VIDEO: Malik Monk with a ridiculous coast-to-coast bucket

Kentucky’s Malik Monk might go for 40 again tonight. He has 24 first half points against Ole Miss, including this ridiculous, coast-to-coast bucket:
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Nigel Williams-Goss and Przemek Karnowski each scored 16 points as No. 7 Gonzaga beat short-handed Pepperdine 92-62 on Thursday night, extending the best start in program history.
Three other players scored in double figures for unbeaten Gonzaga (13-0, 1-0 West Coast Conference).
The Bulldogs held a seven-point lead after the first half and did not put away scrappy Pepperdine until midway through the second.
Lamond Murray Jr. scored 19 points for Pepperdine (4-9, 0-1), which has lost eight games in a row and was missing two starters because of injuries. Jeremy Major added 15.
Gonzaga went unbeaten in nonconference play for the first time since joining the NCAA in 1958. The Bulldogs have now won 21 straight conference openers, dating to a loss in 1996.
Coming in, Gonzaga had trailed for a total of 33 minutes, 29 seconds in 12 games this season, and only against Florida in the second half.
That didn’t intimidate the Waves, who led for more than four minutes and stayed close for much longer.
Nolan Taylor hit three straight Pepperdine baskets as the Waves took an 18-15 lead midway through the first half.
Gonzaga scored six straight points for a 34-27 lead, and consecutive 3-pointers by Jordan Mathews pushed the lead to 40-32.
Gonzaga led 44-37 at halftime. Pepperdine stayed close by shooting 51.6 percent in the first and getting 13 points from Murray.
Gonzaga pushed its lead to 52-40 early in the second half.
An 8-0 run gave Gonzaga a 62-45 advantage midway through the second, as Pepperdine’s shooting cooled off and the Zags dominated the boards. The lead soon reached 20 points.
BIG PICTURE
Pepperdine: The Waves were missing point guard Amadi Udenyi, out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, and forward Kameron Edwards, who broke his jaw in practice. The Waves have already lost 34 player-games due to injury or illness this season.
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 32 consecutive games against Pepperdine, last losing in 2002. … Gonzaga has been holding opponents to 36 percent shooting from the floor, including a nation-best 26 percent from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
Pepperdine plays at Portland on Saturday.
Gonzaga plays at Pacific on Saturday.
Auburn senior guard T.J. Dunans made himself too comfortable on his home floor in the late stages of a conference-opening loss to Georgia.
Down 92-81 with 1:39 remaining in regulation Dunans walks over Georgia huddle while head coach Mark Fox drew up a play. Surprisingly, Juwan Parker and Derek Ogbeide let him in. Perhaps they felt the game was all but decided at that point. However, Georgia director of basketball operations Kent Davidson was less assumed by the stunt.
Dunans ended with eight points in a 96-84 loss to the Bulldogs. Yante Maten had a game-high 31 points and eight boards, followed by J.J. Frazier with 27 points, five assists and five steals.
Considering the location, the opponent and what was on the line on Wednesday night, and I think that what we saw from No. 8 Kentucky as they went into the Pavilion and knocked off Ole Miss, 99-76, in their brand new arena was their most complete performance of the season.
I know that might sound crazy considering that the Wildcats already have a win over No. 6 North Carolina this season, and blow out wins over the likes of Arizona State and Valparaiso.
But that win over North Carolina came on the shoulders of two players: Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox. Monk scored 47 points that day. Fox had 24 points and 10 assists. Combined, they were responsible for 87 of Kentucky’s 103 points. They carried Kentucky that day.
On Thursday night, the story was different. Fox was OK, finishing with seven points and seven assists, and while Monk finished with 34 points, it felt different than the game against Kentucky. He didn’t really get going until later on in the second half, and by then, Kentucky had already taken a commanding lead.
