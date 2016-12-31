Kansas center Evan Maxwell decides to transfer from program

OMAHA, Neb. — It was almost camouflaged, but still visible. On the back of the reigning national champions’ warmups, in a darker shade of blue than the rest of the shirt, read “VILLANOVA.” You almost had to squint to see it, as if it was hiding in plain sight.
In a year where Grayson Allen’s antics, Kentucky’s freshmen and UCLA’s resurgence have gobbled up headlines, conversation and college basketball oxygen, right in front of everyone stands Jay Wright’s group, somewhat unnoticed, certainly underappreciated and, after beating 10th-ranked Creighton at CenturyLink Center on Saturday, still undefeated.
The Wildcats are the country’s top-ranked team, but they’ve never been the sport’s top storyline this season. They’re respected, but not revered.
In their 80-70 win over Creighton, they showed why history will be in their grasp this spring.
Facing down a 10-point deficit, a crowd of 18,831 and a Bluejays team that had previously vanquished all challengers behind one of the country’s best offenses spearheaded by one of its best backcourts, the No. 1 Wildcats simply prevailed to win their 20th-straight game and run their record this season to 14-0.
“There’s a lot of guys there that just won a national championship,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said, “and they don’t get shook. They don’t get rattled.
“If you’re not going to get rattled the way that crowd was (with the early score at) 24-14, you’re not going to get rattled because they won’t play in a tougher environment all year.”
Beyond the record and the accolades accumulated by Villanova, it’s their demeanor that stands out. It’s an uncanny resolve in the face of adversity.
The Wildcats, after taking Creighton’s best in the first half and still taking a leading into the locker room, led for nearly all of the second half until Isaiah Zierden’s 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 47 seconds remaining tied the game and sent the crowd into a frenzy. It was exactly the moment when a road team against a top-10 opponent folds under the weight of momentum and pressure.
“We knew we had to stick with doing what we were doing,” senior Josh Hart said, “and that’s being solid, playing Villanova basketball for 40 minutes. Against the best teams, it’s going to take 40 minutes. (Creighton) is a great team. One of the best teams in our league so we knew when that happened, come closer together and play Villanova basketball.
“Don’t try to go win it yourself. Don’t try to go outside of doing what we do. Stick with Villanova basketball, and we’re going to live and die with that.”
Live, Villanova did.
After Zierden’s 3, Villanova made 4 of 5 shots (rebounding and converting their one miss), made all six of their free throws and held Creighton to just one field goal.
It was a masterclass of poise and execution. When a big shot needed making, Villanova cashed in. When the defense needed a stop, the Wildcats buckled down. It wasn’t just the results, though, that were impressive. Villanova didn’t luck into made shots or Creighton turnovers. Almost every dribble, switch and rebound was executed with cool precision belying the circumstances.
Of course, for this group, a Saturday afternoon in Omaha isn’t as daunting when you’ve played on a Monday night in April.
“I think (the experience) is what it is,” coach Jay Wright said. “We have three seniors that are just amazing. Not just Xs and Os and making shots, but communicating and leading the team in tough times because they’ve been through it.”
Villanova’s foundation is its experience and its maturity, but what gives the Wildcats the best chance at a repeat national championship since Florida a decade ago is their multitude of weapons. Josh Hart is a national player of the year candidate. Kris Jenkins hit one of the biggest shots in the sport’s history and came into the afternoon averaging nearly 13 points per game. It was the third – and youngest – option that kept Villanova afloat amid the volleys Creighton fired their way in the first half. With Hart bottled up and Villanova floundering some, Jalen Brunson hit four consecutive shots, three of them from distance and scored 11-straight points for the Wildcats.
“You go through their run in the NCAA tournament,” McDermott said, “they’re so good at taking what the defense gives you. They’re so intelligent that way.”
It’s impossible to separate last year’s Villanova team for this season’s. Yes, Ryan Arcidiacono and Daniel Ochefu are gone, but that’s it. There’s also the matter of the fact they just keep winning. Six to end last season, 14 to start this one. Wright, however, won’t let this version of Villanova take credit for last year’s success, even if the public wants to draw a line from the team that showered under confetti in Houston last April to this undefeated start.
