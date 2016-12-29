More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Villanova head coach Jay Wright celebrates as he cuts down the net after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against North Carolina, Monday, April 4, 2016, in Houston. Villanova won 77-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

2016 Year in Review: College Basketball’s 12 Most Memorable Games

By Rob DausterDec 29, 2016, 4:17 PM EST

With 2016 coming to a close, it’s time for us to take a look back and all the good things that happened to us. The most memorable moments, the best dunks and, today, the most thrilling, unforgettable college basketball games from the last 365 days.

Yeah.

This will be fun to reminisce about. Here are the top 12:

12. Duke 74, North Carolina 73: Duke played the majority of last season as, essentially, a six-man team, but on this Wednesday night in February, they were down to five guys as Matt Jones got injured in the first half. Those five – Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard, Brandon Ingram, Derryck Thornton and Marshall Plumlee – went into the Dean Dome and knocked off the Tar Heels, erasing an eight-point deficit with six minutes left and, with a defense that was as porous as swiss cheese, holding the national runner’s-up scoreless on two possessions in the final minute.

11. Kansas 90, Kentucky 84 OT and Oklahoma 72, LSU 70: There were people that doubted the SEC/Big 12 Challenge – Why would you play a day’s worth of non-conference games in the middle of the league schedule? – but these two games gave the entire ordeal meaning. It started with Buddy Hield vs. Ben Simmons, a great college player having an all-time great season going up against the Next Big Thing having a dreadful one-and-done year, and that game turned into a shootout that was ended on a game-winner from Isaiah Cousins and an ensuing possession that didn’t see Simmons touch the ball. Hield finished with 32 points.

As soon as that barn-burner finished, we jumped to Phog Allen Fieldhouse, where Kentucky gave Kansas all they could handle. Wayne Selden popped off for 33 points, making clutch shots down the stretch, as the Jayhawks held off a feisty Kentucky team in overtime. This performance helped spark a run for the Wildcats that saw them turn around what was, to date, a pedestrian season.

10. UConn 104, Cincinnati 97 4OT: You know something crazy has to happen for an early-round AAC tournament game to be considered among the best games in college basketball in 2016, and something crazy certainly did happen. The four overtimes were wild enough, but it was the end of the third overtime that is going to go down in the annals of UConn basketball history. Check this out:

9. Notre Dame 76, Stephen F. Austin 75: The Lumberjacks looked like they were on their way to the Sweet 16, becoming just the third No. 14 seed to get their in the last 20 year, before a freshman you never heard of – Rex Pfleuger – somehow tipped home a missed shot with 1.5 seconds left.

This was thrilling and tense and saw an underdog go head-to-head with a powerhouse program that made back-to-back Elite 8s. It was everything we love about March Madness. All it lacked was a true buzzer-beater.

8. UCLA 97, Kentucky 92: We’ll remember this game as the moment that UCLA basketball was back. The Bruins reached three straight Final Fours under Ben Howland before the success stalled and, eventually Howland gave way to Steve Alford. Alford reached back-to-back Sweet 16s in his first two seasons, but his teams were just OK and, in year three, the Bruins went 15-17 and the over-reliance on Bryce Alford had Bruin fans ready to find a new coach, regardless of the price.

Then, after a hot start to the season, the Bruins went into Rupp Arena and smacked around Kentucky, who was then the No. 1 team in all of college basketball.

7. Middle Tennessee State 90, Michigan State 81: If you didn’t know any better, you would think that MTSU was the team that was the higher seed in this game. They never trailed against the Spartans. They shot 11-for-19 from three. They answered every Sparty run with a three or an and-one. And, in the process, they landed what is arguably the biggest upset in the history of the NCAA tournament.

It wasn’t the biggest difference in spread and MTSU was hardly the worst team to ever win a game, but Michigan State was everyone’s pick to win the national title despite being a No. 2 seed. I went back through every No. 2 seed that has lost a first round game in the tournament. None of them were the trendy pick to win the title.

