VIDEO: Monmouth coach King Rice’s teary postgame press conference

By Rob DausterDec 29, 2016, 9:37 AM EST

The road that King Rice took to get to where he is today was long and winding.

Today, the former North Carolina point guard is leading one of the best mid-major programs in the country, but that wasn’t always a given. In 1996, he was in rehab after a DUI he received as an assistant coach at Illinois State. In 2003, he was out of college coaching and was relying on his mentor, Roy Williams, to help him land a job.

There is a lot that goes into the King Rice story, but just a basic understanding of what he went through should tell you all you need to know about why he was so emotional following UNC’s 102-74 win over the Hawks on Wednesday night.

VIDEO: Marshall’s Dan D’Antoni schools reporter on basketball analytics

screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-11-33-24-am
By Rob DausterDec 29, 2016, 11:37 AM EST

Dan D’Antoni is the head coach of the Marshall basketball team. He’s also the brother of Dan D’Antoni, the head coach of the Houston Rockets. Dan’s Thundering Herd play one of the most entertaining styles of basketball in the country, running and gunning and firing up threes as quickly as anyone.

They’re fifth nationally in tempo. A crisp 41.9 percent of their field goals attempts come from beyond the arc. They make 39.0 percent of those threes. Marshall hasn’t quite gotten the results yet – they’re 7-6 on the season – but they took Cincinnati to overtime and they lost to Pitt 112-106, both games coming on the road.

On Wednesday night, after D’Antoni was asked by a reporter why they never get the ball into the paint, he launched into an epic, analytics-based rant about the value of the three-ball which included the line, “I haven’t finished my daggone analytics story yet. Do you have to go to bed or something?”

Check it out:

Metu leads No. 22 USC past Oregon State, 70-63

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 09: Chimezie Metu #4 of the USC Trojans dunks against the UCLA Bruins during a first-round game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USC won 95-71.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 29, 2016, 9:17 AM EST

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Southern California had lost seven games in a row at Gill Coliseum, and that streak provided fuel for Trojans players Wednesday night.

“It was one of the main things we talked about coming into this trip,” forward Chimezie Metu said.

Metu had 19 points and eight rebounds, and No. 22 USC stayed undefeated with a 70-63 victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Jordan McLaughlin added 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals, and Jonah Mathews had 10 points for the Trojans (14-0, 1-0).

USC coach Andy Enfield said it was great to start the Pac-12 schedule with a win.

“It was a very physical game, a lot of free throws, a lot of fouls. We had to play more of a slower game than we’d like to, but we grinded it out,” he added.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a career-high 24 points, and Drew Eubanks had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Beavers (4-10, 0-1).

Southern Cal went on a 13-0 run about midway through the first half to take a 24-9 lead. Oregon State was held scoreless for nearly five minutes during the surge.

The Trojans led 34-17 at halftime.

Southern California led by double digits most of the second half, but Oregon State was able to cut the deficit to six in the final minute on a layup by Eubanks.

The Trojans shot 27 for 33 (82 percent) from the free throw line compared to 13 for 24 (54 percent) for the Beavers.

“We came out flat and waited until we got down to show some fight and intensity,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said.

With about 7:30 left, Eubanks and Southern California’s Charles Buggs got tangled up on a rebound. Buggs fell to the court, Eubanks stepped on him and Buggs reacted angrily. During an ensuing scrum, Oregon State’s Tanner Sanders left the bench and was ejected. Eubanks was given a technical foul.

After the game, Eubanks said he unintentionally stepped on Buggs. Enfield said he thought it was intentional, given the technical call.

BIG PICTURE

Southern California: Co-captain Bennie Boatwright missed his seventh straight game due to a knee sprain, but is expected back in mid-January. … Southern California’s 14-0 start is its best since the 1971-72 squad began the season 16-0.

