ANN ARBOR, MI - JANUARY 10: Nate Mason #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers goes to the basket past Spike Albrecht #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Crisler Arena on January 10, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Minnesota 62-57. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Mason’s 31 lead Minnesota to victory at No. 15 Purdue

Associated PressJan 1, 2017, 8:56 PM EST

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Nate Mason scored 31 points, and Eric Curry scored seven of his 10 in overtime as Minnesota upset No. 15 Purdue 91-82 on Sunday.

The teams traded baskets to begin the extra period before a Curry basket began an 11-0, victory-clinching run that snapped the Boilermakers’ seven-game winning streak.

Minnesota (13-2, 1-1) overcame 28 points and 22 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan, but it wasn’t enough to save the Boilermakers (12-3, 1-1).

Swanigan’s layup with 4.6 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 73 and forced overtime. Dupree McBrayer’s 3-point attempt for Minnesota at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

The Golden Gophers began the game by making their first eight shots and building a 17-4 lead, but Purdue rallied to lead 50-43 with 13:39 remaining. Mason scored 10 during the next three minutes, and it was back and forth the rest of the way.

Jordan Murphy added 16 points for Minnesota, which lost its Big Ten opener this past Tuesday night, 75-74 to Michigan State in overtime in Minneapolis.

The Golden Gophers had lost eight in a row at Purdue and had not won in Mackey Arena since Feb. 26, 2005.

BIG PICTURE:

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers took complete advantage of their superior perimeter quickness and athleticism to pull away from what had been the Big Ten’s hottest team. Murphy and fellow big man Reggie Lynch bottled up Purdue’s 7-2 center Isaac Haas, who is the Boilermakers’ second-leading scorer.

Purdue: While Swanigan was terrific with his sixth consecutive double-double, the Boilermakers are neither extremely athletic nor quick on the perimeter, and as it did in a loss to No. 1 Villanova, that element came back to haunt coach Matt Painter’s team, which had no one to stop Mason.

UP NEXT:

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers travel to Northwestern on Thursday.

Purdue: The Boilermakers will play at Ohio State on Thursday.

Kelan Martin scores 15 points, No. 13 Butler tops Providence

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 1: Kelan Martin #30 of the Butler Bulldogs dribbles the ball while being guarded by Rodney Bullock #5 of the Providence Friars in the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 1, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 1, 2017, 7:30 PM EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) This season won’t get easier for No.13 Butler.

It’s a theme coach Chris Holtmann reiterates whenever he has the chance.

On Sunday, Kelan Martin had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Andrew Chrabascz and Avery Woodson each had 11 points to help Butler beat Providence 78-61.

For Butler, the 17-point thumping of the Friars was a solid bounce-back-win, in more ways than one. Last week, the Bulldogs lost their second game of the season,76-73 to St. John’s to open Big East play.

During the flight back to Indianapolis following the loss, the Bulldogs’ charter flight lost cabin pressure mid-flight and was diverted to Pittsburgh, where the team stayed overnight before taking a bus back to Indianapolis. Woodson said the Bulldogs weren’t going to let the scare on the flight home phase them, or interfere with much needed preparation for Butler’s next opponent.

Holtmann and his team talked after the mid-flight-scare. Then, the Bulldogs prepared for Providence.

“(I was) pleased with our ability to perform and respond from the other night,” Holtmann said, referring to the loss and the flight home.

However, win or lose, the outcome of Sunday’s game against Providence had nothing to do with the flight home, Holtmann said. Rather, it had everything to do with how the Bulldogs bounced back after a loss. The message was an important one, considering Butler will play three ranked opponents, including No.1 Villanova, over the next 14 days.

“If we didn’t learn from (losing) the other night, then shame on us. And that needs to continue to be the case,” Holtmann said.

And it appeared to be a lesson well-learned. The Bulldogs didn’t look anything but sharp on Sunday shooting 62 percent from the floor (26 of 42). Kethan Savage added 10 points for Butler (12-2, 1-1) and the Bulldogs’ backups outscored the Friars’ reserves 29-5.

Butler made 10 of its first 12 field goal attempts during the first 10 minutes of the game.

The Bulldogs made 16 of 22 field goal attempts, shooting 72 percent in the first half. Thirteen of the Bulldogs’ 26 field goals were scored off of an assist, and Butler outrebounded Providence 30 to 26.

“Their length and size, that was a major concern for us. But I think we just tried to really move the ball, emphasize ball movement, play in the post and be ready to shoot the ball,” Holtmann said.

