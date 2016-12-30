POSTERIZED: Texas Tech’s Zach Smith silences Hilton Magic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Alvin Ellis III scored 16 points, Cassius Winston had 15 and Nick Ward added 11 as Michigan State made the most of a fast start in a 61-52 win over Northwestern on Friday night.
It was the third win in a row for the Spartans (10-5, 2-0 Big Ten), who led 28-9 in the first half before Northwestern (12-3, 1-1) got going. The Wildcats finished the half on a 20-8 run to pull to 36-29 at the break.
Sanjay Lumpkin’s 3-pointer early in the second half cut the Spartans’ lead to four, 36-32. Michigan State led 48-44 with 11:29 left and the Wildcats didn’t get closer.
Michigan State shot 42.9 percent from the floor (21 of 49), while hitting just 4 of 17 3-point tries.
Vic Law had 16 points and nine rebounds while Scottie Lindsey added 11 points for the Wildcats (12-3, 1-1), who went cold down the stretch and shot just 35.8 percent (19 of 53) from the floor.
BIG PICTURE
Northwestern: The Wildcats entered the game having won 19 in a row in the month of December, a streak dating back to 2014. They had won nine in a row overall, the longest streak in the Big Ten, and hadn’t lost since Nov. 23, a 70-66 setback against Notre Dame in the championship game of the Legends Classic in New York.
Michigan State: Tom Izzo, who is third on the all-time list of Big Ten wins, is 19-3 in Big Ten home openers, including 14 wins in the last 15 years.
UP NEXT
Northwestern is home against Minnesota on Jan. 5, the only home game for the Wildcats in their first five Big Ten games. The last time the Wildcats played four of their first five Big Ten games on the road was during the 1955-56 season.
Michigan State is home against Rutgers on Jan. 4. The Spartans will face a Rutgers team playing on two days’ rest. Rutgers is home against Penn State on Sunday.
Miles, Carter lead No. 11 West Virginia over Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State enjoyed a strong non-conference schedule, using an aggressive defensive style to create turnovers and offensive opportunities. On Friday, the Cowboys got schooled by the template for that style of play.
Daxter Miles Jr. scored 22 points and Jevon Carter had 15 points, six assists and four steals to lead No. 11 West Virginia to a 92-75 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Nathan Adrian added nine points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (12-1, 1-0), which won its eighth straight. Six Mountaineers scored at least nine points.
“I think our pressure, that’s what we do, I think it’s the key to every game,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “We give up some easy baskets because we take chances, if we’re not turning them over and creating easy baskets for ourselves, then it’s going in the wrong direction for us.”
Phil Forte scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Oklahoma State, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Leyton Hammonds had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (10-3, 0-1).
“We lost to a really, really good basketball team today,” said Cowboys coach Brad Underwood, who was unable to secure his 100th career win. “They’re very good, that was on full display. Their press makes the game ugly, it’s never going to be pretty against them. You have to make basketball plays and I didn’t think we guarded very well.”
With a mark of 99-17, Underwood, who served as an assistant under Huggins at Kansas State in 2006-07, would have tied Kentucky legend Adolph Rupp as the third-fastest NCAA coach to reach that milestone.
Oklahoma State scored the game’s first basket and then made just two of its next 11 shots from the field, as West Virginia built up a 19-7 lead in the first 7:35. Oklahoma State managed to pull within 29-23 with 7:16 left in the first half, but for most of the game West Virginia held a double-digit lead.
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia: The Mountaineers’ relentless defensive pressure stifled the potent Oklahoma State offense that entered the game ranking third in the nation at 93.3 points per game, and forced the Cowboys into committing 19 turnovers, their second-most of the season. West Virginia tops the nation, averaging 26.3 turnovers forced coming in, and in steals (13.9), although it only managed eight steals Friday.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys still have some work to do, as they were never really competitive in this game. Their potent offense had a difficult time with West Virginia’s pressure defense and they struggled to consistently stop the Mountaineers on defense, allowing them to shoot 55 percent (33 of 60) from the field, the Cowboys’ second-worst defensive performance of the season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With another impressive performance, West Virginia solidified its place at No. 11, and if No. 1 Villanova defeats No. 10 Creighton on Saturday, it could move into the Top 10 for the first time this season after finishing last season at No. 8.
Oklahoma State, which received votes in last week’s poll, did not take advantage of an opportunity to prove to voters that it belonged in the Top 25.
TURNING POINT
Trailing 41-28 at halftime, Oklahoma State started the second half on a 7-2 run to pull within eight, and maintained that deficit for several minutes, trailing 48-40 after Jawun Evans made two free throws with 15:55 remaining. But West Virginia pulled away after that, reeling off a 13-3 run over the next 4 minutes to re-establish control. The Cowboys did not get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
HE SAID IT
“They make you see things differently,” Underwood said of West Virginia’s pressuring style. “It’s not about Xs and Os and how pretty your offense looks. It’s about toughness, it’s about getting punched in the jaw, and how do you respond? They speed you up, they create anxiety. How do you handle that? We got a ways to go.”
UP NEXT
West Virginia will face another hot team on the road when they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech on Tuesday.
Oklahoma State goes on the road Wednesday to face Texas.
Butler’s charter flight from New York back to Indianapolis was diverted to Pittsburgh early on Friday morning have the plane experienced “cabin pressure issues,” according to a statement released by the program.
“It started to get really cold and the plane went completely dark,” Butler head coach Chris Holtmann told ESPN.com. “Then all the oxygen masks came flying down, and the flight attendant told everyone to put the masks on. She kept repeating it.”
“We had a really rapid descent. In the span of 10 or 12 minutes, we went from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet.”
Holtmann also told ESPN that players were crying on the flight and members of the staff were texting their families their final goodbyes.
The team spent the night in Pittsburgh and will bus back to Indianapolis today, a six-hour drive.
2016 Year in Review: College Basketball’s 13 Most Unforgettable Moments
With 2016 coming to a close, it’s time for us to take a look back and all the good things that happened to us. The best dunks, the best games and, today, the most unforgettable moments, both good and bad, from college basketball games from the last 365 days.
Yeah.
This will be interesting to reminisce about. Here are the top 12:
13. Coach K vs. Dillon Brooks: It the history of stupid sports beefs, this has to take the cake. It started with Dillon Brooks, who hit a deep, late three in a Sweet 16 game that was already decided and celebrated the make. Then, as the game ended, he bumped into Duke’s Grayson Allen, incidental contact that meant nothing to either player but set twitter ablaze thanks to an announcer saying that Allen “shoved” Brooks.
Then, cameras caught Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski saying something to Brooks in the postgame handshake line. Brooks told reporters that Coach K said he was too good of a player to showboat like that. Coach K said all he told Brooks was that he was “a terrific player,” and that set off the firestorm. It was dumb, but it was Duke and it was Coach K and it was the NCAA tournament, and it was something that I’m sure everyone involved – including me! – wishes they could just forget.
12. Jon Coffman’s thanks Indiana after beating them: Coffman is one of the good guys in college hoops, and his reaction after a career-defining upset of Indiana by his Fort Wayne Mastadons went viral. The man has his finger on the pulse of his city, and he knows that one win is going to be talked about in Fort Wayne for a long, long time. Not only did the Hoosiers come to down to play, they left with a loss:
11. Matt Farrell’s brother returns from Afghanistan: I know this only happened a few weeks ago, but these moments always get me:
10. Wayne Selden’s uncle losing his mind: Selden’s dunk against Baylor in the NCAA tournament bordered on being eligible for this list, but it paled in comparison to the reaction of Selden’s uncle, who seemed to be going through some kind of religious awakening in the stands:
9. No. 15 Middle Tennessee upsets No. 2 seed Michigan State: If you didn’t know any better, you would think that MTSU was the team that was the higher seed in this game. They never trailed against the Spartans. They shot 11-for-19 from three. They answered every Sparty run with a three or an and-one. And, in the process, they landed what is arguably the biggest upset in the history of the NCAA tournament.
It wasn’t the biggest difference in spread and MTSU was hardly the worst team to ever win a game, but Michigan State was everyone’s pick to win the national title despite being a No. 2 seed who just so happened to have the National Player of the Year on a roster coached by Mr. March, Tom Izzo. I went back through every No. 2 seed that has lost a first round game in the tournament. None of them compare.
8. NCAA tournament pulls out of North Carolina: The NCAA made an unusually politically-charged stand over the summer when they joined forces with the likes of the NBA, PayPal and Bruce Springsteen to pull their events out of the state of North Carolina in protest of HB2, a discriminatory law that, among other things, forces transgendered people from using the bathroom with the gender they identify with. The event that truly mattered was men’s college basketball, since so many in that state value college hoops above all else.
