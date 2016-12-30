CBT Bracketology: Villanova leads the field of 68

As we prepare to usher in 2017, the Villanova Wildcats reside in familiar territory – atop our current bracket projection. Simply put, the reigning national champions find ways to win. Kansas, Baylor, and UCLA join Villanova as early No. 1 seeds. Baylor has the best collection of wins; in fact, one could make the case for the Bears to be the No. 1 overall seed. UCLA looks the part, too. A last-second road loss at Oregon doesn’t change that scenario. Today, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Gonzaga fall on the two-line.
A couple of housekeeping notes:
Conference play is just getting started; league road games tend to separate contenders from pretenders.
Conference leaders are projected, based on the Seed List and/or RPI and overall record. Once we have a few league games in tact, bracket positions will begin to take shape – especially for one-bid leagues.
We have some very odd resumes out there, with huge variations in the RPI, KenPom, etc. Those will even out in January.
Enjoy your New Year’s weekend. Regular updates to the bracket return in January.
UPDATED: December 30, 2016 | 9:00 a.m. (ET)
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and UCLA
Last Four Byes (at large): Arkansas, Iowa State, Dayton, Miami-FL
Last Four IN (at large): TCU, Texas AM, Michigan State, Marquette
First Four OUT (at large): Ohio State, Providence, Illinois, Temple
Next four teams OUT (at large): NC State, Rhode Island, Wake Forest, Ole Miss
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10): DUKE, North Carolina, Virginia, Louisville, Florida State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Miami-FL
Big 10 (8): PURDUE, Wisconsin, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Michigan State
Big 12 (6): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU
Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Creighton, Xavier, Butler, Seton Hall, Marquette
SEC (5): KENTUCKY, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas AM
Pac 12 (4): UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, USC
American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton
Missouri Valley (1): WICHITA STATE
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES:Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington(SBELT), Yale (IVY), Eastern Washington (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), Sam Houston St (SLND), Chattanooga (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Tennessee State (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Loyola-MD (PAT), LIU-Brooklyn (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)
Butler’s plane loses cabin pressure on flight home
Butler’s charter flight from New York back to Indianapolis was diverted to Pittsburgh early on Friday morning have the plane experienced “cabin pressure issues,” according to a statement released by the program.
“It started to get really cold and the plane went completely dark,” Butler head coach Chris Holtmann told ESPN.com. “Then all the oxygen masks came flying down, and the flight attendant told everyone to put the masks on. She kept repeating it.”
“We had a really rapid descent. In the span of 10 or 12 minutes, we went from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet.”
Holtmann also told ESPN that players were crying on the flight and members of the staff were texting their families their final goodbyes.
The team spent the night in Pittsburgh and will bus back to Indianapolis today, a six-hour drive.
2016 Year in Review: College Basketball’s 13 Most Unforgettable Moments
With 2016 coming to a close, it’s time for us to take a look back and all the good things that happened to us. The best dunks, the best games and, today, the most unforgettable moments, both good and bad, from college basketball games from the last 365 days.
Yeah.
This will be interesting to reminisce about. Here are the top 12:
13. Coach K vs. Dillon Brooks: It the history of stupid sports beefs, this has to take the cake. It started with Dillon Brooks, who hit a deep, late three in a Sweet 16 game that was already decided and celebrated the make. Then, as the game ended, he bumped into Duke’s Grayson Allen, incidental contact that meant nothing to either player but set twitter ablaze thanks to an announcer saying that Allen “shoved” Brooks.
Then, cameras caught Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski saying something to Brooks in the postgame handshake line. Brooks told reporters that Coach K said he was too good of a player to showboat like that. Coach K said all he told Brooks was that he was “a terrific player,” and that set off the firestorm. It was dumb, but it was Duke and it was Coach K and it was the NCAA tournament, and it was something that I’m sure everyone involved – including me! – wishes they could just forget.
