OMAHA, NEBRASKA-DECEMBER 31:


Four takeaways from No. 1 Villanova beating No. 10 Creighton

By Scott PhillipsDec 31, 2016, 3:09 PM EST

No. 1 Villanova continued its unbeaten season and stretched its win streak to 20 games as they outlasted N0. 10 Creighton for a 80-70 Big East road win.

Here are four takeaways from the Wildcats’ win on Saturday.

1. Nothing is going to fluster Villanova: Early in the game, the Wildcats found themselves down 19-9 and 24-14. Three-pointers weren’t falling and the underrated Creighton fanbase was loud and engaged. It didn’t bother Villanova one bit.

The Wildcats heated up from the perimeter and sophomore Jalen Brunson played one of the best games of his college career, going for a career-high 27 points and coming up with a big steal late in the game.

Villanova already has two closers in Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins. Hart can get shots late in games and get points when Villanova needs them while Jenkins is a great second option who isn’t afraid to take any shot. If you add in Brunson playing this well? You can see why Villanova is still unbeaten and sitting at No. 1 at this point in the season.

2. Villanova finishing the regular season unbeaten is picking up steam: Villanova might have just won the toughest possible test they’ll receive by winning at Creighton on Saturday.

Villanova will still get a solid test at Butler during their next game but the Bulldogs just lost to St. John’s on the road and had to deal with a scary flight situation on the way home. We don’t know if Butler is mentally prepared to hang with the defending national champions.

That means Villanova only has tough road games at Seton Hall and Xavier if they beat Butler next game and the schedule looks more-and-more favorable for them to finish unbeaten. Obviously, the Wildcats have to avoid slip-ups against lesser opponents and still beat the Big East’s beat teams at home. There’s an intriguing non-conference clash with Virginia that also looms for the Wildcats.

But we need to start looking at Villanova potentially going unbeaten as a serious threat since this team has some good road wins at Purdue and Creighton in which a lot of other teams would have folded.

3. Creighton remains a solid Big East threat: We shouldn’t forget about the Bluejays just because they lost this one at home. Creighton is still going to be a premier team in the Big East with a great chance at a top-4 seed in the NCAA tournament as their potent offense puts them in any game.

The backcourt of Mo Watson Jr., Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas is a quality trio while center Justin Patton has improved so much over the course of the season. Senior forward Cole Huff remains an intriguing forward who can stretch the floor or go in the mid-post and score on turnaround jumpers.

Creighton still has to figure out how to get stops in close games like this one but they at least traded punches with the champion for 10 out of 12 rounds of a prize fight. They ultimately fell short in this one but Creighton hasn’t reached its ceiling yet — which is fun to think about.

4. Creighton goes as Mo Watson goes: One of the interesting things about Creighton’s loss to Villanova was seeing how this team looked with and without Mo Watson Jr.

Watson played most of the game but he did battle foul trouble in both halves before eventually fouling out during Creighton’s rally with a few minutes left. With Watson playing at his best, he’s one of the finest floor leaders in the country as he sets up others for shots while also handling pressure and limiting turnovers.

But you have to wonder if Watson is afraid to look for his shot sometimes. Against Villanova, Watson played his typical pass-first style but he passed up multiple open looks that he could have taken instead of making dangerous passes to guarded teammates.

Villanova is a different caliber of team defensively so Watson needs to look for his own offense more than usual when facing a team like them. But for the Bluejays to also be in this game despite an average game from Watson also shows how good they can be if he’s playing at his best.

Defending champ Villanova is undefeated, No. 1 and still flying under the radar

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson (1) dribbles the ball down court with Creighton guard Khyri Thomas (2) guarding him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2016. Villanova defeated Creighton 80-70.

By Travis HinesDec 31, 2016, 5:56 PM EST

OMAHA, Neb. — It was almost camouflaged, but still visible. On the back of the reigning national champions’ warmups, in a darker shade of blue than the rest of the shirt, read “VILLANOVA.” You almost had to squint to see it, as if it was hiding in plain sight.

In a year where Grayson Allen’s antics, Kentucky’s freshmen and UCLA’s resurgence have gobbled up headlines, conversation and college basketball oxygen, right in front of everyone stands Jay Wright’s group, somewhat unnoticed, certainly underappreciated and, after beating 10th-ranked Creighton at CenturyLink Center on Saturday, still undefeated.

The Wildcats are the country’s top-ranked team, but they’ve never been the sport’s top storyline this season. They’re respected, but not revered.

In their 80-70 win over Creighton, they showed why history will be in their grasp this spring.