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 18: Darnell Harris #0 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders celebrates late in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 18, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

6. Syracuse 68, Virginia 62: Virginia’s been a dominant force in college hoops for the last three or four seasons, but there’s a segment of the college basketball populace that won’t accept Tony Bennett as a ‘winner’ until he’s able to prove Virginia can have success in March. (Those are mostly the same people that didn’t believe Bo Ryan was any good until he got Wisconsin to back-to-back Final Fours.) Virginia was getting ready to shed that label, as they held a 15-point lead over Syracuse in the Elite 8 with just under 10 minutes remaining last March.

Then the wheels fell off, as Malachi Richardson spurred a 25-4 run to close the game and send the Orange on to the Final Four. The comeback isn’t only memorable because of the way the game played out, but because of the fact that Virginia is nearly impossible to make a run on. They play as slow and defend as well as anyone in college basketball. Coming back from 15 points against them is like coming back from 25 down against a normal team.

5. Kentucky 103, North Carolina 100: This game had everything. Two of college basketball’s biggest brands. Two of the best teams this season. Two teams that want to run-and-gun. A pair of back court stars on either team going back-and-forth, trading big shot after big shot. An iconic individual performance, the 47 points that UK freshman Malik Monk poured in. And, of course, a game-winning three with 15 seconds left from said freshman:

And it all happened on a neutral court that had equally-sizeable – and loud – crowds supporting each team. It does not get much better than this.

4. Northern Iowa75, Texas 72: With 2.7 seconds left, Texas guard Isaiah Taylor scored on a runner to tie a first round NCAA tournament game at 72. UNI inbounded the ball to Paul Jesperson, who took one dribble and casually fired up a prayer from half court … that banked in and sent the Panthers back to the second round of the NCAA tournament:

It also led to an iconic photo of the agony and ecstasy of the NCAA tournament … :

Texas guard Isaiah Taylor (1) reacts as the Northern Iowa team celebrates after guard Paul Jesperson made a last-second half-court shot to win the the first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma City, Friday, March 18, 2016. Northern Iowa won 75-72. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
(AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

… but it would be far from the lasting memory that we had of the Panther tournament run.

3. Texas A&M 92, Northern Iowa 88 2OT: Just 48 hours after the most memorable moment in program history, the Panthers managed to put together the worst collapse in the history of college basketball, shucking a 12-point lead in the final 44 seconds. Perhaps the most impressive part of this game for UNI was that, after that collapse, they didn’t fold, forcing a second overtime before eventually succumbing to the Aggies.

Our Travis Hines wrote a really good story earlier this year on the Panthers and their attempt to bounce-back from such a catastrophic loss. It’s not an easy thing to do.

2. Kansas 109, Oklahoma 106 3OT: This might be the greatest regular season basketball game that I’ve ever seen, which isn’t quite as impressive as the fact that it actually was able to live up to the hype that it had coming in. This was No. 1 vs. No. 1; when the game was played, Oklahoma was No. 1 in the AP poll while Kansas was No. 1 in the Coaches Poll. The Sooners got 46 points from Buddy Hield – who got a standing ovation from the Phog Allen Fieldhouse crowd – but it wasn’t quite enough as the Jayhawks were able to pull out a win in the end.

1. Villanova 77, North Carolina 74: I’m not sure we’ll ever see a better national title game than the one that we were greeted with last season. A fantastically-played game for 40 minutes, Villanova opened up a 10-point lead with five minutes left before the Tar Heels started chipping away at the lead. UNC would eventually tie the game at 74 with 4.7 seconds left thanks to this ridiculous, totally-forgotten shot from Marcus Paige:

Then … BANG:

 

VIDEO: Malik Monk with a ridiculous coast-to-coast bucket

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 13: Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball against Kiefer Douse #4 of the Canisius Golden Griffins at Rupp Arena Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky defeated Canisius 93-69. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 29, 2016, 9:12 PM EST

Kentucky’s Malik Monk might go for 40 again tonight. He has 24 first half points against Ole Miss, including this ridiculous, coast-to-coast bucket:

Mount St. Mary’s opens league play with buzzer-beating win

jamion christian
By Terrence PayneDec 29, 2016, 7:36 PM EST

Despite averaging only 5.8 points per game over the last season and a half, Mount St. Mary’s junior forward Chris Wray is developing a clutch reputation.