On Thursday, it was Isaiah Briscoe and Bam Adebayo that were the dominant forces. Briscoe finished with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 boards, just the third triple-double in Kentucky basketball history and the second this season. Adebayo and 25 points, playing what was by far his best game of the season. Derek Willis wasn’t really hitting shots – that will come, he’s too good of a shooter not to – but he rebounded the ball well, threw a handful of beautiful outlet passes and even blocked a few shots.
Why does this matter?
Because Adebayo hasn’t yet been able to find a way to impact a game like this for 40 minutes; he’s done it in spurts. Because this was the best game that Briscoe’s ever played in a Kentucky uniform and it came on the road against a pretty good SEC opponent; the knock on him has been that he can beat up on mid-majors but struggles against players with comparable size and athleticism. Because being able to trust Willis on the defensive end of the floor means that Kentucky can play with two shooters on the court on the offensive end.
Because the success of that supporting cast takes pressure, and some of the attention of a defense, off of this team’s stars, Fox and Monk.
In a game that was already 45-23 in the early moments of the second half, Western Michigan senior guard Tucker Haymond added insult to injury by throwing down a vicious fast break dunk on an Alabama A&M defender.
The 6-foot-6 Haymond came up with a steal and appeared to have a breakaway. Credit to Alabama A&M’s De’Ederick Petty for chasing him down, but a tale of the tape shows that Haymond is seven inches taller and outweighs Petty by nearly 50 pounds.
Here’s what ensued:
Haymond finished with 11 point and eight rebounds in the Broncos’ 80-50 win over the Bulldogs.
One night after DePaul pushed top-ranked Villanova to the limits, St. John’s upset No. 13 Butler, 76-73, at home on Thursday night in the Big East opener for both programs.
One month ago, on the same floor, the Red Storm were defeated by Delaware State, 79-72. That home loss came after the Johnnies had capped an 0-3 stint in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a loss to Old Dominion. Earlier in December, St. John’s dropped a contest to LIU Brooklyn. Up until about eight days ago it looked like Year 2 of the Chris Mullin era was going to be a long as the inaugural one.
But then came the 93-60 thrashing of former Big East rival Syracuse on Dec 21. The Red Storm followed up that win with the biggest of Mullin’s short coaching career, knocking off a team whose resume already includes wins over Cincinnati, Arizona and Indiana.
St. John’s overcame early turnover woes with 54 percent shooting from the field. Freshman guard Shamorie Ponds was sensational, matching his season high of 26 points off 9-of-15 shooting. Bashir Ahmed followed by 19 points. Along with redshirt freshman point guard Marcus LoVett, who came off the bench on Thursday night, carried the Red Storm in the second half.
Butler stretched the lead to seven, the largest of the night, for the second time with under eight minutes to play. The trio of newcomers, who scored 16 of the team’s final 18 points, made it difficult for the Bulldogs to pull away. Their ability to penetrate off the dribble or off ball-screen helped keep St. John’s in the game in the final moments.
Full-court pressure defense applied in the second half appeared to have taken the typically efficient Butler offense out of sync.
Following a Kelan Martin jumper with 2:57 remaining, putting Butler up 69-64, the only field goal for the Bulldogs was an offensive putback from Tyler Wideman, which came after the St. John’s interior defense forced Andrew Chrabascz into a difficult shot in the paint. That broke a 69-69 tie, but LoVett quickly knotted the score again. On the ensuing possession, Tyler Lewis failed to find path to get Chrabascz the ball on the block with a smaller defender on him. Instead, Lewis settled for a 3-pointer that bounced off the iron. St. John’s would close the game out from the free throw line.
Up to this point, Butler had arguably been the biggest surprise in the Big East this season. While this will go as a tally in the “bad loss” column of their tournament resume, the Bulldogs still should finish in the top half of the league en route to another tournament appearance.
Within the last month St. John’s was defeated by Delaware State (kenpom: 339) and LIU Brooklyn (kenpom: 296). The Red Storm have shrugged those earlier disappointing losses with the two most impressive victories under Mullin. The program still has a long way to go, but back-to-back wins over Syracuse and No. 13 Butler can be want it needs to turn the corner.