“It’s completely different,” he said. “It’s a different completely different crew. A completely different team. We’re playing differently.
“But they have to deal with everyone else’s impact from last season. They have to deal with everybody treating them like the No. 1 team, treating them like the former national champions. Still talking about last year. They all have to deal it. It’s part of the responsibility. It’s a good challenge to have, but it’s a totally different team this season.”
It’s not, of course, a totally different team. Not exactly the same, sure, but certainly not far removed. This is a team with national championship pedigree. It has one of the best players in the country, and a supporting cast that can star when called upon. Experience, talent and no apparent complacency make for a dangerous team.
Only two programs – Duke and Florida – have repeated as national champions since UCLA’s run in the 1960s and ‘70s. Villanova is equipped to potentially join that group. It’s the biggest story in the sport, and it’s happening in front of the entire country. You don’t even need to strain to see it, let alone appreciate it.
Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech proves they have more issues than just Grayson Allen
In a league where Virginia can win at Louisville three days before losing at home to Florida State, in a league where a bottom-feeder like Georgia Tech can pick off a top ten team like North Carolina, in a league where it wouldn’t be crazy to see ten teams get to the NCAA tournament, we knew that Duke was going to get picked off a time or two – or three, or four – before March got mad.
It was always going to happen.
Conference road trips are the most miserable place to be in college basketball, and Duke was never going to get through nine of them unscathed.
In the first game of Grayson Allen’s suspension stemming from his third tripping incident in 2016, No. 5 Duke went scoreless or the first four minutes, dug themselves a double-digit hole before the second TV timeout and spent 40 minutes getting totally and completely outplayed by Virginia Tech. If it wasn’t for a 34-point effort from Luke Kennard, who was the only Blue Devil that decided to show up on New Year’s Eve, the final score would have looked much worse.
Duke missed Allen.
But this loss had nothing to do with the absence of Allen and everything to do with the fact that this Duke team is not what the sums of its parts says it should be. That doesn’t mean that they can’t get there, it doesn’t mean that they can’t win a national title this season, but it does mean that, as of today, Duke is not a very good basketball team.
What’s wrong with them?
Let’s start with their defense, which was awful against Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils gave up 1.235 points-per-possession to Virginia Tech. The Hokies were able to penetrate at will on Saturday, and the rim protection that was supposed to be provided by the health of Harry Giles III and Marques Bolden simply wasn’t there. That side of the ball has been an issue with recent Duke teams, including 2014-15, when Duke’s defense during the NCAA tournament covered up the fact that it was a mess for most of the regular season.
It wasn’t just half court defense on Saturday, either; the Hokies got layup-after-layup in transition.
They also have plenty of issues on the offensive end of the floor, where Duke’s possessions would eventually devolve into one of their guards trying to beat a Hokie defender one-on-one. Much of that credit has to be given to Virginia Tech, who proved themselves a top 25-caliber team that will be a factor in the ACC this season, but it’s certainly worrisome that a team with this kind of talent had that kind of trouble against anyone.
Because youth can no longer be an excuse for Duke. Yes, it took a while for them to get Giles, Bolden and Jayson Tatum healthy, but the latter two have been back in the mix for a month while it’s been three weeks since Giles missed a game. Duke has played just twice since they beat Florida, 84-74, in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 10th. They’ve had plenty of opportunities to get the newcomers up to speed.
So what is it?
Leadership? There isn’t an alpha-dog on this roster, and when the junior captain (well, ex-captain) is continuously tripping people and having on-bench meltdowns, it’s fair to wonder just who is the voice in the locker room that holds teammates accountable, the voice that the freshmen listen to.
Because that seems to be a problem as well. After the Elon game, Luke Kennard told reports that “I just don’t think we’re a very unselfish team right now.” It’s hard to convince players that expect to be one-and-done stars to play into a role, especially when that role is limited. Just because John Calipari makes it look easy doesn’t mean it is.