Facing down a 10-point deficit, a crowd of 18,831 and a Bluejays team that had previously vanquished all challengers behind one of the country’s best offenses spearheaded by one of its best backcourts, the No. 1 Wildcats simply prevailed to win their 20th-straight game and run their record this season to 14-0.

“There’s a lot of guys there that just won a national championship,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said, “and they don’t get shook. They don’t get rattled.

“If you’re not going to get rattled the way that crowd was (with the early score at) 24-14, you’re not going to get rattled because they won’t play in a tougher environment all year.”

Beyond the record and the accolades accumulated by Villanova, it’s their demeanor that stands out. It’s an uncanny resolve in the face of adversity.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright gives instructions to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Villanova defeated Creighton 80-70.


The Wildcats, after taking Creighton’s best in the first half and still taking a leading into the locker room, led for nearly all of the second half until Isaiah Zierden’s 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 47 seconds remaining tied the game and sent the crowd into a frenzy. It was exactly the moment when a road team against a top-10 opponent folds under the weight of momentum and pressure.

“We knew we had to stick with doing what we were doing,” senior Josh Hart said, “and that’s being solid, playing Villanova basketball for 40 minutes. Against the best teams, it’s going to take 40 minutes. (Creighton) is a great team. One of the best teams in our league so we knew when that happened, come closer together and play Villanova basketball.

“Don’t try to go win it yourself. Don’t try to go outside of doing what we do. Stick with Villanova basketball, and we’re going to live and die with that.”

Live, Villanova did.

After Zierden’s 3, Villanova made 4 of 5 shots (rebounding and converting their one miss), made all six of their free throws and held Creighton to just one field goal.

It was a masterclass of poise and execution. When a big shot needed making, Villanova cashed in. When the defense needed a stop, the Wildcats buckled down. It wasn’t just the results, though, that were impressive. Villanova didn’t luck into made shots or Creighton turnovers. Almost every dribble, switch and rebound was executed with cool precision belying the circumstances.

Of course, for this group, a Saturday afternoon in Omaha isn’t as daunting when you’ve played on a Monday night in April.

“I think (the experience) is what it is,” coach Jay Wright said. “We have three seniors that are just amazing. Not just Xs and Os and making shots, but communicating and leading the team in tough times because they’ve been through it.”

Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) gets the rebound ahead of Creighton forward Cole Huff (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Villanova defeated Creighton 80-70.
Villanova guard Mikal Bridges

Villanova’s foundation is its experience and its maturity, but what gives the Wildcats the best chance at a repeat national championship since Florida a decade ago is their multitude of weapons. Josh Hart is a national player of the year candidate. Kris Jenkins hit one of the biggest shots in the sport’s history and came into the afternoon averaging nearly 13 points per game. It was the third – and youngest – option that kept Villanova afloat amid the volleys Creighton fired their way in the first half. With Hart bottled up and Villanova floundering some, Jalen Brunson hit four consecutive shots, three of them from distance and scored 11-straight points for the Wildcats.

“You go through their run in the NCAA tournament,” McDermott said, “they’re so good at taking what the defense gives you. They’re so intelligent that way.”

It’s impossible to separate last year’s Villanova team for this season’s. Yes, Ryan Arcidiacono and Daniel Ochefu are gone, but that’s it. There’s also the matter of the fact they just keep winning. Six to end last season, 14 to start this one. Wright, however, won’t let this version of Villanova take credit for last year’s success, even if the public wants to draw a line from the team that showered under confetti in Houston last April to this undefeated start.

“It’s completely different,” he said. “It’s a different completely different crew. A completely different team. We’re playing differently.

“But they have to deal with everyone else’s impact from last season. They have to deal with everybody treating them like the No. 1 team, treating them like the former national champions. Still talking about last year. They all have to deal it. It’s part of the responsibility. It’s a good challenge to have, but it’s a totally different team this season.”

It’s not, of course, a totally different team. Not exactly the same, sure, but certainly not far removed. This is a team with national championship pedigree. It has one of the best players in the country, and a supporting cast that can star when called upon. Experience, talent and no apparent complacency make for a dangerous team.

Only two programs – Duke and Florida – have repeated as national champions since UCLA’s run in the 1960s and ‘70s. Villanova is equipped to potentially join that group. It’s the biggest story in the sport, and it’s happening in front of the entire country. You don’t even need to strain to see it, let alone appreciate it.

Kansas center Evan Maxwell decides to transfer from program

Kansas head coach Bill Self

Associated PressDec 31, 2016, 5:50 PM EST

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Junior center Evan Maxwell has decided to transfer from Kansas without ever appearing in a game.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced the decision Saturday.

Maxwell spent his first two years at Liberty, where he averaged 10 points and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore, and was sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules.