Kyron Cartwright scored 26 points and Rodney Bullock added 17 for Providence (10-5, 0-2).

The Friars scored the game’s first basket, leading 2-0 for a total of 39 seconds. Providence wouldn’t lead for the rest of the game, with the biggest advantage 22 points. With less than seven minutes remaining in the game, Providence was able to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to just nine points. But the Bulldogs slammed the door on the Friars, responding to Providence’s late-game-run the same way they responded to a loss at St. John’s and some very tumultuous moments on the flight home: unscathed and focused. The Bulldogs allowed just five more points from Providence over the final five minutes of the game.

“You know you’re not going to give yourself a chance to win when teams are shooting 60 and 70 percent,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “In this league you’ve gotta be able to withstand two and three game losing streaks because it’s going to happen. Unfortunately, we have (a three-game-losing streak) under our belts right now. But the sun will come up tomorrow. We got to dust ourselves off and get ready for Georgetown.”

BIG PICTURE: After a loss at St. John’s to open conference play, the Bulldogs responded with a much needed win over Providence, hopefully setting the tone for their Big East schedule. The Bulldogs will have their hands full during the next 14 days, as three of Butler’s next four games are against ranked opponents (No.1 Villanova, No.10 Creighton, and No.17 Xavier, respectively).

POLL IMPLICATIONS: The Bulldogs started the 2016-17 season by taking advantage of key games on their out-of-conference schedule. With wins over then-No. 22 Cincinnati, No. 8 Arizona and No. 9 Indiana, Butler’s resume has a strong foundation heading into Big East conference play. On Wednesday, the Bulldogs will have their toughest test yet: a chance to knock off No.1 Villanova when the Wildcats visit Hinkle Fieldhouse.

UP NEXT:

Butler hosts Villanova on Wednesday

Providence hosts Georgetown on Wednesday

BC crushes Orange 96-81 behind Bowman’s 30 points

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Ky Bowman #0 of the Boston College Eagles drives to the basket past Bryce Brown #2 of the Auburn Tigers in the first half of the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 1, 2017, 7:16 PM EST

BOSTON (AP) Boston College coach Jim Christian decided a few weeks ago that Ky Bowman was going to quarterback his basketball team.

It was the perfect analogy for a player that was recruited to play that sport at another Atlantic Coast Conference school.

Bowman scored 30 points with nine assists, Jerome Robinson had 22 points and BC halted a 20-game ACC losing streak with a 96-81 win over Syracuse Sunday in the league opener for both schools.

“Like in the NFL when they say: `You’re the quarterback. We’re going to ride you and get you better. Keep making you learn and letting you play through different situations,”‘ Christian said he told Bowman, a 6-foot-1 freshman guard who was recruited to play receiver at North Carolina.

The Eagles shot 57.1 percent, tearing apart Syracuse’s 2-3 zone and connected on 16 of 26 shots from 3-point range. Bowman was 7-of-8.

“Just being able to motivate my team and bring energy on and off the floor,” he said of his new role.

A.J. Turner added 16 points and Nik Popovic 11 for Eagles (8-6), who went 0-18 last season in league play before losing their one game in the tournament. It was their first conference win since a 66-65 victory over Georgia Tech in the 2015 ACC tourney.

Andrew White III led the Orange (8-6) with 22 points. Tyler Lydon had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Taurean Thompson scored 14 and Tyler Roberson added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“We haven’t had a good defensive effort against any team that’s any good,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “If our defense wasn’t going to get better by now, it’s a long shot that it’s going to get a lot better. It’s not just a little bit off, it’s so far off that it looks like we haven’t worked on it.”

BC pushed its 11-point halftime lead to 67-46 on Jordan Chatman’s 3-pointer from the right corner 6 1/2 minutes into the second half.

In a strange scene for a home team, the Eagles quieted a crowd that had about 70 percent of them rooting for Syracuse – with many dressed in orange.

Unlike last year, when the partisan Syracuse crowd broke into chants of `Let’s Go Orange!’ many times during the second half, there was hardly a loud cheer for the visitors.

SU was down by 17 or more from the 13-minute mark until the final minute.

“We just didn’t come out to play and that’s what happens,” Lydon said. “This one really hurts a lot.”

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Judging by the start, it could be a tough year for the Orange. They lost by 33 at home against St. John’s two games ago and looked confused offensively on a number of possessions Sunday. In addition, BC seemed to find holes against their 2-3 zone.

