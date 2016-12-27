More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
screen-shot-2016-12-27-at-5-48-23-pm

VIDEO: UCLA commit LaMelo Ball calls shot, drills jumper from halfcourt

Leave a comment
By Travis HinesDec 27, 2016, 6:50 PM EST

LaMelo Ball may have entered the trash talk hall of fame, and he’s not even halfway through high school yet.

The younger brother of UCLA freshman star Lonzo, LaMelo made the likes of Gary Payton and Reggie Miller proud by not only nailing a half-court shot as if it was a normal attempt in the middle of a game, but calling his shot before doing so.

This is such a savage move.

Pulling up and nailing a just dumb shot from halfcourt like it’s nothing is one thing, but to call it out, to let your opponent not only know it’s coming but that you care so little for his pride, is straight nasty.

It’s something only the most supremely confident would even attempt, and the thing only the supremely confident and supremely talented – or lucky – can pull off. Given that LaMelo is the youngest of three UCLA-bound brothers, with Lonzo currently tearing it up for an undefeated Bruins team and LiAngelo going for 65 in the very same high school game – confidence and talent seem to be in steady supply for the family.

 

Spartans surge back for 75-74 win over Gophers in OT

Michigan State's Lourawls Nairn Jr., center, lays up in from of Minnesota's Nate Mason, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
AP Photo/Jim Mone
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesDec 28, 2016, 12:35 AM EST

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alvin Ellis III made two free throws with 10.6 seconds left in overtime to finish with 20 points and give Michigan State the lead, capping a 75-74 comeback victory by the Spartans over Minnesota on Tuesday after the Gophers took a 13-point lead into halftime.

Michigan State, the worst foul-shooting team in the Big Ten, was 8 for 20 from the line until Ellis stepped up with two swishes following a non-shooting foul by Nate Mason. Nick Ward had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (9-5, 1-0), who have been playing without standout freshman Miles Bridges.

Mason, who led the Gophers with 18 points, misfired on his off-balance jumper from the lane at the buzzer that would’ve won the game. Jordan Murphy had 12 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, but Minnesota (12-2, 0-1) lost its fourth straight conference opener under coach Richard Pitino.

Bakary Konate’s putback with 1:28 left gave the Gophers a 72-71 lead, but Eron Harris answered with a drive on the other end. Dupree McBrayer, who had 14 points, put Minnesota ahead again with a pair of free throws with 33.8 seconds left.

The Gophers still led by double digits around the midpoint of the second half, but Nairn, not at full strength because of foot trouble, coolly engineered the Spartans surge with Ellis and Ward as his wing men.

Mason plowed through a pick for a foul that sent Ward to the line with 28.3 seconds left in regulation, and he missed his free throw. But Amir Coffey’s attempt at a winner was well off the mark for the Gophers. Coffey had 17 points on 5-for-15 shooting in his first Big Ten game.

Slow starts for the Spartans have not been unusual, with coach Tom Izzo’s teams long having been well-built for March in part by brutal nonconference slates. This November was no different, with losses to Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor and Duke (ranked 18th, sixth, fifth and fourth in the latest Associated Press poll) that even triggered an apology from the hard-driving Izzo to his tired team for the unrelenting schedule.

Michigan State has been limping along this month, though, with the absence of Bridges to a severely sprained ankle looming large and inarguably factoring in some unimpressive recent performances on their home court including a loss to Northeastern and a four-point victory over Oral Roberts .

So here were the Gophers, favored by 6½ points on the latest betting line with a record entering Big Ten play matched only by Maryland. Their lone loss was last month at Florida State, which is No. 20 in the AP rankings this week.

Trying to distance themselves from a program-worst 8-23 record last season made worse by off-the-court trouble, the Gophers have been galvanized by the addition of transfers Lynch and Akeem Springs and thrived off the heralded arrival of Coffey . They played smothering defense in the first half, forcing 10 turnovers by the Spartans, and crisply and confidently moved the ball around on the other end while building a lead as big as 39-24.

They knew better than to get comfortable, though, against an opponent like Michigan State.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Ward’s emergence with fellow post players Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter recovering from knee injuries has been a bright spot for the Spartans. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound native, the lowest-profile member of this freshman class, has posted 22-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in three of six games this month.

Minnesota: Murphy, whose freshman performance was about the only bright spot for the Gophers last season, capably handled the load inside on both ends with Reggie Lynch mostly on the bench. Lynch fouled out with only three points and three rebounds.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: The Spartans host Northwestern on Friday.