But that’s all speculative.
It’s also fixable, or at least it should be.
Because Duke’s ceiling is higher than anyone else’s ceiling.
But it’s time to start being concerned about whether or not they will ever actually get there.
VIDEO: Steve Vasturia late overtime 3 lifts No. 24 Notre Dame past Pitt
Notre Dame needed overtime and a late three from senior Steve Vasturia to push itself past Pitt for a road ACC win on Saturday.
The No. 24 Irish were down by two with time winding down when Vasturia pump faked and created the go-ahead three. Notre Dame’s road win was important since teams like Duke and North Carolina fell to unranked teams earlier in the day.
SATURDAY’S SNACKS: Wild day in ACC sees Duke, North Carolina, Virginia lose; Villanova outlasts Creighton
GAME OF THE DAY: No. 20 Florida State 60, No. 12 Virginia 58
Huge road win for the Seminoles in the ACC as this young team went into Charlottesville and won after Virginia won easily at Louisville. Dwayne Bacon had 29 points and buried the game-winning three-pointer to seal the huge road win.
THINGS TO KNOW
Duke and North Carolina both lost as top-10 teams to unranked opponents on the same day for the first time since 1989 as they both fell victim on the road to start ACC play.
Virginia Tech 89, No. 5 Duke 75: Playing their first game without Grayson Allen (suspension) the Blue Devils struggled on the defensive end as the Hokies picked up a signature win. I have four takeaways from this one here.
Georgia Tech 75, No. 9 North Carolina 63: Josh Pastner gave the fans something to be excited about. The Yellow Jackets pulled of a surprising double-digit home win to open ACC play as Josh Okogie had 26 points. We have more on this one here.
No. 1 Villanova 80, No. 10 Creighton 70: This one was closer than the score might indicate as the Wildcats did a great job of pulling away late as Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson stepped up. I have four takeaways from this one.
No. 6 Louisville 77, No. 12 Indiana 62: The Cardinals scored an impressive neutral-court win in Indianapolis against the reeling Hoosiers. Donovan Mitchell had 25 points. Rob Dauster has five takeaways on this one here.
No. 24 Notre Dame 78, Pitt 77, OT: Steve Vasturia pump faked, took a power dribble and hopped over a step to bury the game-winning three with a few seconds left in overtime. The win for the Irish is a quality one in a day where many of the ACC’s best lost on the road.
So knowing what we know about the ACC today along with Louisville’s future schedule, does that make the Cardinals the favorite since they’ve already played their matchup nightmare? Duke and North Carolina are going through issues and Virginia just lost a home game as well so the league is obviously wide open and full of talented teams. I still think Duke is the team to beat but Louisville could be the favorite right now.
Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech: The freshman came up big in the upset of North Carolina as he finished with 26 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the floor. Okogie was also good from the free-throw line as he was 11-for-13. He also tallied five rebounds and three assists.
Mike Daum, South Dakota State: One of the nation’s premier mid-major players had 30 points and hit the game-winner with three seconds left to lift the Jackrabbits over in-state rival South Dakota. Daum was 8-for-14 from the field and also had seven rebounds.
T.J. Cline, Richmond: Nice road win for the Spiders over Davidson in the Atlantic 10 as Cline had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Cline also added two steals as he was 7-for-12 from the floor.
STRUGGLED
Trevon Bluiett, Xavier: The junior had a day to forget in a Xavier win over Georgetown as he finished 0-for-10 from the field to end up with one point. Bluiett was 0-for-6 from three-point range. He did finish with seven rebounds and three assists so at least Bluiett contributed in other area’s of the win.
Joel Berry, North Carolina: The Tar Heels lost a stunner at Georgia Tech as the junior had a sluggish outing. Berry was 3-for-13 from the field (2-for-9 from three-point range) while turning the ball over six times with only one assist.
TOP 25
No. 17 Xavier overcame an off-day from junior Trevon Bluiett as the Musketeers beat Georgetown on the road for a Big East win. Edmond Sumner (28 points) and J.P. Macura (23 points) picked up the scoring slack for Xavier.
