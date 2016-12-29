Mount St. Mary’s opens league play with buzzer-beating win

Hours before LSU was set to open SEC play against Vanderbilt, head coach Johnny Jones announced that junior forward Craig Victor had been dismissed from the program for violation of team rules.

“We are obviously disappointed that we had to take this action,” Jones said in a statement issued by the university. “It’s a privilege and an honor to wear the LSU uniform. When you commit to being part of our basketball program, there are expectations and standards that we demand from our players. Those expectations go beyond the basketball court.”

The 6-foot-9 forward was suspended for an exhibition contest and the first three games of the regular season. He made his season debut on Nov. 23 against Wichita State. Victor had come on strong as of late, averaging 13.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the month of December, posting a pair of double-doubles.

He was the team’s top rebounder and was third in scoring.

Victor was considered a top-40 prospect in the Class of 2014, originally beginning his career at Arizona. He transferred to LSU after one semester in Tucson, joining the Tigers this time last year after sitting out two semesters due to NCAA transfer regulations.

The Tigers are 8-3 on the season, but a handful of those wins have come against opponents with a kenpom rating of 150 or lower. LSU has also been handed a pair of 30-plus point losses by the likes of Wichita State and Wake Forest.