Minnesota: The Gophers play at No. 15 Purdue on Sunday.

Lydon’s double-double powers Syracuse past Cornell, 80-56

Syracuse's Tyler Lydon, right, shoots over Cornell's Matt Morgan, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Syracuse won 80-56. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
AP Photo/Nick Lisi
Leave a comment
Associated PressDec 27, 2016, 10:57 PM EST

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Tyler Lydon had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Syracuse overcame a sluggish start to dominate Cornell 80-56 Tuesday.

Taurean Thompson had 18 points, Tyus Battle 16 and Andrew White III chipped in with 12 in the final non-conference game for Syracuse (8-5). John Gillon had seven assists and zero turnovers off the bench.

The Orange proved too much inside for the undersized Big Red, outscoring Cornell (3-9) 38-26 in the paint. Syracuse had 18 second-chance points, scored 19 points off 12 Cornell turnovers and outrebounded the Big Red 41-32.

The Orange hit eight 3-pointers, four apiece by Lydon and Battle. The rest of the Syracuse roster was 0 for 9 from behind the arc.

Troy Whiteside led Cornell with 13 points. Matt Morgan scored 10 and Stone Gettings pulled down nine rebounds.

Cornell held a 16-14 lead with 11:17 to go in the first, hitting six of its first 10 shots, when Syracuse went on a 28-9 run to end the first 20 minutes with a 42-25 lead. Lydon keyed the outburst with two 3-pointers and layup. Tyler Roberson electrified the crowd with a putback slam and his alley-oop jam from Gillon ended the half. The Orange was never headed after that, outscoring Cornell by seven after intermission.

The Big Red hit just four of its next 19 field goal attempts after its hot start.

BIG PICTURE

Cornell held tough for nearly 10 minutes but Syracuse’s size and athleticism took over.

Syracuse has shown it can beat up on lesser teams but is winless (0-5) against teams from power conferences.

UP NEXT:

Cornell hosts UMass-Lowell on Thursday.

Syracuse begins ACC play Sunday at Boston College

Nigel Hayes leads way, No. 14 Wisconsin beats Rutgers 72-52

Rutgers' Deshawn Freeman, right, fouls Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Madison, Wis. At left is Rutgers' Ibrahima Diallo (32). Hayes had a game-high 20 points in Wisconsin's 72-52 win. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
AP Photo/Andy Manis
Leave a comment
Associated PressDec 27, 2016, 10:51 PM EST

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Nigel Hayes scored 20 points, Zak Showalter added 18 and No. 14 Wisconsin used an active start on the defensive end to build an early lead and defeat Rutgers 72-52 on Tuesday night.

Hayes scored 12 points in the first half, when the Badgers (12-2) opened with a 16-4 run over the first 12 minutes to take control in both team’s Big Ten opener.

Wisconsin needed the cushion after the Scarlet Knights (11-3) rallied from a 20-point deficit with 14 minutes left.

Rutgers forced turnovers and went on a 3-point shooting spree, hitting five from behind the arc in a 5-minute stretch capped by Nigel Johnson’s 3 with 8:19 left to get within 53-44.

The Badgers clamped down defensively from there, holding Rutgers to two field goals over the next 5-plus minutes.

Mike Williams led Rutgers with 18 points. Ethan Happ finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin.

The Badgers set the tone early with in-your-face defense, forcing numerous runouts on the break. They built a 15-point halftime lead, aided by an active Showalter.

He finished with three steals and made an impressive two-handed bounce pass between two defenders on the break to Happ for a layup to open the game.

Rutgers guard Corey Sanders came off the bench for the first time this season and did not enter the game until about halfway through the first half. Coach Steve Pikiell said after the game that Sanders had missed a practice.

Sanders left the court with 5:39 left in the game with an apparent right leg injury, needing the help of two trainers to go back to the locker room. He finished with four points on 1-of-11 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Sanders, who averaged a team-high 28.8 minutes, led the team on the season coming into Tuesday with 50 assists and 23 steals. Rutgers never caught up following its messy start without Sanders on the court. If nothing else, the game will serve as a reality check after an impressive 11-2 record in nonconference play in Pikiell’s first year.