The move itself did not do much to change any laws – that has a lot to do with the fact that North Carolina politics are a complete disaster right now – but it may have helped changed who the elected officials are that make those laws.
7. Baylor Taurean Waller-Prince owning a reporter that asked a stupid question: Pro-tip: don’t ask stupid questions to players that just had their college career come to an end. Otherwise this might happen:
6. Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes lead the way with social activism: I love the way that Koenig and Hayes have embraced the platform that they’ve been given as stars for the Badgers. Koenig, who is the most well-known Native American currently playing college basketball, was at the forefront of the push to get attention for the protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline. He even put his money where his mouth is, road-tripping 13 hours to bring supplies and support to his people.
And Hayes?
He’s been outspoken on everything from the hypocrisy of amateurism and the NCAA to the Black Lives Matter movement and the injustices that black people face in America. Not everyone is going to agree with the stance that these two players are taking, especially not in a state like Wisconsin, which voted for Donald Trump. It’s the fact that they would publicly take these positions with that in mind that makes it all the more impressive and memorable.
How often do we see college athletes take public stands like this?
5. UNI’s wild NCAA tournament trip: The swing of emotions for Northern Iowa over the course of their 48 hours in the NCAA tournament are as wild as any that I can ever remember seeing. Let’s start from the beginning, where Paul Jespersen buried a half court shot as time expired to give the Panthers an upset win over No. 6 seed Texas and send them on to the second round to face Texas A&M:
In the second round, UNI would build a 12-point lead with 44 seconds left in regulation … and then blow it all. The Aggies would rally to force overtime, the biggest collapse in the history of college basketball, and eventually, Texas A&M would advance in double OT.
Our Travis Hines wrote a really good story earlier this year on the Panthers and their attempt to bounce-back from such a catastrophic loss. It’s not an easy thing to do.
4. Grayson Allen’s and the trips seen ’round the world: Twice, in the span of 17 days last February, Duke guard Grayson Allen appeared to intentionally trip an opponent. First, it was Louisville’s Ray Spalding. Then, it was Xavier Rathan-Mayes. And that seemed like it would be the end of it. Allen had tripped his way into being the Most Hated Dookie Since Redick, but that seemed like it would more or less be the end of it. He would still get jeered at games and trolled on Instagram, but he was the NBCSports.com Preseason National Player of the Year and a potential first round pick in June. This would be forgotten by the time Duke hit their stride in ACC play.
Then last Wednesday happened:
And I don’t know what will happen with Allen now. Everyone in the world has an opinion on how something like this will affect the psyche of a 21-year old, and the only one with the correct answer is currently suspended from Duke.
But the bigger issue is that this is how Allen will be remembered. He’s always going to be thought of as the tripper, the dirty player. It doesn’t matter that he’s an all-american and a future NBA player and, in three months time, possibly the first Duke player to win two titles since Christian Laettner and Bobby Hurley. His legacy has been sealed.
3. Louisville’s self-imposed postseason ban: There’s an element of normalization that has come with Louisville’s latest brush with the NCAA, something that is only natural when a topic gets discussed over and over and over again. But let’s think about this, for a second. Let’s break it down step-by-step:
In February of 2016, a Louisville team ranked in the top 15 with a legitimate chance to get to a Final Four self-imposed a postseason ban six weeks before Selection Sunday to try and satiate the NCAA’s thirst for blood as they looked into allegations that a member of Rick Pitino’s coaching staff was paying to bring hookers and strippers into the team dorm in order to entice recruits and entertain members of the team.
Those allegations, the ones that were made in a book written by the self-proclaimed ‘madame’, turned out to be true, which seems more like the plot of an episode from the remake of ‘Friday Night Lights’ than it does real life.
2. Marcus Paige’s double-clutch three caps North Carolina’s title game comeback: This was the hardest moment for me to rank here because, quite frankly, it is probably one of the ten greatest shots in national title game history. Maybe top five. How many times have there been three-pointers hit inside the final ten seconds that either tied a game or gave one team the lead? If it wasn’t from Kris Jenkins’ heroics, this would be the shot that gets replayed over and over and over every March:
But Jenkins hit his shot.
