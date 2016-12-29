PHOTO: Boise State’s Duncan gives Utah State students middle finger

Nick Duncan powered Boise State to a big road win, and got an extra dose of catharsis along with it.
The Broncos big man scored 18 points and helped secure the victory with his offensive rebound of a missed free throw in the final seconds as Boise State defeated Utah State, 83-80, but the enduring memory and image of the game is likely going to be Duncan giving a one-fingered salute to the Aggies’ student section.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) The primary school of thought when playing No. 15 Purdue is to attempt to contain post players Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas while gambling that the Boilermaker guards won’t make enough perimeter shots to produce a victory.
Iowa adhered to that strategy Wednesday night in each team’s Big Ten opener, and paid dearly for the risk.
Freshman guard Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and junior guard Dakota Mathias added 17 as Purdue dominated Iowa 89-67.
It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Boilermakers (12-2, 1-0), who also got 16 points from Haas, 15 from Vince Edwards and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Swanigan, who recorded his fifth consecutive double-double.
“We felt like we wanted to limit their low-post opportunities,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “They did a really good job of moving the ball and finding the open guy. It’s not like you can leave two guys open and only cover two guys.”
Mathias understood how important Purdue’s guards were to Wednesday’s victory.
“They were really keying on Isaac and Caleb down low in the first half, so we got some open looks outside,” Mathias said. “In the second half, they started keying on the outside, so we came open for some shots in the post. It was a good mix for us all game.”
Big Ten scoring leader Peter Jok of Iowa, who came in averaging 22.6 points, was held to 13 on 4-of-15 shooting, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Mathias was the primary defender on Jok.
“He is tough to guard, because he is always moving,” Mathias said. “It was a tough challenge, but I think we did a good job with him tonight.”
It was Purdue coach Matt Painter’s 250th victory at his alma mater. Painter is in his 12th season with the Boilermakers, who lost to Iowa twice last season.
Mathias scored 16 first-half points, and Carsen Edwards added 10 as Purdue raced to an 8-0 lead and then built a commanding 49-25 halftime advantage, shooting 55.9 percent from the field, including 58.8 percent from 3-point range (10 of 17).
“Getting off to a good start was huge for us,” Painter said. “We had really good ball movement, and that led to good shots. We were fortunate to make those shots, and then Dakota did a really good job defensively. He has learned how to prepare to guard good players.”
Jok was held to two first-half points on 1-of-6 shooting. Iowa shot only 31.3 percent in the first half (10 of 32), including missing all seven 3-point attempts.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes certainly did not look like a team that had won five in a row. They limited the 6-foot-9 Swanigan and the 7-2 Haas to two first-half points each but found themselves trailing by 24 points after only 20 minutes and by 31 with 12:27 remaining.
Purdue: The Boilermakers received terrific guard play from Mathias and Carsen Edwards and were deadly from beyond the arc with Iowa focusing its defense on the low post. Once Swanigan and Haas got more involved in the second half, Purdue looked like a team that will challenge for the Big Ten championship.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Having won seven straight, if Purdue gets past Minnesota on Sunday and improves to 13-2, look for the Boilermakers to make a move forward in the Top 25. Their only losses are to No. 1 Villanova and to No. 6 Louisville.
THE STREAK LIVES
With a rebound with 2:11 remaining, Swanigan finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, his fifth consecutive double-double. He entered leading the Big Ten in rebounding at 12.5 per game.
UP NEXT
Iowa: The Hawkeyes will host Michigan on Jan. 1.
Purdue: The Boilermakers will host Minnesota on Jan. 1.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Justin Jackson is clicking just in time for No. 9 North Carolina to start conference play.
Jackson scored 28 points to lead the Tar Heels past Monmouth 102-74 on Wednesday night.
“Just seeing him come out like that is, like, `Wow,”‘ teammate Isaiah Hicks said. “We’re kind of like, `All right, Justin, what are you going to do?”‘
Kennedy Meeks added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Hicks finished with 15 points to help the Tar Heels (12-2) wrap up the nonconference portion of the schedule with their second straight win.
