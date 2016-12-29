Tad Pad squirrels respond to John Calipari’s 2013 comments

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

In 2013, Kentucky head coach John Calipari joked about the conditions of the Tad Smith Coliseum following a win over Ole Miss.

“The locker room we’re in is like, I’m looking for squirrels in there,” Coach Cal said. “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

It was an attempt to help Andy Kennedy and Co. get a new facility on campus. Last January, The Pavilion at Ole Miss was opened. On Thursday night, Calipari was back in University, Mississippi for the first time since making those comments, and he was greeted with a letter from the Tad Pad Squirrels.

This was waiting for me when I arrived at the arena a few minutes ago. Happy to help. LOL. Beautiful arena. pic.twitter.com/nP1FgLwWzb — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 29, 2016

Calipari and the Wildcats open SEC play against the Rebels at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.