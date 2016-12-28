Late night snacks: Brooks’ last-second 3 ends No. 2 UCLA’s undefeated start

GAME OF THE NIGHT: No. 21 Oregon 89, No. 2 UCLA 87
Dillon Brooks’ 3-pointer with under a second to play lifted the Ducks past the Bruins, who saw their undefeated record find its first blemish in Eugene.
IMPORTANT OUTCOMES
Nebraska 87, No. 16 Indiana 83: It’s a huge win in Assembly Hall for Tim Miles and the Huskers, who lost to Gardner Webb at home over a week ago. Really, though, it’s another example of how far apart Indiana’s ceiling and floor are from each other, writes Rob Dauster.
No. 12 Virginia 61, No. 6 Louisville 53: Rick Pitino has to be sick of playing Tony Bennett’s teams. The Cavaliers downed the Cardinals for the fourth time in five games, illustrating how they’re built to dismantle a team like Louisville. Read about why – along with three other takeaways from the game – here.
No. 1 Villanova 68, DePaul 65: The Wildcats needed some Josh Hart heroics down the stretch to outlast DePaul at home to setup a showdown of undefeateds Saturday at Creighton.
STARRED
Dennis Smith, NC State: Tallied 19 points, 16 assists and one filthy dunk in a win over Rider.
Maurice Watson, Creighton: Had 21 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals as No. 10 Creighton stayed perfect on the season with a win over Seton Hall.
Justin Jackson, North Carolina: In the ninth-ranked Tar Heels’ last tuneup before ACC play, Jackson had 28 points – making six of nine 3s – along with five rebounds.
Michael Young and Jamel Artis, Pitt: The Panthers pair scored 30 points apiece as Pitt outscored Marshall, 112-106.
STRUGGLED
UConn: It’s becoming harder to discern the ultimate low point for the Huskies this season, but scoring 12 first-half points in an eventual 62-46 loss at home to Houston certainly gets a nomination.
TOP 25
- No. 24 Notre Dame got outscored by Saint Peter’s in the second half, but ultimately defeated the Peacocks, 63-55..
- It took a second-half knockout punch to get there, but No. 20 Florida State defeated Wake Forest, 88-72, behind 23 points apiece from Xavier Rathan Mayes and Dwayne Bacon.
- Vince Edwards had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists as No. 15 Purdue throttled Iowa, 89-67.
- No. 17 Xavier had no problems in defeating Providence, 82-56, at home. Trevon Bluiett had 22 points.
- It was tied at halftime, but No. 23 Cincinnati held on to beat Temple, 56-50.
NOTABLES.
- Marquette starts off Big East play with a win, beating Georgetown, 76-66.
- Clemson beat UNC-Wilmington, 87-73, with Jaron Blossomgame going for 20 points
- Wichita State broke a halftime stalemate to defeat Indiana State, 80-72, with Darral Willis putting up 25 and 10.
- Nevada’s Josh Hall suffered a scary fall in Nevada’s game against San Jose State, but is expected to be OK