Maxwell thanked his coaches and teammates in a statement but said “I just don’t think it was the right time for me” at Kansas. He did not say where he intends to transfer.

The third-ranked Jayhawks beat TCU on Friday night in their Big 12 opener to improve to 12-1.

Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech proves they have more issues than just Grayson Allen

GREENSBORO, NC - MARCH 16: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils walks off the court after losing to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 75-70 during the second round of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 16, 2012 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

By Rob DausterDec 31, 2016, 5:48 PM EST

Losing was inevitable.

In a league where Virginia can win at Louisville three days before losing at home to Florida State, in a league where a bottom-feeder like Georgia Tech can pick off a top ten team like North Carolina, in a league where it wouldn’t be crazy to see ten teams get to the NCAA tournament, we knew that Duke was going to get picked off a time or two – or three, or four – before March got mad.

It was always going to happen.

Conference road trips are the most miserable place to be in college basketball, and Duke was never going to get through nine of them unscathed.

We all could see that coming.

But did you see this coming?

A trip to Blacksburg ending with an 89-75 drubbing, a game where the final score doesn’t do justice to the control that Buzz Williams’ club had on the game? (Before I continue this, a disclaimer: Virginia Tech is very good. They are top 25 good. They are Sweet 16 good. The Hokies won this game, and may have done so even if Duke played well.)

In the first game of Grayson Allen’s suspension stemming from his third tripping incident in 2016, No. 5 Duke went scoreless or the first four minutes, dug themselves a double-digit hole before the second TV timeout and spent 40 minutes getting totally and completely outplayed by Virginia Tech. If it wasn’t for a 34-point effort from Luke Kennard, who was the only Blue Devil that decided to show up on New Year’s Eve, the final score would have looked much worse.

Duke missed Allen.

But this loss had nothing to do with the absence of Allen and everything to do with the fact that this Duke team is not what the sums of its parts says it should be. That doesn’t mean that they can’t get there, it doesn’t mean that they can’t win a national title this season, but it does mean that, as of today, Duke is not a very good basketball team.

What’s wrong with them?

PITTSBURGH, PA - FEBRUARY 28: Luke Kennard #5 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after losing 76-62 to the Pittsburgh Panthers during the game at Petersen Events Center on February 28, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Luke Kennard

Let’s start with their defense, which was awful against Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils gave up 1.235 points-per-possession to Virginia Tech. The Hokies were able to penetrate at will on Saturday, and the rim protection that was supposed to be provided by the health of Harry Giles III and Marques Bolden simply wasn’t there. That side of the ball has been an issue with recent Duke teams, including 2014-15, when Duke’s defense during the NCAA tournament covered up the fact that it was a mess for most of the regular season.

It wasn’t just half court defense on Saturday, either; the Hokies got layup-after-layup in transition.

They also have plenty of issues on the offensive end of the floor, where Duke’s possessions would eventually devolve into one of their guards trying to beat a Hokie defender one-on-one. Much of that credit has to be given to Virginia Tech, who proved themselves a top 25-caliber team that will be a factor in the ACC this season, but it’s certainly worrisome that a team with this kind of talent had that kind of trouble against anyone.

Because youth can no longer be an excuse for Duke. Yes, it took a while for them to get Giles, Bolden and Jayson Tatum healthy, but the latter two have been back in the mix for a month while it’s been three weeks since Giles missed a game. Duke has played just twice since they beat Florida, 84-74, in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 10th. They’ve had plenty of opportunities to get the newcomers up to speed.

So what is it?

Leadership? There isn’t an alpha-dog on this roster, and when the junior captain (well, ex-captain) is continuously tripping people and having on-bench meltdowns, it’s fair to wonder just who is the voice in the locker room that holds teammates accountable, the voice that the freshmen listen to.

Because that seems to be a problem as well. After the Elon game, Luke Kennard told reports that “I just don’t think we’re a very unselfish team right now.” It’s hard to convince players that expect to be one-and-done stars to play into a role, especially when that role is limited. Just because John Calipari makes it look easy doesn’t mean it is.

But that’s all speculative.

It’s also fixable, or at least it should be.

Because Duke’s ceiling is higher than anyone else’s ceiling.

But it’s time to start being concerned about whether or not they will ever actually get there.

VIDEO: Steve Vasturia late overtime 3 lifts No. 24 Notre Dame past Pitt

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 17: Ryan Cline #14 of the Purdue Boilermakers and Steve Vasturia #32 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle for a loose ball during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 17, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

By Scott PhillipsDec 31, 2016, 5:10 PM EST

Notre Dame needed overtime and a late three from senior Steve Vasturia to push itself past Pitt for a road ACC win on Saturday.

