of executing, but we couldn’t get stops,” Smith said. “We played well in spurts, not well enough to get a win.”

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The five-game win streak the Toreros brought into WCC play is in the rear-view mirror now. At 0-2 in conference play, San Diego moves into a stretch of game it can win, including home dates the next two Thursdays against Pacific and Santa Clara. If USD has designs on bettering its 4-14 WCC mark of a year ago, now is the time to make a move.

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels’ season is about to become a bit more challenging. After chewing up a series of mostly overmatched opponents so far, they are home against BYU – a perennial top-3 WCC finisher – on Thursday, then play three in a row on the road, including at early-season surprise San Francisco and conference favorite Gonzaga.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Don’t expect the Gaels to make any headway in the Top-25. They weren’t particularly impressive in a win at Loyola Marymount (19 turnovers) earlier this week, and teams below them (Oregon, in particular) could climb in the rankings.

BENCH BOOST: Saint Mary’s got a huge lift from its bench, which scored 35 points – just two fewer than the starters provided. “Tanner gave us some points when the starters weren’t scoring,” Bennett said. But it was more than that. True freshman Jordan Ford equaled his career-best with 12 points and Dane Pineau scored nine as the Gaels’ reserves shot a combined 12-for-16.

“That’s where our team needs to be,” Bennett said of the balance. “We’ve got good depth. I have confidence in those guys.”

UP NEXT

San Diego returns home to face Pacific (6-9, 0-2) next Thursday. The teams split two games last season and Pacific holds a 4-3 series lead since joining the WCC in 2013-14. The Tigers lost 81-61 to No. 7 Gonzaga at home on Saturday.

Saint Mary’s faces BYU at home next Thursday. The Cougars (11-4, 2-0) beat Loyola Marymount 81-76 on Saturday in their first true road game of the season. Saint Mary’s and BYU have split four games the past two seasons, each holding serve at home.

Defending champ Villanova is undefeated, No. 1 and still flying under the radar

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson (1) dribbles the ball down court with Creighton guard Khyri Thomas (2) guarding him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2016. Villanova defeated Creighton 80-70. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
By Travis HinesDec 31, 2016, 5:56 PM EST

OMAHA, Neb. — It was almost camouflaged, but still visible. On the back of the reigning national champions’ warmups, in a darker shade of blue than the rest of the shirt, read “VILLANOVA.” You almost had to squint to see it, as if it was hiding in plain sight.

In a year where Grayson Allen’s antics, Kentucky’s freshmen and UCLA’s resurgence have gobbled up headlines, conversation and college basketball oxygen, right in front of everyone stands Jay Wright’s group, somewhat unnoticed, certainly underappreciated and, after beating 10th-ranked Creighton at CenturyLink Center on Saturday, still undefeated.

The Wildcats are the country’s top-ranked team, but they’ve never been the sport’s top storyline this season. They’re respected, but not revered.

In their 80-70 win over Creighton, they showed why history will be in their grasp this spring.

Facing down a 10-point deficit, a crowd of 18,831 and a Bluejays team that had previously vanquished all challengers behind one of the country’s best offenses spearheaded by one of its best backcourts, the No. 1 Wildcats simply prevailed to win their 20th-straight game and run their record this season to 14-0.

“There’s a lot of guys there that just won a national championship,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said, “and they don’t get shook. They don’t get rattled.

“If you’re not going to get rattled the way that crowd was (with the early score at) 24-14, you’re not going to get rattled because they won’t play in a tougher environment all year.”

Beyond the record and the accolades accumulated by Villanova, it’s their demeanor that stands out. It’s an uncanny resolve in the face of adversity.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright gives instructions to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Villanova defeated Creighton 80-70. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
AP Photo/John Peterson

The Wildcats, after taking Creighton’s best in the first half and still taking a leading into the locker room, led for nearly all of the second half until Isaiah Zierden’s 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 47 seconds remaining tied the game and sent the crowd into a frenzy. It was exactly the moment when a road team against a top-10 opponent folds under the weight of momentum and pressure.