12. Jon Coffman’s thanks Indiana after beating them: Coffman is one of the good guys in college hoops, and his reaction after a career-defining upset of Indiana by his Fort Wayne Mastadons went viral. The man has his finger on the pulse of his city, and he knows that one win is going to be talked about in Fort Wayne for a long, long time. Not only did the Hoosiers come to down to play, they left with a loss:
11. Matt Farrell’s brother returns from Afghanistan: I know this only happened a few weeks ago, but these moments always get me:
10. Wayne Selden’s uncle losing his mind: Selden’s dunk against Baylor in the NCAA tournament bordered on being eligible for this list, but it paled in comparison to the reaction of Selden’s uncle, who seemed to be going through some kind of religious awakening in the stands:
9. No. 15 Middle Tennessee upsets No. 2 seed Michigan State: If you didn’t know any better, you would think that MTSU was the team that was the higher seed in this game. They never trailed against the Spartans. They shot 11-for-19 from three. They answered every Sparty run with a three or an and-one. And, in the process, they landed what is arguably the biggest upset in the history of the NCAA tournament.
It wasn’t the biggest difference in spread and MTSU was hardly the worst team to ever win a game, but Michigan State was everyone’s pick to win the national title despite being a No. 2 seed who just so happened to have the National Player of the Year on a roster coached by Mr. March, Tom Izzo. I went back through every No. 2 seed that has lost a first round game in the tournament. None of them compare.
8. NCAA tournament pulls out of North Carolina: The NCAA made an unusually politically-charged stand over the summer when they joined forces with the likes of the NBA, PayPal and Bruce Springsteen to pull their events out of the state of North Carolina in protest of HB2, a discriminatory law that, among other things, forces transgendered people from using the bathroom with the gender they identify with. The event that truly mattered was men’s college basketball, since so many in that state value college hoops above all else.
The move itself did not do much to change any laws – that has a lot to do with the fact that North Carolina politics are a complete disaster right now – but it may have helped changed who the elected officials are that make those laws.
7. Baylor Taurean Waller-Prince owning a reporter that asked a stupid question: Pro-tip: don’t ask stupid questions to players that just had their college career come to an end. Otherwise this might happen:
6. Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes lead the way with social activism: I love the way that Koenig and Hayes have embraced the platform that they’ve been given as stars for the Badgers. Koenig, who is the most well-known Native American currently playing college basketball, was at the forefront of the push to get attention for the protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline. He even put his money where his mouth is, road-tripping 13 hours to bring supplies and support to his people.
And Hayes?
He’s been outspoken on everything from the hypocrisy of amateurism and the NCAA to the Black Lives Matter movement and the injustices that black people face in America. Not everyone is going to agree with the stance that these two players are taking, especially not in a state like Wisconsin, which voted for Donald Trump. It’s the fact that they would publicly take these positions with that in mind that makes it all the more impressive and memorable.
How often do we see college athletes take public stands like this?
5. UNI’s wild NCAA tournament trip: The swing of emotions for Northern Iowa over the course of their 48 hours in the NCAA tournament are as wild as any that I can ever remember seeing. Let’s start from the beginning, where Paul Jespersen buried a half court shot as time expired to give the Panthers an upset win over No. 6 seed Texas and send them on to the second round to face Texas A&M:
In the second round, UNI would build a 12-point lead with 44 seconds left in regulation … and then blow it all. The Aggies would rally to force overtime, the biggest collapse in the history of college basketball, and eventually, Texas A&M would advance in double OT.
Our Travis Hines wrote a really good story earlier this year on the Panthers and their attempt to bounce-back from such a catastrophic loss. It’s not an easy thing to do.
4. Grayson Allen’s and the trips seen ’round the world: Twice, in the span of 17 days last February, Duke guard Grayson Allen appeared to intentionally trip an opponent. First, it was Louisville’s Ray Spalding. Then, it was Xavier Rathan-Mayes. And that seemed like it would be the end of it. Allen had tripped his way into being the Most Hated Dookie Since Redick, but that seemed like it would more or less be the end of it. He would still get jeered at games and trolled on Instagram, but he was the NBCSports.com Preseason National Player of the Year and a potential first round pick in June. This would be forgotten by the time Duke hit their stride in ACC play.
Then last Wednesday happened:
And I don’t know what will happen with Allen now. Everyone in the world has an opinion on how something like this will affect the psyche of a 21-year old, and the only one with the correct answer is currently suspended from Duke.
But the bigger issue is that this is how Allen will be remembered. He’s always going to be thought of as the tripper, the dirty player. It doesn’t matter that he’s an all-american and a future NBA player and, in three months time, possibly the first Duke player to win two titles since Christian Laettner and Bobby Hurley. His legacy has been sealed.