Micah Seaborn scored 19 points and Je’Lon Hornbeak added 17 before fouling out for Monmouth (10-3), which had its program-record nine-game winning streak snapped.
Three of the junior’s four highest-scoring games of his career have come in the past three weeks.
Jackson finished this one 9 of 15 from the field and his six 3-pointers were one shy of the career high he set Dec. 7 against Davidson in a game he scored a then-career-best 27 points. He surpassed that 10 days later with his 34-point performance against Kentucky .
“I just try to prepare myself for the game and take advantage of the opportunities,” Jackson said. “I mean, if y’all want to call it more confident or more aggressive or whatever you want to call it.”
The Tar Heels led by double figures for all but a few seconds of the second half but didn’t completely pull away from the pesky Hawks until Monmouth was whistled for three technical fouls in a 55-second span. One of those was called on coach King Rice – the starting point guard on North Carolina’s Final Four team in 1991.
“I let some things get to me that I shouldn’t have let get to me, and I think it went through our team and then our kids let their emotions get the best of them,” said Rice, who broke down in tears during his postgame news conference. “And North Carolina’s too good of a team for you to not keep your cool.”
Joel Berry hit all six free throws he attempted after those Ts, the last of which put the Tar Heels up by 20 with 16:59 to play.
Tony Bradley had 10 points for the Tar Heels. Justin Robinson scored all 16 of his points in the first half for Monmouth.
BIG PICTURE
Monmouth: There’s no shame for a mid-major to lose at the Dean Smith Center, where UNC is 105-4 against nonconference opponents under Roy Williams. Monmouth’s path to the NCAA Tournament almost assuredly runs through the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference – the Hawks were the preseason favorites to win the league – effectively making this a no-lose situation for them.
North Carolina: The Tar Heels didn’t let up much in their first game in a week and with the Atlantic Coast Conference opener looming in three days. It’s hard to nitpick a 28-point victory over a team that should make the NCAA Tournament, but UNC can’t be happy about the 17 turnovers that led to 19 points for Monmouth.
“I was a lot more comfortable our last game, after the second half (of a rout of Northern Iowa on Dec. 21), because I thought after Northern Iowa, we did some good things,” Williams said. “I don’t feel quite as good right now. … Whether I like it or not, (league play) is here.”
SICK HEELS
Williams said both he and Berry underwent two intravenous treatments in the hours leading up to the game. “Last night, I felt like junk and Joel felt like junk,” Williams said. “I was just hoping he would be able to play better than I could coach.”
UP NEXT
Monmouth: Returns home to take on Rider on Saturday as MAAC play begins.
North Carolina: Opens its ACC schedule Saturday with a trip to Georgia Tech.
No. 12 Virginia 61, No. 6 Louisville 53: Rick Pitino has to be sick of playing Tony Bennett’s teams. The Cavaliers downed the Cardinals for the fourth time in five games, illustrating how they’re built to dismantle a team like Louisville. Read about why – along with three other takeaways from the game – here.
No. 1 Villanova 68, DePaul 65: The Wildcats needed some Josh Hart heroics down the stretch to outlast DePaul at home to setup a showdown of undefeateds Saturday at Creighton.
STARRED
Dennis Smith, NC State: Tallied 19 points, 16 assists and one filthy dunk in a win over Rider.
Maurice Watson, Creighton: Had 21 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals as No. 10 Creighton stayed perfect on the season with a win over Seton Hall.
Justin Jackson, North Carolina: In the ninth-ranked Tar Heels’ last tuneup before ACC play, Jackson had 28 points – making six of nine 3s – along with five rebounds.
Michael Young and Jamel Artis, Pitt: The Panthers pair scored 30 points apiece as Pitt outscored Marshall, 112-106.
STRUGGLED
UConn: It’s becoming harder to discern the ultimate low point for the Huskies this season, but scoring 12 first-half points in an eventual 62-46 loss at home to Houston certainly gets a nomination.
TOP 25
No. 24 Notre Dame got outscored by Saint Peter’s in the second half, but ultimately defeated the Peacocks, 63-55..
It took a second-half knockout punch to get there, but No. 20 Florida State defeated Wake Forest, 88-72, behind 23 points apiece from Xavier Rathan Mayes and Dwayne Bacon.
Vince Edwards had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists as No. 15 Purdue throttled Iowa, 89-67.
No. 17 Xavier had no problems in defeating Providence, 82-56, at home. Trevon Bluiett had 22 points.
It was tied at halftime, but No. 23 Cincinnati held on to beat Temple, 56-50.
NOTABLES.
Marquette starts off Big East play with a win, beating Georgetown, 76-66.
Clemson beat UNC-Wilmington, 87-73, with Jaron Blossomgame going for 20 points
Wichita State broke a halftime stalemate to defeat Indiana State, 80-72, with Darral Willis putting up 25 and 10.
Nevada’s Josh Hall suffered a scary fall in Nevada’s game against San Jose State, but is expected to be OK
Second-half run powers No. 20 Florida St. over Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State rarely trailed in non-conference play. So when the 20th-ranked Seminoles found themselves down by eight points less than 6 minutes into Wednesday’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Wake Forest, coach Leonard Hamilton knew he was going to find out who on his young team could handle playing from behind.
After one test, FSU could say it handled itself well.
After trailing for most of the game, the Seminoles went on a run of 17 straight points over a 4-minute span in the second half as they posted an 88-72 victory over the Demon Deacons.
“I think we are growing and maturing through the process. The quality of our depth was a big factor,” Hamilton said.
Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes each scored 23 points and led the Seminoles during the decisive run as Bacon had seven points and Rathan-Mayes five. Florida State trailed 66-61 before making seven straight shots from the field and forcing Wake to commit four turnovers as it took a 78-66 lead with 4:50 remaining.
“We were able to get out and run and play in the full court set. I think we did a really good job of locking in defensively,” said Rathan-Mayes, who had a season-high in points. “Once we were able to do that it sparked our offense and we were able to go on a little bit of a run.”
Jonathan Isaac added 13 points and CJ Walker had 12 for Florida State (12-1, 1-0), which has won nine straight for the first time since 2003-04 and is off to its best start since going 16-1 in 1988-89.
The Demon Deacons (9-3, 0-1) were looking for their first road win in a conference opener since 2006-07 but couldn’t contend with Florida State’s size. Center Doral Moore suffered a leg injury 2 minutes into the game and did not return and leading scorer John Collins was held to two points.
Keyshawn Woods and Bryant Crawford led Wake with 16 points each.
“We definitely let them off the hook,” Woods said. “We were up by one at halftime, then had a five-point lead (in the second half), and they hit us in the mouth and we didn’t respond.”
BIG PICTURE
Wake Forest: If the Demon Deacons are going to be competitive in the conference this season, they can’t have any bad games from Collins. The sophomore forward, who came into the game averaging 17.3 points and 10.4 rebounds, spent most of the second half in foul trouble and was 1 of 3 from the field.
Florida State: Instead of forcing things like they did last season, the Seminoles worked their way back and were able to eventually take control in the second half. Things now get more difficult as five of FSU’s next six opponents are ranked.
MILESTONE
A layup by Rathan-Mayes with 15:47 left in the first half made the junior the 46th player in school history to go over 1,000 points for his career. Rathan-Mayes’ father, Tharon, played at FSU from 1988-90 and scored 1,260 points. According to Florida State, this is the first father-son duo in ACC history to both score 1,000 points.
“It feels amazing. When I committed to Florida State I wanted to do something special in honor of my dad,” Rathan-Mayes said. “Just to be in the 1,000-point club, and be the first father-son duo to do that in ACC history it means the world to me.”
TIP-INS
Bacon has scored in double figures in 23 straight games, which is the longest current streak in the conference. … After making 16 3-pointers in a win over LSU on Dec. 22, Wake Forest was 10 of 21 from the perimeter. It is the fifth time this season they have had 10 or more 3-pointers. … Florida State made its first seven shots from the line but were 16 of 24 the rest of the game.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Clemson on Saturday in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.
Florida State: The Seminoles have their first ACC road game on Saturday against No. 12 Virginia. FSU has not defeated a ranked conference foe on the road since 2012.