Oregon State: Leading scorer Tres Tinkle missed his eighth consecutive game with a fracture in his non-shooting hand. He could return next week. … Eubanks has 39 blocks, matching his total from last season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The win over Oregon State likely will be seen as business as usual, but the Trojans’ next game against No. 21 Oregon could provide extra validation for their strong start.

EYEING OREGON

Enfield said Friday’s game against the Ducks will be a challenge. “We’re 14-0 and they’ve won 34 straight at home, so something has to give,” he added.

POINT MAN

McLaughlin can score in bunches, but he took only two shots from the field. That was fine with Enfield, who pointed to a packed stat line for the point guard. “He was playing the game like he should. He controlled the game, he made the right decisions, he made the right plays,” Enfield said.

FREE THROW WOES

Thompson shot 69 percent on free throws last season, but this season has been a real struggle. He went 3 for 10 at the line Wednesday to leave him at 53 percent overall.

UP NEXT

Southern California plays at No. 21 Oregon on Friday. The Ducks are 12-2 after defeating No. 2 UCLA on a last-second 3-pointer Wednesday night.

Oregon State hosts No. 2 UCLA on Friday. The Bruins are 13-1 and will have plenty of motivation coming off their first loss of the season.

Clark, Evans lead No. 23 Cincinnati past Temple

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Daniel Dingle #4 of the Temple Owls blocks a shot by Gary Clark #11 of the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half of the game at Fifth Third Arena on December 29, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 29, 2016, 8:13 AM EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin preaches to his team the importance of finding ways to win when you’re not hitting shots. Wednesday night’s victory over Temple could be Exhibit A of his mantra.

Gary Clark scored 11 points, including two important free throws with 14.9 seconds left, and No. 23 Cincinnati overcame a poor shooting game to beat Temple 56-50.

Jacob Evans III also scored 11 points for the Bearcats (11-2, 1-0), who shot 32.8 percent (19 for 58) from the field and 27.8 percent (5 for 18) from 3-point range.

“It wasn’t a thing of beauty,” Cronin said. “You have to learn to win tough games. Our saying is you have to win when you miss shots.”

Daniel Dingle scored 15 points to lead Temple (9-5, 0-1). Alani Moore II and Shizz Alston Jr. added 10 points apiece for the Owls, who also struggled from the field.

As much as they misfired offensively, Cincinnati excelled defensively. The Bearcats held the Owls to 16 for 60 (26.7 percent) from the field and 5 for 26 (19.2 percent) from 3-point range.

“This is as well as we’ve played defensively all season,” Cronin said. “Period. Hands down.”

The game was the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Bearcats were picked to win the conference in the preseason while Temple, the defending regular-season champion, was chosen sixth.

“That’s conference basketball,” Cronin said.

Cincinnati averaged 102.7 points per game over a three-game winning streak, but the Bearcats didn’t look like they would get to even 50 points the way they were playing early in the second half.

After shooting 35.5 percent in the opening half, Cincinnati missed its first six shots of the second half and Temple took its biggest lead, 33-29, on Dingle’s three-point play with 16:24 left.

But Cincinnati recovered and used a 10-0 run midway through the half to go up 47-39 with 7:30 remaining on Tre Scott’s dunk. Temple missed six shots, five of which were 3-point attempts, during the Bearcats spurt.

“Nobody could throw it in the ocean,” Clark said. “We knew eventually somebody was going to get loose.”

Temple pulled within 52-50 on Dingle’s drive with 1:31 remaining. Troy Caupain appeared to make it 54-50 on a bank shot with 56.9 seconds left but officials determined that the shot didn’t beat the shot clock after video review.

Evans then blocked Dingle’s 3-point attempt that would have put the Owls ahead, but it remained a two-point game when Clark missed both free throws with 31.5 seconds left. But Dingle then committed Temple’s 16th turnover by throwing the ball away and Clark all but sealed the win with two free throws to make it 54-50 with 14.9 seconds left.

Clark quickly had to put the previous two misses from the line out of his head.