“We knew we had to stick with doing what we were doing,” senior Josh Hart said, “and that’s being solid, playing Villanova basketball for 40 minutes. Against the best teams, it’s going to take 40 minutes. (Creighton) is a great team. One of the best teams in our league so we knew when that happened, come closer together and play Villanova basketball.

“Don’t try to go win it yourself. Don’t try to go outside of doing what we do. Stick with Villanova basketball, and we’re going to live and die with that.”

Live, Villanova did.

After Zierden’s 3, Villanova made 4 of 5 shots (rebounding and converting their one miss), made all six of their free throws and held Creighton to just one field goal.

It was a masterclass of poise and execution. When a big shot needed making, Villanova cashed in. When the defense needed a stop, the Wildcats buckled down. It wasn’t just the results, though, that were impressive. Villanova didn’t luck into made shots or Creighton turnovers. Almost every dribble, switch and rebound was executed with cool precision belying the circumstances.

Of course, for this group, a Saturday afternoon in Omaha isn’t as daunting when you’ve played on a Monday night in April.

“I think (the experience) is what it is,” coach Jay Wright said. “We have three seniors that are just amazing. Not just Xs and Os and making shots, but communicating and leading the team in tough times because they’ve been through it.”

Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) gets the rebound ahead of Creighton forward Cole Huff (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Villanova defeated Creighton 80-70. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Villanova’s foundation is its experience and its maturity, but what gives the Wildcats the best chance at a repeat national championship since Florida a decade ago is their multitude of weapons. Josh Hart is a national player of the year candidate. Kris Jenkins hit one of the biggest shots in the sport’s history and came into the afternoon averaging nearly 13 points per game. It was the third – and youngest – option that kept Villanova afloat amid the volleys Creighton fired their way in the first half. With Hart bottled up and Villanova floundering some, Jalen Brunson hit four consecutive shots, three of them from distance and scored 11-straight points for the Wildcats.

“You go through their run in the NCAA tournament,” McDermott said, “they’re so good at taking what the defense gives you. They’re so intelligent that way.”

It’s impossible to separate last year’s Villanova team for this season’s. Yes, Ryan Arcidiacono and Daniel Ochefu are gone, but that’s it. There’s also the matter of the fact they just keep winning. Six to end last season, 14 to start this one. Wright, however, won’t let this version of Villanova take credit for last year’s success, even if the public wants to draw a line from the team that showered under confetti in Houston last April to this undefeated start.

“It’s completely different,” he said. “It’s a different completely different crew. A completely different team. We’re playing differently.

“But they have to deal with everyone else’s impact from last season. They have to deal with everybody treating them like the No. 1 team, treating them like the former national champions. Still talking about last year. They all have to deal it. It’s part of the responsibility. It’s a good challenge to have, but it’s a totally different team this season.”

It’s not, of course, a totally different team. Not exactly the same, sure, but certainly not far removed. This is a team with national championship pedigree. It has one of the best players in the country, and a supporting cast that can star when called upon. Experience, talent and no apparent complacency make for a dangerous team.

Only two programs – Duke and Florida – have repeated as national champions since UCLA’s run in the 1960s and ‘70s. Villanova is equipped to potentially join that group. It’s the biggest story in the sport, and it’s happening in front of the entire country. You don’t even need to strain to see it, let alone appreciate it.

Kansas center Evan Maxwell decides to transfer from program

Kansas head coach Bill Self (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Associated PressDec 31, 2016, 5:50 PM EST

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Junior center Evan Maxwell has decided to transfer from Kansas without ever appearing in a game.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced the decision Saturday.

Maxwell spent his first two years at Liberty, where he averaged 10 points and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore, and was sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules.

Maxwell thanked his coaches and teammates in a statement but said “I just don’t think it was the right time for me” at Kansas. He did not say where he intends to transfer.

The third-ranked Jayhawks beat TCU on Friday night in their Big 12 opener to improve to 12-1.

Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech proves they have more issues than just Grayson Allen

GREENSBORO, NC - MARCH 16: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils walks off the court after losing to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 75-70 during the second round of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 16, 2012 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterDec 31, 2016, 5:48 PM EST

Losing was inevitable.

In a league where Virginia can win at Louisville three days before losing at home to Florida State, in a league where a bottom-feeder like Georgia Tech can pick off a top ten team like North Carolina, in a league where it wouldn’t be crazy to see ten teams get to the NCAA tournament, we knew that Duke was going to get picked off a time or two – or three, or four – before March got mad.

It was always going to happen.

Conference road trips are the most miserable place to be in college basketball, and Duke was never going to get through nine of them unscathed.

We all could see that coming.

But did you see this coming?

A trip to Blacksburg ending with an 89-75 drubbing, a game where the final score doesn’t do justice to the control that Buzz Williams’ club had on the game? (Before I continue this, a disclaimer: Virginia Tech is very good. They are top 25 good. They are Sweet 16 good. The Hokies won this game, and may have done so even if Duke played well.)

In the first game of Grayson Allen’s suspension stemming from his third tripping incident in 2016, No. 5 Duke went scoreless or the first four minutes, dug themselves a double-digit hole before the second TV timeout and spent 40 minutes getting totally and completely outplayed by Virginia Tech. If it wasn’t for a 34-point effort from Luke Kennard, who was the only Blue Devil that decided to show up on New Year’s Eve, the final score would have looked much worse.

Duke missed Allen.

But this loss had nothing to do with the absence of Allen and everything to do with the fact that this Duke team is not what the sums of its parts says it should be. That doesn’t mean that they can’t get there, it doesn’t mean that they can’t win a national title this season, but it does mean that, as of today, Duke is not a very good basketball team.

What’s wrong with them?

PITTSBURGH, PA - FEBRUARY 28: Luke Kennard #5 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after losing 76-62 to the Pittsburgh Panthers during the game at Petersen Events Center on February 28, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Luke Kennard (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Let’s start with their defense, which was awful against Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils gave up 1.235 points-per-possession to Virginia Tech. The Hokies were able to penetrate at will on Saturday, and the rim protection that was supposed to be provided by the health of Harry Giles III and Marques Bolden simply wasn’t there. That side of the ball has been an issue with recent Duke teams, including 2014-15, when Duke’s defense during the NCAA tournament covered up the fact that it was a mess for most of the regular season.

It wasn’t just half court defense on Saturday, either; the Hokies got layup-after-layup in transition.

They also have plenty of issues on the offensive end of the floor, where Duke’s possessions would eventually devolve into one of their guards trying to beat a Hokie defender one-on-one. Much of that credit has to be given to Virginia Tech, who proved themselves a top 25-caliber team that will be a factor in the ACC this season, but it’s certainly worrisome that a team with this kind of talent had that kind of trouble against anyone.

Because youth can no longer be an excuse for Duke. Yes, it took a while for them to get Giles, Bolden and Jayson Tatum healthy, but the latter two have been back in the mix for a month while it’s been three weeks since Giles missed a game. Duke has played just twice since they beat Florida, 84-74, in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 10th. They’ve had plenty of opportunities to get the newcomers up to speed.

So what is it?

Leadership? There isn’t an alpha-dog on this roster, and when the junior captain (well, ex-captain) is continuously tripping people and having on-bench meltdowns, it’s fair to wonder just who is the voice in the locker room that holds teammates accountable, the voice that the freshmen listen to.

Because that seems to be a problem as well. After the Elon game, Luke Kennard told reports that “I just don’t think we’re a very unselfish team right now.” It’s hard to convince players that expect to be one-and-done stars to play into a role, especially when that role is limited. Just because John Calipari makes it look easy doesn’t mean it is.

But that’s all speculative.

It’s also fixable, or at least it should be.

Because Duke’s ceiling is higher than anyone else’s ceiling.

But it’s time to start being concerned about whether or not they will ever actually get there.