The No. 24 Irish were down by two with time winding down when Vasturia pump faked and created the go-ahead three. Notre Dame’s road win was important since teams like Duke and North Carolina fell to unranked teams earlier in the day.

SATURDAY’S SNACKS: Wild day in ACC sees Duke, North Carolina, Virginia lose; Villanova outlasts Creighton

OMAHA, NEBRASKA-DECEMBER 31: Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats drives to the basket between Maurice Watson Jr. and Marcus Foster #0 of the Creighton Bluejays during their game at the CenturyLink Center on December 31, 2016 in Omaha, Nebraska.

By Scott PhillipsDec 31, 2016, 4:45 PM EST

GAME OF THE DAY: No. 20 Florida State 60, No. 12 Virginia 58

Huge road win for the Seminoles in the ACC as this young team went into Charlottesville and won after Virginia won easily at Louisville. Dwayne Bacon had 29 points and buried the game-winning three-pointer to seal the huge road win.

THINGS TO KNOW

Duke and North Carolina both lost as top-10 teams to unranked opponents on the same day for the first time since 1989 as they both fell victim on the road to start ACC play.

Virginia Tech 89, No. 5 Duke 75: Playing their first game without Grayson Allen (suspension) the Blue Devils struggled on the defensive end as the Hokies picked up a signature win. I have four takeaways from this one here.

Georgia Tech 75, No. 9 North Carolina 63: Josh Pastner gave the fans something to be excited about. The Yellow Jackets pulled of a surprising double-digit home win to open ACC play as Josh Okogie had 26 points. We have more on this one here.

No. 1 Villanova 80, No. 10 Creighton 70: This one was closer than the score might indicate as the Wildcats did a great job of pulling away late as Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson stepped up. I have four takeaways from this one.

No. 6 Louisville 77, No. 12 Indiana 62: The Cardinals scored an impressive neutral-court win in Indianapolis against the reeling Hoosiers. Donovan Mitchell had 25 points. Rob Dauster has five takeaways on this one here.

No. 24 Notre Dame 78, Pitt 77, OT: Steve Vasturia pump faked, took a power dribble and hopped over a step to bury the game-winning three with a few seconds left in overtime. The win for the Irish is a quality one in a day where many of the ACC’s best lost on the road.

So knowing what we know about the ACC today along with Louisville’s future schedule, does that make the Cardinals the favorite since they’ve already played their matchup nightmare? Duke and North Carolina are going through issues and Virginia just lost a home game as well so the league is obviously wide open and full of talented teams. I still think Duke is the team to beat but Louisville could be the favorite right now.

STARRED

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State: Bacon had 29 points in a huge road win over Virginia and nailed the game-winning three-pointer with under three seconds left.

Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech: The freshman came up big in the upset of North Carolina as he finished with 26 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the floor. Okogie was also good from the free-throw line as he was 11-for-13. He also tallied five rebounds and three assists.

Mike Daum, South Dakota State: One of the nation’s premier mid-major players had 30 points and hit the game-winner with three seconds left to lift the Jackrabbits over in-state rival South Dakota. Daum was 8-for-14 from the field and also had seven rebounds.

T.J. Cline, Richmond: Nice road win for the Spiders over Davidson in the Atlantic 10 as Cline had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Cline also added two steals as he was 7-for-12 from the floor.

STRUGGLED

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier: The junior had a day to forget in a Xavier win over Georgetown as he finished 0-for-10 from the field to end up with one point. Bluiett was 0-for-6 from three-point range. He did finish with seven rebounds and three assists so at least Bluiett contributed in other area’s of the win.

Joel Berry, North Carolina: The Tar Heels lost a stunner at Georgia Tech as the junior had a sluggish outing. Berry was 3-for-13 from the field (2-for-9 from three-point range) while turning the ball over six times with only one assist.

TOP 25

  • No. 17 Xavier overcame an off-day from junior Trevon Bluiett as the Musketeers beat Georgetown on the road for a Big East win. Edmond Sumner (28 points) and J.P. Macura (23 points) picked up the scoring slack for Xavier.

NOTABLE

  • SMU ran past East Carolina to move to 2-0 in the American as all five starters finished in double-figures. Ben Moore led with 18 points.
  • Clemson came back to beat Wake Forest on the road for an ACC win. This is the type of win the Tigers have to win to make the NCAA tournament. Marquise Reed finished with 21 points for Clemson.
  • Tulsa outlasted UConn in overtime for a home win in the American. The Golden Hurricane held the Huskies scoreless the final 2:47 of overtime.