After LIU Brooklyn’s Nura Zanna tied the score at 65-all, Wray went coast-to-coast in 4.2 seconds, scooping in a left-handed layup at the buzzer to lift the Mountaineers to a dramatic 67-76 road victory over the Blackbirds on Thursday evening in the Northeast Conference opener.

Wray ended with seven points in 17 minutes of action.

Last season, Wray threw down a game-winning dunk with 1.3 seconds left as Mount St. Mary’s defeated George Mason, 78-76. The 6-foot-8 forward posted career highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds in that win.

Tad Pad squirrels respond to John Calipari’s 2013 comments

Kentucky head coach John Calipari asks for a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
By Terrence PayneDec 29, 2016, 7:05 PM EST

In 2013, Kentucky head coach John Calipari joked about the conditions of the Tad Smith Coliseum following a win over Ole Miss.

“The locker room we’re in is like, I’m looking for squirrels in there,” Coach Cal said. “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

It was an attempt to help Andy Kennedy and Co. get a new facility on campus. Last January, The Pavilion at Ole Miss was opened. On Thursday night, Calipari was back in University, Mississippi for the first time since making those comments, and he was greeted with a letter from the Tad Pad Squirrels.

Calipari and the Wildcats open SEC play against the Rebels at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

New Zealand’s Sam Waardenburg signs with Miami

Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga directs his team in their East Regional NCAA men's basketball game against the Marquette Golden Eagles in Washington
Associated PressDec 29, 2016, 6:42 PM EST

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) New Zealand native Sam Waardenburg has signed a scholarship agreement with the Miami Hurricanes’ basketball team.

The 6-foot-9 Waardenburg will join the Hurricanes immediately and is expected to begin competition with the 2017-18 season.

Waardenburg represented New Zealand in the Under-18 World Championship in Kazakhstan. He was also recruited by Virginia, SMU and Utah.

He’ll be a teammate of Hurricane guard Dejan Vasiljevic and incoming freshman Deng Gak, both of Australia.

LSU dismisses Craig Victor from program

BATON ROUGE, LA - JANUARY 05: Craig Victor II #32 of the LSU Tigers shoots a free throw during the second half of a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 5, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU defeated Kentucky 85-67. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneDec 29, 2016, 5:53 PM EST

Hours before LSU was set to open SEC play against Vanderbilt, head coach Johnny Jones announced that junior forward Craig Victor had been dismissed from the program for violation of team rules.

“We are obviously disappointed that we had to take this action,” Jones said in a statement issued by the university. “It’s a privilege and an honor to wear the LSU uniform. When you commit to being part of our basketball program, there are expectations and standards that we demand from our players. Those expectations go beyond the basketball court.”

The 6-foot-9 forward was suspended for an exhibition contest and the first three games of the regular season. He made his season debut on Nov. 23 against Wichita State. Victor had come on strong as of late, averaging 13.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the month of December, posting a pair of double-doubles.

He was the team’s top rebounder and was third in scoring.

Victor was considered a top-40 prospect in the Class of 2014, originally beginning his career at Arizona. He transferred to LSU after one semester in Tucson, joining the Tigers this time last year after sitting out two semesters due to NCAA transfer regulations.

The Tigers are 8-3 on the season, but a handful of those wins have come against opponents with a kenpom rating of 150 or lower. LSU has also been handed a pair of 30-plus point losses by the likes of Wichita State and Wake Forest.