Which means that Paige’s miracle three will go down in history as … what? One of the most fascinating things about that title game will be how we view the shot that Paige buried in five year, or ten years, or 20 years, and I have a feeling that history won’t be as kind as I’ve been here.
1. And then … BANG: Tell me, honestly, will anything ever top a national title-clinching buzzer-beater?
As we prepare to usher in 2017, the Villanova Wildcats reside in familiar territory – atop our current bracket projection. Simply put, the reigning national champions find ways to win. Kansas, Baylor, and UCLA join Villanova as early No. 1 seeds. Baylor has the best collection of wins; in fact, one could make the case for the Bears to be the No. 1 overall seed. UCLA looks the part, too. A last-second road loss at Oregon doesn’t change that scenario. Today, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Gonzaga fall on the two-line.
A couple of housekeeping notes:
Conference play is just getting started; league road games tend to separate contenders from pretenders.
Conference leaders are projected, based on the Seed List and/or RPI and overall record. Once we have a few league games in tact, bracket positions will begin to take shape – especially for one-bid leagues.
We have some very odd resumes out there, with huge variations in the RPI, KenPom, etc. Those will even out in January.
Enjoy your New Year’s weekend. Regular updates to the bracket return in January.
UPDATED: December 30, 2016 | 9:00 a.m. (ET)
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
Marquette vs. Michigan State| Midwest Region
TCU vs. Texas AM | South Region
UC-IRVINE vs. TX-SOUTHERN | Midwest Region
LOYOLA-MD vs. LIU-BROOKLYN | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
EAST – New York
MIDWEST – Kansas City
Buffalo
Tulsa
1) VILLANOVA
1) KANSAS
16) LOYOLA-MD/LIU BROOKLYN
16) UC-IRVINE/TX-SOUTHERN
8) Michigan
8) Northwestern
9) Pittsburgh
9) SMU
Sacramento
Milwaukee
5) Oregon
5) Arizona
12) NC-WILMINGTON
12) VALPARAISO
4) West Virginia
4) Xavier
13) NEVADA
13) MONMOUTH
Salt Lake City
Indianapolis
6) Notre Dame
6) USC
11) VCU
11) Marquette/Michigan St
3) Creighton
3) Louisville
14) NEW MEXICO ST
14) AKRON
Greenville
Salt Lake City
7) Maryland
7) Virginia Tech
10) Iowa State
10) WICHITA STATE
2) North Carolina
2) GONZAGA
15) YALE
15) NORTH DAKOTA ST
WEST – San Jose
SOUTH – Memphis
Sacramento
Tulsa
1) UCLA
1) Baylor
16) E. WASHINGTON
16) NC-CENTRAL
8) Clemson
8) South Carolina
9) Seton Hall
9) Minnesota
Orlando
Orlando
5) Florida
5) Wisconsin
12) UT-ARLINGTON
12) MID TENNESSEE ST
4) Butler
4) Florida State
13) TENNESSEE STATE
13) CHATTANOOGA
Milwaukee
Buffalo
6) Saint Mary’s
6) Indiana
11) Miami-FL
11) TCU/Texas AM
3) PURDUE
3) Virginia
14) FLA GULF COAST
14) WINTHROP
Greenville
Indianapolis
7) Oklahoma State
7) CINCINNATI
10) Arkansas
10) Dayton
2) DUKE
2) KENTUCKY
15) VERMONT
15) SAM HOUSTON ST
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and UCLA
Last Four Byes (at large): Arkansas, Iowa State, Dayton, Miami-FL
Last Four IN (at large): TCU, Texas AM, Michigan State, Marquette
First Four OUT (at large): Ohio State, Providence, Illinois, Temple
Next four teams OUT (at large): NC State, Rhode Island, Wake Forest, Ole Miss
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10): DUKE, North Carolina, Virginia, Louisville, Florida State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Miami-FL
Big 10 (8): PURDUE, Wisconsin, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Michigan State
Big 12 (6): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU
Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Creighton, Xavier, Butler, Seton Hall, Marquette
SEC (5): KENTUCKY, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas AM
Pac 12 (4): UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, USC
American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton
Missouri Valley (1): WICHITA STATE
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES:Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington(SBELT), Yale (IVY), Eastern Washington (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), Sam Houston St (SLND), Chattanooga (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Tennessee State (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Loyola-MD (PAT), LIU-Brooklyn (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)