Wisconsin: The more talented Badgers played the role of Big Ten favorites by taking control early with an 8-0 run. They hit a couple of sloppy patches in the first half with the ball, but rarely withered defensively and held the Scarlet Knights to 24 percent shooting (6 of 25) in the first half. It was just the confidence-building conference opener that Wisconsin needed before beginning a tough, two-game road stretch against ranked opponents Indiana and Purdue.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Plays its first Big Ten home game on New Year’s Day, hosting Penn State.

Wisconsin: Travels to No. 16 Indiana on Jan. 3 in an early matchup of conference contenders.

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Genaro Armas at: https://twitter.com/GArmasAP

Texas’ woes continue with home loss to Kent State

Texas coach Shaka Smart calls to his players during the first half on an NCAA college basketball game against Kent State, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesDec 27, 2016, 10:13 PM EST

Texas has problems.

That’s not exactly new information, but the Longhorns’ issue were laid bare Tuesday as they lost at home to Kent State, 63-58, in yet another display of missed free throws, absent 3-point shooting, an inability to clean the glass and bad late-game execution for coach Shaka Smart’s squad.

Before the season, Texas looked as though it could potentially stake a claim as the league’s second-best team – behind Kansas, obviously – with incoming McDonald’s All-American freshman Jarrett Allen and Andrew Jones providing a major infusion of talent to go along with returnees like Kerwin Roach, Tevin Mack, Eric Davis and Shaquille Cleare. The loss of Isaiah Taylor was going to hurt, sure, but in what was supposed to be a down year in the Big 12, it wasn’t far-fetched to see this team contend.

Instead, just two days ahead of league play, it isn’t hard to make the argument Texas is the worst team in the Big 12.

The Longhorns’ resume up to this point had some built-in mitigating factors. Northwestern looks like it might actually get to an NCAA tournament and Colorado has been solid, so losses on a neutral floor in November aren’t major red flags. Nobody is going to feel good to a loss at home to UT-Arlington, but the Mavericks have currently won nine straight, including a victory over St. Mary’s. Setbacks to Michigan and Arkansas don’t seem to be any great sin, either.

Individually, you can reason those losses away. Taken together, though, it paints a pretty unflattering non-conference portrait of Texas. The latest brushstroke, Tuesday’s home loss to the Golden Flashes, brings all that into stark relief.

All of the Longhorns’ troubles were on full display.

Terrible 3-point shooting? Check. Texas, ranked outside the top-300 in 3-point percentage nationally, was 2 of 18 from deep, going nearly 27 minutes between makes.

Awful from the line? You bet. The Longhorns were 14 of 24 (58.3 percent) from the stripe in an effort that will drag down their already poor team mark of 67.2 percent.

Questionable rebounding ability? Rearing its head again. Texas gave up 22 offensive rebounds (over 50 percent of the Flashes’ misses) to give Kent State, which shot 37.7 percent, the leeway to spray and pray.

Late game miscues? Present and accounted for. Down by just one with 1 minute, 17 seconds left, Texas gave up an offensive rebound that led to a layup, missed inside, gave up a dunk, allowed an offensive board on a free throw and surrendered another dunk.

Texas did what Texas has done throughout much of this year, just in maybe more extreme fashion than normal.

The Longhorns appear to be primed to fall far short of preseason expectations which spells potential disaster for them in a Big 12 that looks as though it will far exceed preseason expectations. In what was supposed to be a down year, Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia all appear to be potential top-10 teams while Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU have combined for just eight losses.

That would be a major problem for most coaches at a school as resource-rich as Texas, but in Austin, it might not produce more than a few grumbles from the dedicated few bona fide basketball fans. The rest of the fanbase will be too fixated in getting around-the-clock updates on what Tom Herman and the football program are up to.

At many schools, fan passion and interest is often a selling point for administrators trying to lure coaches to run their programs. At Texas, the opposite may be true. Basketball mediocrity can be tolerated long enough for a coach to find his footing while football garners the bulk of the interest and ire.

Smart’s success on the recruiting trail and his track record at VCU strongly suggest he’ll get Texas moving in the right direction, even if it take a more roundabout detour than most were expecting. The great thing about the Texas job is that many might not really take notice until those wins start arriving in a year or two.

VIDEO: Syracuse forward Tyler Roberson abused the rim

screen-shot-2016-12-27-at-9-07-42-pm
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterDec 27, 2016, 9:08 PM EST

Syracuse forward Tyler Roberson has had an up and down career for the Orange, which has been frustrating for fans. Because he’s not always great, but he is capable of doing things like this: