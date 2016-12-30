More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
PROVIDENCE, RI - MARCH 17: Johnathan Motley #5 of the Baylor Bears looks on in the second half against the Yale Bulldogs during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Dunkin' Donuts Center on March 17, 2016 in Providence, Rhode Island.


No. 4 Baylor blows out Oklahoma in Big 12 Conference opener

Associated PressDec 30, 2016, 10:53 PM EST

NORMAN, Okla. — After a nine-day layoff, Baylor coach Scott Drew wondered how sharp his team would be as they took the court for their Big 12 opener on the road.

He got his answer early, as the fourth-ranked Bears jumped on a depleted Oklahoma squad for an easy 76-50 victory on Friday night to remain undefeated.

“We did a great job. Coming off a break, you’re always worried the first game back, your team’s not going to be as sharp,” Drew said. “But I thought we were really good for most of 40 minutes. We never really had any letdowns.”

Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Bears (12-0, 1-0) remain one of five unbeaten teams in Division I.

“I was excited about the way we played,” said Motley, who topped his team leading averages of 16 points and 8.7 rebounds. “It was a great way to start the Big 12.”

Off to their best start in 16 years, the Bears raced to a 36-17 halftime lead and Oklahoma (6-6, 0-1) got no closer over the final 20 minutes. Baylor expanded the lead to as many as 34 points in the second half.

Manu Lecompte added 14 points for Baylor and Jo Lual-Acuil had 12 points and eight rebounds, as Baylor outrebounded the Sooners 46-30.

Oklahoma played its second straight game without senior guard Jordan Woodard, the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 per contest. Woodard was a game day scratch with an undisclosed medical condition not related to the high leg injury that had kept him out of the previous game. His status for the near future is uncertain.

“As you know, all we can say is that it is a medical situation that will continue to be evaluated and monitored,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. “Hopefully (he’ll return) sooner than later but there’s no timetable at this point.

Christian James had 11 points for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth straight. It was the worst home loss in Kruger’s tenure and the worst Big 12 home defeat for the Sooners since 2010-11.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears continue to steamroll opponents, having won their last seven games by at least 15 points. Even though it is early in the season, Baylor and No. 3 Kansas appear to be the class of the Big 12, but their first meeting won’t come until Feb. 1 in Lawrence.

Oklahoma: With no indication when Woodard might return, the task ahead doesn’t get any easier. The next four opponents sport a combined record of 45-4 heading into Friday’s games.

STAT OF THE NIGHT:

The 50 points scored by Oklahoma was their second-fewest under Kruger, narrowly surpassing the Sooners total in a 72-47 loss to Gonzaga on a neutral court in 2012-13.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Baylor should at least stand firm in the No. 4 spot, pending the results of games involving the three teams in front of them.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night, the first of two straight conference games in Waco.

Oklahoma tries to rebound Tuesday night at TCU, where they have lost just once in nine outings.

Dillon Brooks shines again as No. 21 Oregon hands No. 22 USC first loss

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 28: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after hitting the game winning shot against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena on December 28, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon.

By Rob DausterDec 31, 2016, 12:12 AM EST

Dillon Brooks picked a hell of a week to prove to the nation that he’s healthy again.

Just 48 hours after the preseason all-american led No. 21 Oregon ended No. 2 UCLA’s undefeated run by posting 23 points, nine boards and four assists, he dropped 28 points on 9-for-10 shooting as the Ducks handed No. 22 USC their first loss of the season, 84-61.

Brooks missed the first three games of the regular season coming off of a foot injury he suffered over the summer. He only returned to the starting lineup four games ago; he’s averaging 20 points in those four games.

The two wins that the Ducks posted this weekend thrust them right back into the thick of the Pac-12 regular season title race, which didn’t look like it would necessarily be something that came to fruition this season. With Brooks struggling to find the form that made him one of college basketball’s best players last season Oregon looked like a shell of themselves. They were blown out at Baylor. They lost to Georgetown in the Maui Invitational. They struggled to beat the likes of Tennessee, UConn, Alabama and Boise State. They just didn’t look like the same team.

Until this week.

I wrote 1,200 words on the Ducks on Wednesday when they knocked off UCLA, and there isn’t much about Friday night’s win over USC that is all that different. But it is worth noting two things:

  • Dylan Ennis played his best game as a Duck, scoring 20 points, including 12 in the first six minutes of the second half as Oregon blew this game open. With Tyler Dorsey sputtering, it’s important for Oregon to have a back court scoring option.
  • The Ducks shot 8-for-20 from three two nights after hitting 11 threes against UCLA. The Ducks entered the week shooting 31.0 percent from beyond the arc. This team isn’t Creighton or UCLA, but they aren’t as bad as they’ve been from beyond the arc. Some regression to the mean was likely.

Michigan State jumps out early, beats Northwestern 61-52

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks with Cassius Winston #5 in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City.

Associated PressDec 30, 2016, 10:07 PM EST

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Alvin Ellis III scored 16 points, Cassius Winston had 15 and Nick Ward added 11 as Michigan State made the most of a fast start in a 61-52 win over Northwestern on Friday night.

It was the third win in a row for the Spartans (10-5, 2-0 Big Ten), who led 28-9 in the first half before Northwestern (12-3, 1-1) got going. The Wildcats finished the half on a 20-8 run to pull to 36-29 at the break.

Sanjay Lumpkin’s 3-pointer early in the second half cut the Spartans’ lead to four, 36-32. Michigan State led 48-44 with 11:29 left and the Wildcats didn’t get closer.

Michigan State shot 42.9 percent from the floor (21 of 49), while hitting just 4 of 17 3-point tries.

