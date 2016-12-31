More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 17: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UCLA won 86-73. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

No. 2 UCLA rebounds with a 76-63 victory over Oregon State

Associated PressDec 31, 2016, 7:19 AM EST

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Lonzo Ball had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and No. 2 UCLA rebounded from a loss to Oregon earlier in the week with a 76-63 victory over Oregon State on Friday night.

T.J. Leaf added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaron Holiday had 14 points for the Bruins (14-2, 1-1 Pac-12), who led by as many as 14 points.

Stephen Thompson Jr. had 25 points for the Beavers (4-11, 0-2).

Trailing 34-26 at halftime, the surprisingly resilient Beavers pulled into a tie at 38 on Thompson’s 3-pointer. While the Bruins never surrendered the lead, Oregon State kept it close, pulling within 44-43 on Kendal Manuel’s 3-pointer with 12:52 left.

Ball and Holiday hit consecutive 3s to give UCLA a 53-45 lead midway through the half. Ball made another 3 to extend the lead to 64-50 with 6:12 left and Oregon State could no longer keep up.

The Bruins were undefeated until Wednesday, when they fell 89-87 to No. 21 Oregon on a last-second 3-pointer by Dillon Brooks. The loss ended UCLA’s 13-game undefeated run to open the season, the team’s best start since 2006-07.

The Beavers were coming off a 70-63 loss to No. 22 Southern California on Wednesday night, their sixth loss in the last seven games.

Oregon State continues to struggle without sophomore forward Tres Tinkle who broke his wrist during a game against Fresno State on Nov. 25. There is no timetable for Tinkle’s return.

The teams split their games last season.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins, who went through the nonconference season without a loss for the first time since 1995, will likely drop a few spots in the rankings next week because of the loss to the Ducks. Bryce Alford had 12 points, after three straight games with at least 20. … Ball’s 3-pointers match his season high.

Oregon State: Last season the Beavers snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion with an 86-82 victory. … Portland Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey was at the game. … The Beavers’ last win over a No. 2-ranked team was in 1989 when they beat Arizona 84-61 at Gill.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins host California next Friday at Pauley.

Oregon State: The Beavers head to Spokane for a game against Washington State next Thursday.

Mason III leads No. 3 Kansas past TCU 86-80 in Big 12 opener

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks in action against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 31, 2016, 7:21 AM EST

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Frank Mason III drove hard the length of the court a couple of times and made some other gritty plays to try to get Kansas out of an early funk on the road in its Big 12 opener.

The senior guard did enough for the third-ranked Jayhawks to win their 12th straight game and 26th consecutive conference opener, scoring 22 points with seven assists in an 86-80 victory over TCU on Friday night.

And while coach Bill Self liked the offense from his floor leader, he felt the slow start has plenty to do with what Mason and backcourt mate Devonte Graham didn’t do on the defensive end.

“I’m going to try to be very positive; he played good on one end,” Self said. “He certainly didn’t guard tonight and Devonte didn’t either. Those are good two-way players. We get our personality and our toughness from those two setting the tone and that never occurred tonight.”

Senior Landen Lucas had 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help the Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0) hold off the Horned Frogs, who led by 10 points in the first half and stayed close after winning 11 of their first 12 under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, a former TCU guard.

Kansas improved to 13-1 against TCU, almost four years after the Jayhawks’ only loss in the series on the same court. But it wasn’t easy improving to 21-0 in Big 12 openers against a program that has finished at or near the bottom in all four of its previous Big 12 seasons.

“We can complain that we didn’t play well,” Self said. “I think there’s a reason why we didn’t. I think TCU’s good.”

Vladimir Brodziansky had a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds for TCU (11-2, 0-1), and Kenrich Williams had his fifth double-double this season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs were within four points after Alex Robinson stole a pass by Mason and beat him to the end for a layup. Graham answered with a leaning runner over Brodziansky, and Mason made it 84-76 on a layup with 1:23 remaining.

“The thing about tough conferences, probably the biggest challenge, the biggest indicator, is how you respond to a loss,” Dixon said. “It’s a good team. We lost to a good team. We expected to win. I think we should have won.”

Mason, who had just one turnover, gave the Jayhawks a boost early, keeping them close with some gritty plays while they missed 11 of their first 12 shots and trailed by 10 points several times.

Lagerald Vick made 5 of 11 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points for Kansas.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: It was a good road win for a team that has won a school-record 12 straight conference titles, the second-longest streak in NCAA history. TCU shows signs of being much more competitive in the Big 12 under Dixon, who is familiar with rugged leagues coming from the Big East and the ACC.

TCU: The Horned Frogs have to be encouraged that they won’t have a repeat of 2014-15 when they started 13-0 before losing 10 of their first 11 in Big 12 play.

PHENOM’S TOUGH NIGHT

It was a frustrating night for Kansas freshman Josh Jackson, a potential No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft. He got a technical for slamming the ball after getting called for a foul, a sequence that left him with four fouls early in the second half.