“One of the coaches told me to clear my mind, think about my mechanics and go to a positive place,” Clark said. “Think about unicorns or something.”

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The conference road victory over Temple will look good come March for the Bearcats. Cincinnati has made six straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

“It’s huge,” Cronin said of the win. “My respect for Coach Dunphy and his program, I can’t say enough about his program.”

Temple: Leading scorer Obi Enechionyia struggled for the second straight game. After scoring a season-low three points on 1-for-11 shooting his last time out in an 83-77 win over Yale on Dec. 22, Enechionyia had seven points on 3-for-10 shooting against Cincinnati. The Owls will need Enechionyia, who entered averaging 16.2 points per contest, to rediscover his offensive game to have any chance of repeating as regular-season conference champions.

“People are guarding him differently,” Dunphy said. “He’s not getting open looks and he needs to make that adjustment.”

BROWN OUT

Temple played without senior guard Josh Brown for the third straight game and ninth overall this season due to an Achilles’ injury.

Temple coach Fran Dunphy said Brown would have an MRI on Thursday. Brown, along with input from doctors and trainers, would then decide whether to try to return or take a medical redshirt for the season.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts Tulane on Sunday night.

Temple: Visits Central Florida on Saturday afternoon.

No. 15 Purdue’s guards lead way past Iowa, 89-67

Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) grimaces after falling to the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler
Associated PressDec 29, 2016, 12:54 AM EST

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) The primary school of thought when playing No. 15 Purdue is to attempt to contain post players Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas while gambling that the Boilermaker guards won’t make enough perimeter shots to produce a victory.

Iowa adhered to that strategy Wednesday night in each team’s Big Ten opener, and paid dearly for the risk.

Freshman guard Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and junior guard Dakota Mathias added 17 as Purdue dominated Iowa 89-67.

It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Boilermakers (12-2, 1-0), who also got 16 points from Haas, 15 from Vince Edwards and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Swanigan, who recorded his fifth consecutive double-double.

“We felt like we wanted to limit their low-post opportunities,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “They did a really good job of moving the ball and finding the open guy. It’s not like you can leave two guys open and only cover two guys.”

Mathias understood how important Purdue’s guards were to Wednesday’s victory.

“They were really keying on Isaac and Caleb down low in the first half, so we got some open looks outside,” Mathias said. “In the second half, they started keying on the outside, so we came open for some shots in the post. It was a good mix for us all game.”

Big Ten scoring leader Peter Jok of Iowa, who came in averaging 22.6 points, was held to 13 on 4-of-15 shooting, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Mathias was the primary defender on Jok.

“He is tough to guard, because he is always moving,” Mathias said. “It was a tough challenge, but I think we did a good job with him tonight.”

It was Purdue coach Matt Painter’s 250th victory at his alma mater. Painter is in his 12th season with the Boilermakers, who lost to Iowa twice last season.

Mathias scored 16 first-half points, and Carsen Edwards added 10 as Purdue raced to an 8-0 lead and then built a commanding 49-25 halftime advantage, shooting 55.9 percent from the field, including 58.8 percent from 3-point range (10 of 17).

“Getting off to a good start was huge for us,” Painter said. “We had really good ball movement, and that led to good shots. We were fortunate to make those shots, and then Dakota did a really good job defensively. He has learned how to prepare to guard good players.”

Jok was held to two first-half points on 1-of-6 shooting. Iowa shot only 31.3 percent in the first half (10 of 32), including missing all seven 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes certainly did not look like a team that had won five in a row. They limited the 6-foot-9 Swanigan and the 7-2 Haas to two first-half points each but found themselves trailing by 24 points after only 20 minutes and by 31 with 12:27 remaining.

Purdue: The Boilermakers received terrific guard play from Mathias and Carsen Edwards and were deadly from beyond the arc with Iowa focusing its defense on the low post. Once Swanigan and Haas got more involved in the second half, Purdue looked like a team that will challenge for the Big Ten championship.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Having won seven straight, if Purdue gets past Minnesota on Sunday and improves to 13-2, look for the Boilermakers to make a move forward in the Top 25. Their only losses are to No. 1 Villanova and to No. 6 Louisville.