Vic Law had 16 points and nine rebounds while Scottie Lindsey added 11 points for the Wildcats (12-3, 1-1), who went cold down the stretch and shot just 35.8 percent (19 of 53) from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats entered the game having won 19 in a row in the month of December, a streak dating back to 2014. They had won nine in a row overall, the longest streak in the Big Ten, and hadn’t lost since Nov. 23, a 70-66 setback against Notre Dame in the championship game of the Legends Classic in New York.

Michigan State: Tom Izzo, who is third on the all-time list of Big Ten wins, is 19-3 in Big Ten home openers, including 14 wins in the last 15 years.

UP NEXT

Northwestern is home against Minnesota on Jan. 5, the only home game for the Wildcats in their first five Big Ten games. The last time the Wildcats played four of their first five Big Ten games on the road was during the 1955-56 season.

Michigan State is home against Rutgers on Jan. 4. The Spartans will face a Rutgers team playing on two days’ rest. Rutgers is home against Penn State on Sunday.

POSTERIZED: Texas Tech’s Zach Smith silences Hilton Magic

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-8-06-37-pm
By Rob DausterDec 30, 2016, 8:07 PM EST

Iowa State used a 25-4 run late in the second half to erase a 14-point deficit and beat Texas Tech in Hilton Coliseum.

It was pretty impressive.

But at one point, that run was ended on this massive Zach Smith dunk which completely quieted the crowd responsible for Hilton Magic:

Miles, Carter lead No. 11 West Virginia over Oklahoma State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 03: Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers dribbles the ball against London Perrantes #32 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on December 3, 2016 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Associated PressDec 30, 2016, 8:03 PM EST

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State enjoyed a strong non-conference schedule, using an aggressive defensive style to create turnovers and offensive opportunities. On Friday, the Cowboys got schooled by the template for that style of play.

Daxter Miles Jr. scored 22 points and Jevon Carter had 15 points, six assists and four steals to lead No. 11 West Virginia to a 92-75 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Nathan Adrian added nine points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (12-1, 1-0), which won its eighth straight. Six Mountaineers scored at least nine points.

“I think our pressure, that’s what we do, I think it’s the key to every game,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “We give up some easy baskets because we take chances, if we’re not turning them over and creating easy baskets for ourselves, then it’s going in the wrong direction for us.”

Phil Forte scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Oklahoma State, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Leyton Hammonds had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (10-3, 0-1).

“We lost to a really, really good basketball team today,” said Cowboys coach Brad Underwood, who was unable to secure his 100th career win. “They’re very good, that was on full display. Their press makes the game ugly, it’s never going to be pretty against them. You have to make basketball plays and I didn’t think we guarded very well.”

With a mark of 99-17, Underwood, who served as an assistant under Huggins at Kansas State in 2006-07, would have tied Kentucky legend Adolph Rupp as the third-fastest NCAA coach to reach that milestone.

Oklahoma State scored the game’s first basket and then made just two of its next 11 shots from the field, as West Virginia built up a 19-7 lead in the first 7:35. Oklahoma State managed to pull within 29-23 with 7:16 left in the first half, but for most of the game West Virginia held a double-digit lead.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers’ relentless defensive pressure stifled the potent Oklahoma State offense that entered the game ranking third in the nation at 93.3 points per game, and forced the Cowboys into committing 19 turnovers, their second-most of the season. West Virginia tops the nation, averaging 26.3 turnovers forced coming in, and in steals (13.9), although it only managed eight steals Friday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys still have some work to do, as they were never really competitive in this game. Their potent offense had a difficult time with West Virginia’s pressure defense and they struggled to consistently stop the Mountaineers on defense, allowing them to shoot 55 percent (33 of 60) from the field, the Cowboys’ second-worst defensive performance of the season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With another impressive performance, West Virginia solidified its place at No. 11, and if No. 1 Villanova defeats No. 10 Creighton on Saturday, it could move into the Top 10 for the first time this season after finishing last season at No. 8.

Oklahoma State, which received votes in last week’s poll, did not take advantage of an opportunity to prove to voters that it belonged in the Top 25.

TURNING POINT

Trailing 41-28 at halftime, Oklahoma State started the second half on a 7-2 run to pull within eight, and maintained that deficit for several minutes, trailing 48-40 after Jawun Evans made two free throws with 15:55 remaining. But West Virginia pulled away after that, reeling off a 13-3 run over the next 4 minutes to re-establish control. The Cowboys did not get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

HE SAID IT

“They make you see things differently,” Underwood said of West Virginia’s pressuring style. “It’s not about Xs and Os and how pretty your offense looks. It’s about toughness, it’s about getting punched in the jaw, and how do you respond? They speed you up, they create anxiety. How do you handle that? We got a ways to go.”

UP NEXT

West Virginia will face another hot team on the road when they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State goes on the road Wednesday to face Texas.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Butler’s plane loses cabin pressure on flight home

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Butler Bulldogs looks on as his players take on the Vanderbilt Commodores during the 2016 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on November 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Butler won 76-66.

By Rob DausterDec 30, 2016, 11:27 AM EST

Butler’s charter flight from New York back to Indianapolis was diverted to Pittsburgh early on Friday morning have the plane experienced “cabin pressure issues,” according to a statement released by the program.

“It started to get really cold and the plane went completely dark,” Butler head coach Chris Holtmann told ESPN.com. “Then all the oxygen masks came flying down, and the flight attendant told everyone to put the masks on. She kept repeating it.”

“We had a really rapid descent. In the span of 10 or 12 minutes, we went from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet.”

Holtmann also told ESPN that players were crying on the flight and members of the staff were texting their families their final goodbyes.

The team spent the night in Pittsburgh and will bus back to Indianapolis today, a six-hour drive.