Self also got a technical during the delay after the call against Johnson, who had season lows with four points and 12 minutes, fouling out with 4:27 remaining. “I think frustrated not playing well, didn’t play very smart,” Self said.

MORE FRESHMAN STRUGGLES

TCU guard Jaylen Fisher had game highs with nine assists and five turnovers, including several of the walking calls against TCU that Dixon said were crucial. He scored four points, getting just five shots in 38 minutes. “Obviously I think he’s a better player than what he played tonight,” Dixon said. “The great thing about him is I think he’ll respond great in practice tomorrow.”

UP NEXT

Kansas: Following their first two true road games of the season, the Jayhawks get two at home against Kansas State on Tuesday and Texas Tech on Jan. 7. Kansas has 46 consecutive wins at Allen Fieldhouse.

TCU: The Frogs haven’t had a .500 conference record in the Big 12. They might have their best shot yet at home against Oklahoma on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Schuyler Dixon on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apschuyler

No. 18 Arizona rallies from 13 down to beat California 67-62

TUCSON, AZ - DECEMBER 14: Rawle Alkins #1 of the Arizona Wildcats slam dunks against the Grand Canyon Lopes during the first half of the college basketball game at McKale Center on December 14, 2016 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 31, 2016, 7:20 AM EST

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Dusan Ristic scored 16 points and No. 18 Arizona overcame a sluggish and sloppy first half to beat California 67-62 on Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Kobi Simmons added 14 points while Lauri Markkanen had 13 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats (12-2, 1-0) rallied from 13 points down and used a big run coming out of halftime to extend their winning streak to six games.

The win was the 200th at Arizona for Wildcats coach Sean Miller.

Ivan Rabb had 16 points and a career-best 16 rebounds for California (9-4, 0-1).

Arizona struggled from the perimeter most of the game before Simmons provided a big lift in the second half. The freshman guard scored 10 consecutive points as part of a 15-4 run coming out of halftime, made a key save at midcourt following an inbounds play under the Wildcats basket, then fed Rawle Alkins for a late dunk to help preserve the win.

California made just nine field goals in the second half and shot 37 percent from the field overall. The Golden Bears have lost consecutive games at Haas Pavilion following a school-record 27-game winning streak.

The game, featuring two of the Pac-12’s best defensive teams, opened up following a slow first half.

Arizona led 41-36 with 14 minutes remaining before Rabb sparked a mini-run that put California back in front. After the teams traded scores, Chance Comanche scored on a three-point play with 10:33 left that put Arizona ahead for good.

The Wildcats still had to hold off a late run by the Bears. Jabari Bird’s 3-pointer pulled California within 66-62, and after a turnover near midcourt, Bird had a chance to pull the Bears closer but his 3-point attempt bounced off the front of the rim.

Bird finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Bears used their conference-leading defense to set the tone in the first half when California’s offense sputtered.

Nine days after limiting No. 12 Virginia to 22 points in the first half, the Bears limited the Wildcats to 26 and used a 15-0 run to take control.

Arizona had won five straight since losing to Gonzaga in the Naismith Hall of Fame game on Dec. 23.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: It was a lot closer than it probably should have been but the young Wildcats kept it together and made the game-changing run when they needed to. The offense wasn’t sharp early but Miller’s group responded in front of a hostile crowd on the road.

California: For the second consecutive game the Bears played a Top 25 team tight but couldn’t finish the job. Cuonzo Martin’s team continues to shine defensively, although the problems on the offensive end are making it tough.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Takes a short trip across the San Francisco Bay to play at Stanford on Sunday night.

California: Closes out its five-game homestand by hosting Arizona State on Sunday night at Haas Pavilion.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Dillon Brooks shines again as No. 21 Oregon hands No. 22 USC first loss

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 28: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after hitting the game winning shot against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena on December 28, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 31, 2016, 12:12 AM EST

Dillon Brooks picked a hell of a week to prove to the nation that he’s healthy again.

Just 48 hours after the preseason all-american led No. 21 Oregon ended No. 2 UCLA’s undefeated run by posting 23 points, nine boards and four assists, he dropped 28 points on 9-for-10 shooting as the Ducks handed No. 22 USC their first loss of the season, 84-61.

Brooks missed the first three games of the regular season coming off of a foot injury he suffered over the summer. He only returned to the starting lineup four games ago; he’s averaging 20 points in those four games.

The two wins that the Ducks posted this weekend thrust them right back into the thick of the Pac-12 regular season title race, which didn’t look like it would necessarily be something that came to fruition this season. With Brooks struggling to find the form that made him one of college basketball’s best players last season Oregon looked like a shell of themselves. They were blown out at Baylor. They lost to Georgetown in the Maui Invitational. They struggled to beat the likes of Tennessee, UConn, Alabama and Boise State. They just didn’t look like the same team.

Until this week.