1. This was the first time that we saw the real Oregon: Dillon Brooks didn’t play for the first three games of the season as he was still recovering from a foot injury he suffered over the summer. He had only started two games before Wednesday night’s showdown with the Bruins. The two games that Brooks started happened to coincide with the two games that Chris Boucher missed as he battled an ankle injury that he suffered before Christmas. Boucher is Oregon’s starting center that averages 14.1 points, 7.8 boards and 3.2 blocks.
In other words, in every game that Oregon played before this, the Ducks were either without or playing with a limited Brooks, who would have been a consensus preseason first-team all-american if he didn’t have those injury issues hanging over his head, or without Boucher, who will likely get picked in this June’s NBA Draft.
Hell, on Wednesday Boucher still didn’t look quite like himself; he came off the bench.
I say all that to say this: Oregon was a preseason top five team in very large part due to the presence of those two players. Tyler Dorsey is a talented scorer. Jordan Bell is a big, strong physical athlete in the paint. Dylan Ennis is a veteran guard that can do a lot of the same things that Payton Pritchard, a talented freshman, can do.
But those guys are all good role players. In other words, Oregon can win the Pac-12 and get to a Final Four with them. They aren’t getting there riding them. Brooks and Boucher are the horses that are going to lead this program, particularly Brooks. Oregon is a totally different team now that he’s back and playing at the level he played at tonight.
That’s stating the obvious, I know, but it’s still a point worth making: Wednesday was the first time all season long that we got a glimpse of the Oregon team that was mentioned with Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Villanova as the real title favorites two months ago.
2. Tonight aside, Oregon’s shooting is still a concern: Entering Wednesday night, the Ducks were shooting a dismal 31.0 percent from three on the season, good for 292nd out of 351 teams nationally. That’s terrible, but you wouldn’t have known it had you watched the first half against the Bruins. Oregon hit six of their first 11 threes and seven total in the first half before going ice cold. They were 1-for-10 from deep to start the second half and 2-for-14 from beyond the arc before Boucher and Brooks hit threes in the final minute.
Oregon fell in love with the three-ball early in the second half, which is what allowed UCLA to make their run. There’s a reason that coaches refer to three-pointers as ‘Fool’s Gold’, and Oregon pretty much proved it on Wednesday. But they also drove home something that should be a major concern for Duck fans: No team has ever won a national title shooting that poorly from three. UConn won in 2011 shooting 32.9 percent from three when Kemba Walker was Kemba-ing all over March Madness. Kansas won in 1988, three years after the three-pointer was invented, while shooting 31.4 percent from three in a season where Danny Manning and Larry Brown teamed up to cut down the nets as a No. 6 seed.
In other words, Oregon needs to hope that tonight’s 11-for-30 performance from deep wasn’t fool’s gold as much as it is a sign of things to come.
3. These are the two best teams in the Pac-12: This isn’t really debatable, is it?
USC is still undefeated so we need to keep them in the conversation for now, but the Trojans are you and are still without Bennie Boatwright, who is dealing with an MCL injury. And while Arizona has been impressive, they’re grinding out wins while dealing with an impossible number of injuries and suspensions.
For me, these are clearly the two best teams in the conference, and while tonight proved it in spectacularly entertaining fashion, it was disappointing in the sense that we’ve already burned through one of their regular season matchups and it’s not even Christmas yet.
4. UCLA is still the favorite to win the league: Oregon, a team that shoots 31.0 percent from beyond the arc on the season, made 11 threes on a Wednesday night where UCLA didn’t start playing well until midway through the second half. One of those threes was a buzzer-beater from Dillon Brooks over the outstretched arms of 6-foot-6 Lonzo Ball, who played about as good of defense as you can play on Brooks on that possession. That buzzer-beater was a game-winner because Bryce Alford, who entered the night shooting 87 percent from the line with the reputation for being one of the most clutch player in college hoops, missed the front end of a one-and-one.
And all this happened on Oregon’s home court.
This is a great win for the Ducks, one they desperately needed for A) their tournament résumé and B) their chances of taking home an outright Pac-12 regular season title. They’re back to being a Final Four-caliber team.