NOTABLE
SMU ran past East Carolina to move to 2-0 in the American as all five starters finished in double-figures. Ben Moore led with 18 points.
Clemson came back to beat Wake Forest on the road for an ACC win. This is the type of win the Tigers have to win to make the NCAA tournament. Marquise Reed finished with 21 points for Clemson.
Tulsa outlasted UConn in overtime for a home win in the American. The Golden Hurricane held the Huskies scoreless the final 2:47 of overtime.
WASHINGTON (AP) No chance Edmond Sumner could sleep in on his birthday, not with Xavier’s Big East conference game set for an unusual 11 a.m. start time. Instead, the sophomore guard went out and rocked Georgetown with a performance that was anything but a snoozer.
Sumner scored a career-high 28 points on his birthday and J. P. Macura added 23 as No. 17 Xavier fended off Georgetown for an 81-76 victory Saturday.
With leading scorer Trevon Bluiett misfiring throughout – 0 for 10 from the field for one point – the Musketeers (12-2, 2-0) relied on their two other main weapons for production. Produce they did, especially Sumner who also had eight rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes.
“Edmond Sumner was phenomenal,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said. “On a night where an All-Conference player like Trevon doesn’t shoot the ball well at all. … I thought Edmond and J.P. really stepped up.”
The Musketeers only shot 39 percent from the field, but made 29 of 38 free throws with Sumner hitting 14 of 17. Georgetown (8-6, 0-2) was 14 of 23.
“We knew they were switching some on the ball screens so they were going to switch a big (man) on me,” said Sumner, explaining the strategy that put him in advantageous situations. “With my quickness, it was going to be hard for them to keep me in front so we just wanted to exploit that.”
L.J. Peak scored 21 points for the Hoyas, who have lost two straight.
The Musketeers trailed by six points early in the second half, but Macura’s 3-pointer put Xavier up for good at 62-59 with 8:23 remaining His two free throws capped a 13-5 run to give the Musketeers their largest lead, 72-64 with 3:58 remaining.
“We have to at key points in the game get key stops, key rebounds,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III said. “There were key points where they would get fouled or they would get a rebound and get a shot. We have to cut that out. ”
Rodney Pryor had 20 points including 10 straight for Georgetown after Macura’s free throws. Trailing 77-74, Pryor missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining.
Mack coaches one of the four Big East teams ranked among the top 17 teams as 2016 concludes.
“The league has done awesome outside of conference play,” Mack said. “I think everybody nationally gives our league the respect that it’s earned. Now it’s just a street fight between (Big East) teams home and away all throughout the year. There are no nights off in this league – or mornings off.”
BIG PICTURE
Xavier: Make it five straight wins for the Musketeers after losing two in a row. They did so despite the rare off night from Bluiett. The junior guard scored at least 17 points in his previous seven games.
Georgetown: Despite shooting 50 percent from the field overall, the Hoyas could not avoid the program’s first 0-2 start in Big East play since 2012-13.
“We can’t have mental lapses like that defensively,” Pryor said. “Once we tighten things up like that I think we’ll be fine.”
POLL IMPLICATIONS
No. 17 Xavier won twice this week, including a dominant 82-56 rout over Providence on Wednesday.
RISE AND SHINE
“It’s a wild start time,” Mack said. “I don’t know how many high competitive basketball games I’ve been a part of that start at 11 a.m. I thought both teams were ready to go.”
SHAKE IT UP
Peak scored 16 points in the first half as the Hoyas led 38-36. Xavier adjusted by playing far more 1-3-1 zone as the game progressed, Sumner said. Peak’s three-point play with 11:41 remaining put the Hoyas up 57-54, but he never scored again.
UP NEXT
Xavier hosts St. John’s next Saturday. Last season the Musketeers won both games including 90-83 in Cincinnati.
Georgetown opens 2017 on the road at Providence. The Hoyas have lost four straight to the Friars and three in a row on the road in the series. Their last win at Providence came Feb. 18, 2012.