3. Louisville’s self-imposed postseason ban: There’s an element of normalization that has come with Louisville’s latest brush with the NCAA, something that is only natural when a topic gets discussed over and over and over again. But let’s think about this, for a second. Let’s break it down step-by-step:
In February of 2016, a Louisville team ranked in the top 15 with a legitimate chance to get to a Final Four self-imposed a postseason ban six weeks before Selection Sunday to try and satiate the NCAA’s thirst for blood as they looked into allegations that a member of Rick Pitino’s coaching staff was paying to bring hookers and strippers into the team dorm in order to entice recruits and entertain members of the team.
Those allegations, the ones that were made in a book written by the self-proclaimed ‘madame’, turned out to be true, which seems more like the plot of an episode from the remake of ‘Friday Night Lights’ than it does real life.
2. Marcus Paige’s double-clutch three caps North Carolina’s title game comeback: This was the hardest moment for me to rank here because, quite frankly, it is probably one of the ten greatest shots in national title game history. Maybe top five. How many times have there been three-pointers hit inside the final ten seconds that either tied a game or gave one team the lead? If it wasn’t from Kris Jenkins’ heroics, this would be the shot that gets replayed over and over and over every March:
But Jenkins hit his shot.
Which means that Paige’s miracle three will go down in history as … what? One of the most fascinating things about that title game will be how we view the shot that Paige buried in five year, or ten years, or 20 years, and I have a feeling that history won’t be as kind as I’ve been here.
1. And then … BANG: Tell me, honestly, will anything ever top a national title-clinching buzzer-beater?
Weekend Preview: Villanova-Creighton, Louisville-Indiana headline loaded New Year’s
Note: Betting lines for Saturday’s game won’t be out until Friday afternoon or evening. This post will be updated then. For now, we’ll be using the projections on KenPom.com as a line. It’s usually pretty close to what Vegas sets.
SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS
No. 1 Villanova at No. 10 Creighton, Sat. 1:00 p.m.
The Big East is home to the biggest game of the day, as undefeated reigning champion Villanova will make the trek to Omaha, somewhere in middle america, to take on undefeated Creighton. That’s notable, because it’s just the second time in the history of the Big East that two undefeated teams will square off in conference play. The only other time it happened was in January of 1989, when Georgetown took on Seton Hall.
But there is so much more in this game. Creighton is one of, if not the most underrated team in college basketball. They are the nation’s best three-point shooting team. They are the seventh-most efficient offense in the country. They play at as fast of a pace offensively as anyone. They spread the floor and may actually have a better set of guards than Villanova does. What’s more is that the Bluejays matchup perfectly with the Wildcats. What makes Villanova so good is that they create mismatches everyone on the floor. Kris Jenkins can play the four or the five. Josh Hart can play any position on the floor. They can both guard big men. It’s a nightmare for opponents to deal with …
… but it’s exactly what Creighton does as well. Their four-man is Cole Huff, who is – or thinks he is – a natural wing. Their bigs, Justin Patton and Toby Hegner, are 7-foot and 6-foot-10, respectively, but shoot a combined 47.4 percent from three. Patton has the chance to be lottery pick one day.
What’s more is that a loss here will essentially take Creighton out of the Big East title race. Yes, I know how that sounds with 16 games left, but think about it like this: Villanova has gone 16-2 in the Big East each of the last two seasons, and this team may be better than the team that won the national title last season. They’re not losing many games this season, and this loss would not only put Creighton a game behind the Wildcats, it would mean they would have to win in the return game in Philly to have any shot of winning the league outright. Forgive me if I don’t see that happening, which is what makes this game so important.
Prediction: Creighton historically gives Villanova trouble and plays in an arena that holds 17,000 people. That town will be fired up and so will the team. If you can get Creighton (+2), take it.
No. 6 Louisville at No. 16 Indiana, Sat. 12:30 p.m.
The matchup of styles here is quite intriguing. Louisville is the best defensive in the country, according to KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric, and the number of different looks they can give on that end of the floor is a nightmare for teams that don’t have strong point guard play. Indiana doesn’t have strong point guard play but what they do have is a team that can score in transition, spread the floor with shooters and bang 15 threes in a game. The Hoosiers are the most unpredictable team in college basketball because they can quite literally win or lose any game they play.
