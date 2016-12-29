Tad Pad squirrels respond to John Calipari’s 2013 comments

In 2013, Kentucky head coach John Calipari joked about the conditions of the Tad Smith Coliseum following a win over Ole Miss.
“The locker room we’re in is like, I’m looking for squirrels in there,” Coach Cal said. “You’ve got to be kidding me.”
It was an attempt to help Andy Kennedy and Co. get a new facility on campus. Last January, The Pavilion at Ole Miss was opened. On Thursday night, Calipari was back in University, Mississippi for the first time since making those comments, and he was greeted with a letter from the Tad Pad Squirrels.
Calipari and the Wildcats open SEC play against the Rebels at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.
Kentucky’s Malik Monk might go for 40 again tonight. He has 24 first half points against Ole Miss, including this ridiculous, coast-to-coast bucket:
Despite averaging only 5.8 points per game over the last season and a half, Mount St. Mary’s junior forward Chris Wray is developing a clutch reputation.
After LIU Brooklyn’s Nura Zanna tied the score at 65-all, Wray went coast-to-coast in 4.2 seconds, scooping in a left-handed layup at the buzzer to lift the Mountaineers to a dramatic 67-76 road victory over the Blackbirds on Thursday evening in the Northeast Conference opener.
Wray ended with seven points in 17 minutes of action.
Last season, Wray threw down a game-winning dunk with 1.3 seconds left as Mount St. Mary’s defeated George Mason, 78-76. The 6-foot-8 forward posted career highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds in that win.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) New Zealand native Sam Waardenburg has signed a scholarship agreement with the Miami Hurricanes’ basketball team.
The 6-foot-9 Waardenburg will join the Hurricanes immediately and is expected to begin competition with the 2017-18 season.
Waardenburg represented New Zealand in the Under-18 World Championship in Kazakhstan. He was also recruited by Virginia, SMU and Utah.
He’ll be a teammate of Hurricane guard Dejan Vasiljevic and incoming freshman Deng Gak, both of Australia.
Hours before LSU was set to open SEC play against Vanderbilt, head coach Johnny Jones announced that junior forward Craig Victor had been dismissed from the program for violation of team rules.
“We are obviously disappointed that we had to take this action,” Jones said in a statement issued by the university. “It’s a privilege and an honor to wear the LSU uniform. When you commit to being part of our basketball program, there are expectations and standards that we demand from our players. Those expectations go beyond the basketball court.”
The 6-foot-9 forward was suspended for an exhibition contest and the first three games of the regular season. He made his season debut on Nov. 23 against Wichita State. Victor had come on strong as of late, averaging 13.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the month of December, posting a pair of double-doubles.
He was the team’s top rebounder and was third in scoring.
Victor was considered a top-40 prospect in the Class of 2014, originally beginning his career at Arizona. He transferred to LSU after one semester in Tucson, joining the Tigers this time last year after sitting out two semesters due to NCAA transfer regulations.
The Tigers are 8-3 on the season, but a handful of those wins have come against opponents with a kenpom rating of 150 or lower. LSU has also been handed a pair of 30-plus point losses by the likes of Wichita State and Wake Forest.
Boise State senior forward Nick Duncan apologized, but will not face any punishment for a gesture he made toward opposing fans during the Broncos’ 83-80 win over Utah State on Wednesday night.
A photo of Duncan was captured of him giving Utah State student section the middle finger.
Duncan issued his apology through the Mountain West Conference on Thursday afternoon.
“I apologize for my actions at the end of last night’s game,” he said. “I pride myself on being above all of the noise I hear when we go on the road, but last night I let it get the best of me. I need to be better than that.
“I apologize to my teammates and coaches for taking any attention away from what we accomplished on the court, and to our young fans for setting a poor example of sportsmanship. I look forward to my remaining opportunities to represent Boise State University and make Bronco Nation proud.”
Boise State athletic director Curt Aspey reached out to the Mountain West Conference, stating, “… based upon our response the matter is considered closed.”
Duncan, the 6-foot-8 Aussie, had a season-high 18 points against the Aggies.