THE STREAK LIVES

With a rebound with 2:11 remaining, Swanigan finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, his fifth consecutive double-double. He entered leading the Big Ten in rebounding at 12.5 per game.

UP NEXT

Iowa: The Hawkeyes will host Michigan on Jan. 1.

Purdue: The Boilermakers will host Minnesota on Jan. 1.

Jackson leads No. 9 UNC past Monmouth, 102-74

North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) reacts following a basket against Monmouth during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. North Carolina won 102-74.
AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Associated PressDec 29, 2016, 12:44 AM EST

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Justin Jackson is clicking just in time for No. 9 North Carolina to start conference play.

Jackson scored 28 points to lead the Tar Heels past Monmouth 102-74 on Wednesday night.

“Just seeing him come out like that is, like, `Wow,”‘ teammate Isaiah Hicks said. “We’re kind of like, `All right, Justin, what are you going to do?”‘

Kennedy Meeks added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Hicks finished with 15 points to help the Tar Heels (12-2) wrap up the nonconference portion of the schedule with their second straight win.

Micah Seaborn scored 19 points and Je’Lon Hornbeak added 17 before fouling out for Monmouth (10-3), which had its program-record nine-game winning streak snapped.

Three of the junior’s four highest-scoring games of his career have come in the past three weeks.

Jackson finished this one 9 of 15 from the field and his six 3-pointers were one shy of the career high he set Dec. 7 against Davidson in a game he scored a then-career-best 27 points. He surpassed that 10 days later with his 34-point performance against Kentucky .

“I just try to prepare myself for the game and take advantage of the opportunities,” Jackson said. “I mean, if y’all want to call it more confident or more aggressive or whatever you want to call it.”

The Tar Heels led by double figures for all but a few seconds of the second half but didn’t completely pull away from the pesky Hawks until Monmouth was whistled for three technical fouls in a 55-second span. One of those was called on coach King Rice – the starting point guard on North Carolina’s Final Four team in 1991.

“I let some things get to me that I shouldn’t have let get to me, and I think it went through our team and then our kids let their emotions get the best of them,” said Rice, who broke down in tears during his postgame news conference. “And North Carolina’s too good of a team for you to not keep your cool.”

Joel Berry hit all six free throws he attempted after those Ts, the last of which put the Tar Heels up by 20 with 16:59 to play.

Tony Bradley had 10 points for the Tar Heels. Justin Robinson scored all 16 of his points in the first half for Monmouth.

BIG PICTURE

Monmouth: There’s no shame for a mid-major to lose at the Dean Smith Center, where UNC is 105-4 against nonconference opponents under Roy Williams. Monmouth’s path to the NCAA Tournament almost assuredly runs through the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference – the Hawks were the preseason favorites to win the league – effectively making this a no-lose situation for them.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels didn’t let up much in their first game in a week and with the Atlantic Coast Conference opener looming in three days. It’s hard to nitpick a 28-point victory over a team that should make the NCAA Tournament, but UNC can’t be happy about the 17 turnovers that led to 19 points for Monmouth.

“I was a lot more comfortable our last game, after the second half (of a rout of Northern Iowa on Dec. 21), because I thought after Northern Iowa, we did some good things,” Williams said. “I don’t feel quite as good right now. … Whether I like it or not, (league play) is here.”

SICK HEELS

Williams said both he and Berry underwent two intravenous treatments in the hours leading up to the game. “Last night, I felt like junk and Joel felt like junk,” Williams said. “I was just hoping he would be able to play better than I could coach.”

UP NEXT

Monmouth: Returns home to take on Rider on Saturday as MAAC play begins.

North Carolina: Opens its ACC schedule Saturday with a trip to Georgia Tech.

Follow Joedy McCreary at http://twitter.com/joedyap.