What may be more interesting about this game is that one of these two teams is going to have their New Year’s Eve ruined and the future of their season questioned after this game. Indiana is coming off of a home loss to Nebraska which came two weeks after a loss to Butler in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers, who beat North Carolina and Kansas earlier this season, need to turn things around. Louisville, on the other hand, followed up a home win over Kentucky by getting punished in that same building by Virginia.
Prediction: Louisville’s defense will be too much for Indiana, even in Indianapolis, so give me Louisville (-3).
No. 20 Florida State at No. 12 Virginia, Sat. 2:00 p.m.
Florida State has quite a bit of talent on their roster this year, namely future lottery pick Jonathan Isaac, and a gaudy record through the first seven weeks of the year. But they haven’t beaten anyone yet that would make you believe they are “for real”. They’ll get a chance to do just that against a Virginia team that is coming off of a resounding win at Louisville last week.
The ‘Hoos are going to have to figure out a way to deal with both Isaac and Dwayne Bacon, who are two of the best scorers in the ACC and guys with the kind of size and athleticism that can conceivably give Virginia’s perimeter options some trouble. It is important to note, however, that FSU is a team that likes to run, and Virginia is as good as anyone in the country at taking away the transition game.
Prediction: I think Virginia runs away with this. Like Louisville, this just isn’t a good matchup, so I’ll be on Virginia (-10).
FIVE MORE GAMES TO WATCH
No. 11 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, Fri. 4:00 p.m.: There are two intriguing things about this game: 1. West Virginia’s press going up against Jawun Evans, and 2. Brad Underwood, a former Bob Huggins assistant, taking a swing at Huggy Bear. Underwood upset WVU in the first round of last year’s NCAA tournament, when he was the head coach of Stephen F. Austin. Pick: I loved Oklahoma State at (+5.5), but the line has moved to OSU (+1), in which case I’m on West Virginia
No. 22 USC at No. 21 Oregon, Fri. 10:00 p.m.: Coming off of the high of a home win over UCLA on Wednesday night, the Ducks have to regroup to take on a still-undefeated USC team. The Trojans picked off Oregon State this week and are still playing without Bennie Boatwright. I think the Trojans are a good team, but this is a tough ask. Pick: Oregon (-7)
No. 18 Arizona at Cal, Fri. 11:00 p.m., and Stanford, Sun. 8:00 p.m.: Arizona has themselves quite a weekend with a pair of road games to kick off Pac-12 play. We’ll get into this more in a bit. Pick for Friday: Arizona (+1) over Cal
No. 5 Duke at Virginia Tech, Sat. 12:00 p.m.: Virginia Tech is a good basketball team that has been glossed over this season. This is their first chance to prove it. Pick: I think the Blue Devils make a statement Saturday, so I’ll be on Duke (-6)
No. 24 Notre Dame at Pitt, Sat. 2:00 p.m.: There are going to be a lot of sneaky-good games in the ACC this season, and this is one of them. The Irish make the road trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers in a game that will feature about 12 6-foot-8 combo-forwards. Michael Young of Pitt is one of the best players you’ve never heard of. Pick: Notre Dame (-1)
FOUR STORY LINES TO FOLLOW
1. Conference play officially begins this weekend: While league play has slowly started to happen this week, it won’t be until this weekend that conference play starts in full. We get a full slate on games, starting on Friday afternoon, as the Big 12 and the Pac-12 get festivities going a day earlier than usual. As anyone with even a mild interest in college basketball can tell you, it gets real once those league foes start coming to town, and if I can guarantee one thing this weekend, it’s that …
2. … there will be upsets: The hardest thing to do in college basketball is to win road games in league play. League rivals know each other so well and the crowds create such a difficult environment to play in it’s inevitable. And this weekend, it just so happens that the only top ten team playing a home game is No. 10 Creighton, who hosts No. 1 Villanova.
No. 2 UCLA is at Oregon State on Friday night. No. 5 Duke and No. 9 North Carolina both tip off at noon on Saturday at Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, respectively. No. 6 Louisville is at Indiana. No. 7 Gonzaga is at Pacific.
Things get particularly interesting in the Big 12, the conference that had the best record in non-conference play of anyone. TCU will get their chance to prove their 11-1 record is legit when they host No. 3 Kansas on Friday night. Oklahoma will have the opportunity to bounce-back from some disappointing non-conference losses when they host No. 4 Baylor in the opener. Even Bobby Huggins will have a chance to get some revenge on Brad Underwood as No. 11 West Virginia visits Oklahoma State.