“They obviously had high expectations like I do for this group,” Boeheim said. “I think this is a group with talent, but they have not been able to adjust to the way you have to play in college.”

Boston College: For a team that went winless in league play last year, it had to be a big motivational boost. With Bowman emerging to join Robinson as a scorer, it looks like the Eagles have two legitimate scorers – something that’s needed in a tough conference.

“We don’t have to buy into it and we don’t,” Christian said. “Even when we lost games we feel like we should have won.”

HOW ABOUT THAT

Bowman had a highlight play late in the first half.

He got a rebound of his own miss while lying on his back near the base line, looked up and fed Popovic in the lane for a layup.

OOPS

SU had a few woeful plays, but the worst may have been late in the first half when Lydon was attempting to grab a rebound and tipped it in for a basket for BC. Popovich was credited with the bucket.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Host Miami on Wednesday in the first of two straight at the Carrier Dome.

Boston College: At Wake Forest on Tuesday to open a two-game road trip.

VIDEO: Nebraska coach Tim Miles gets the gatorade treatment after win

By Rob DausterJan 1, 2017, 5:43 PM EST

Nebraska landed a thrilling, come-from-behind win at Maryland on Sunday afternoon, erasing a 13-point deficit in the final six minutes, using a 14-0 run in College Park to close out a 67-65 win.

The Huskers moved to 2-0 in the Big Ten with the win after having beaten Indiana in Bloomington during the week.

As you might imagine, Nebraska, who entered league play having lost six of their last eight games, was pretty happt about this.

So happy, in fact, that they unleashed a gatorade bath on head coach Tim Miles:

No. 7 Bulldogs have to rally to beat Pacific 81-61

SPOKANE, WA - NOVEMBER 14: Jordan Mathews #4 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives against the San Diego State Aztecs in the game at McCarthey Athletic Center on November 14, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated San Diego State 69-48. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 1, 2017, 8:17 AM EST

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews felt he had a pretty good plan to get Pacific’s defense on its heels by pump-faking and driving to the basket.

Coach Mark Few thought differently and gently urged his guard tandem – Mathews and Josh Perkins – to stop passing up the open looks they were getting from the perimeter.

In a span of 10 minutes, the duo did just that to help the Bulldogs remain unbeaten.

Mathews scored 16 points and fueled a big run in the second half to help No. 7 Gonzaga beat Pacific 81-61 on Saturday night.

“They started driving at the end of the first half (and) we were turning down wide open 3s,” Few said. “We talked about just shooting your shot when it’s open.”

Gonzaga (14-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed by eight with 17:13 remaining before going on a 25-4 run. Mathews and Perkins had two 3-pointers apiece during the spurt and the Bulldogs pulled away after that to continue their best start in school history.

“I thought (the defender) was closing out hard so I thought if I drive it then I could pull up,” Mathews said. “Some of the pull-ups were there, I just missed them. We have a great bond and I think that carried us when things got rough.”

Perkins finished with nine points and Przemek Karnowski added 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists to offset a slow night from leading scorer Nigel Williams-Goss. Williams-Goss had nine points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Jacob Lampkin had a career-high 18 points for Pacific. The Tigers (6-9, 0-2) were seeking their first win against a Top 25 team since the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

“It got away from us,” first-year Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire said. “Give them credit, they answered the bell. They’re the No. 7 team in the country and what they did was they wore us down. They knocked down shots, made some big shots and they’ve got a good team.”

Gonzaga had problems scoring in the first half despite getting open looks. Karnowski helped the offense down low, but the Bulldogs couldn’t shake the pesky Tigers until Mathews and Perkins started scoring from the perimeter.

Lampkin surpassed his career-high for points in the first half when he scored 16 to help the Tigers take a 34-29 lead. Pacific closed on a 10-1 run to send Gonzaga into the break trailing for only the second time this season.

“We got a little impatient on the offensive end and they did a great job taking it at us on their end,” Few said. “They just played a lot harder than us.”

The Tigers opened the second half equally strong and went up 42-34 on Lampkin’s jumper with 17:13 left.

Gonzaga responded with its best run of the night and never trailed after Mathews’ 3-pointer made it 48-46 with 11 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: This clearly wasn’t the best effort from Few’s team and the Bulldogs have to get better moving forward if they want to stay in the Top 10. They were much more crisp in the second half and also upped their intensity on defense to stop Pacific’s flow. Killian Tillie appeared to injure his lower back after crashing to the floor early in the first half but returned and played 14 minutes.

