No punishment for Nick Duncan giving opposing fans the finger

Boise State senior forward Nick Duncan apologized, but will not face any punishment for a gesture he made toward opposing fans during the Broncos’ 83-80 win over Utah State on Wednesday night.

A photo of Duncan was captured of him giving Utah State student section the middle finger.

Duncan issued his apology through the Mountain West Conference on Thursday afternoon.

“I apologize for my actions at the end of last night’s game,” he said. “I pride myself on being above all of the noise I hear when we go on the road, but last night I let it get the best of me. I need to be better than that.

“I apologize to my teammates and coaches for taking any attention away from what we accomplished on the court, and to our young fans for setting a poor example of sportsmanship. I look forward to my remaining opportunities to represent Boise State University and make Bronco Nation proud.”

Boise State athletic director Curt Aspey reached out to the Mountain West Conference, stating, “… based upon our response the matter is considered closed.”

Duncan, the 6-foot-8 Aussie, had a season-high 18 points against the Aggies.