Things are going to get weird this weekend.
They always do in league play.
3. Duke will play their first game without Grayson Allen at Virginia Tech: It feels like Duke has all of the story lines this season. First, it was Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden getting injured. Then, there were questions about when those two would finally return. After that, those questions landed at the feet of Harry Giles III, who still hasn’t really shown up yet this season. And now, nearly two months into the season, we have to wonder about Grayson Allen, the NBC Sports Preseason National Player of the Year. He’s been suspended indefinitely due to his third tripping incident of 2016.
The issue isn’t necessarily when he will return; I’d be shocked if Allen wasn’t in the lineup when Duke plays at Florida State in two weeks. The issue is A) who will Allen be when he returns to the floor, and B) how is Duke going to react to his absence? They’ve been fine without Tatum and fine with Allen banged up, but this feels different. Allen is supposed to be one of the veteran leaders on this roster and he’s out here tripping people and throwing tantrums on the bench in a game where Luke Kennard told reporters that he didn’t think his team was “unselfish” enough.
Oh, and Virginia Tech is good and scrappy and everything you’d expect out of a team coached by Buzz Williams. This will be a test.
4. Arizona will have a chance to prove their mettle in the Pac-12 race: The No. 18 Wildcats have been flying under the radar a little bit. Many wrote them off due to the disastrous start they had to the season, losing Ray Smith, appearing to lose Allonzo Trier and watching Parker Jackson-Cartwright go down with a bad ankle injury. But a funny thing happened to Sean Miller’s team: he coached ’em up. Lauri Markkanen has been terrific all year while Rawle Alkins and Kobi Simmons, two super-talented freshmen that arrived at Arizona with red flags, have gotten better game-by-game.
Now it looks like Arizona might have Jackson-Cartwright available this weekend, meaning they’ll essentially be at full strength as they pay visits to Cal and Stanford. Why is this relevant? Because UCLA is unquestionably awesome and Oregon looked like they were back to being awesome when they beat UCLA on Wednesday. This is Arizona’s chance to make a statement: “We Outchea, Too.”
CBT Podcast: Conference resets, Virginia, Oregon and Indiana
On today’s podcast we talked about Virginia and Oregon landing critical wins this week, why Tom Crean appears to be the victim of expectation thanks to his two early-season wins and we break down all six of the major conferences at this point in the season.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Nigel Williams-Goss and Przemek Karnowski each scored 16 points as No. 7 Gonzaga beat short-handed Pepperdine 92-62 on Thursday night, extending the best start in program history.
Three other players scored in double figures for unbeaten Gonzaga (13-0, 1-0 West Coast Conference).
The Bulldogs held a seven-point lead after the first half and did not put away scrappy Pepperdine until midway through the second.
Lamond Murray Jr. scored 19 points for Pepperdine (4-9, 0-1), which has lost eight games in a row and was missing two starters because of injuries. Jeremy Major added 15.
Gonzaga went unbeaten in nonconference play for the first time since joining the NCAA in 1958. The Bulldogs have now won 21 straight conference openers, dating to a loss in 1996.
Coming in, Gonzaga had trailed for a total of 33 minutes, 29 seconds in 12 games this season, and only against Florida in the second half.
That didn’t intimidate the Waves, who led for more than four minutes and stayed close for much longer.
Nolan Taylor hit three straight Pepperdine baskets as the Waves took an 18-15 lead midway through the first half.
Gonzaga scored six straight points for a 34-27 lead, and consecutive 3-pointers by Jordan Mathews pushed the lead to 40-32.
Gonzaga led 44-37 at halftime. Pepperdine stayed close by shooting 51.6 percent in the first and getting 13 points from Murray.
Gonzaga pushed its lead to 52-40 early in the second half.
An 8-0 run gave Gonzaga a 62-45 advantage midway through the second, as Pepperdine’s shooting cooled off and the Zags dominated the boards. The lead soon reached 20 points.
BIG PICTURE
Pepperdine: The Waves were missing point guard Amadi Udenyi, out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, and forward Kameron Edwards, who broke his jaw in practice. The Waves have already lost 34 player-games due to injury or illness this season.
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 32 consecutive games against Pepperdine, last losing in 2002. … Gonzaga has been holding opponents to 36 percent shooting from the floor, including a nation-best 26 percent from 3-point range.