Pacific: The Tigers had their shots but wilted in the second half when their offense went stagnant. The game was closer than the final score indicates.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Despite the sluggish start Gonzaga is almost certain to move into the Top 5 after Duke and Louisville both lost this week. No. 2 UCLA also lost but isn’t likely to drop too far.

KARNOWSKI THE PASSER

Pacific repeatedly sent two of their biggest players to double Karnowski whenever he touched the ball in the paint, so the 7-foot-1 Poland native turned into a facilitator while setting a career-high for assists.

“There’s probably been four or five teams throughout the four years that I’ve been here that didn’t double so I’m kind of used to it,” Karnowski said. “I was happy I could pass out. My teammates for the most part were making shots and I felt that really gave us an advantage with open 3s and cutters to the basket.”

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs return to Northern California to play at San Francisco on Jan. 5.

Pacific: Plays at San Diego on Jan. 5 in the Tigers’ first road game in more than three weeks.

Reserve Tanner Krebs sparks Saint Mary’s victory

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Head coach Randy Bennett of the Saint Mary's Gaels looks on during a quarterfinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball tournament against the Loyola Marymount Lions at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Saint Mary's won 60-48. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 1, 2017, 8:17 AM EST

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Saint Mary’s reserve Tanner Krebs had struggled all season with his 3-point shot, but San Diego coach Lamont Smith wasn’t surprised when the redshirt freshman from the Australian island of Tasmania made all four of his attempts Friday night.

“We knew he could shoot the basketball. Nobody on their roster is a bum,” Smith said after Krebs’ 12 points helped trigger a 72-60 win by the No. 20 Gaels.

Krebs had made just 29 percent (8-for-28) from beyond the arc this season, but his three 3-pointers late in the first half keyed the Gaels’ rally from an early 9-2 hole against a USD team picked to finish last in the West Coast Conference.

“He came in and busted the game open,” Smith said.

“Beginning of the year, I believed in my shot, they just weren’t going in,” Krebs said. “The more the games went on and the more I missed, I think my confidence started to go down a little bit.

“Coach has given me green light to shoot the ball. Today it went in. It felt good.”

Center Jock Landale, another Australian import, had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Gaels (12-1, 2-0 WCC), who won their sixth straight game.

Brett Bailey scored 19 points to lead the Toreros (7-7, 0-2), who battled the Gaels all night.

“We couldn’t get rid of them,” Bennett said.

“In the second half we did a good job of executing, but we couldn’t get stops,” Smith said. “We played well in spurts, not well enough to get a win.”

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The five-game win streak the Toreros brought into WCC play is in the rear-view mirror now. At 0-2 in conference play, San Diego moves into a stretch of game it can win, including home dates the next two Thursdays against Pacific and Santa Clara. If USD has designs on bettering its 4-14 WCC mark of a year ago, now is the time to make a move.

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels’ season is about to become a bit more challenging. After chewing up a series of mostly overmatched opponents so far, they are home against BYU – a perennial top-3 WCC finisher – on Thursday, then play three in a row on the road, including at early-season surprise San Francisco and conference favorite Gonzaga.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Don’t expect the Gaels to make any headway in the Top-25. They weren’t particularly impressive in a win at Loyola Marymount (19 turnovers) earlier this week, and teams below them (Oregon, in particular) could climb in the rankings.

BENCH BOOST: Saint Mary’s got a huge lift from its bench, which scored 35 points – just two fewer than the starters provided. “Tanner gave us some points when the starters weren’t scoring,” Bennett said. But it was more than that. True freshman Jordan Ford equaled his career-best with 12 points and Dane Pineau scored nine as the Gaels’ reserves shot a combined 12-for-16.

“That’s where our team needs to be,” Bennett said of the balance. “We’ve got good depth. I have confidence in those guys.”

UP NEXT

San Diego returns home to face Pacific (6-9, 0-2) next Thursday. The teams split two games last season and Pacific holds a 4-3 series lead since joining the WCC in 2013-14. The Tigers lost 81-61 to No. 7 Gonzaga at home on Saturday.

Saint Mary’s faces BYU at home next Thursday. The Cougars (11-4, 2-0) beat Loyola Marymount 81-76 on Saturday in their first true road game of the season. Saint Mary’s and BYU have split four games the past two seasons, each holding serve at home.