I wrote 1,200 words on the Ducks on Wednesday when they knocked off UCLA, and there isn’t much about Friday night’s win over USC that is all that different. But it is worth noting two things:

  • Dylan Ennis played his best game as a Duck, scoring 20 points, including 12 in the first six minutes of the second half as Oregon blew this game open. With Tyler Dorsey sputtering, it’s important for Oregon to have a back court scoring option.
  • The Ducks shot 8-for-20 from three two nights after hitting 11 threes against UCLA. The Ducks entered the week shooting 31.0 percent from beyond the arc. This team isn’t Creighton or UCLA, but they aren’t as bad as they’ve been from beyond the arc. Some regression to the mean was likely.

No. 4 Baylor blows out Oklahoma in Big 12 Conference opener

PROVIDENCE, RI - MARCH 17: Johnathan Motley #5 of the Baylor Bears looks on in the second half against the Yale Bulldogs during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Dunkin' Donuts Center on March 17, 2016 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 30, 2016, 10:53 PM EST

NORMAN, Okla. — After a nine-day layoff, Baylor coach Scott Drew wondered how sharp his team would be as they took the court for their Big 12 opener on the road.

He got his answer early, as the fourth-ranked Bears jumped on a depleted Oklahoma squad for an easy 76-50 victory on Friday night to remain undefeated.

“We did a great job. Coming off a break, you’re always worried the first game back, your team’s not going to be as sharp,” Drew said. “But I thought we were really good for most of 40 minutes. We never really had any letdowns.”

Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Bears (12-0, 1-0) remain one of five unbeaten teams in Division I.

“I was excited about the way we played,” said Motley, who topped his team leading averages of 16 points and 8.7 rebounds. “It was a great way to start the Big 12.”

Off to their best start in 16 years, the Bears raced to a 36-17 halftime lead and Oklahoma (6-6, 0-1) got no closer over the final 20 minutes. Baylor expanded the lead to as many as 34 points in the second half.

Manu Lecompte added 14 points for Baylor and Jo Lual-Acuil had 12 points and eight rebounds, as Baylor outrebounded the Sooners 46-30.

Oklahoma played its second straight game without senior guard Jordan Woodard, the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 per contest. Woodard was a game day scratch with an undisclosed medical condition not related to the high leg injury that had kept him out of the previous game. His status for the near future is uncertain.

“As you know, all we can say is that it is a medical situation that will continue to be evaluated and monitored,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. “Hopefully (he’ll return) sooner than later but there’s no timetable at this point.

Christian James had 11 points for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth straight. It was the worst home loss in Kruger’s tenure and the worst Big 12 home defeat for the Sooners since 2010-11.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears continue to steamroll opponents, having won their last seven games by at least 15 points. Even though it is early in the season, Baylor and No. 3 Kansas appear to be the class of the Big 12, but their first meeting won’t come until Feb. 1 in Lawrence.

Oklahoma: With no indication when Woodard might return, the task ahead doesn’t get any easier. The next four opponents sport a combined record of 45-4 heading into Friday’s games.

STAT OF THE NIGHT:

The 50 points scored by Oklahoma was their second-fewest under Kruger, narrowly surpassing the Sooners total in a 72-47 loss to Gonzaga on a neutral court in 2012-13.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Baylor should at least stand firm in the No. 4 spot, pending the results of games involving the three teams in front of them.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night, the first of two straight conference games in Waco.

Oklahoma tries to rebound Tuesday night at TCU, where they have lost just once in nine outings.

Michigan State jumps out early, beats Northwestern 61-52

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks with Cassius Winston #5 in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 30, 2016, 10:07 PM EST

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Alvin Ellis III scored 16 points, Cassius Winston had 15 and Nick Ward added 11 as Michigan State made the most of a fast start in a 61-52 win over Northwestern on Friday night.

It was the third win in a row for the Spartans (10-5, 2-0 Big Ten), who led 28-9 in the first half before Northwestern (12-3, 1-1) got going. The Wildcats finished the half on a 20-8 run to pull to 36-29 at the break.

Sanjay Lumpkin’s 3-pointer early in the second half cut the Spartans’ lead to four, 36-32. Michigan State led 48-44 with 11:29 left and the Wildcats didn’t get closer.

Michigan State shot 42.9 percent from the floor (21 of 49), while hitting just 4 of 17 3-point tries.

Vic Law had 16 points and nine rebounds while Scottie Lindsey added 11 points for the Wildcats (12-3, 1-1), who went cold down the stretch and shot just 35.8 percent (19 of 53) from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats entered the game having won 19 in a row in the month of December, a streak dating back to 2014. They had won nine in a row overall, the longest streak in the Big Ten, and hadn’t lost since Nov. 23, a 70-66 setback against Notre Dame in the championship game of the Legends Classic in New York.

Michigan State: Tom Izzo, who is third on the all-time list of Big Ten wins, is 19-3 in Big Ten home openers, including 14 wins in the last 15 years.

UP NEXT

Northwestern is home against Minnesota on Jan. 5, the only home game for the Wildcats in their first five Big Ten games. The last time the Wildcats played four of their first five Big Ten games on the road was during the 1955-56 season.

Michigan State is home against Rutgers on Jan. 4. The Spartans will face a Rutgers team playing on two days’ rest. Rutgers is home against Penn State on Sunday.